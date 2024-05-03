Sushi & Japanese
Sushi Wafū
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
No trendy sushi
Location
355 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave
4.6 • 1,009
369 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville - 873 Walt Whitman Road
No Reviews
873 Walt Whitman Road Melville, NY 11743
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenwich
More near Greenwich