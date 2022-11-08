Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Surf Rider Pizza

791 Reviews

$$

8381 La Mesa Blvd

La Mesa, CA 91942

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Half & Half Pie
Pepperoni Pie
Caesar Salad

Here is what's new at Surf Rider Pizza:

Chicken Parm Pie

$25.95

Lots of red sauce, with chicken, shaved parmesan, mozzarella, basil and spices

Hearty Marinara Pie- Vegan

$21.95

Our 18" Crust with no cheese, hearty marinara sauce, italian seasoning & loaded with veggies which include- onions, roasted garlic, mushrooms & artichokes

NY Margherita

$21.95

Red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella and basil. There is nothing more traditional than a New York Margarita pie. Add all your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$15.95

Roasted chicken, bacon, provolone, roasted garlic, grilled onions, spinach & mayonnaise

Specials

Tidal Wave Special

Tidal Wave Special

$23.50

Keeping things simple! One 18" two topping pie for only $23.50. This is a limited time offer only.

Surfer Special

Surfer Special

$25.95

One 18" pie with two of your favorite toppings with your choice of a large salad or an order of wings

Family Deal

Family Deal

$58.50

From our family to yours, this is our most popular combo deal. Two 18" one topping pies, large salad and wings

Super Family Deal

$84.95

This deal feeds up to 8 people! Includes (3) 1-topping pies, 2 large salads and 2 breads of your choice. Great for large gatherings and parties.

Football Special

$40.00

Create your own

Cheese

Cheese

$19.95

Red sauce, mozzarella

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$9.95

Calzones made with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, feeds 1-2.

Create Your Own Stromboli

Create Your Own Stromboli

$19.95

Strombolis made with mozzarella and american cheese, feeds 3-4.

18" Specialty Pies

White Pie

$22.45

Housemade alfredo sauce, mozzarella & roasted garlic cloves

Hearty Marinara Pie- Vegan

$21.95

Our 18" Crust with no cheese, hearty marinara sauce, italian seasoning & loaded with veggies which include- onions, roasted garlic, mushrooms & artichokes

NY Margherita

$21.95

Red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella and basil. There is nothing more traditional than a New York Margarita pie. Add all your favorite toppings and enjoy!

The Surf Rider Pizza Pie

The Surf Rider Pizza Pie

$23.95

Roasted garlic, white sauce, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Classic Veggie

Classic Veggie

$24.95

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & green peppers

Pesto Spinach Delish Pie

Pesto Spinach Delish Pie

$25.95

Basil pesto, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Basil, Pesto & Ricotta Pie

Basil, Pesto & Ricotta Pie

$23.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, fresh basil pesto

Harvest

Harvest

$24.95

Zucchini, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichokes and pesto sauce

Spicy Vegetarian Pie

Spicy Vegetarian Pie

$24.95

Banana peppers, jalapeño, artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, cilantro, red onion, roasted peppers, white jalapeño “Dirty” sauce

Bacon Rider Pie

Bacon Rider Pie

$24.95

The Signature Surf Rider Pizza with bacon!

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$22.45

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Mt. Helix Pie

Mt. Helix Pie

$25.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage & ham

LM Deluxe Pie

LM Deluxe Pie

$25.95

Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage

Godfather Pie

Godfather Pie

$24.95

Pepperoni, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

SoCal Heat Pie

SoCal Heat Pie

$24.95

Our exclusive white jalapeño “Dirty” sauce, bacon, jalapeño, roma tomatoes, fresh cilantro

Chicken Parm Pie

$25.95

Lots of red sauce, with chicken, shaved parmesan, mozzarella, basil and spices

BBQ Chicken Pie

BBQ Chicken Pie

$25.95

Roasted chicken, red onion, gorgonzola, cilantro, BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pie

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$25.95

Signature wing sauce, roasted chicken, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pie

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pie

$25.95

White sauce, bacon, chicken, roma tomatoes, cilantro, ranch

Spicy Meatball Pie

Spicy Meatball Pie

$24.95

That's a spicy meatball! Meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, jalapeños and our famous "Dirty" sauce.

Half & Half Pie

Half & Half Pie

Half & Half on our specialty pies!

