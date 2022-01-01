Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surly Brewing Company - Pizza

689 Reviews

$$

520 Malcolm Ave SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Kevin
I'm Your Daddy
4 Minutes Late

Pizzas

200 Beat Per Minute

200 Beat Per Minute

$17.00

Don't make me hungry, you won't like me when I'm hungry. Seasoned cream, mushroom confit, thyme, gremolata, fontina.

4 Minutes Late

4 Minutes Late

$14.00

We've got a fridge full of beer, too. Pepperoni, salami, giardiniera, chili oil, mozzarella, whipped ricotta. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian

Clocks Ticking

Clocks Ticking

$15.50

You must never stop practicing the art of pizza. Compressed pineapple, jalapeno, prosciutto, mozarella. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian

Finger Licking Good Y'all

Finger Licking Good Y'all

$15.00

LEMON RICOTTA, SEASONED CREAM, PEPPERS, CHILI CRUNCH, CHORIZO Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Soy

I'm In Love

$12.00

HONEY GOAT CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPER, ARUGULA, MOZZ Allergies: Dairy, Gluten

I'm Your Daddy

I'm Your Daddy

$14.50

What happens when spicy and sweet converge. Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian

Kevin

Kevin

$9.25

A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth. Red sauce, Mozzarella Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Pioneer Hitchhiker

Pioneer Hitchhiker

$18.00

Old Bluelips himself. Clams, garlic, cream, oregano, lemon. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Shellfish, Alliums

Spicoli

Spicoli

$14.50

Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here. Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian

Walter White

Walter White

$13.00

A tip of the hat to the OG in New Haven. Potato, rosemary, garlic, parmesan, charred spring onions. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums

Yesterday's Pizza

$15.00

Marge Simpson Knows Best. Seasoned Cream, Brussel Sprouts, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola, Burnt Honey.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Toasted Crouton, Shaved Parmesan. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Citrus Salad

$15.00

MIXED GREENS, ORANGE, GRAPEFRUIT, CHEVRE, CANDIED PECAN, DATES, VINAIGRETTE Allergies: Dairy, Nuts

Apps

1/2 order of Focaccia

1/2 order of Focaccia

$1.50

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

SPINACH, ARTICHOKE, PECORINO, MOZZ Possible Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Fall Burrata

$15.00

Arugula, Simple Vinaigrette, Fried Farro, Pomegranate Seeds, Spiced Marcona, Spiced Apples, Olive Oil.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Ricotta cheese, basil. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums, Not Vegetarian

Whole Order of Focaccia

Whole Order of Focaccia

$3.00

Desserts

Brown Butter Pumpkin Cookie

Brown Butter Pumpkin Cookie

$6.00
Coconut Caramel Macaroon

Coconut Caramel Macaroon

$6.00
Halloween Candy Brownie

Halloween Candy Brownie

$6.00

NA Bevs

Athletic Golden Ale

$6.25

Athletic Hazy IPA

$6.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Horizon Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk Box

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Horizon Organic Lowfat Milk Box

Coke

Coke

$3.00

12 oz Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

12 oz Can

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

12 oz Can

J's Blackberry Kombucha

$7.25

J's Raspberry-Mint-Ginger Kombucha

$7.25

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$5.50

DIPPING SAUCES

Ranch

$0.75

Jalepeño Bacon Ranch

$0.75
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markPet Friendly
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza. Beer. Any questions?

Website

Location

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

