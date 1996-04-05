Surf Restaurant imageView gallery
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese

Surf Restaurant Portsmouth

review star

No reviews yet

99 Bow St

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

Umami Veggie
Wicked Tuna
Red Dragon

Starters

Surf Clam Chowder

Surf Clam Chowder

$11.00

Surf Clam Chowder - fresh clams, bacon, cream and butter.

Slow Braised Slab Bacon Steamed Buns

$12.00

Dressed with honey-chipotle bbq sauce, cucumber citrus slaw and bibb lettuce

Roasted Brie & Bacon Oysters

$16.00

Four baked oysters topped with brie cheese, bacon and garlic bread crumbs

Rhode Island Style Calamari

Rhode Island Style Calamari

$15.00

Parmesan Fried Calamari tossed with parmesan cheese and cherry-pepper vinaigrette, served with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Crab cakes made from jumbo lump crab, crispy fried, served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.

Crispy Green Beans

$10.00

tossed with togarashi spice and served with wasabi ranch dipping sauce

Crispy Dragon Shrimp

Crispy Dragon Shrimp

$15.00

Quick fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sambal sauce with toasted peanuts and chopped cilantro.

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed Edamame tossed in toasted sesame oil and black truffle salt.

Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Served with Sweet tamari, and a pineapple chili sauce

Chorizo Braised Mussels

$16.00

Chourico Braised Mussels in a white wine broth with crushed red pepper, tomato, garlic, onion, herbs, and butter. Served with grilled ciabatta.

Sea Scallops

Sea Scallops

$19.00

Sauteed Sea Scallops with a pancetta, roasted red pepper, and kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream and butter; served on grilled ceabatta.

Crispy Shrimp Steamed Buns

$12.00

Dressed with our sweet & spicy dragon sauce, with bibb lettuce and cucumber citrus slaw

Sushi Bar

California Roll

California Roll

$19.00

California Roll - snow crab, avocado and cucumber maki with sesame rice; plated with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo and yuzu tobiko.

Chili Garlic Rainbow Roll

Chili Garlic Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Smow crab, cucumber, and scallion maki topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado with wasabi mayo and chili garlic sauce.

Crab Rangoon Maki

Crab Rangoon Maki

$19.00

Cream cheese, crab salad, scallions, cucumber maki with pineapple chili sauce, wonton crisps, sweet tamari and kosho mayo

Crispy Garlic & Tuna

Crispy Garlic & Tuna

$18.00

Crispy Garlic & Tuna - tuna loin and avocado maki with garlic chips, Japanese mayo & wasabi; topped with salmon sashimi, spicy mayo, yuzu tobiko and micro cilantro.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$20.00

Dynamite Roll - tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki with sesame rice; topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko & sweet tamari.

Hula Dancer

Hula Dancer

$14.00

Hula Dancer - tempura shrimp, avocado and cream cheese maki; topped with wakame, sweet tamari and spicy mayo.

Lobster Maki

Lobster Maki

$20.00

Warm Buttered Lobster - asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$18.00

Red Dragon - Spicy tuna tempura crunch and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo & sriracha.

Smoked Philly Roll

Smoked Philly Roll

$18.00

Scallop, wakami, cream cheese, avocado roll topped with pastrami smoked salmon, umami mayo, and sweet tamari.

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$16.00

Spicy Salmon - salmon loin, sriracha and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo & orange tobiko.

Tataki Maki

Tataki Maki

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, & avocado maki, topped with togarashi torched shrimp in a spicy tomato salad.

Umami Veggie

Umami Veggie

$13.00

Umami Veggie Maki - cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion, and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, umami mayo, chives and micro cilantro.

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$19.00

Wicked Awesome Tuna - tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, and orange tobiko and micro cliantro.

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$17.00

Cream cheese, jalapeno & shrimp topped with yellowtail, avocado & garlic chips, sweet tamari and kosho mayo

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Wakame Seaweed Salad - with daikon sprouts and carrot.

Hawaiian Poke

Hawaiian Poke

$20.00

Yellowfin tuna tossed in our ginger-tamari poke dressing with scallion, and avocado topped with wasabi mayo and spicy mayo; served with shrimp chips.

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$12.00
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$14.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$14.00
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$14.00

Salads

Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprout Salad

$12.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad - fried brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs; tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.

Surf Salad

Surf Salad

$8.00

Surf Salad - mixed greens with red bell pepper, red onion, tomato, cucumber, radish, and carrot; dressed with tamari-ginger vinaigrette.

Fr Tomato & Bacon Salad

Fr Tomato & Bacon Salad

$12.00

Fried Tomato & Crispy Bacon Salad - mixed greens, and a creamy cracked pepper-parmesan dressing.

Side Brussels Salad

$6.00

Side Surf Salad

$4.50

Side Tomato Bacon Salad

$6.00

Specials

Yellowtail Crudo

$18.00

Five pieces yellowtail served with frisse, shaved radish, citrus supremes, tempura fried jalapenos, sticky soy sauce, yellow tobiko, sriracha pearls, togarashi & micro beet greens

Nantucket Bay Scallop Risotto

$36.00

Creole carbonara style risotto with tasso ham, red pepper, egg yolk, mirepoix, Nantucket Bay scallops, parmesan frico, crispy sage, parsley

Fennel Pollen Seared Jumbo Scallop

$18.00

One jumbo scallop served over cauliflower puree with shaved fennel salad, house made coppa & chive oil

Entrees

Buttermilk Chicken

Buttermilk Chicken

$26.00

Buttermilk Chicken - pan-fried buttermilk chicken breasts served with chive mashed potatoes, buttered broccoli, and pan sauce.

Korean BBQ Scallops

Korean BBQ Scallops

$34.00

Korean BBQ Scallops - pan seared scallops with wasabi mashed potatoes, stir-fried French green beans, sweet chili cream and Korean BBQ sauce.

Lobster Kristina

Lobster Kristina

$42.00

Steamed and shucked 1 1/4 lb native lobster, flambeed with cognac, lobster stock, chives, cream, and butter; served with jasmine rice and grilled asparagus.

Miso Marinated Salmon

Miso Marinated Salmon

$31.00

Miso Marinated Salmon - grilled salmon served on a sesame-jasmine rice cake with seared asparagus and shiitake mushrooms and ponzu sauce.

Sesame Seared Tuna

Sesame Seared Tuna

$34.00

Sesame Seared Tuna - yellowfin tuna served with wasabi mashed potatoes, tempura carrots, maple-tamari reduction and scallion oil.

Tuscan Shrimp

$28.00

Seared shrimp, toasty garlic, zucchini, cherry peppers, olives tossed with olive oil, marinara and linguini. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Roast Haddock

Roast Haddock

$32.00

Roast Atlantic Haddock with lobster mashed potatoes and Nantucket pan sauce (white wine butter sauce with cornichon, red onion, red peppers and crispy bacon.

Grilled Filet

Grilled Filet

$42.00

Grilled 8 oz Filet - with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace.

Lobster & Filet

Lobster & Filet

$68.00

Grilled 8 oz Filet - with chive mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and demi-glace. 1 1/4 pound warm buttered lobster.

Baked Haddock Dinner

$30.00

Baked New England Seafood - haddock, baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Scallops

$34.00

Baked New England Seafood - scallops baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Shrimp

$30.00

Baked New England Seafood - shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Baked Trio Dinner

Baked Trio Dinner

$30.00

Baked New England Seafood Trio - haddock, scallops, and shrimp baked with seasoned crumbs, lemon white wine and butter; served with chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Fisherman's Platter

Fisherman's Platter

$35.00

Fried Fisherman's Platter - haddock, shrimp, scallops, and sweet clams lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Surf Style Fish and Chips - haddock fillet fried in our crispy tempura batter; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fried Scallop Plate

$34.00

Fried Fisherman's Platter - scallops lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Fried Shrimp Plate

$26.00

Fried Fisherman's Platter - shrimp lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.

Surf Bacon CheeseBurger

Surf Bacon CheeseBurger

$17.00

Surf Bacon and Cheeseburger - 1/2 lb. charbroiled brisket and chuck blend, topped with cheddar cheese and cherrywood smoked bacon, served on a griddled potato bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a side of garlic aioli.

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$34.00

The Lobster Roll; Hot Buttered Lobster Roll - on a griddled brioche roll.

Cold Lobster Roll

Cold Lobster Roll

$34.00

The Lobster Roll - Traditional Cold; mayo, celery and lobster on a griddled brioche roll.

Blackened Taco

Blackened Taco

$17.00

Surf Style Tacos - blackened fried haddock in 3 flour tortillas with napa cabbage, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, mango salsa, guacamole and chipotle-lime sour cream.

Fried Taco

Fried Taco

$17.00

Surf Style Tacos - fried haddock in 3 flour tortillas with napa cabbage, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, mango salsa, guacamole and chipotle-lime sour cream.

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$17.00

Surf Style Tacos - grilled asparagus in 3 flour tortillas with napa cabbage, cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers, mango salsa, guacamole and chipotle-lime sour cream.

Fish & Chips Sandwich

$16.00
Ginger Scallion Shrimp Burger

Ginger Scallion Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Pastrami Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese, served on a brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Served with French Fries.

Kids Pan Fried Chicken

Kids Pan Fried Chicken

$12.00

Buttermilk Chicken Breast - pan fried with pan gravy, chive mashed potatoes and buttered broccoli.

Kids Baked Haddock

$12.00

Baked with house crumbs with french fries and house vegetable.

Kids Tempura Fish

Kids Tempura Fish

$12.00

Tempura fried with french fries and buttered broccoli

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$7.00

served with garlic bread and parmesan cheese

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$7.00

served with garlic bread and parmesan cheese.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Tempura fried white meat chicken breast, french fries and coleslaw.

Desserts

Layers of vanilla cake with rich and creamy vanilla custard, topped with a thick layer of chocolate ganache, served with raspberry sauce
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Layers of flourless chocolate cake and rich mousse; covered in chocolate ganache; garnished with white chocolate, raspberry puree and fresh raspberry.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$12.00

Layers of rich chocolate cake and luscious peanut butter frosting, all coated in chocolate ganache and served with vanilla bean creme anglais

NA Soda / Juice

Root Beer

$5.00

Captain Eli's Root Beer

Cream Soda

$5.00

Captain Eli's cream soda

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Barritts ginger beer

Coffee/Water

San Pellegrino Small

$3.25

Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Large

$5.25

Sparkling Water

Saratoga Small

$3.25

Spring Water

Saratoga Large

$5.25

Spring Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
99 Bow St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

