Surfin' Chicken imageView gallery

Surfin' Chicken Riverside East

review star

No reviews yet

6250 Valley Springs Pkwy

Riverside, CA 92507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

9pc Nuggets
2pc Tenders

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Tenders/Nuggets

6pc Nuggets

$4.49

9pc Nuggets

$4.99

2pc Tenders

$4.49

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks 5 Piece

$4.49

Hash Browns

$2.49

Plain Bagel

$3.49

Spicy Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Omelette

$4.49

Loaded Fries

Slayer Loaded Fries

$7.99

Classic Loaded Fries

$7.99

Sada Loaded Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Porco Loaded Fries

$8.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meal Chicken Nuggets

$4.79

Kids Meal Chicken Tender (1)

$4.79

Kids Meal Macky Cheese (2)

$4.79

Kids Meal Bagel

$3.99

Kids Meal French Toast

$4.29

Kids Meal Cheesy Fries

$4.79

Snacks

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.49

Cheesy Yums

$4.49

Macky Cheese Bites

$4.49

Small Fries

$3.39

Large Fries

$3.99

Zucchini Rounds

$4.49

Drinks

16oz Coffee

$2.25

16oz Drink

$1.99

21oz Drink

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.49

Milk

$1.49

Apple juice

$1.49

12 oz Ice Cup

$1.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.49

Churro

$3.49

Sauces

Surfin'Classic 2oz

$0.50

Surfin'Spicy 2oz

$0.50

Big Wave BarbyQ 2oz

$0.50

Radical Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Queso 2oz

$0.50

Queso with Pico 2oz

$0.50

Cheddar 2oz

$0.50

Mikes Hot Honey 2oz

$0.50

Ketchup 2oz

Nutella

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

In 2021 Surfin’ Chicken hatched on the sunny shores of California. Combining the goodness of Surf ’N’ Fries with Americans’ love of fried chicken, the brand was born. With a focus on delivering high-quality food and great guest experiences, Surfin’ Chicken launched across America.

Location

6250 Valley Springs Pkwy, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

Gallery
Surfin' Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ahipoki - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
12510 Day Street Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
Black Pearl Seafood and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
12848 Day st Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
MF GOOD FOOD
orange starNo Reviews
1464 Stonehaven Ct Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
12515 Frederick St Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
Boba St.
orange starNo Reviews
12625 Frederick st. Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
Cactus Cantina
orange star4.1 • 882
151 E. Alessandro Blvd Riverside, CA 92508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston