Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon Duluth
No reviews yet
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Suite E & F
Duluth, GA 30097
Popular Items
Appetizers
Loaded Fries
Loaded Zinger Fries
Bed of French Fries loaded with melted cheese and topped with zinger chicken bites and Zinger Sauce.
Loaded Pizza Fries
Bed of French Fries topped with Special Pizza Sauces, Cheeses, Jalpenos, Black Olives and backed to perfection
Nacho Grande
This perfect appetizer contains Nacho Chips topped with our Special Sauces, Cheese, Your Choice of Toppings, Choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimps or Paneer. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Samosa Channa Chaat
2 Punjabi style veggie samosas topped with special chana masala, thinly sliced onions, mint chutney and sweet chutney.
Suroor Papardi Chaat
A unique mixture of sweet and spicy with bursting flavors of freshly grounded spices. Contains; Chick Peas, Potatoes, Red Kidney Beans, Thinly sliced onions, Tomatos. Topped with beaten yogurt, special house chutnies and papari.
Mixed Pakora
2 Veg Samosas
2 Beef Shami Kabobs
2 Aloo Tikis (Potato Cutlets)
Chicken 65
Chunks of Boneless chicken marinated in #65 house spices and deep fried to perfection and than tossed in our signature #65 house sauce with red chillies and fresh cilantro.
Wings & Fried Chicken
Crispy Fried Jumbo Wings
Seasoned Wings Hand Battered & Fried to perfect Gonden Crispy Outside. Served with one of Signature Sauces on the side.
10pc Crispy Boneless Wings
Seasoned Boneless Breast Meat Hand Battered & Fried to perfect Gonden Crispy Outside. Served with one of Signature Sauces on the side.
Signature Chicken Wings
Seasoned Wings Fried till Gonden Crispy Outside and Tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces.
10pc Signature Boneless Wings
Seasoned Boneless Wings Fried till Gonden Crispy Outside and Tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces.
Fried Chicken 5pc + Fries & Drink
5 Pc Chicken Legs and Thighs with Fries and drink
Fried Chicken 8pc
Chicken Legs and Thighs
Fried Chicken 10pc
Chicken Legs and Thighs
Fried Chicken 20 Piece
Fried Chicken 16pc
16 Pc Chicken Legs and Thighs
Burgers & Rolls
Zinger + Fries & Drink
Crispy Chicken Sandwitch served in a toasted bun with letuce and choice of sauce
Delux Double Zinger + Fries & Drink
Double Patty Crispy Chicken Sandwitch served in a toasted bun with letuce and choice of sauce.
Fried Fish Burger + Fries & Drink
Hand Battered Freah Fish Fillet (Not Frozen PreCoated Boxed Fiah) Fried to Perfection and served in a Toasted Bun with Pickles, Lettuce and your choice of our Signature sauce. Comes with Fries & a Drink.
Chicken Philly + Fries & Drink
Beef Philly + Fries & Drink
1/3 Lb Beef Burger + Fries & Drink
2/3 LB Double Beef Burger + Fries & Drink
100% Beef Burger. Perfectly seasoned to perfection topped with sauted onions and mushrooms. Comes with tomato, cheese, pickles and our house secret burger sauce.
IceBurg 1Lb Beef Burger + Fries & Drink
Tripple Patty Beef Burger Totalling too over 1Lb in Weight.
Chicken Tikka Roll + Fries & Drink
Chicken Malai Roll + Fries & Drink
Chicken Zinger Roll Paratha + Fries & Drink
Anda Shami Burger Fries & Drink
Bun Kabob (Veg) Fries & Drink
100% Vegetarian Potato based patty in a Toasted bun topped with onions, Lettuce, shredded cabbage and sauces.
Seafood
Lahori Fish Fry
Lahori street style crispy deep fried fish seasoned to perfection Served with Salad, Onions and Chutneys.
Fish & Chips
Fried Fish with French Fries Served with Ketchup and Tarter Sauce
Wild West Shrimps
Lahori Shrimps Fry
Shrimp & Chips
Jumbo Shrimp Tempuras 6pc
Jumbo Shrimp Tempuras 10pc
Fresh Grill and Hot Griddle
Chicken Tikka
Boned-In Chicken Legs and Thighs Marinated in our special tikka spices and grilled fresh on skewers. (Dairy-Free)
Chicken Tandoori Fire Grilled
Boned-In Chicken Legs and Thighs Marinated in our special tandoori spices and grilled fresh on skewers.
Malai Boti
Boneless Chicken Breast marinated in our special mildly spiced white sauce and slowly fire grilled fresh on skewers.
Chicken Tikka Boti
Boneless Chicken Marinated in our special tikka spices and grilled fresh on skewers. (Dairy-Free)
Mixed Grill Platter
Contains a variety of Chicken Tandoori, Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai Boti and Beef or Chicken Seekh Kabobs.
Beef Seekh Kabobs 4pc
Chicken Seekh Kabobs 4pc
Beef Tikka Boti
Boneless Beef Tenderloin pieces marinated in our house blend of spices to give you that perfect tikka flavor. Grilled fresh on skewers.
Bihaari Beef
A Pakistani BBQ delicacy, Bihari Kabab are thin strips of beef marinated in our spicy inhouse masala slowly fire grilled on skewers and finished off with coal smoke. Pair it with our soft buttery Tandoori Naans and enjoy.
Chicken Bihari Boti
Peshawari Beef Chappal Kabobs (2 Pc)
Chapli Kebab or Kabab (Pashto: چپلي کباب) is a Pashtun-style minced kebab, made from ground beef with a blend of our house spices in the shape of a patty. Chapli Kabab originally comes from the northern areas, in particular Peshawer, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.
Chicken Chappal Kabobs (2 Pc)
Chapli Kebab or Kabab (Pashto: چپلي کباب) is a Pashtun-style minced kebab, made from ground Chicken with a blend of our house spices in the shape of a patty. Chapli Kabab originally comes from the northern areas, in particular Peshawer, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.
Fresh Bread (Tandoor)
Tandoori Butter Naan
Freshly baked in our tandoor (Clay Oven) topped with melted butter.
Tandoori (Patiri) Roti
Kulcha (Toasted Sesame Seeds)
Thicker than a regular Naan but topped with sesame seeds and butter.
Bullet Naan (Spicy Chilli Garlic)
Klonji Butter Naan (Toasted Black Seeds)
Thicker than a regular Naan but topped with Klonji (Nigella) seeds and butter.
Garlic Butter Naan
Naan topped with our special garlic butter.
Tandoori Missi Roti
Missi Roti are savory and nutty flavored flatbreads made with a mix of whole wheat flour, gram flour, cilantro, green chillies and various hand crushed spices.
Lacha Paratha
Fresh Poori
Indo-Pak Entree
Punjabi Yakhni Chicken Pulao
Punjabi Vegetable Biryani
Chicken Zafrani Biryani
Mutton Biryani
Chicken Karahi Full
Chicken Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Chicken Karahi is approximately 30 minutes. Serves 2 to 4.
Chicken Karahi Half
Chicken Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Chicken Karahi is approximately 30 minutes. Serves 1 to 2
Chicken Tikka Karahi
Chicken Tikka Karahi contains fire grilled chicken Tikka in a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. Cook time for Chicken Tikka Karahi is approximately 45 minutes. Serves 2 to 4.
Chicken Boneless Breast Karahi
Serves 4
Beef Seekh Kabob Karahi
Fire Grilled Beef Seekh Kabob Cut in bite sized pieces and added to our special tomato based curry with Ginger, Cilantro, Green Chillies and spices cooked to perfection in a Karahi Wok.
Mutton Karahi Full
Mutton (Goat) Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Mutton Karahi is approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Serves 2 to 4.
Mutton Karahi Half
Mutton (Goat) Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Mutton Karahi is approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Serves 1 to 2
Prawn (Shrimp) Karahi
Paneer Karahi Full
Paneer (Indian Non-Melting Cheese) pieces in a special tomato based curry with Ginger, Cilantro, Green Chillies and spices cooked to perfection in a Karahi Wok.
Paneer Karahi Half
Paneer (Indian Non-Melting Cheese) pieces in a special tomato based curry with Ginger, Cilantro, Green Chillies and spices cooked to perfection in a Karahi Wok.