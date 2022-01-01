Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect 220 Randhurst Village Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ride the wave to free meals by joining the Surf's Up Loyalty program!
Location
220 Randhurst Village Drive, Mt Prospect, IL 60056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe - Randhurst Village
No Reviews
176 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurant
Heffy’s Hot Dogs - 1520 N Elmhurst Rd
No Reviews
1520 N Elmhurst Rd Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurant
Salsa Street - Randhurst
No Reviews
201 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurant
Oak Mill Bakery - Arlington Heights
No Reviews
2314 East Rand Road Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurant