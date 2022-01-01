Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surly Brewing Company

689 Reviews

$$

520 Malcolm Ave SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT
$25 donation to The Food Group
$50 donation to The Food Group

Thanksgiving Meal Kit: PICKUP Ahead of Thanksgiving on 11/22 or 11/23

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT

THANKSGIVING MEAL KIT

$225.00

3 lbs. Oak smoked all-natural lemon brined Ferndale MN turkey breast White cheddar mashed potatoes with turkey demi glace Green bean casserole with smoked mushroom cream and crispy fried shallots Wild rice stuffing with smoked turkey Maple glazed carrots and sage Pentagram- infused cranberry sauce Milk bun dinner rolls Jojo & Co’s pumpkin pie infused Skeleton Tree Baltic porter w/Chantilly vanilla bean cream 750ml bottle of Feastbier, an amber hued blend of rye-barrel aged strong ale. Bold notes of dark fruit, cocoa, vanilla and honey make this a perfect pairing for your Thanksgiving feast. Upgrades: 2 lbs. Oak smoked all-natural lemon brined Ferndale MN turkey thighs Seasonal roasted root vegetables with rosemary and fall spices Your order will be packed and ready for you with heating instructions on November 22nd and 23rd from 3:00PM-8:00PM. Have your name and order number ready when you arrive.

Donations

Test
$25 donation to The Food Group

$25 donation to The Food Group

$25.00

Help us help others. As part of our Thanksgiving program, Surly Gives a Damn will match all donations to the Food Group up to $5000.

$50 donation to The Food Group

$50 donation to The Food Group

$50.00

Help us help others. As part of our Thanksgiving program, Surly Gives a Damn will match all donations to the Food Group up to $5000.

$75 donation to The Food Group

$75 donation to The Food Group

$75.00

Help us help others. As part of our Thanksgiving program, Surly Gives a Damn will match all donations to the Food Group up to $5000.

$100 donation to The Food Group

$100 donation to The Food Group

$100.00

Help us help others. As part of our Thanksgiving program, Surly Gives a Damn will match all donations to the Food Group up to $5000.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your order will be packed and ready for you with heating instructions on November 22nd and 23rd from 3:00PM-8:00PM. Have your name and order number ready when you arrive.

Website

Location

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Surly Brewing Company image
Banner pic
Surly Brewing Company image
Surly Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Surly Brewing Company - Pizza
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Hodges Bend MSP
orange starNo Reviews
2700 University Ave W Saint Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. - 600 Malcolm Avenue SE
orange starNo Reviews
600 Malcolm Avenue SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Events
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Retail
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
The Finnish Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2264 Como Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Blue Door Pub - University
orange star4.5 • 1,086
1514 Como Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Pizza
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Events
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Retail
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
My Burger- Stadium Village - 213 SE Oak St
orange star4.1 • 156
213 SE Oak St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Avocadish - Dinkytown
orange star4.0 • 5
330 15th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston