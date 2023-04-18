Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surfside Sandwich Shoppe

No reviews yet

15113 South Padre Island Drive

Suite 104-C

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Full Menu

Sandwiches

#01 Surfside Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, red onions, lettuce and tomato served on toasted wheatberry bread with mayo on the side

#02 Pineapple Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Grilled chicken topped with pineapple, Jack cheese and teriyaki sauce served on a kaiser bun

#03 Blackened Chicken

$12.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese served on a kaiser bun with our spicy mayo on the side

#04 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken salad with red grapes, walnuts and celery served on a sweet sourdough bun with lettuce and tomato

#05 Italian Chicken & 'Shroom

$12.00

Grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms topped with mozzarella and marinara served on a kaiser bun

#06 Cali Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, avocado and Swiss served on kaiser bun with lettuce and tomato and topped with our baja sauce

#07 Cuban Press

$12.00

10" hoagie stuffed with pulled pork, ham, American cheese, pickles and our Cuban sauce

#08 BLT

$11.00

Grilled Texas toast, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with mayo on the side

#09 BBQ Pork

$12.00

Pulled pork served on sweet sourdough bun with red onions, pickles and BBQ sauce

#10 Philly Cheese

$12.00

Steak, sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers and onions smothered with Swiss cheese on 10" hoagie and served with our spicy mayo on the side

#11 French Dip

$13.00

Roast beef dipped in au jus, topped with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese served on 10" hoagie with hot au jus for dipping

#12 Classic Roast Beef

$13.00

Shaved roast beef and Swiss cheese served cold on a sweet sourdough bun with red onions and topped with horsey sauce

#13 Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, topped with Swiss cheese, served on rye bread with 1000 island dressing on the side

#14 Reuben & Bratwurst

$14.00

Take our reuben and add a grilled beer brat for the win!

#15 Pastrami & Rye

$12.00

Pastrami grilled with sauerkraut, topped with Swiss cheese, served on rye bread with spicy brown mustard on the side

#16 Pastrami Stacker

$12.00

Pastrami served with Swiss cheese over lettuce, tomato and coleslaw on rye bread

#17 Italian Stallion

$12.00

Pastrami, ham, red onions and black olives topped with mozzarella on a 6" hoagie served with marinara sauce on the side for the k.o

#18 Meatball Grinder

$13.00

House made meatballs, marinara and mozzarella served on a 10" hoagie

#19 1/2 lb Hamburger

$12.00

Hand pressed ½ lb. burger cooked to medium, served on a sweet sourdough bun with lettuce, red onions, tomatoes and pickles

#20 Shiner Bratwurst

$10.00

Shiner braised bratwurst topped with sautéed onions and bell peppers served on 6" hoagie bun with spicy brown mustard on the side

#21 Carolina BBQ Bratwurst

$10.00

Shiner braised brat served over coleslaw with red onions, pickles and topped with BBQ sauce on a 6" hoagie

#22 Yellow-Fin Tuna Salad

$13.00

This ain't no "Chicken of the sea" tuna salad! We only use ahi tuna grilled and made traditional style with mayo, celery, white onions, served over lettuce and tomato on a sweet sourdough bun

#23 Yellow-Fin Tuna Melt

$13.00

Our tuna salad with Swiss cheese on Texas toast grilled to perfection

#24 Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Sashimi grade ahi tuna seared rare and prepared with your choice of blackening seasoning or sesame seeds, served over a kaiser bun with lettuce and coleslaw and topped with our Asian sauce

#25 Blackened Mahi Mahi

$15.00

Mahi mahi filet blackened, served over lettuce and tomato on a 6" hoagie with our tartar sauce the side

#26 Teriyaki Salmon

$15.00

Teriyaki glazed salmon, served over lettuce and coleslaw on a kaiser bun

#27 Crab Cake

$15.00

Lump crab meat and just enough of the other stuff to hold it together, served as a sandwich with lettuce on a sweet sourdough bun with our tartar sauce on the side

#28 the Veggie

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper and Swiss cheese served cold on toasted wheatberry bread with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

#29 Grilled 3 Cheese

$7.50

American, Jack and Swiss all melted together on Texas toast

Tacos & Quesadillas

#30 Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with pico De gallo and sour cream

#31 Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with pico De gallo and sour cream

#32 Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$10.50

Pork, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with pico De gallo and sour cream

#33 Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Grilled shrimp, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with pico De gallo and sour cream

#34 O.G. Shrimp Tacos

$14.50

3 pieces. Blackened shrimp tacos served over coleslaw topped with our spicy taco sauce

#35 Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 pieces. Grilled shrimp tacos with shredded lettuce, avocado, pico De gallo and baja sauce

#36 Blackened Mahi Tacos

$14.50

3 pieces. Blackened mahi filet served over coleslaw topped with our spicy taco sauce

#37 Sesame Tuna Tacos

$14.50

3 pieces. Sashimi grade ahi tuna coated with sesame seeds, seared rare, served over coleslaw, topped with our Asian sauce

#38 0.G. Tuna Tacos

$14.50

3 pieces. Sashimi grade ahi tuna blackened, seared rare, served over coleslaw with our spicy taco sauce

Baja Tuna Tacos

$15.50

Salads

#39 Garden Salad

$9.00

#40 Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.00

Garden salad topped with blackened chicken breast

#41 Chicken Salad Salad

$13.00

Garden salad topped with a scoop of our chicken salad

#42 Tuna Salad Salad

$14.00

Garden salad topped with a scoop of our yellow-fin tuna salad

#43 Grilled Shrimp

$14.50

8 grilled shrimp served over our garden salad

#44 Blackened Ahi Tuna

$16.50

Sashimi grade ahi tuna blackened and seared rare served over our garden salad

#45 Teriyaki Salmon

$16.50

Glazed teriyaki salmon served over our garden salad

#46 Soup and Salad

$10.00

A bowl of today's soup with a side salad and grilled Texas toast

Sides

Small Potato Salad

$3.50

Small Coleslaw

$3.50

Small Pasta Salad

$3.50

Small Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Small Cottage Cheese & Pineapple

$3.50

Small Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Large Potato Salad

$5.00

Large Coleslaw

$5.00

Large Pasta Salad

$5.00

Large Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Large Cottage Cheese & Pineapple

$5.00

Large Bacon Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Salt N Vinegar Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Soups

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.50

Cup Shrimp Bisque Saturday

$6.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.50

Bowl Shrimp Bisque Saturday

$8.50

The Sweet Stuff

Fudgy Brownie Bite

$0.75

Cranberry Oatmeal Walnut Cookie

$0.75

Slice Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Slice Paradise Pie

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$25.00

Whole Paradise Pie

$25.00

Deli

Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Tuna Salad

$8.00+

Potato Salad

$4.25+

Pasta Salad

$4.25+

Wheatberry Loaf

$6.50

Sourdough Buns

$6.50

Appetizers (NON HH)

Mozzarella & Marinara Dipper

$6.00

Teriyaki Pork Sliders

$6.00

Shrimp & Spinach Mini Quesadilla

$6.00

Avocado Bruschetta

$6.00

The Little's Menu

Average Joe

$5.00

TX toast, ham & American cheese

Plain Jane

$5.00

TX toast, turkey & American cheese

Grilled One Cheese

$5.00

TX toast & American cheese

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

6" tortillas filled with cheddar cheese

Solo Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Shrimp taco with lettuce and cheddar cheese

Sips

Non-Alcoholic

Bottomless Drinks

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Four Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Ginger Beer

Acqua panna

$3.50

Beer

Coors Light

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Freetail Soul Doubt (IPA)

$4.25

Karbach Love Street (Kolsch)

$4.25

Lorelei Khryseis (Blonde)

$4.25

Austin Eastcider Pineapple

$4.25

Austin Eastcider Dry

$4.25

Karbach Hopadillo

$4.25

Karbach Light Circus

$4.25

Kona Big Wave

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Lorelei Merdude (Stout)

$5.50

Estrella Jalisco

$3.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.25

Corona

$4.50

Wine Bottles

House Gladiator Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

House Gladiator Cabernet Bottle

$20.00

Poppy Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Altos Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Broadside Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Broadside Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Olema Rose Bottle

$28.00

Paolina Moscato Bottle

$28.00

Gio Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Olema Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Luchi Prosecco Bottle

$25.00

Opera Prima Brut Bottle

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
