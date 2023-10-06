FOOD

All Day Brunch

Avo Toast

$13.25

Half Avocado, Hummus, Cranberries, Dukkah, Sea Salt, Lime Zest, Fresh Mint & Olive Oil.

Bacon & Egg Roll

$13.75

Brioche Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Bacon, American Chesse, Orange BBQ With Kale Chips.

Eggs Benny Croissant

$17.25

Soft Boiled Eggs, Pulled Pork, Spinach, Dill, Hollandaise Turmeric Sauce in a Warm Croissant.

Tuna Sandwich

$14.50

Egg&Tuna Salad, Cranberries, Spinach, Seasonal Tomatoes & Avocado in a Brioche Bun.

Turkey & Brie Croissant

$10.75

Smoked Turkey, Brie Chesse in a Warm Croissant.

Mushie Melt

$15.00

Gruyere, Fontina, Gouda, Seasonal Mushrooms, Spinach, Truffle Oil & Sea Salt.

Mushie Toast

$14.00

Creamy Ricotta, Seasonal Mushrooms, Shaved Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Thyme, Lemon Zest, Chives & Black Pepper.

French Toast

$16.50

Classic Brioche, Creamy Ricotta, Seasonal Fruits, Honey, Dukkah, Edible Flowers & Mint.

Chia Bowl

$12.25

Chia Pudding, Seasonal Fruits, Moka Granola, Lemon Zest, Honey, Mint & Edible Flowers. (Hydrated Chia With Almond Milk)

Vegan Way Toast

$11.50

Almond Butter, Figs Jam, Seasonal Fruits, Dukkah, Mint & Edible Flowers.

Reuben Sandwich

$16.50

Gouda, Fontina, Gruyere, Chucrut, Pastrami, Mustard.

$10.75

Aussie Bowl

Quinoa, Chickpeas, Kale, Edamame, Baby Spinach Leaves, Dukkah, Fresh Herbs & Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette.
Aussie Bowl

$13.50

Quinoa, Kale, Edamame, Baby Spinach Leaves, Dukkah, Fresh Herbs & Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette.

Pastry & Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

$6.25

Croissant

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$5.50

COFFEE

Hot Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$4.00

Cortado/Macchiato

$4.75

Cappuccino

$5.50

Americano

$4.50

Flat White

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

Miami Chai Tea

$6.75

India

Mocaccino

$5.50

Orange Season Tea

$6.75

Taiwan

Supreme Kukicha

$6.75

Japan

Black Tea

$7.00

India/Sri Lanka

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Add Shot

$0.75

Batch Brew

$4.75

Batch Brew x2

$8.50

Cold Coffee & Tea

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Magic (cortado)

$5.50

Flavored With Ginger & Lemon Peel

Iced Latte

$6.75

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.75

Iced Mocaccino

$6.25

Cold Brew

$6.25

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$7.25

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

Iced Green Tea

$7.75

Iced Orange Tea

$7.75

Iced Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Iced Americano

$5.25

Espresso Ginger Iced

$7.25

Iced Chai Tea

$6.75

JUICES & BEVERAGES

Cold Pressed Juices

Turmeric Shot

$6.25

Ginger Shot

$6.25

Pineapple Juice

$9.75

Passion Beet Juice

$9.75

Carrot Dream Juice

$9.75

D-Tox Green Juice

$9.75

Superfood Smoothies

Purple Way

$10.50

Açai, Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Oat Milk

Espresso Frappe

$11.25

Avocado, Espresso, Vanilla Ice Cream & Oat Milk

Mango Turmeric

$9.75

Mango, Passionfruit, Lime Juice & Runny Honey

Other Beverages

Mountain Valley Glass Spring 16 Oz

$4.50

Mountain Valley Glass Sparkling 16 Oz

$5.50

Radiate Kombucha 12 Oz

$7.50

Jax Coconut Water 8 Oz

$6.75