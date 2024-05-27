- Home
- /
- Seaside Park
- /
- Surf Taco - Seaside Park - 212 SE Central Ave
Surf Taco - Seaside Park 212 SE Central Ave
212 SE Central Ave
Seaside Park, NJ 08752
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
TACOS
- Surf Taco$6.00
Tempura cod, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Baja Style - Surf Taco$6.00
Tempura cod, housemade avocado-lime sauce, surf sauce, baja salsa, cabbage, & fresh cilantro on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Chicken Taco$5.75Out of stock
Grilled chicken, housemade avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
- Aloha Chicken Taco$5.75Out of stock
Teriyaki chicken, avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, & cotija cheese on a 6” flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips.
- Soft Beef Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, mild salsa, lettuce, jack & cheddar cheese on a soft double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips.
- Mahi Taco$6.00
Blackened mahi, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, pineapple & avocado on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Baja Style - Mahi Taco$6.00
Blackened mahi, housemade avocado-lime sauce, surf sauce, baja salsa, cabbage, & fresh cilantro on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Chicken Tender Taco$6.00
Chopped chicken tenders, ranch dressing, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
- Buffalo Taco$5.75
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
- Steak Taco$6.25
Grilled steak, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cotija cheese, & pico de gallo on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips.
- Mango Shrimp Taco$6.00
Tempura shrimp, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cabbage, & mango salsa on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Shrimp Taco$6.00
Blackened garlic shrimp, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Tempura Shrimp Taco$6.00
Tempura shrimp, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
- Veggie Taco$5.75
Portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cotija cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with