Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect 220 Randhurst Village Drive

220 Randhurst Village Drive

Mt Prospect, IL 60056

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp
Fish & Chips
Catfish

Seafood

Lobster Dinner

Lobster Dinner

$25.99

Your choice of a fried or grilled 4-5 oz lobster tail, served with your choice of two sides, a dinner roll, and homemade remoulade sauce.

Catfish

Catfish

$18.99

Three pieces of farm raised catfish, perfectly fried or grilled, served with your choice of two sides, dinner roll, and your choice of sauce.

Tilapia

Tilapia

$14.99

Three pieces of Tilapia, perfectly fried or grilled, served with your choice of two sides, dinner roll, and homemade cocktail or tartar sauce.

Fried Perch

Fried Perch

$14.99

Three pieces of ocean perch, perfectly fried, and served with your choice of two sides, dinner roll, and homemade tartar sauce.

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Three pieces of fried beer battered cod, served with hand cut french fries, dinner roll, and homemade tartar sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

1/2 lb of shrimp, cooked in a mild Cajun sauce, served over creamy cheese grits.

Crab Leg Dinner

Crab Leg Dinner

$39.99

1 lb Alaskan snow crab legs, red potatoes and corn, butter, and lemon slices

Shrimp

Shrimp

$10.99+

Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp, served with hand cut french fries, dinner roll, and homemade cocktail or tartar sauce.

Gator & Fries

Gator & Fries

$23.99Out of stock

1 lb of tender, perfectly fried alligator meat, served with hand cut french fries, dinner roll, and homemade cocktail or tartar sauce.

Sandwiches

Po'Boy sandwiches are served on toasted french bread, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, house-made Surf's Sauce, and homemade French Fries
Lobster Po'Boy

Lobster Po'Boy

$22.99

Your choice of a perfectly fried or grilled 4-5 oz lobster tail on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.99

Your choice of perfectly fried or grilled jumbo shrimp on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$16.99

Your choice of perfectly fried or grilled Catfish on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Tilapia Po'Boy

Tilapia Po'Boy

$15.99

Your choice of perfectly fried or grilled Tilapia served on a toasted buttered french roll, dressed with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fresh cut french fries.

Tha Bomb

Tha Bomb

$21.99

Fried or Grilled Lobster Tail and Shrimp on a toasted garlic brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, and house-made remoulade sauce.

Tacos

Three flour tortillas, filled with either grilled or fried shrimp, catfish, or Tilapia, dressed with lettuce and cheese. Sour cream and house made Pico de Gallo served on the side.
Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$14.99

Prepared grilled or fried

Fish Taco - Tilapia

Fish Taco - Tilapia

$12.99

Prepared grilled or fried

Catfish Taco

Catfish Taco

$13.99

Prepared fried or grilled

Combo's

Lobster plus 3 Lge Shrimp. Grilled or Fried, served with choice of two sides.
Chicken & Fish

Chicken & Fish

$14.99

A combination of 3 pieces of fried chicken wings, and one piece of fried or grilled fish, served with a choice of two sides, dinner roll, and homemade sauce.

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

A combination of 5 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried, and three pieces of fried chicken wings, served with choice of two sides, dinner roll, and homemade cocktail sauce.

2 Fish Combo

2 Fish Combo

$13.99

Two pieces of perfectly seasoned fried or grilled fish, served with your choice two sides, dinner roll, and choice of house made sauce. Select from catfish, tilapia, or perch.

Fish & Shrimp

$19.99

A combination of 5 jumbo shrimp, grilled or fried, and one piece of grilled or fried fish, served with choice of two sides, dinner roll, and homemade sauce. Fish selection: catfish, perch, or tilapia.

Triple Play (chicken, shrimp, fish)

$24.99

A combination of 5 jumbo shrimp, one piece of fish, and 3 pieces of fried chicken wings. Shrimp and fish cooking style is either fried or grilled. Dinner served with choice of two sides, dinner roll, and sauces.

Shrimp & Crab Legs

Shrimp & Crab Legs

$38.99

1/2 lb Alaskan crab leg and 1 lb grilled jumbo shrimp, served with red potatoes and corn.

Lobster & Shrimp

$29.99

One grilled or fried 4-5oz lobster tail and 1/2 lb of grilled or fried shrimp, served with choice of two sides, dinner roll, and homemade sauces.

Chicken

Perfectly seasoned Wings served with French Fries and choice of sauce : Hot | Mild | BBQ Ranch | Blue Cheese | Surf Sauce + $3.00

6 pce Wing Dinner

$9.99

Served with French Fries

10 pce Wing Dinner

$12.99

20 pce Wings Dinner

$24.99

12 Buffalo Wings

$15.99

Perfectly fried Buffalo Wings served with French Fries and Hot or Mild Buffalo Sauce

3 Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Extras

3 TENDERS WITH FRIES

$9.99

EXTRA SAUCES

$0.50

SURF'S SAUCE

$1.00

Hennessy Sauce

$3.50+

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.99Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.99

Sweets

DOUGHBOYS

$5.99

BREAD PUDDING

$3.99Out of stock

Side Items

Cheese Grits

$4.49

Corn on the Cob

$4.49

Dirty Rice

$4.49

French Fries

$4.49

Red Potatoes and Corn

$4.49

Turkey Greens

$4.49Out of stock

Coleslaw

$4.49

Drinks

16oz FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.49

BOTTLED WATER

$1.49

Sparkling Water

$1.99

SWEET/UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.99

Canned Soda

$1.49

Bottled Soda

$2.49

Slushie

$3.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Ride the wave to free meals by joining the Surf's Up Loyalty program!

Location

Directions

