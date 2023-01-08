Surfside Burger Bar 41 NH-25
41 NH-25
Meredith, NH 03253
Popular Items
Apps & Sides
Buffalo Collie Buddz
finally the buddz come around! spicy cauliflower fried to perfection, served with blue cheese dressing
Chili Bowl
house-made and award winning! the perfect blend of heat and flavor 9 add shredded cheese
Coleslaw
classic house-made slaw
Fried Cheese Curds
lightly breaded in-house and served with marinara sauce
Fried Jalapeños
breaded in-house and served with a side of ranch dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
breaded in-house and served with a side of house chipotle ranch
Gouda Mac-N-Cheese
as gouda as they sound, served with a side of house cilantro-lime aioli
Half & Half
onion rings breaded in-house and house seasoned fries
Large Onion Rings
breaded in-house and fried to perfection
Large Seasoned Fries
dusted in our house seasoning
Large Tater Tots
dusted with house seasoning
Small Onion Rings
breaded in-house and fried to perfection
Small Seasoned Fries
dusted in our house seasoning
Small Tater Tots
dusted with house seasoning
Stoopid Fries
house-seasoned fries topped with bacon and house chipotle ranch drizzle with a side of house guacamole (no substitutes
Stoopid Tots
tater tots topped with bacon and house chipotle ranch drizzle with a side of house guacamole (no substitutes)
Surfside Sampler
fried pickles, fried cheese curds, mac-n-cheese bites, served a side of house chipotle ranch, house cilantro-lime aioli and marinara (no substitutes)
Chicken Sandwiches
Chiken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing and cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken breast, house buffalo sauce and crumbled blue cheese
Buffalo Tenders
made fresh and tossed with our house buffalo sauce
Chicken Parm
grilled or fried chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Chipolte Bacon Ranch Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese and house chipotle ranch drizzle
Cilantro Lime Aioli Sandwich
grilled chicken breast topped with house guacamole, bacon, cotija cheese and house cilantro lime aioli
Dillbird
fried chicken breast tossed in our house buffalo sauce with fried jalapeños, american, cheddar, and crumbled blue cheese. topped with a sunny side egg, crispy onion ring and house chipotle ranch drizzle
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, honey mustard drizzle
Plain Jane Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken breast, additional toppings upon request
Tenders
made fresh and fried to crispy golden perfection
Classic Burgers
Black Bean Burger
vegan friendly patty, house-made with black beans and brown rice
Cheeseburger
5.5oz patty seasoned with our house spice blend with your choice of cheese
Double Cheeseburger
two 5.5oz patty seasoned with our house spice blend and choice of cheese
Double Hamburger
Hamburger
5.5oz patty seasoned with our house spice blend
impossible Burger
Classic Dogs
For Our Furry Friends
Salads
STOOPID SALAD
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon bits, shredded cheddar, house chipotle ranch dressing, and your choice of chicken or burger
CHEESEBURGER SALAD
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pickles, red onions, bacon bits, cheese burger, relish, ketchup and mustard drizzle
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD
grilled chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon bits, shredded cheddar, honey mustard dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
house buffalo grilled chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
SURFSIDE SALAD
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, your choice of dressing
Sandwiches
BLT
toasted sandwich with 3 pieces of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Cheese
sourdough bread and american cheese, grilled to perfection
Pulled Pork Sandwich
perfect combination of sweet and spicy! smoked pulled pork in house carolina-style bbq sauce served on a toasted bun
Grilled Cheese and Tomato
Grilled Cheese and Bacon
Seafood
Coconut Shrimp
rolled in sweetened coconut flakes, fried to golden perfection and served with a side of house orange sauce
Fish N'Chips
10oz of golden fried haddock served with house-seasoned fries, house coleslaw and house tartar sauce
Haddock Sandwich
fried to golden perfection served with house tartar sauce
Specialty Burgers
(ROC) ROOTS OF CAPRESE
mozzarella, marinated sliced tomato, smothered in house pesto and drizzled with balsamic reduction
BEASTIE
served between 2 house-seasoned grilled cheese sandwiches with american cheese and bacon
BIKER
topped with smoked pulled pork in house carolina bbq sauce, swiss cheese, bacon and sautéed onions
BUFFALO SOLDIER
crumbled blue cheese, bacon and house buffalo sauce drizzle
DIRTY HEAD
cheddar cheese, bacon and a sunny side egg
ELOVATER
topped with fried house buffalo chicken breast, 2 layers of bacon, 2 layers of blue cheese, jalapeños and ranch drizzle
HANGOVER
American and cheddar cheese, bacon, fried jalapeños, sunny side egg, crispy o-ring and house chipotle ranch drizzle
HUNNY GIRL
provolone cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, organic honey and teriyaki drizzle
PICNIC BASKET
cheddar cheese, house fried pickles, house coleslaw and drizzled in bbq sauce
REDNECK VACATION
american cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, crispy onion rings and bbq drizzle
SILVERBACK
bacon, blackberry jam, sliced banana and peanut butter drizzle
Stoopid Burger
cheddar cheese, bacon, house guacamole, topped with french fries and house chipotle ranch drizzle
SLOPPY JOE (SAMBA)
cheddar cheese, shredded cheese, bacon, house sloppy joe topping and house chipotle ranch drizzle
SMOTHERED
swiss cheese, bacon, smothered with sautéed onions and mushrooms
TRIPLE CHEESE
3 cheeseburgers stacked with american and cheddar cheese
World On Fire
house-made black bean burger topped with crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, crispty onion ring and drizzled with house buffalo sauce, bbq sauce, and organic honey
Tacos and Burritos
BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS
grilled chicken sizzled in house buffalo sauce over blue cheese crumbles, topped with lettuce, tomato, diced onion and ranch drizzle
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
house marinated carne asada flank steak seared to perfection, house guacamole, pico de gallo, crispy seasoned fries and shredded cheese house chipotle ranch drizzle wrapped in an oversized tortilla
CILANTRO CHICKEN TACOS
fried chicken, house guacamole, cotija cheese, chopped onions, bacon and house cilantro lime aioli
FISH TACOS
fried haddock with house cilantro-lime aioli and house coleslaw 1
PULLED PORK TACOS
smoked pulled pork in our house carolina-style bbq sauce topped with house coleslaw, an onion ring and bbq sauce drizzle
STOOPID TACOS
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, house guacamole, topped with french fries and house chipotle ranch drizzle
Merchandise
Zip Up Skeleton Hoodie
Chipotle Ranch Bottle
Rad Hoodie
Hokey Jersey
Reglan 3/4 Length Tee
Christmas Ornament
Thumbler
Pom Winter Hats
Crop Ladies Skeleton Hoodie
Long Sleeve Skeleton Unisex
Richardson Snapback Hat
Beanie Hat
Small Sticker
Large Sticker
Highrish Unisex Tee
Red Bus Unisex Tee
Grey Skeleton Ladies Tee
Black Skeleton Unisex Tee
Chilantro Lime Aioli Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Catch a vibe at Surfside!
41 NH-25, Meredith, NH 03253
Photos coming soon!