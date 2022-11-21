Surfside Rooftop Grill

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Your choice of 1/2 Lb angus burger, turkey burger or Impossible burger. Brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Pepperjack, Provolone, Crumbled Blue or Vegan cheese $2.00. Additional toppings: Bacon, jalapeno, grilled onion, grilled mushrooms, grilled green peppers, avacado, egg, and grilled pineapple for an additional charge.