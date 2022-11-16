- Home
- Charleston
- Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street
Sushi 101 King 306 King Street
306 King Street
Charleston, SC 29402
Popular Items
Regular Rolls
California roll
CRAB, AVOCADO, AND CUCUMBERS
Crunch Roll
Tempura Shrimp and spicy Mayo
Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, and Cream Cheese
Veggie Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, and Tempura Asparagus
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Eel Roll
Eel, Avocado, and cucumber
Crab Roll
White tuna roll
New York Roll
Crab, Cucumber, and spicy mayo. Topped with masago.
Charleston Roll
Shrimp, Cucumber and spicy mayo
Asparagus Roll
Tempura Asparagus and Massago with hot sauce
Spicy Calamari
Tempura Squid and cucumber with hot sauce and eel sauce on top
Crab Crunch
Crab, Tempura Flakes and Spicy Mayo
Montana
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail with Green Onion
Spider Roll
Fried Soft shell Crab, Cucumber inside, Massago and Ponzu Sauce on top
Phoenix Roll
Spicy Salmon, Asparagus and avocado, deep fried eel sauce on top
Avocado roll
Dynamite
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado. Deep fried. Topped with eel sauce
Downtown Roll
Crab mix, Cream Cheese Avocado Rolled and Deep Fried topped with Spicy Mayo
GMC roll
Crab and tempura flakes inside, crab and spicy mayo mixed on top
Deluxe Crunch
Tempura Shrimp, Crab, Cream Cheese and Spicy Mayo
Super Crunch
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, and spicy mayo with shrimp and avocado on top
Rainbow
Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Tuna, Salmon, And yellowtail
Fried Oyster
Fried Oyster and Cucumber, Eel Sauce
Green Dragon
Eel Crab, avocado, cucumber and Massago
Dragon Roll
Crab, cucumber with eel and tempura asparagus
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber with sesame seeds.
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy fried salmon skin with cucumber and green onions.
Crunchy Wasabi Roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, and cream cheese. Topped with masago and wasabi oil.
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab and cucumber. Topped with masago and ponzu sauce.
Great California Roll
Crab, shrimp, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with masago.
Alaska Roll
Salmon, tomato, and spicy mayo.
Salad Roll
Crab, shrimp, and avocado in a cucumber wrap. Topped with ponzu sauce.
Last Sushi Roll
Crab, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes. Topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and wasabi mayo.
Specialty Rolls
Volcano Roll
Crab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber. Deep fried. Topped with baked crab mix, masago, green onions, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Sea Buddy
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, red lettuce, and hot sauce. Topped with baked salmon and teriyaki sauce.
Emperor
Fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, and spicy mayo. Topped with shrimp, broiled eel, and avocado.
The Duffy
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab, and tempura flakes. Topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and Japanese mayo.
Red Dragon
Deep fried spicy tuna roll. Topped with yellowfin tuna. Served with soy based sauce and scallions.
My My Mai!
Crab, cucumber, tempura shrimp, and cream cheese. Topped with baked salmon and masago. Over white sauce.
Ultimate
Tempura shrimp, tempura flakes, and cream cheese. Topped with eel and avocado.
Half-Baked
Spicy tuna and cucumber in a salmon sashimi wrap. Half baked. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Red Rainbow
Spicy tuna roll. Topped with yellowfin tuna, avocado, and wasabi tobiko.
Black Dragon
Crab salad mix roll. Deep fried. Topped with broiled eel.
Nemo
Crab salad mix and tempura flakes. Toped with salmon, avocado, scallions, and spicy mayo.
Firecracker
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab, and red snapper. Deep fried. Served with sweet kimchi sauce.
Heartbreaker
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with albacore tuna, avocado, scallions, 7 spice mix, and ponzu sauce.
Triple Tuna Delight
Spicy tuna, avocado, and tempura flakes. Topped with yellowfin, albacore, and white tuna. Drizzled with kimchi sauce.
Fresh Roll
Fresh salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese. Topped with mango, tempura flakes, and chili sauce.
101 Roll
Spicy baby shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with crab mix, masago, and spicy mayo.
Pink Dragon
Spicy tuna roll. Topped with fresh salmon, masago, scallions, and spicy mayo.
Fire Roll
Fried red snapper, carrots, and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, spicy mayo, and green tobiko.
Fiesta Rolls
Spicy Rock
Salmon, avocado, and steamed asparagus. Topped with spicy tuna, seaweed salad, masago, jalapenos, and spicy mayo.
Tropical Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, crab, and cucumber. Topped with mango, kiwi, strawberries, and mango sauce.
Te Amo Roll
Tuna, crab, cream cheese, tempura flakes, and avocado. Topped with salmon, shrimp, jalapenos, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, scallions, and eel sauce.
Beef Torch
Tempura shrimp, crab, masago, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with seared beef, jalapenos, scallions, and pietro dressing.
Flying Dragon
Spicy calamari, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, cucumber, and crab. Topped with eel, avocado, tempura flakes, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and scallions.
Five Star
White tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy salmon, tempura flakes, scallions, and a soy based sauce.
Latin Fusion
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with albacore tuna and pico de gallo.
Sweet Roll
Spicy calamari, cucumber, tempura shrimp, and cream cheese. Topped with mango, tempura flakes, and sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Roll
Spicy baby shrimp, cucumber, crab, and cream cheese. Topped with crab mix, avocado. crispy sweet potato, and eel sauce.
Surf Poke
Sushi rice, salmon, tuna, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, and masago.
Sushi Entrees
Sushi Meal
10 pieces of assorted sushi. Served with tuna roll OR california roll.
Sashimi Meal
15 pieces of assorted sashimi. Served with steamed rice
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Sushi (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp) and sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish). Served with a tuna roll OR a california roll.
Chirashi
Bowl of sushi rice topped with a variety of chef's choice sashimi.
Tekka Don
Tuna over sushi rice
Una Ju
Eel over sushi rice
Nigiri and Sashimi
Tuna
2 pieces
Fresh Salmon
2 pieces
Yellowtail
2 pieces
Eel
2 pieces
Shrimp
2 pieces
Super White Tuna
2 pieces
Smoked Salmon
2 pieces
Crab
2 pieces
Red Snapper
2 pieces
Spicy Scallop
2 pieces
Octopus
2 pieces
Sweet Shrimp
2 pieces
Albacore Tuna
2 pieces
Scallop
2 pieces
Baby Octopus
2 pieces
Squid
2 pieces
Honeymoon
2 pieces
Mackerel
2 pieces
Conch
2 pieces
Masago
Salmon Egg
Poke Bowls
Salmon Poke
Sushi rice, salmon, crab salad, avocado, and masago.
Tuna Poke
Sushi rice, tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, and masago.
Shrimp Poke
Sushi rice, shrimp, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, and masago.
Crab Poke
Sushi rice, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, and masago.
Vegan Poke
Sushi rice, seaweed salad, and avocado.
King Poke
Eel Poke
Pick Two Lunch
Hibachi
Teriyaki Chicken
Mixed Vegetables
Hibachi Shrimp
Hibachi Steak
Hibachi Scallops
Jumbo Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp and Steak
Shrimp and Chicken
Scallops and Chicken
Steak and scallops
Steak and Shrimp
Steak and Chicken
Shrimp and Scallops
Hibachi chicken
Side of Veggies
Ramen
Miso ramen
Miso Ramen egg noodle in miso broth with boiled, egg, green onion, seaweed and beansprout.
Paitan Ramen
Comes with a boiled egg, nori, scallions, greens, and chicken broth
Curry Ramen
egg noodle in miso broth with boiled, egg, green onion, seaweed and beansprout, in a curry broth
Tonkatsu Ramen
Pork broth ramen with Boiled Egg Nori Scallion and greens
Spicy Miso Ramen
Egg noodle in spicy Miso Flavor with Boiled egg, green onion, beansprout
shou-yu Ramen
Egg noodle in soy-based broth with boiled, egg, green onion, beansprout
Pork Belly Buns
Donburi and Katsu
Beef Teriyaki
Served with mushrooms over rice.
Gyu-Don
Omelet with beef tips and onions. Served with white rice.
Katsu Don
Breaded pork loin and onions omelet. Served with white rice.
Tori Katsu
Breaded chicken in tonkatsu sauce. Served with white rice.
Ton Katsu (Breaded Pork)
Breaded pork in tonkatsu sauce. Served with white rice.
TNT shrimp Bowl
Breaded and fried shrimp in a house made sweet chili sauce. Served with white rice.
Hibachi Special
Chicken wings
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed soy beans with kosher salt.
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings
Crispy Crab Wontons
Spiced crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions. Deep fried.
Ebi
Shrimp and cucumber mixed with ponzu sauce.
Tako
Octopus and cucumber mixed with ponzu sauce
Kani
Crab and cucumber mixed with ponzu sauce
KET Combo
Crab, shrimp, octopus, and cucumber mixed with ponzu sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced seared tuna served with ponzu sauce.
Sushi A
California roll, crab and shrimp nigiri
Sushi B
California roll, tuna, white fish, and crab nigiri.
Age-Dashi Tofu
Battered tofu with tempura sauce.
Tuna Tartar
Chopped tuna mixed with wasabi aioli sauce and avocado.
Calamari
Battered and fried squid rings.
Chicken Gyoza
Fried chicken dumplings
Fried Veggie Spring Rolls
Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Beef Tataki
Seared beef served with ponzu sauce
Baked Green Mussels
Mussels with spicy masago sauce