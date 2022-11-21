Surfside Rooftop Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Stone Harbor's only rooftop restaurant! Classic American cuisine. Serving fresh made burgers, fresh cut fries, sandwiches, seafood and vegetarian options all made fresh to order. Refined, Relaxed beach atmosphere fun for the whole family to enjoy.
Location
224 96TH STREET UNIT #6, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
