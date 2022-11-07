Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Chicken

Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon Duluth

No reviews yet

2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Suite E & F

Duluth, GA 30097

Garlic Butter Naan
Nacho Grande
Zinger + Fries & Drink

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Loaded Zinger Fries

$14.00

Bed of French Fries loaded with melted cheese and topped with zinger chicken bites and Zinger Sauce.

Loaded Pizza Fries

Loaded Pizza Fries

$12.00

Bed of French Fries topped with Special Pizza Sauces, Cheeses, Jalpenos, Black Olives and backed to perfection

Nacho Grande

Nacho Grande

$14.00

This perfect appetizer contains Nacho Chips topped with our Special Sauces, Cheese, Your Choice of Toppings, Choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimps or Paneer. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Samosa Channa Chaat

$7.00

2 Punjabi style veggie samosas topped with special chana masala, thinly sliced onions, mint chutney and sweet chutney.

Suroor Papardi Chaat

Suroor Papardi Chaat

$6.00

A unique mixture of sweet and spicy with bursting flavors of freshly grounded spices. Contains; Chick Peas, Potatoes, Red Kidney Beans, Thinly sliced onions, Tomatos. Topped with beaten yogurt, special house chutnies and papari.

Mixed Pakora

$7.99

2 Veg Samosas

$4.00

2 Beef Shami Kabobs

$5.00Out of stock

2 Aloo Tikis (Potato Cutlets)

$5.00

Chicken 65

$15.00

Chunks of Boneless chicken marinated in #65 house spices and deep fried to perfection and than tossed in our signature #65 house sauce with red chillies and fresh cilantro.

Wings & Fried Chicken

Crispy Fried Jumbo Wings

Crispy Fried Jumbo Wings

$10.00+

Seasoned Wings Hand Battered & Fried to perfect Gonden Crispy Outside. Served with one of Signature Sauces on the side.

10pc Crispy Boneless Wings

10pc Crispy Boneless Wings

$13.00

Seasoned Boneless Breast Meat Hand Battered & Fried to perfect Gonden Crispy Outside. Served with one of Signature Sauces on the side.

Signature Chicken Wings

Signature Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Seasoned Wings Fried till Gonden Crispy Outside and Tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces.

10pc Signature Boneless Wings

10pc Signature Boneless Wings

$13.00

Seasoned Boneless Wings Fried till Gonden Crispy Outside and Tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces.

Fried Chicken 5pc + Fries & Drink

Fried Chicken 5pc + Fries & Drink

$12.00

5 Pc Chicken Legs and Thighs with Fries and drink

Fried Chicken 8pc

Fried Chicken 8pc

$15.00

Chicken Legs and Thighs

Fried Chicken 10pc

Fried Chicken 10pc

$17.00

Chicken Legs and Thighs

Fried Chicken 20 Piece

$32.00
Fried Chicken 16pc

Fried Chicken 16pc

$25.00

16 Pc Chicken Legs and Thighs

Burgers & Rolls

Zinger + Fries & Drink

Zinger + Fries & Drink

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwitch served in a toasted bun with letuce and choice of sauce

Delux Double Zinger + Fries & Drink

Delux Double Zinger + Fries & Drink

$15.00

Double Patty Crispy Chicken Sandwitch served in a toasted bun with letuce and choice of sauce.

Fried Fish Burger + Fries & Drink

Fried Fish Burger + Fries & Drink

$12.00

Hand Battered Freah Fish Fillet (Not Frozen PreCoated Boxed Fiah) Fried to Perfection and served in a Toasted Bun with Pickles, Lettuce and your choice of our Signature sauce. Comes with Fries & a Drink.

Chicken Philly + Fries & Drink

$11.00

Beef Philly + Fries & Drink

$11.00

1/3 Lb Beef Burger + Fries & Drink

$11.00

2/3 LB Double Beef Burger + Fries & Drink

$14.00

100% Beef Burger. Perfectly seasoned to perfection topped with sauted onions and mushrooms. Comes with tomato, cheese, pickles and our house secret burger sauce.

IceBurg 1Lb Beef Burger + Fries & Drink

IceBurg 1Lb Beef Burger + Fries & Drink

$16.00

Tripple Patty Beef Burger Totalling too over 1Lb in Weight.

Chicken Tikka Roll + Fries & Drink

$10.00

Chicken Malai Roll + Fries & Drink

$12.00
Chicken Zinger Roll Paratha + Fries & Drink

Chicken Zinger Roll Paratha + Fries & Drink

$11.00

Anda Shami Burger Fries & Drink

$10.00

Bun Kabob (Veg) Fries & Drink

$10.00

100% Vegetarian Potato based patty in a Toasted bun topped with onions, Lettuce, shredded cabbage and sauces.

Seafood

Lahori Fish Fry

Lahori Fish Fry

$15.00

Lahori street style crispy deep fried fish seasoned to perfection Served with Salad, Onions and Chutneys.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fried Fish with French Fries Served with Ketchup and Tarter Sauce

Wild West Shrimps

Wild West Shrimps

$15.00

Lahori Shrimps Fry

$15.00
Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$14.00
Fried Fish Burger + Fries & Drink

Fried Fish Burger + Fries & Drink

$12.00

Hand Battered Freah Fish Fillet (Not Frozen PreCoated Boxed Fiah) Fried to Perfection and served in a Toasted Bun with Pickles, Lettuce and your choice of our Signature sauce. Comes with Fries & a Drink.

Jumbo Shrimp Tempuras 6pc

Jumbo Shrimp Tempuras 6pc

$10.00
Jumbo Shrimp Tempuras 10pc

Jumbo Shrimp Tempuras 10pc

$15.00

Fresh Grill and Hot Griddle

Chicken Tikka

$12.00

Boned-In Chicken Legs and Thighs Marinated in our special tikka spices and grilled fresh on skewers. (Dairy-Free)

Chicken Tandoori Fire Grilled

$12.00

Boned-In Chicken Legs and Thighs Marinated in our special tandoori spices and grilled fresh on skewers.

Malai Boti

$15.00Out of stock

Boneless Chicken Breast marinated in our special mildly spiced white sauce and slowly fire grilled fresh on skewers.

Chicken Tikka Boti

$15.00

Boneless Chicken Marinated in our special tikka spices and grilled fresh on skewers. (Dairy-Free)

Mixed Grill Platter

$20.00

Contains a variety of Chicken Tandoori, Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai Boti and Beef or Chicken Seekh Kabobs.

Beef Seekh Kabobs 4pc

Beef Seekh Kabobs 4pc

$12.00
Chicken Seekh Kabobs 4pc

Chicken Seekh Kabobs 4pc

$12.00
Beef Tikka Boti

Beef Tikka Boti

$20.00Out of stock

Boneless Beef Tenderloin pieces marinated in our house blend of spices to give you that perfect tikka flavor. Grilled fresh on skewers.

Bihaari Beef

Bihaari Beef

$20.00Out of stock

A Pakistani BBQ delicacy, Bihari Kabab are thin strips of beef marinated in our spicy inhouse masala slowly fire grilled on skewers and finished off with coal smoke. Pair it with our soft buttery Tandoori Naans and enjoy.

Chicken Bihari Boti

$15.00Out of stock
Peshawari Beef Chappal Kabobs (2 Pc)

Peshawari Beef Chappal Kabobs (2 Pc)

$14.00

Chapli Kebab or Kabab (Pashto: چپلي کباب) is a Pashtun-style minced kebab, made from ground beef with a blend of our house spices in the shape of a patty. Chapli Kabab originally comes from the northern areas, in particular Peshawer, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

Chicken Chappal Kabobs (2 Pc)

Chicken Chappal Kabobs (2 Pc)

$14.00

Chapli Kebab or Kabab (Pashto: چپلي کباب) is a Pashtun-style minced kebab, made from ground Chicken with a blend of our house spices in the shape of a patty. Chapli Kabab originally comes from the northern areas, in particular Peshawer, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

Fresh Bread (Tandoor)

Tandoori Butter Naan

Tandoori Butter Naan

$2.00

Freshly baked in our tandoor (Clay Oven) topped with melted butter.

Tandoori (Patiri) Roti

Tandoori (Patiri) Roti

$2.50
Kulcha (Toasted Sesame Seeds)

Kulcha (Toasted Sesame Seeds)

$2.50

Thicker than a regular Naan but topped with sesame seeds and butter.

Bullet Naan (Spicy Chilli Garlic)

Bullet Naan (Spicy Chilli Garlic)

$3.75
Klonji Butter Naan (Toasted Black Seeds)

Klonji Butter Naan (Toasted Black Seeds)

$2.50

Thicker than a regular Naan but topped with Klonji (Nigella) seeds and butter.

Garlic Butter Naan

Garlic Butter Naan

$3.75

Naan topped with our special garlic butter.

Tandoori Missi Roti

Tandoori Missi Roti

$4.50

Missi Roti are savory and nutty flavored flatbreads made with a mix of whole wheat flour, gram flour, cilantro, green chillies and various hand crushed spices.

Lacha Paratha

Lacha Paratha

$3.75
Fresh Poori

Fresh Poori

$1.50

Indo-Pak Entree

Punjabi Yakhni Chicken Pulao

Punjabi Yakhni Chicken Pulao

$12.00
Punjabi Vegetable Biryani

Punjabi Vegetable Biryani

$9.00Out of stock
Chicken Zafrani Biryani

Chicken Zafrani Biryani

$12.00Out of stock

Mutton Biryani

$14.00
Chicken Karahi Full

Chicken Karahi Full

$20.00

Chicken Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Chicken Karahi is approximately 30 minutes. Serves 2 to 4.

Chicken Karahi Half

Chicken Karahi Half

$16.00

Chicken Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Chicken Karahi is approximately 30 minutes. Serves 1 to 2

Chicken Tikka Karahi

Chicken Tikka Karahi

$24.00

Chicken Tikka Karahi contains fire grilled chicken Tikka in a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. Cook time for Chicken Tikka Karahi is approximately 45 minutes. Serves 2 to 4.

Chicken Boneless Breast Karahi

Chicken Boneless Breast Karahi

$30.00

Serves 4

Beef Seekh Kabob Karahi

Beef Seekh Kabob Karahi

$30.00

Fire Grilled Beef Seekh Kabob Cut in bite sized pieces and added to our special tomato based curry with Ginger, Cilantro, Green Chillies and spices cooked to perfection in a Karahi Wok.

Mutton Karahi Full

Mutton Karahi Full

$32.00

Mutton (Goat) Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Mutton Karahi is approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Serves 2 to 4.

Mutton Karahi Half

Mutton Karahi Half

$26.00

Mutton (Goat) Karahi, is a dish that originates from the northern and northwestern parts of South Asia. The dish is prepared in a karahi, a type of wok often used in South Asian cooking. It contains a tomato based thick curry filled with flavors from Green chillies, red chillies, garlic, ginger, cilantro and many other spices. This dish is one of the hallmarks of South Asian cuisine. Cook time for Mutton Karahi is approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Serves 1 to 2

Prawn (Shrimp) Karahi

Prawn (Shrimp) Karahi

$30.00
Paneer Karahi Full

Paneer Karahi Full

$22.00

Paneer (Indian Non-Melting Cheese) pieces in a special tomato based curry with Ginger, Cilantro, Green Chillies and spices cooked to perfection in a Karahi Wok.

Paneer Karahi Half

Paneer Karahi Half

$18.00

Paneer (Indian Non-Melting Cheese) pieces in a special tomato based curry with Ginger, Cilantro, Green Chillies and spices cooked to perfection in a Karahi Wok.

Chicken 65

$15.00

Butter Chicken

$15.00
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.00

Paneer Tikka Masala + Rice

$15.00
Goat Paya

Goat Paya

$15.00

Boneless Beef Curry

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Paya

$15.00Out of stock
Beef Nihari

Beef Nihari

$15.00

Lahori Beef Haleem

$13.00

Dehli Daal Makhani

$12.00
Lahori Channay/Cholay

Lahori Channay/Cholay

$10.00

Palak Paneer

$14.00Out of stock

Palak Aloo

$13.00