Cheese Pie

12" Cali Cauliflower Crust Pies (Gluten Free)

12" Cheese- Red Sauce

$15.95

12" Cauliflower crust with red sauce and mozzarella

12" Cheese- Alfredo Sauce

$15.95

12" Cauliflower Crust with Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella

12" Cauliflower Pepperoni Pie

$17.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

12" Cauliflower Surf Rider Pizza Pie

$19.95

Roasted garlic, white sauce, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes, fresh basil

12" Cauliflower NY Marg

$18.95

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella & fresh basil

12" Cauliflower Classic Veg

$20.95

Red sauce, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, onions & green peppers

12" Cauliflower Pesto Spinach Delish Pie

$21.95

Basil pesto sauce, spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & ricotta

12" Cauliflower Basil, Pesto & Ricotta Pie

$19.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta cheese & fresh basil pesto sauce

12" Cauliflower Harvest Pie

$20.95

Zucchini, onions, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts & basil pesto sauce

12" Cauliflower Spicy Vegetarian Pie

$20.95

White sauce, banana peppers, jalapeños, artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, red onion, cilantro & white jalapeño “Dirty” sauce

12" Cauliflower Mt. Helix Pie

$21.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage & ham

12" Cauliflower LM Deluxe Pie

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers & mushrooms

12" Cauliflower Godfather Pie

$20.95

Pepperoni, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes & fresh basil

12" Cauliflower SoCal Heat Pie

$20.95

Our exclusive white jalapeño “Dirty” sauce, bacon, jalapeño, roma tomatoes & fresh cilantro

12" Cauliflower Chicken Parm Pie

$21.95

Roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, shaved parmesan, italian seasoning & red sauce dollops

12" Cauliflower Bacon Chicken Ranch Pie

$21.95

White sauce, bacon, chicken, roma tomatoes, ranch & cliantro

12" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pie

$21.95

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, gorgonzola & cilantro

12" Cauliflower White Pie

$18.25

12" Cauliflower Crust with Roasted Garlic, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella

12" Hearty Marinara Pie

$18.95

Stromboli

Classic Veggie Stromboli

Classic Veggie Stromboli

$24.95

Strombolis made with mozzarella and American cheese, feeds 3-4. Mushroom, onions, green peppers and tomatoes

Mt. Helix Stromboli

Mt. Helix Stromboli

$25.95

Strombolis made with mozzarella and american cheese, feeds 3-4. Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon

L.M. Deluxe Stromboli

L.M. Deluxe Stromboli

$25.95

Strombolis made with mozzarella and american cheese, feeds 3-4. Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms.

The Spicy Meatball Stromboli

The Spicy Meatball Stromboli

$24.95

That's a spicy meatball! Meatballs, American Cheese, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, jalapeños and our famous "Dirty" sauce.

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$25.95

Roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, shaved parmesan, italian seasoning, mozzarella & american cheese

Cheesesteak Stromboli

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$26.95

Strombolis made with mozzarella and american cheese, feeds 3-4. Thin sliced steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Create Your Own Stromboli

Create Your Own Stromboli

$19.95

Strombolis made with mozzarella and american cheese, feeds 3-4.

Calzones

Classic Veggie Calzone

Classic Veggie Calzone

$12.50

Calzones made with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, feeds 1-2. Spinach, roma tomatoes, onions, artichoke hearts, red sauce.

Mt. Helix Calzone

Mt. Helix Calzone

$13.50

Calzones made with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, feeds 1-2. Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon

L.M. Deluxe Calzone

L.M. Deluxe Calzone

$13.50

Calzones made with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, feeds 1-2. Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, red sauce.

The Spicy Meatball Calzone

The Spicy Meatball Calzone

$12.50

That's a spicy meatball! Meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, jalapeños and our famous "Dirty" sauce.

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.50

Roasted chicken, roma tomatoes, shaved parmesan, italian seasoning, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Cheesesteak Calzone

Cheesesteak Calzone

$14.50

Calzones made with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, feeds 1-2. Thin sliced steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$9.95

Calzones made with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, feeds 1-2.

