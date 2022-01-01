Surly Brewing Company

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT

$225.00

3 lbs. Oak smoked all-natural lemon brined Ferndale MN turkey breast White cheddar mashed potatoes with turkey demi glace Green bean casserole with smoked mushroom cream and crispy fried shallots Wild rice stuffing with smoked turkey Maple glazed carrots and sage Pentagram- infused cranberry sauce Milk bun dinner rolls Jojo & Co’s pumpkin pie infused Skeleton Tree Baltic porter w/Chantilly vanilla bean cream 750ml bottle of Feastbier, an amber hued blend of rye-barrel aged strong ale. Bold notes of dark fruit, cocoa, vanilla and honey make this a perfect pairing for your Thanksgiving feast. Upgrades: 2 lbs. Oak smoked all-natural lemon brined Ferndale MN turkey thighs Seasonal roasted root vegetables with rosemary and fall spices Your order will be packed and ready for you with heating instructions on November 22nd and 23rd from 3:00PM-8:00PM. Have your name and order number ready when you arrive.