Surf Restaurant Portsmouth
No reviews yet
99 Bow St
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Popular Items
Starters
Surf Clam Chowder
Surf Clam Chowder - fresh clams, bacon, cream and butter.
Slow Braised Slab Bacon Steamed Buns
Dressed with honey-chipotle bbq sauce, cucumber citrus slaw and bibb lettuce
Roasted Brie & Bacon Oysters
Four baked oysters topped with brie cheese, bacon and garlic bread crumbs
Rhode Island Style Calamari
Parmesan Fried Calamari tossed with parmesan cheese and cherry-pepper vinaigrette, served with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Crab Cakes
Crab cakes made from jumbo lump crab, crispy fried, served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.
Crispy Green Beans
tossed with togarashi spice and served with wasabi ranch dipping sauce
Crispy Dragon Shrimp
Quick fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sambal sauce with toasted peanuts and chopped cilantro.
Edamame
Steamed Edamame tossed in toasted sesame oil and black truffle salt.
Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops
Served with Sweet tamari, and a pineapple chili sauce
Chorizo Braised Mussels
Chourico Braised Mussels in a white wine broth with crushed red pepper, tomato, garlic, onion, herbs, and butter. Served with grilled ciabatta.
Sea Scallops
Sauteed Sea Scallops with a pancetta, roasted red pepper, and kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream and butter; served on grilled ceabatta.
Crispy Shrimp Steamed Buns
Dressed with our sweet & spicy dragon sauce, with bibb lettuce and cucumber citrus slaw
Sushi Bar
California Roll
California Roll - snow crab, avocado and cucumber maki with sesame rice; plated with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo and yuzu tobiko.
Chili Garlic Rainbow Roll
Smow crab, cucumber, and scallion maki topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado with wasabi mayo and chili garlic sauce.
Crab Rangoon Maki
Cream cheese, crab salad, scallions, cucumber maki with pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, sweet tamari and kosho mayo
Crispy Garlic & Tuna
Crispy Garlic & Tuna - tuna loin and avocado maki with garlic chips, Japanese mayo & wasabi; topped with salmon sashimi, spicy mayo, yuzu tobiko and micro cilantro.
Dynamite Roll
Dynamite Roll - tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki with sesame rice; topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko & sweet tamari.
Hula Dancer
Hula Dancer - tempura shrimp, avocado and cream cheese maki; topped with wakame, sweet tamari and spicy mayo.
Lobster Maki
Warm Buttered Lobster - asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.
Red Dragon
Red Dragon - Spicy tuna tempura crunch and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo & sriracha.
Smoked Philly Roll
Scallop, wakami, cream cheese, avocado roll topped with pastrami smoked salmon, umami mayo, and sweet tamari.
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Salmon - salmon loin, sriracha and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo & orange tobiko.
Tataki Maki
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, & avocado maki, topped with togarashi torched shrimp in a spicy tomato salad.
Umami Veggie
Umami Veggie Maki - cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion, and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, umami mayo, chives and micro cilantro.
Wicked Tuna
Wicked Awesome Tuna - tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, and orange tobiko and micro cliantro.
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Cream cheese, jalapeno & shrimp topped with yellowtail, avocado & garlic chips, sweet tamari and kosho mayo
Wakame Seaweed Salad
Wakame Seaweed Salad - with daikon sprouts and carrot.
Hawaiian Poke
Yellowfin tuna tossed in our ginger-tamari poke dressing with scallion, and avocado topped with wasabi mayo and spicy mayo; served with shrimp chips.
Salmon Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Salads
Brussels Sprout Salad
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad - fried brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs; tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
Surf Salad
Surf Salad - mixed greens with red bell pepper, red onion, tomato, cucumber, radish, and carrot; dressed with tamari-ginger vinaigrette.
Fr Tomato & Bacon Salad
Fried Tomato & Crispy Bacon Salad - mixed greens, and a creamy cracked pepper-parmesan dressing.
Side Brussels Salad
Side Surf Salad
Side Tomato Bacon Salad
Specials
Yellowtail Crudo
Five pieces yellowtail served with frisse, shaved radish, citrus supremes, tempura fried jalapenos, sticky soy sauce, yellow tobiko, sriracha pearls, togarashi & micro beet greens
Nantucket Bay Scallop Risotto
Creole carbonara style risotto with tasso ham, red pepper, egg yolk, mirepoix, Nantucket Bay scallops, parmesan frico, crispy sage, parsley
Fennel Pollen Seared Jumbo Scallop
One jumbo scallop served over cauliflower puree with shaved fennel salad, house made coppa & chive oil
Entrees
Buttermilk Chicken
Buttermilk Chicken - pan-fried buttermilk chicken breasts served with chive mashed potatoes, buttered broccoli, and pan sauce.
Korean BBQ Scallops
Korean BBQ Scallops - pan seared scallops with wasabi mashed potatoes, stir-fried French green beans, sweet chili cream and Korean BBQ sauce.
Lobster Kristina
Steamed and shucked 1 1/4 lb native lobster, flambeed with cognac, lobster stock, chives, cream, and butter; served with jasmine rice and grilled asparagus.
Miso Marinated Salmon
Miso Marinated Salmon - grilled salmon served on a sesame-jasmine rice cake with seared asparagus and shiitake mushrooms and ponzu sauce.
Sesame Seared Tuna
Sesame Seared Tuna - yellowfin tuna served with wasabi mashed potatoes, tempura carrots, maple-tamari reduction and scallion oil.
Tuscan Shrimp
Seared shrimp, toasty garlic, zucchini, cherry peppers, olives tossed with olive oil, marinara and linguini. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Roast Haddock
Roast Atlantic Haddock with lobster mashed potatoes and Nantucket pan sauce (white wine butter sauce with cornichon, red onion, red peppers and crispy bacon.
Grilled Filet
Grilled 8 oz Filet - with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace.
Lobster & Filet
Grilled 8 oz Filet - with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace. 1 1/4 pound warm buttered lobster.
Baked Haddock Dinner
Baked New England Seafood - haddock, baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Baked Scallops
Baked New England Seafood - scallops baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Baked Shrimp
Baked New England Seafood - shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Baked Trio Dinner
Baked New England Seafood Trio - haddock, scallops, and shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Fisherman's Platter
Fried Fisherman's Platter - haddock, shrimp, scallops, and sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
Fish and Chips
Surf Style Fish and Chips - haddock fillet fried in our crispy tempura batter; served with coleslaw and fries.
Fried Scallop Plate
Fried Fisherman's Platter - scallops lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
Fried Shrimp Plate
Fried Fisherman's Platter - shrimp lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
Surf Bacon CheeseBurger
Surf Bacon and Cheeseburger - 1/2 lb. charbroiled brisket and chuck blend, topped with cheddar cheese and cherrywood smoked bacon, served on a griddled potato bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of garlic aioli.
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
The Lobster Roll; Hot Buttered Lobster Roll - on a griddled brioche roll.
Cold Lobster Roll
The Lobster Roll - Traditional Cold; mayo, celery and lobster on a griddled brioche roll.
Blackened Taco
Surf Style Tacos - blackened fried haddock in 3 flour tortillas with napa cabbage, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, mango salsa, guacamole and chipotle-lime sour cream.
Fried Taco
Surf Style Tacos - fried haddock in 3 flour tortillas with napa cabbage, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, mango salsa, guacamole and chipotle-lime sour cream.
Veggie Taco
Surf Style Tacos - grilled asparagus in 3 flour tortillas with napa cabbage, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, mango salsa, guacamole and chipotle-lime sour cream.
Fish & Chips Sandwich
Ginger Scallion Shrimp Burger
Pastrami Smoked Salmon BLT
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
Topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with French Fries.
Kids Pan Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Chicken Breast - pan fried with pan gravy, chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.
Kids Baked Haddock
Baked with house crumbs with french fries and house vegetable.
Kids Tempura Fish
Tempura fried with french fries and buttered broccoli
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
served with garlic bread and parmesan cheese
Kids Spaghetti Butter
served with garlic bread and parmesan cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Tempura fried white meat chicken breast, french fries and coleslaw.
Desserts
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of flourless chocolate cake and rich mousse; covered in chocolate ganache; garnished with white chocolate, raspberry puree and fresh raspberry.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Layers of rich chocolate cake and luscious peanut butter frosting, all coated in chocolate ganache and served with vanilla bean creme anglais
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
99 Bow St, Portsmouth, NH 03801