Surfside - Tenleytown 4200 Wisconsin Avenue NW
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Since opening in 2008, Surfside has established itself as one of DC's favorite spots for the best tacos, burritos, and fresh-Mex in town. We have a huge outdoor patio with over 12 TVs - a prime location for sport watching. Stop in with your friends and family to enjoy island-inspired food and delicious tropical cocktails!
4200 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20016
