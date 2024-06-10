This restaurant does not have any images
Surge 2878 Delaware Avenue
2878 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217
Lunch
Open Pitas
- Souvlaki Pita
A customer favorite! Your choice of our house marinated chicken or beef with lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house-made tzatziki piled over a grilled pita$14.00
- Gyro Pita
Lamb, beef, sirloin, with lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house-made tzatziki piled over a grilled pita$13.00
- Popeye Pita
Grilled pita topped with fresh spinach, grilled chicken & Greek feta$13.00
- Falafel Pita
Enjoy falafel over crisp lettuce, tomato, red onions & tahini sauce on a grilled pita$13.00
- Spicy Feta Chicken Pita
Piled high with lettuce, tomato, chicken & tirokafteri over grilled pita$13.00
- Hummus Pita
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, and fresh hummus over a grilled pita$11.00
- Dolmas Pita
Grape leaves, lettuce, tomato, red onions & our house-made tzatziki sauce over a grilled pita (a vegan option without tzatziki)$13.00
- Greek Garden Pita
A refreshing spinach, tomato & Greek feta over a grilled pita$13.00
Other Lunch
Burgers
- Athenian Burger
Nothing like a fresh half pound patty topped with Greek feta to fill you up!$13.00
- Hamburger
Fresh ground beef served with lettuce, tomato & onion$12.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & choice of Swiss, mozzarella, Cheddar or American cheese$15.00
- Smokey Mountain Burger
Fresh burger patty topped with Cheddar, applewood bacon, smoky barbecue sauce, lettuce and tomato$16.00
- Veggie Burger
Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato & onion$11.00
- Surge Burger
This one is a fiery burger, stuffed with chipotles, Cheddar cheese, onion and peppers and smothered with chipotle aioli$18.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Souvlaki Melt
Our special marinated chicken souvlaki with a nice blend of American cheese & Greek feta$12.00
- Patty Melt
Fresh ground beef patty with sautéed onions & American cheese melted between two slices of rye$13.00
- Tuna Melt
Seasoned tuna served with melted cheese on rye$12.00
- Western Sandwich
Two eggs scrambled with ham, peppers, onions & American cheese served on your choice of bread$11.00
- Classic BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on your choice of bread$11.00
- Steak Sandwich
NY strip steak cooked to your liking with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion$15.00
- Chicken Finger Sandwich
Chicken fingers buffalo style cooked to your satisfaction with lettuce, tomato, onion and bleu cheese$14.00
- Cold Tuna Sandwich
Our tuna salad on your choice of toasted bread, with lettuce and tomato$12.00
- BBQ Meatloaf Bomber
Homemade meatloaf with BBQ sauce, caramelized onion and Cheddar cheese$17.00
- Turkey Club
A triple stack of turkey, lettuce, tomato and bacon$17.00
- BLT Club
Adding an extra bread and filling layer to the traditional BLT sandwich$16.00
- Reuben
Traditional corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing$17.00
- Rachel
Reuben's cousin. Made with turkey and coleslaw, with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing$17.00
Small Dish Starters
- Appetizer Sampler
A tid bit of our favorites: hummus, dolmates, tirokafteri, tzatziki, served with warm, grilled pita$15.00
- Tzatziki Dip
House-made with yogurt, grated cucumber, garlic served with sliced cucumber & pita$7.00
- Tirokafteri Spread
Roasted red peppers, feta cheese and olive oil, served with pita$8.00
- Falafel Appetizer
Seasoned ground chickpeas & fava beans lightly fried for an exterior crunch$7.00
- Dolmades
Grape leaves stuffed with rice & herbs served with dipping sauce$7.00
- Spanakopita a La Carte
Spinach & Greek feta cheese pie made with phyllo dough$8.00
- Hummus Plate
A blend of pureed chickpeas, garlic & tahini served with sliced cucumbers & pita$8.00
- Souvlaki Meat
Sirloin beef, chicken souvlaki or gyro$8.00
- Avgolemono Soup
A traditional Greek soup made with chicken, lemon & rice$4.00
- Vegetable$5.00
- Greek Fries$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
Salads
- Greek Salad
Salad mix of greens with tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini & Greek feta$9.00
- Souvlaki Salad
Our special marinated chicken souvlaki tenders or beef sirloin grilled to perfection tops our crisp Greek salad, served with house-made tzatziki$15.00
- Gyro Salad
Our beef sirloin & lamb blend over Greek salad served with home-made tzatziki$14.00
- Falafel Salad
Crisp salad mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives with crispy fried falafel made with chickpeas & fava beans served with tahini sauce$13.00
- Lemon Pepper Chicken
Zesty and fun, citrus seasoned grilled chicken tenders over crisp spring mix salad greens served with homemade tzatziki & hummus$15.00
- Norwegian
Get your daily dose of omega 3! A healthy spring mix salad with smoked salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & capers$16.00
- Spanakopita Salad
Swirled shaped phyllo pie made with fresh spinach & Greek feta paired with our Greek salad$13.00
- Julienne Salad
Green salad garnished with narrow strips of cheese, turkey, ham, and vegetables$16.00
- Surge Veggie Salad
Romaine lettuce, wedges of peppers, tomatoes and onion$14.00
Dinner
Dinner - Small Dish Starters
- Olive Tapenade
Greek olives finely chopped, with Greek feta cheese. Served with our Greek pita$8.00
- Empanada$4.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Greek Fries$6.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Greek Salad$5.00
- Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken fingers served with your choice of french fries or chef salad$15.00
Dinner Entrees
- Famous Fish Fry
Discover why western New Yorkers love their beer battered haddock. Also available panko breaded$15.00
- Panko Fish$15.00
- Seasoned Haddock
Season our broiled haddock with your favorite lemon pepper or Cajun seasoning$15.00
- Florentine Haddock
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, marinara sauce & mozzarella tops our broiled haddock$16.00
- Mediterranean Haddock
Broiled haddock topped with fresh sautéed spinach & Greek feta$16.00
- Lemon Butter Fish Fillet
Fresh broiled haddock drizzled with lemon butter sauce$16.00
- Scallops Linguine
In a white wine sauce. Linguine cooked in a white wine reduction, topped with capers$18.00
- Ravioli
Cheese and spinach ravioli topped with tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese$16.00
- Shrimp Platter
Lightly breaded butterfly jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon wedge & three classic sides$16.00
- Breaded Pork Chops
Fried pork chops with chipotle aioli, served with white rice and vegetables$20.00
- Creole Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken topped with a creole sauce, served with white rice and vegetables$19.00
- Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken and pasta, served in a delicious cream sauce with bacon chunks and broccoli$13.00
- Greek Pasta
Linguine in white wine with diced tomatoes, Greek olives, feta and Greek dressing$15.00
- Ham, Swiss and Asparagus Crepe
Homemade crepe, stuffed to the brim and topped with Alfredo sauce$13.00
- Chicken & Mushroom Crepe
Our marinated chicken and fresh sliced mushroom, topped with a creamy mushroom white sauce$13.00
- Greek Dinner
Enjoy a world famous souvlaki dinner choice of chicken, beef or gyro & house-made tzatziki. Served with Greek salad, pita & our oven roasted Greek potatoes$15.00
Dinner - Open Pitas
Dinner Burgers
- Vegan Burger
Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato & onion$14.00
- Smash Burger
A patty with A1 sauce, bacon, Cheddar and BBQ sauce$15.00
Dinner Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Green salad of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons$16.00
Dinner Sandwiches
- Cuban Sandwich
Pork loin, ham, thinly sliced pickles, Swiss cheese and homemade honey mustard dressing pressed and grilled to present a fabulous traditional sandwich$16.00
- Meatball Sub
Smothered homemade meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$16.00
- Monte Cristo
Swiss cheese, ham, turkey and honey mustard between two french toasts$15.00
Dinner Sides
N/A Drinks
NA Beverages
- Frappe Iced Coffee
Original Greek frappe like it's served in Greece. Add a flavor of vanilla, hazelnut or caramel$5.00
- Juice$4.00
- 100% Colombian Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Herbal Tea
A variety selection available$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Fountain Soda$3.00
- Freshly Brewed Iced Tea$3.00
Smoothies
- Purple Rain
Blueberries, blackberries, bananas & pineapple juice$6.00
- Aloha
Mangoes, peaches & pineapple juice$5.50
- Raspberry Ripple
Raspberry, bananas & orange juice$5.50
- Tropical Fusion
Peaches, mangoes & cranberry juice$5.50
- Fruity Tutty
Strawberries, bananas, mangoes & pineapple juice$5.50
- Ruby Red
Raspberries, strawberries & cranberries juice$5.50
- Milkshake$7.00
Liquor M-SAT
Cocktails
- House Cocktail$10.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Appletini$12.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
Liquor
- Beer$7.00
- Titos$7.00
- New Amsterdam Vodka$6.00
- Pink Whitney$6.00
- Sobieski Vanilla$6.00
- Spiced Pumpkin Vodka$6.00
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- New Amsterdam Gin$6.00
- Eldeflower Rose Gin$7.00
- Indigo Gin$7.00
- Hendricks Grand Cabaret$8.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Hercules Mulligan$7.00
- House Rum$6.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- RumChata$3.00
- RumChata Coconut$4.00
- Dolce Vida Grapefruit$4.00
- Dolce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno$4.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Well$3.00
- Patron$9.00
- Milagro Blanco$4.00
- Milagro Reposado$5.00
- Alto del Carmen$5.00
- Crown Royal$5.00
- Bowman Brothers$6.00
- Rattlesnake Rosie's Maple Bacon$5.00
- Rattlesnake Rosie's Pumpkin Pie$5.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Tullamore Dew Honey$7.00
- Michter's$7.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Proper Twelve$6.00
- Skrewball$5.00
- Makers Mark$5.00
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Dirty Monkey$6.00
- Sacred Rye$5.00
- Balvenie 12 yr$12.00
- Balvenie 14 yr$14.00
- Monkey Shoulder$10.00
- Fonseca Porto Siroco
- Grand Marnier
- Disaronno
- Blue Curacao
- McCormick's
- RumChata Coconut$4.00
- St. Germain
- Coffee Liqueur
- Romana Sambuca
- Lemoncello
- Carpano
- Montenegro
- Lockhouse Coffee
- Recipe 21 Triple Sec
- Aguadiente
- Gancia Rosso
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2878 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217