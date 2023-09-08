Surf Taco - Wall Wall
1818 NJ-35
Wall, NJ 07719
TACOS
Surf Taco
Tempura cod, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
Baja Style - Surf Taco
Tempura cod, housemade avocado-lime sauce, surf sauce, baja salsa, cabbage, & fresh cilantro on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, housemade avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
Aloha Chicken Taco
Teriyaki chicken, avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, & cotija cheese on a 6” flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips.
Soft Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef, mild salsa, lettuce, jack & cheddar cheese on a soft double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips.
Mahi Taco
Blackened mahi, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, pineapple & avocado on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
Baja Style - Mahi Taco
Blackened mahi, housemade avocado-lime sauce, surf sauce, baja salsa, cabbage, & fresh cilantro on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
Chicken Tender Taco
Chopped chicken tenders, ranch dressing, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
Buffalo Taco
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
Steak Taco
Grilled steak, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cotija cheese, & pico de gallo on a double 6” corn tortilla with a side of chips.
Mango Shrimp Taco
Tempura shrimp, housemade avocado-lime sauce, cabbage, & mango salsa on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
Shrimp Taco
Blackened garlic shrimp, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
Tempura Shrimp Taco
Tempura shrimp, white cilantro sauce, cabbage, & pico de gallo on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips & a lime.
Veggie Taco
Portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cotija cheese on a 6” flour tortilla with a side of chips.
Krispy Beef Taco
Beef & Cheese in a crispy corn tortilla topped with jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream & mild salsa
BURRITOS - BOWLS - SALADS
Surf
Tempura cod OR blackened mahi, rice, black beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, & white cilantro sauce wrapped in a warm 12" tortilla OR in a bowl; served with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Mavericks
Grilled chicken OR seasoned ground beef, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Buffalo Soldier
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, & blue cheese dressing wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo, & white cilantro sauce wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Mango Shrimp
Tempura shrimp, cabbage, mango salsa, & housemade avocado-lime sauce wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips & a lime. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
BBQ Chicken
Char-grilled Chicken tossed in housemade BBQ sauce, rice, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, surf sauce, jack & cheddar cheese
Jenks
Grilled chicken, rice, peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing. Make it "Fajita Style" for $3 Add black beans, guac & tortillas. Fajita Style comes in a bowl.
Sunsets
Chopped chicken tenders, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Hawaiian
Teriyaki chicken, rice, avocado-lime sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, avocado & cotija cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Malibu Veggie
Portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, housemade avocado-lime sauce, jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Costa Rican
Rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese in a warm 12" tortilla OR in a bowl; served with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Bean & Cheese
Black beans with melted jack & cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm 12” tortilla OR in a bowl; with a side of chips. Salad served over romaine with choice of dressing.
Taco Salad Bowl
Romaine lettuce, rice, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese, & pico de gallo topped with sour cream & guacamole; served with a side of chips.
SHAREABLES
Guacamole & Chips
Housemade guacamole served with a side of chips. The 1/2 order comes with a 4oz portion of guacamole and the full order comes with an 8 oz portion. Now more guac to share!
Queso & Chips
Queso served with a side of chips. The half order comes with a 4oz portion of queso and the full order comes with an 8oz portion.
Surf Nachos
Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with our signature Queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & jalapenos.
Max Dip
Seven layers of our freshest ingredients: pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese, & jalapenos served with a side of chips.
KRUNCH POCKETS
Classic
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jack & cheddar cheese and surf sauce between 2 crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken
Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with pico de gallo, bleu cheese dressing, jack & cheddar cheese in between two crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
Beef Supreme
Seasoned ground beef, jack & cheddar cheese and pico de gallo between 2 crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
Veggie
Grilled red peppers, sautéed onions, portabello mushrooms, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado-lime sauce, jack & cheddar cheese between two crunchy corn tortillas and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
COMBO
QUESADILLAS
KRISPY BEEF TRIO
CHICKEN TENDERS
KIDS MEALS
Kids - Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" double corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips & a fountain drink.
Kids - Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips & a fountain drink.
Kids - Chicken Tender Taco
Chopped chicken tenders with jack & cheddar cheese on a soft 6" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips & a fountain drink.
Kids - Mini Quesadilla
Melted jack & cheddar cheese in an 8" flour tortilla. Served with a side of chips & a fountain drink.
SIDEKICKS
SPECIALS
