Surfside Rooftop Grill

review star

No reviews yet

224 96TH STREET UNIT #6

Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Order Again

Appetizers

Calamari

$18.00

Crispy golden rings of tender calamari dusted with pepperonchini

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$20.00

Pan seared Jumbo Lump crab blended with red pepper, old bay, aioli and a touch of bread crumbs. served with a cajun remoulade and fresh sliced avacodo

Clams Casino

$14.00

6 tender middle neck clams topped with a white wine, garlic, roasted red pepper, bacon, bread crumbs, and parmesean cheese stuffing and baked until golden

Hearts of Palm Cakes (vegan)

$20.00

2 pan seared palm cakes. Just like our crab cakes minus the crab add the hearts of palm!

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in garlic butter and parmesan with fresh baked crostini

Black and Blue Filet Tips

$24.00

Lightly Blackened and seared to perfection topped with crumbled blue cheese on a bed of crispy onion straws

Fresh Cut Fries

1/2 LB. Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

1/2 LB of our fresh cut fries lightly seasoned

1 LB. Fresh Cut Fry

$8.00

1 LB. of our fresh cut fries lightly seasoned

Triple B Fries

$14.00

Topped with a blue cheese crumble, bacon and blackening season

Steak & Cheese Fries

$18.00

Topped with sirloin, cheese, pepper, mushroom, onion

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Topped with our homemade chili and cheese sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

$16.00

Topped with our slow roasted pork and BBQ sauce.

Soups & Side Salad

Soups and side salads

Clam Chowder

$10.00

House made Chowder

Chili

$10.00

Hearty House made chili

House side salad

$5.00

Mix greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and chick peas

Caesar side salad

$5.00

Chopped Romain, Shaved parmesan, croutons

Entree Salad

House Salad

$14.00

Mix greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and chick peas

Caesar salad

$14.00

Chopped Romain, Shaved parmesan, croutons

Mixed Veggie Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Tomato, Avocado and Chick Peas with a sherry tarragon Vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Salad

$28.00

Mix Greens, Red Onion, Grilled Asparagus, Fried Capers, Blue Cheese Crumbles and a Lemon Dill Dressing

Surfside Sandwiches

"Almost World Famous" Cuban

$20.00

Slow roasted Mojo pork, thin sliced pitt fired ham, swiss cheese and cuban sauce

Apple and Brie Panini

$20.00

Seasonal crisp apple slices, Brie, dried cherries, arugula and balsamic glaze

Lobster Roll

$40.00

Fresh North Atlantic Lobster, mayo, butter, old bay and a touch of celery

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$20.00

North Atlantic Cod on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and roasted red pepper tartar

Grilled Chicken Panini

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, provolone, basil, pesto and roasted tomato, pressed on a french hoagie.

Surfside Steak and Cheese

$18.00

Shaved sirloin, sauteed peppers, mushrooms and onions, sharp provolone on a hoagie roll.

Oyster Po' Boy

$20.00

Golden Fried Oysters, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house made Po' Boy sauce on a French hogie

Shrimp Po' Boy

$20.00

Beautiful 16 count shrimp grilled, blackened or fried, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house made Po' Boy sauce on a French hogie

Atlantic Cod Po' Boy

$20.00

5 oz of center loin Atlantic Cod grilled, blackened or fried, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our house made Po' Boy sauce on a French hoagie

Surfside Signature Burgers

8 oz. Angus patty on a brioche

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Your choice of 1/2 Lb angus burger, turkey burger or Impossible burger. Brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Pepperjack, Provolone, Crumbled Blue or Vegan cheese $2.00. Additional toppings: Bacon, jalapeno, grilled onion, grilled mushrooms, grilled green peppers, avacado, egg, and grilled pineapple for an additional charge.

Wild Mushroom and Truffle Burger

$22.00

!/2 LB angus burger, oyster mushrooms, arugala and Meyer lemon oil, truffle aioli, swiss cheese on a grilled brioche

Pimento Burger

$20.00

1/2 LB. angus burger, pimento cheese, red onion and bacon jam, Bibb lettuce, tomato on a grilled brioche roll

Chipotle Burger

$20.00

!/2 LB. angus burger, carmelized onion, applewood smoked bacon, adobe mayo on a grilled brioche roll

Kids Menu

Angus Burger

$14.00

1/4 LB. angus burger, lettuce, tomato, onion. Add Cheese for $2.00

All Beef Hotdog

$14.00

All beef hot dog, ketchup, mustard, onion, relish

Surfside Mac-N- Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar sauce

Buttered Pappardelle with Parmesan

$14.00

Pappardelle noodles tossed with butter and sprinkled with fresh grated parmesan

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Freshly breaded, golden fried chicken strips

Surfside Signature Entrees

Diver Scallops with Lemon Butter and Edamame Risotto

$40.00

6 diver scallops, blackened and pan seared, on a bed of lemon butter and edamame risotto and vegetable of the day

Grilled Salmon and Sweet Potato Batons

$36.00

Grilled Salmon with creamed spinache, sweet potato batons and vegetable of the day

Roasted Airline Chicken

$32.00

Roasted airline chicken with ancho bbq and goat cheese polenta and vegetable of the day

Wild Mushroom and Lemon Butter, Edamame Risotto

$28.00

Oyster mushroom and lemon butter, edamame risotto and vegetable of the day

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$40.00

Pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a cajun reoulade, sliced avocado, fingerling potatoes and vegetable of the day

Rooftop Grill

12 oz NY Strip

$40.00

Halpern's 12 oz Choice Ny Strip

8 oz Filet

$45.00

Halpern's 8 oz Choice Filet

Appetizer

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$40.00

Roasted Eggplant and Barratta

$20.00

Entrees

Scallop Special

$48.00

Swordfish

$38.00

Surf & Turf

$70.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Blueberry Pudding

$10.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Lipton Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Club Soda\soda Water

$3.00

Water

Soda Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Hot Choc & Marshmallow

$4.00

Desserts

Black Forest Cake

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00+

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Daquarie

$8.00

Mango Daquarie

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Daquarie

Pina Colada

$8.00

Miami Vice

$8.00

Mojitos

Mojito

$8.00

Blueberry Mojito

$8.00

Mango Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Cherry Mojito

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Mules

Strawberry Mule

$8.00

Mango Mule

$8.00Out of stock

Regular Mule

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Mai Tai

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Milkshakes

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Espresso Shake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stone Harbor's only rooftop restaurant! Classic American cuisine. Serving fresh made burgers, fresh cut fries, sandwiches, seafood and vegetarian options all made fresh to order. Refined, Relaxed beach atmosphere fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Website

Location

224 96TH STREET UNIT #6, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Directions

