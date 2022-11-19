Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Surf Dog Bar & Grill

347 Reviews

$$

1563 Dehirsch Ave

Woodbine, NJ 08270

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS
SURF DOG CAESAR
Pickle Back Burger

APPETIZERS 21'

SURF DOG JUMBO

$6.50

NAKED WINGS

$6.50

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.50

THE BAP

$6.00

NACHOS

$5.50

BLACKENED TUNA BITES

$7.00

TACO SLIDERS

$6.00

QUESO DIP

$3.50

Mozz Sticks

$4.00

SOUPS & SALADS 21'

SHRIMP CORN CHOWDER CUP

$5.00

SHRIMP CORN CHOWDER BOWL

$7.00

Soup du jour cup

$5.00

Soup du jour bowl

$7.00

House Salad Entree

$10.00

SURF DOG CAESAR

$10.00

LOCAL FAVORITES 21'

MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

CABO TACOS

$14.00

Steak Fajitas

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Burgers 21'

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.00

Pickle Back Burger

$13.00

THE IMPOSSIBURGER

$11.00

Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

SAMMYS 21'

Pulled Pork Sammy

$12.00

PHILLY CHEESTEAK

$10.00

CHIX CHEESE STEAK

$10.00

Honey BBQ Melt

$10.00

Crab Cake Sammy

$15.00

Fried Grouper

$13.00

DESSERTS 21'

MOLTEN CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$6.50

KIDS MENU 21'

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

KIDS PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDIES

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

SIDES 21'

Mashed Potatos

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$4.50

CRAB FRIES

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.00

TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

$4.00

SLAW

$2.50

VEGGIES DU JOUR

$3.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar

$3.50

Side Hanks Sauce

$0.50

Hanks Bottle To Go

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

Sauces & Dressings 21'

Side Mild Buffalo$

$0.50

Side Black Cherry BBQ$

$0.50

Side Lemon Pepper$

$0.50

Side Cajun Rub$

$0.50

Bull Dog Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch$

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese$

$0.50

Side Balsamic$

$0.50

Side Golden Italian$

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard$

$0.50

Side Russian$

$0.50

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Side RPA$

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch$

$0.50

Side CamoMango$

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Soy$

$0.50

Side Hanks$

$0.50

Side Salsa$

$0.50

Side Sour Cream$

$0.50

Side Mayo$

$0.50

Side Cocktail$

$0.50

Side Tartar$

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing$

$0.50

2oz Side Queso$

$0.50

3.25oz Side Queso$

$0.50

Side Pico$

$0.50

Side Guac$

$1.00

Side Demi Glaze$

$0.50

Side Horsey$

$0.50

Side Horse Radish$

$0.50

Side Jalapenos$

$0.50

Side Pickles$

$0.50

Side Wizz$

$0.50

Lime Crema

$0.50

Side Celery$

$0.50

Clothes

T's & V's

$25.00

Hoodies

$38.00

Brewery Pocket T

$25.00

Magnet

$3.00

Staff Tee

$15.00

Long Sleeve T

$28.00

Staff Hoodie

$28.00

Phillies Shirt

$20.00

Time Fee

+ 30 min

$20.00

Wine

Copper Ridge Merlot

$5.00

Copper Ridge Cabernet

$5.00

Copper Ridge Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$5.00

Copper Ridge White Zinfandel

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surf Dog is a fun, unique, South Jersey eatery that puts care and attention into every dining experience we offer. Take a load off and let us do the cooking! And Surf Dog also offers a full selection of liquor, beer, and wine to-go so you don't have to make any unnecessary stops!

Website

Location

1563 Dehirsch Ave, Woodbine, NJ 08270

Directions

Gallery
Surf Dog Bar & Grill image
Surf Dog Bar & Grill image
Surf Dog Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Josie Kelly's Public House - Somers Point
orange star4.7 • 503
908 Shore Rd Somers Point, NJ 08244
View restaurantnext
The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company - 940 Boardwalk. Only accepting Cash for payment
orange starNo Reviews
940 Boardwalk Ocean City, NJ 08226
View restaurantnext
Sidelines East
orange star4.9 • 125
1202 Tuckahoe Rd Milmay, NJ 08340
View restaurantnext
Atlantic City Sub Shops
orange star4.6 • 1,571
6825 Tilton Rd Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 437
2 S. Sharp Street Millville, NJ 08332
View restaurantnext
Bar 32 Chocolate - Cuzzie's Pizzeria & Kitchen -Rhythm & Spirits - Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City.
orange starNo Reviews
131 STennessee Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Woodbine
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Avalon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Mays Landing
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston