Surfside Burger Bar 41 NH-25

41 NH-25

Meredith, NH 03253

Popular Items

Buffalo Collie Buddz

Apps & Sides

Buffalo Collie Buddz

$11.00

finally the buddz come around! spicy cauliflower fried to perfection, served with blue cheese dressing

Chili Bowl

$9.00

house-made and award winning! the perfect blend of heat and flavor 9 add shredded cheese

Coleslaw

$4.00

classic house-made slaw

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.00

lightly breaded in-house and served with marinara sauce

Fried Jalapeños

$9.00

breaded in-house and served with a side of ranch dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.00

breaded in-house and served with a side of house chipotle ranch

Gouda Mac-N-Cheese

$11.00

as gouda as they sound, served with a side of house cilantro-lime aioli

Half & Half

$10.00

onion rings breaded in-house and house seasoned fries

Large Onion Rings

$8.00

breaded in-house and fried to perfection

Large Seasoned Fries

$7.00

dusted in our house seasoning

Large Tater Tots

$8.00

dusted with house seasoning

Small Onion Rings

$6.00

breaded in-house and fried to perfection

Small Seasoned Fries

$5.00

dusted in our house seasoning

Small Tater Tots

$6.00

dusted with house seasoning

Stoopid Fries

$12.00

house-seasoned fries topped with bacon and house chipotle ranch drizzle with a side of house guacamole (no substitutes

Stoopid Tots

$12.00

tater tots topped with bacon and house chipotle ranch drizzle with a side of house guacamole (no substitutes)

Surfside Sampler

$18.00

fried pickles, fried cheese curds, mac-n-cheese bites, served a side of house chipotle ranch, house cilantro-lime aioli and marinara (no substitutes)

Chicken Sandwiches

Chiken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing and cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled or fried chicken breast, house buffalo sauce and crumbled blue cheese

Buffalo Tenders

$9.00

made fresh and tossed with our house buffalo sauce

Chicken Parm

$13.00

grilled or fried chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Chipolte Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese and house chipotle ranch drizzle

Cilantro Lime Aioli Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken breast topped with house guacamole, bacon, cotija cheese and house cilantro lime aioli

Dillbird

$16.00

fried chicken breast tossed in our house buffalo sauce with fried jalapeños, american, cheddar, and crumbled blue cheese. topped with a sunny side egg, crispy onion ring and house chipotle ranch drizzle

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled or fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, honey mustard drizzle

Plain Jane Sandwich

$12.00

grilled or fried chicken breast, additional toppings upon request

Tenders

$8.00

made fresh and fried to crispy golden perfection

Classic Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$9.00

vegan friendly patty, house-made with black beans and brown rice

Cheeseburger

$10.00

5.5oz patty seasoned with our house spice blend with your choice of cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

two 5.5oz patty seasoned with our house spice blend and choice of cheese

Double Hamburger

$12.00

Hamburger

$9.00

5.5oz patty seasoned with our house spice blend

impossible Burger

$11.00

Classic Dogs

Chili Dog

$7.00

topped with our house chili

Double Chili Dog N'Fries

$16.00

two hot dogs served with house fries topped with chili

Double Dog N'Fries

$12.00

two hot dogs served with house fries

Hot Dog

$4.00

served grilled with optional toppings: chopped onions, saurkraut, relish, and mustard

For Our Furry Friends

Doggy Beef Patty

$6.00

this is for pets only

Doggy Chicken Patty

$6.00

this is for pets only

Doggy Hot Dog

$3.00

this is for pets only

Salads

STOOPID SALAD

$17.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon bits, shredded cheddar, house chipotle ranch dressing, and your choice of chicken or burger

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$17.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pickles, red onions, bacon bits, cheese burger, relish, ketchup and mustard drizzle

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD

$17.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon bits, shredded cheddar, honey mustard dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$17.00

house buffalo grilled chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

SURFSIDE SALAD

$9.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, your choice of dressing

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

toasted sandwich with 3 pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

sourdough bread and american cheese, grilled to perfection

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

perfect combination of sweet and spicy! smoked pulled pork in house carolina-style bbq sauce served on a toasted bun

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$8.00

Grilled Cheese and Bacon

$9.50

Seafood

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

rolled in sweetened coconut flakes, fried to golden perfection and served with a side of house orange sauce

Fish N'Chips

$20.00

10oz of golden fried haddock served with house-seasoned fries, house coleslaw and house tartar sauce

Haddock Sandwich

$12.00

fried to golden perfection served with house tartar sauce

Specialty Burgers

(ROC) ROOTS OF CAPRESE

$14.00

mozzarella, marinated sliced tomato, smothered in house pesto and drizzled with balsamic reduction

BEASTIE

$16.00

served between 2 house-seasoned grilled cheese sandwiches with american cheese and bacon

BIKER

$16.00

topped with smoked pulled pork in house carolina bbq sauce, swiss cheese, bacon and sautéed onions

BUFFALO SOLDIER

$13.00

crumbled blue cheese, bacon and house buffalo sauce drizzle

DIRTY HEAD

$12.00

cheddar cheese, bacon and a sunny side egg

ELOVATER

$20.00

topped with fried house buffalo chicken breast, 2 layers of bacon, 2 layers of blue cheese, jalapeños and ranch drizzle

HANGOVER

$15.00

American and cheddar cheese, bacon, fried jalapeños, sunny side egg, crispy o-ring and house chipotle ranch drizzle

HUNNY GIRL

$13.00

provolone cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, organic honey and teriyaki drizzle

PICNIC BASKET

$13.00

cheddar cheese, house fried pickles, house coleslaw and drizzled in bbq sauce

REDNECK VACATION

$12.00

american cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, crispy onion rings and bbq drizzle

SILVERBACK

$13.00

bacon, blackberry jam, sliced banana and peanut butter drizzle

Stoopid Burger

$14.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, house guacamole, topped with french fries and house chipotle ranch drizzle

SLOPPY JOE (SAMBA)

$15.00

cheddar cheese, shredded cheese, bacon, house sloppy joe topping and house chipotle ranch drizzle

SMOTHERED

$13.00

swiss cheese, bacon, smothered with sautéed onions and mushrooms

TRIPLE CHEESE

$20.00

3 cheeseburgers stacked with american and cheddar cheese

World On Fire

$12.00

house-made black bean burger topped with crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, crispty onion ring and drizzled with house buffalo sauce, bbq sauce, and organic honey

Tacos and Burritos

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

grilled chicken sizzled in house buffalo sauce over blue cheese crumbles, topped with lettuce, tomato, diced onion and ranch drizzle

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$16.00

house marinated carne asada flank steak seared to perfection, house guacamole, pico de gallo, crispy seasoned fries and shredded cheese house chipotle ranch drizzle wrapped in an oversized tortilla

CILANTRO CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

fried chicken, house guacamole, cotija cheese, chopped onions, bacon and house cilantro lime aioli

FISH TACOS

$13.00

fried haddock with house cilantro-lime aioli and house coleslaw 1

PULLED PORK TACOS

$13.00

smoked pulled pork in our house carolina-style bbq sauce topped with house coleslaw, an onion ring and bbq sauce drizzle

STOOPID TACOS

$13.00

grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, house guacamole, topped with french fries and house chipotle ranch drizzle

Mods

Selections

Merchandise

Zip Up Skeleton Hoodie

$65.00

Chipotle Ranch Bottle

$9.00

Rad Hoodie

$60.00

Hokey Jersey

$70.00

Reglan 3/4 Length Tee

$30.00

Christmas Ornament

$8.00

Thumbler

$30.00

Pom Winter Hats

$30.00

Crop Ladies Skeleton Hoodie

$60.00

Long Sleeve Skeleton Unisex

$35.00

Richardson Snapback Hat

$35.00

Beanie Hat

$30.00

Small Sticker

$3.00

Large Sticker

$5.00

Highrish Unisex Tee

$30.00

Red Bus Unisex Tee

$30.00

Grey Skeleton Ladies Tee

$30.00

Black Skeleton Unisex Tee

$30.00

Chilantro Lime Aioli Bottle

$9.00

Soups

Tomato Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$8.00Out of stock

Clam Chawda

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Catch a vibe at Surfside!

Location

41 NH-25, Meredith, NH 03253

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