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak Sandwich

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.95

Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Dirty Steak Sandwich

Dirty Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Steak, jalapeño "Dirty" sauce, grilled onions, cilantro

Harvest Sandwich

Harvest Sandwich

$12.95

Zucchini, grilled onions, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, artichoke & pesto sauce

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$13.95

Italian meatballs, roasted red peppers, sauce & mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$15.95

Roasted chicken, bacon, provolone, roasted garlic, grilled onions, spinach & mayonnaise

Pasta

Try our new pasta dishes! Mama finally gave us her secret recipes for her four pasta dishes. We grew up on these and now we can share with the world.
Mama's Baked Ziti

Mama's Baked Ziti

$11.95

Penne, red sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan & roma tomatoes

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$13.95

Penne, Alfredo sauce, gorgonzola, garlic, Italian seasoning & chicken

Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.95

Our penne pasta and homemade cheese sauce keeps kids smiling.

Kids Penne w/ Butter - No Cheese

$5.95

A side of penne pasta

Wings

7pc Wings

7pc Wings

$11.95

Buffalo, BBQ or "Dirty"

15pc Wings

15pc Wings

$22.95

Buffalo, BBQ or "Dirty"

Salads & Sides

Surf Dude Salad

Surf Dude Salad

$9.95+

Romaine, roma tomatoes, parmesan, basil, roasted garlic. Comes with Lemon Basil Dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95+

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, basil and roasted garlic. Comes with Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.95+

Romaine, cheddar, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon. Comes with Blue Cheese Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.95+

Romaine, feta, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, fresh basil. Comes with Greek Dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.95+

Mixed greens, pepperoni, banana peppers, black olives, provolone & artichoke. Comes with Italian Dressing

Housemade Meatballs

Housemade Meatballs

$6.95

5 Housemade meatballs covered in red sauce topped with shaved parmesan & fresh basil

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$4.95

White sauce, mozzarella & cheddar

Pesto Bread

Pesto Bread

$4.95

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, ricotta

N/A BEV

2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Mountain Dew or Mugg Root Beer

Pepsi - Fountain

Pepsi - Fountain

$3.50
Diet Pepsi - Fountian

Diet Pepsi - Fountian

$3.50
Mt Dew - Fountain

Mt Dew - Fountain

$3.50
Sierra Mist - Fountain

Sierra Mist - Fountain

$3.50
Root Beer Stubborn - Fountain

Root Beer Stubborn - Fountain

$3.50
Black Cherry Stubborn - Fountain

Black Cherry Stubborn - Fountain

$3.50
Vanilla Cream Stubborn - Fountain

Vanilla Cream Stubborn - Fountain

$3.50
Coconut Iced Tea- House Brewed

Coconut Iced Tea- House Brewed

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Evian

Evian

$3.50

Pelligrino

$4.00

Add Ons

Extra Ranch Dressing

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.75
Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75
Extra Caesar Dressing

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Extra Greek Dressing

$0.75
Extra Italian Dressing

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.75
Extra Lemon Basil

Extra Lemon Basil

$0.75
Plates

Plates

Utensils

Utensils

Parmesan Cheese Packets

Parmesan Cheese Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Red Pepper Packets

Side of Red Sauce

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75
Side of Dirty Sauce

Side of Dirty Sauce

$0.75
Side of BBQ

Side of BBQ

$0.75
Side of Buffalo

Side of Buffalo

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surf Rider Pizza has a simple goal of serving up delicious, authentic New York style pizza and crave-worthy side items while becoming an integral and supportive member of the La Mesa community.

Website

Location

8381 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

Gallery
Surf Rider Pizza image
Surf Rider Pizza image
Surf Rider Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Trails
orange star4.2 • 2,640
7389 JACKSON DR San Diego, CA 92119
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Gateway
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Engineering
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Education & Student Services
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Peterson Gym
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
BCB Cafe - SDSU Music
orange star4.1 • 123
5500 Campanille Drive San Diego, CA 92182
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in La Mesa

Antica Trattoria
orange star4.6 • 4,309
5654 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
orange star4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - La Mesa
orange star4.1 • 806
8325 la mesa blvd la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sur Rider Pizza - La Mesa
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Coin Haus
orange star4.0 • 517
8361 Allison Ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
orange star4.0 • 470
5465 lake murray la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Mesa
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston