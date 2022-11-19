Bars & Lounges
American
Surf Dog Bar & Grill
347 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Surf Dog is a fun, unique, South Jersey eatery that puts care and attention into every dining experience we offer. Take a load off and let us do the cooking! And Surf Dog also offers a full selection of liquor, beer, and wine to-go so you don't have to make any unnecessary stops!
1563 Dehirsch Ave, Woodbine, NJ 08270
