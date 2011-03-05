Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surfside Smokehouse

923 Reviews

$$

14 Union Street

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket
Cheese Quesidilla
Pulled Pork

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Saratoga sparkling

$6.00

Saratoga still

$6.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Virgin Bloody

$7.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Kid Fountain Drink w/meal

Soda Refill

Fever Tree

$3.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

UPS

Espresso Martini

$15.00

The Winster

$15.00

The Vesper

$15.00

Catcher In The Rye

$15.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Coffee Italiano

$13.00

Tiramisu Martini

$15.00

Woodford Manhattan

$15.00

Frozens

Mudslide

$14.00

Lime in the Coconut

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$14.00

Frozen Strawberry Marg

$14.00

Miami Vice

$15.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Mocktails

Vitamin Sea

$10.00

Skinny Dip

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

007

$10.00

Aperol spritz

$12.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Cape Codder

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

John Daly

$10.00

Life is Good

$12.00

Long Island Icetea

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mint Julip

$12.00Out of stock

Mojito

$12.00Out of stock

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00Out of stock

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sombrero

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Appetizers

Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

House smoked Carolina pork, mixed cheese, jalapeno, salsa verde and sour cream

Chowder Fries

$12.00

Just like it sounds!

D's Kielbasa & Pineapple Spiced Candy

$15.00

"Meat Candy" , house smoked kielbasa, fresh pineapple in a candied sauce

Lobster Quesadilla

$27.00

Chunks of fresh lobster, mixed cheese, corn and cllantro in a grilled tortilla topped with a chipolte aoili

Wings

$10.00+

House made smokey wings, tossed in our specialty spices

Stuffies

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Hush Puppies

$10.00

Flatbread Special

$15.00

Cheese Quesidilla

$10.00

Nachos

$17.00

Brisket Firecracker

$14.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Brussels

$13.00

Jammin Out

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Arancini

$12.00Out of stock

Chips N Queso

$9.00

Steaknand Cheese Eggroll

$14.00

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan, house made dressing topped with shaved romano and corn bread croutons

Chowder

$7.00+

Cobb Salad

$16.00

chopped romaine lettuce, onion, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, fresh blue cheese crumble

Quart Chowder

$30.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Sammies

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh Buttermilk battered haddock served on a brioche bun

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$16.00

blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas

Big Pig

$16.00

House smoked Carolina pulled pork, coleslaw and bacon served on a brioche bun...extra napkins needed!

Chicken Wrap

$16.00

grilled boneless chicken breast, spicy pickles, cherry peppers, spinach tossed with our house made Gold sauce and served in a wheat wrap

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Cubano

$16.00

Steak & Cheese Tacos

$16.00

Sandwich Special

$16.00

Soup & Sandwich Special

$16.00

Lobstrer BLT

$30.00

Cod Tacos

$16.00

Smokehouse Meats

Sliced Brisket

$24.00

Memphis Ribs

$21.00+

Dry rubbed and house smoked pork ribs

Kielbasa

$19.00

Pulled Pork

$18.00

Burnt Ends

$23.00

Surfside Mains

Surf And Turf Mac

$36.00

A House Specialty: fresh made mac n' cheese with our smoked brisket and fresh lobstah

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

Fresh Salmon with our house blackening rub served over 5 Grain Blend and Asparagus

Cassies Power Bowl

$17.00

Our signature 5 grain blend sauteed with asparagus, corn, spinach, tomato, jalapeno, and avacado. Don's forget to top it with salmon, chicken shrimp or our fresh lobster!

Fishermans Platter

$30.00

Kielbasa Crusted Cod

$28.00

Autumn Risotto

$28.00

Braised Shortrib

$29.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Basket of French Fries

$6.00

Corn on Cob

$6.00Out of stock

Cornbread

$7.00

5 Grain Blend

$6.00

Side Gauc

$2.00

Chips Refill

Baked Beans

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$9.00

Kid Fountain Drink w/meal

Kids HOt Dog

$9.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids Hoodsie

$1.00

Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Pineapple upside down cake

$9.00

Burgers

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

1/4 pd burger topped with 1/4 lb our smoked carolina pork and bacon

Surf and Turf Burger

$26.00

1/4 burger patty , swiss cheese topped with 4 ounces of our fresh lobster and onion rings comes with a side or french fries or coleslaw

American Burger

$14.00

2 1/4 burger patties topped with yellow american cheese, mustard and ketchup comes with fries or coleslaw

Brunch

Beach Burrito

$14.00

Brisket Hash & Eggs

$17.00

2 Hander

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Noni’s Pancakes

$10.00

French Toast

$12.00

Fruit Boat

$12.00

Lobstah Benedict

$29.00

Carolina Benedict

$16.00

Veggie Bennie

$13.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Of Brisket Hash

$10.00

side bacon

$5.00

Side Egg

$2.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Toast

$3.00

The Swede Burger

$16.00

Upper Deck Omellete

$14.00

Soup or Salad (Copy)

Tomato Basil

Czar

Squash Bisque

Arugula

Entree

Turkey Dinner

$35.00

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$35.00

Ravioli

$35.00

Thanksgiving Desserts

Blueberry Pie

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Apple Crisp

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

http://surfsidesmokehouse.com/

Website

Location

14 Union Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Surfside Smokehouse image
Surfside Smokehouse image
Surfside Smokehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Water Street Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
25 Water Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
British Beer Company - Plymouth
orange star4.0 • 60
6 Middle Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Su Casa
orange star4.8 • 446
30 Main St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Roll Street Tavern
orange star3.5 • 11
35 Main Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Kogi Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 723
8 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Dillon’s Local
orange starNo Reviews
21 S. Park Ave Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Tavern on the Wharf
orange star4.5 • 3,400
6 Town Wharf Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,048
318 Court st Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
orange star4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Kogi Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 723
8 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Lucioso's Pub - Plymouth, MA
orange star4.2 • 606
6 Spring Ln Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Tasty
orange star4.7 • 585
42 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston