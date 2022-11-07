Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon Duluth

Mutton Karahi Full

$32.00

Mutton (Goat) Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Mutton Karahi is approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Serves 2 to 4.