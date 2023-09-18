TOGO: N/A Beverages & Cocktails

Mexican Bottled Soda

$5.00

Jarritos, Mexican Coke, Mexican Sprite, Fanta

Topo Chico

$5.00

Sparkling mineral water from Mexico

Can Soda

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Red Bull

$4.00

Regular, Sugar Free, Orange, Coconut

Bottled Water

$1.95

It's just water

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

House-made strawberry lemonade

Montego Bay Punch

$5.00

House made punch with pineapple, coconut, orange, passion fruit

Horchata

$5.00

House-made horchata, with white rice soaked in water, cinnamon, & granulated sugar

TOGO Cocktails

Margarita TG

$13.00+

José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with orange curacao, agave & lime

Spicy Margarita TG

$13.00+

José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with jalapeño, orange curacao, agave & lime

Passion Fruit Pau Hana TG

$13.00+Out of stock

St. George Terroir gin, whole passion fruit, handmade tonic syrup, & black pepper tincture

Mezcal Esencial TG

$13.00+

400 Conejos mezcal, lime, agave & grapefruit soda

The Surfsider TG

$15.00+

Don Q Spiced Rum with pineapple, coconut, orange & nutmeg (frozen)

El Frambueso TG

$15.00+Out of stock

Western Son raspberry vodka + house-made lemonade (frozen)

Frozen Margarita TG

$13.00+

José Cuervo Tradicional 100% blue agave tequila with orange curacao, agave & lime (frozen)

TOGO: Late Night (Sunday-Thursday)

Late Night Appetizers

Chips + Dips

Salsa Bar

$11.95

Surfside salsa, tomatillo and hatch chili ranch and chips

Bermuda Triangle

$18.95

Guacamole, queso, Surfside salsa, and chips

Street Corn

$6.95

Chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, paprika, lime

Late Night Burritos

Bonaire (LN)

$13.95

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, lime crema, shredded jack cheese, yellow rice

Andros (LN)

$16.95

Grilled steak, slow-roasted tomato, corn, cucumber yogurt, yellow rice

Martinique (LN)

$16.95

Grilled shrimp, grilled zucchini, pico de gallo, avocado, lime crema, yellow rice

St. Barts (LN)

$15.95

Blackened mahi mahi, romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, lime caesar

Mackinac (LN)

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, grilled poblano pepper + red onion, hash brown, jack cheese, yellow rice

Maldives (LN)

$11.95

Scrambled Egg, sauteed spinach, roasted mushrooms, tomatillo salsa, queso fresco

Late Night Quesadillas

Martha's Vineyard

$13.95

Spinach, tomato corn salsa, red onion, mushrooms, jack cheese,

Belize

$16.95

Grilled steak, grilled poblano peppers + red onion, jack cheese

St. Croix

$16.95

Grilled shrimp, pineapple mango salsa, grilled zucchini, jack cheese

Port Antonio

$16.95

Grilled jerk chicken, pineapple mango salsa, jack cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Plain Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Late Night Tacos

Maui (LN)

$15.95

Grilled fish, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, cilantro, lime crema, corn tortillas

Nevis (LN)

$15.95

Grilled shrimp, yellow rice, pineapple mango salsa, guacamole, cilantro, lime crema, corn tortillas

Cabo San Lucas (LN)

$16.95

Grilled steak, grilled poblano peppers + red onion, guacamole, lime crema, cilantro, flour tortillas

Negril (LN)

$15.95

Blackened mahi mahi, spicy slaw, avocado, chili ranch, corn tortillas

Punta Cana (LN)

$14.95

Fried chicken, creamy slaw, tomato corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle crema, flour tortillas

Bora Bora (LN)

$13.95

Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, guacamole, honey peanut sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, flour tortillas

Malibu (LN)

$13.95

Wild mushroom, slow-roasted tomates, grilled queso fresco, sauteed spinach, hatch chili ranch, blue corn tortillas

Tonga (LN)

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, crispy hash browns, poblano peppers, queso fresco, chili ranch, blue corn tortillas

Plain Steak Taco (LN)

$15.95

Build Your Own Steak Taco

Plain Chicken Taco (LN)

$14.95

Build Your Own Chicken Taco

Plain Shrimp Taco (LN)

$15.95

Build Your Own Shrimp Taco

Late Night Salads

Baja (LN)

$17.95

Surfside mixed greens, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn tortilla strips, chili ranch

Late Night Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Soaked sponge cake topped with strawberry compote

Flan

$7.00

Baked caramel custard dessert

Late Night Sides & Slaws

Apple & Cabbage Slaw

$2.95+
Creamy Slaw

$2.95+
Side of Braised Beans

$3.95
Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Cilantro & Sweet Onion

$0.95+

Side of Grilled Peppers + Onions

$2.95+

Side of Grilled Zucchini

$1.95

Side of Jalapeno

$0.95+

Side of Lettuce

$1.95+
Side of Lime Cilantro Rice

$3.95

Side of Mushrooms

$1.95

Side of Queso Fresco

$0.95+

Side of Roasted Tomatoes

$1.95

Side of Spinach

$2.95
Side of Yellow Rice

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.95+
Spicy Slaw

$2.95+

Side of Jack Cheese

$0.95+

Side of Cotija Cheese

$0.95+

Side of Cilantro

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$2.95+

Single Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Side of Corn

$0.95+

Late Night Dressings, Sauces, & Salsas

Guacamole

$3.95+

Surfside Salsa

$1.95+

Hatch Chili Ranch

$1.95+

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.95+

Lime Crema

$1.95+

Sour Cream

$0.95+

Pico de Gallo

$1.95+

Pineapple Mango Salsa

$1.95+

Black Bean + Corn Salsa

$1.95+

Lime Caesar Dressing

$0.95

Tinga Ranch

$0.95+

Jerk Sauce

$1.95+

Strawberry Compote

$0.95+

Sriracha Mayo

$0.95+

Honey Peanut Sauce

$0.95+

Chipotle Crema

$0.95+

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

$0.95+

Late Night Proteins

6oz Grilled Salmon

$8.00

6oz Blackened Salmon

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp (5)

$7.00

4oz Grilled Cobia

$7.00

4oz Grilled Mahi Mahi

$7.00

4oz Blackened Mahi Mahi

$7.00

8oz Grilled Chicken Thigh

$6.00

5oz Jerk Chicken Thigh

$6.00

5oz Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.00

8oz Grilled Steak

$7.00

8oz Ground Beef

$5.00

Bag Fee

$0.05