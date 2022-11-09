Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Surf Bar - Shawnee

No reviews yet

4392 North Union Avenue

Shawnee, OK 74804

Order Again

Popular Items

Nu-Stella
Aloha
Best Darn Thing Ever

Acai Bowls

Aloha

$8.24+

Strawberry, banana, coconut, honey, granola

Okie

$7.99+

Banana, blueberry, honey, granola

Nutty Kiki

$8.99+

Strawberry, blueberry, honey, almond butter, granola

Nu-Stella

$8.99+

Strawberry, banana, blueberry, nutella, granola

Very Berry

$8.99+

Strawberry, blueberry, coconut, blackberry, honey, granola

Shaka

$8.54+

Banana, blueberry, honey, peanut butter, granola

Ono

$8.24+

Banana, pineapple, coconut, honey, granola

Pitaya Bowls

O.G. Pitaya

$8.99+

Strawberry, blueberry, coconut, honey, granola

Beach

$8.99+

Pineapple, kiwi, coconut, honey, granola

Pitella

$8.99+

Strawberry, banana, blueberry, nutella, granola

Pink Shaka

$8.99+

Banana, blueberry, honey, peanut butter, granola

Nutty Tiki

$8.99+

Strawberry, blueberry, honey, almond butter, granola

Mahalo

$8.99+

Strawberry, kiwi, coconut, honey, granola

Blue Coconut Bowls

Cocotella

$8.99+

Strawberry, banana, coconut, nutella, granola

Nutty Coco

$8.99+

Banana, blueberry, honey, almond butter, granola

Cocolada

$8.99+

Strawberry, pineapple, coconut, honey, granola

Breeze

$8.99+

Pineapple, kiwi, coconut, honey, granola

Mako

$8.99+

Blueberry, kiwi, blackberry, honey, granola

Blue Shaka

$8.99+

Banana, blueberry, honey, peanut butter, granola

Bagels

Sweet Javi

$5.99

Strawberry cream cheese, strawberry, kiwi, banana, nutella

Skinny Sam

$5.49

Peanut butter, banana, blueberry, honey

Oatmeal

Cavalier Crunch

$5.99

Strawberry, banana, nutella, honey, granola

Wolf Bite

$5.49

Banana, blueberry, cinnamon, honey, granola

Toast

Best Darn Thing Ever

$6.50

Avocado, tomato, basil, everything but the bagel seasoning, olive oil

Smoothies

Surfer

$5.99+

Açaí, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk

Classic

$5.49+

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk

Nutty Popeye

$6.49+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Choice of Protein, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk

Maui Wowi

$5.99+

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Milk

Poppin' Pitaya

$6.49+

Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Milk

Big Kahuna

$5.99+

Mango, Peach, Strawberry, Orange Juice, Coconut Milk

Power Pack

$6.49+

Açaí, Strawberry, Banana, Choice of Protein, Coconut Milk

Nutty Lova

$5.99+

Strawberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk

Pina Punch

$5.49+

Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry, Coconut Milk

Peach Power

$5.49+

Peach, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk

Tango Mango

$5.49+

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk

All Fruit Smoothie

$6.99+

Water

Alani Water

$3.29

Fiji Water

$2.49

Standard Water

$0.99

Cup of Water

Alani Nu

Berry Pop

$3.29

Breezeberry

$3.29

Cherry Slush

$3.29

Tropsicle

$3.29

Cosmic Stardust

$3.29

Hawaiian Shaved Ice

$3.29

Rocket Pop

$3.29

Mimosa

$3.29

Shirts

Black - One Bowl At A Time

$25.00

Khaki - Surf Bar Oklahoma

$25.00

White - Oklahoma State

$25.00

Blue Tie-Dye - Make Heaven Crowded

$25.00

Hats

Baby Blue - Shaka Hand

$25.00

Navy Blue - Triangle Logo

$25.00

Royal Blue - Triangle Logo

$25.00

Water Bottle

Metal Water Bottle

$15.00

Stickers

Assorted Stickers

$0.99

Bagged Granola

Big Bag of Granola

$15.49

Small Bag of Granola

$5.49

Only Fruit

Kids Bowl

$2.50

Regular Bowl

$3.75

Large

$5.50

Only Base

Kids Bowl

$2.50

Regular Bowl

$5.50

Large Bowl

$7.00

Honey Jar

Surf Bar Açaí Honey

$15.49

Surf Bar Pitaya Honey

$15.49

Surf Bar Raw Honey

$15.49

Kids Bowls

Kids Nu-Stella

$4.50

Kids Aloha

$4.50

Kids Okie

$4.50

Kids Very Berry

$4.50

Kids Ono

$4.50

Kids Nutty Kiki

$4.50

Kids Shaka

$4.50

Kids Pitella

$4.50

Kids Nutty Tiki

$4.50

Kids O.G. Pitaya

$4.50

Kids Mahalo

$4.50

Kids Beach

$4.50

Kids Pink Shaka

$4.50

Kids Cocotella

$4.50

Kids Nutty Coco

$4.50

Kids Blue Shaka

$4.50

Kids Cocolada

$4.50

Kids Mako

$4.50

Kids Breeze

$4.50

Kids Smoothies

Kids Classic

$3.00

Kids Nutty Popeye

$3.00

Kids Surfer

$3.00

Kids Poppin' Pitaya

$3.00

Kids Piña Punch

$3.00

Kids Tango Mango

$3.00

Kids Power Pack

$3.00

Kids Big Kahuna

$3.00

Kids Maui Wowi

$3.00

Kids Nutty Lova

$3.00

Kids Peach Power

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Making Life Better, One Bowl At A Time.

