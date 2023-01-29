Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surfin Turtle 1210 Highway A1A

review star

No reviews yet

1210 Highway A1A

Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cups+Cones

Kids Cone

Kids Cone

$2.25
Kids Cup

Kids Cup

$2.25
Large Cone

Large Cone

$3.75
Large Cup

Large Cup

$3.75
Medium Cone

Medium Cone

$3.25
Medium Cup

Medium Cup

$3.25
Small Cone

Small Cone

$2.75
Small Cup

Small Cup

$2.75
Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$3.25+

Sundaes

Turtle Sundae

Turtle Sundae

$4.00+

Turtle Sundae- A vanilla soft serve topped with Hot Fudge, Hot Carmel, Pecans, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Dusty Road Sundae

Dusty Road Sundae

$4.00+

Dusty Road Sundae- A vanilla soft serve topped with Hot Fudge, Malt Powder, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Smore Sundae

$4.00+

Smore's Sundae- A vanilla soft serve topped with Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow Topping, Graham Cracker dust, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Create Your Own Sundae

Create Your Own Sundae

$4.00+

Banana Split

$6.50

Banana Split- A boat of Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate Soft Serve Ice Cream Topped With Pineapple Sauce, Strawberry Sauce, Chocolate Syrup with a fresh Banana and Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Chocolate Brownie Overload

Chocolate Brownie Overload

$6.25

Chocolate Brownie Overload- A Boat of Brownie Bites, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Soft Serve, Chocolate Chips, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$6.25

Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae- A boat filled with Cheesecake Bites, Strawberry Sauce, Vanilla Soft Serve, Topped with Cheesecake Bites, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Santa Sundae

$4.00+

Milkshakes

Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.00

Dole Shake

$3.70+

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$3.00+
Dole Whip Swirl

Dole Whip Swirl

$3.00+

Cyclones

Arctic Cyclone

Arctic Cyclone

$6.00

Floats

A&W Root Beer Float

A&W Root Beer Float

$4.50
Coke Float

Coke Float

$4.50
Cream Soda Float

Cream Soda Float

$4.50
Dr. Pepper Float

Dr. Pepper Float

$4.50

Pineapple Juice Float

$4.50

Sunkist Orange Float

$4.50

Bacon + Bone

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$3.00

Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice

$2.75+

Scooped Ice Cream

Scooped Ice Cream

Scooped Ice Cream

$3.00+

Soda

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Orange Fanta

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beachside Ice Cream and sweet treats

Location

1210 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey Beach Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1462 Florida A1A Satellite Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext
Long Doggers - Satellite Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1201 S Patrick Dr Satellite Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Satellite Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 1,103
724 S. Patrick Drive Satellite Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory
orange starNo Reviews
1753 Hwy A1a Satellite Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext
Pappagallo's
orange starNo Reviews
1769 Highway A1A Satellite Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext
Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers - 30 Tradewinds Drive
orange starNo Reviews
30 Tradewinds Drive Satellite Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Satellite Beach

Beef 'O' Brady's - Satellite Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 1,103
724 S. Patrick Drive Satellite Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Satellite Beach
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston