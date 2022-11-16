Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi 101 King 306 King Street

review star

No reviews yet

306 King Street

Charleston, SC 29402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
California roll
Spicy Calamari

Regular Rolls

California roll

California roll

$7.99

CRAB, AVOCADO, AND CUCUMBERS

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$8.99

Tempura Shrimp and spicy Mayo

Philly Roll

$9.99

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, and Cream Cheese

Veggie Roll

$6.99

Avocado, Cucumber, and Tempura Asparagus

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.99

Tuna Roll

$9.99
Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$9.99

Eel, Avocado, and cucumber

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$7.99

White tuna roll

$9.99
New York Roll

New York Roll

$9.99

Crab, Cucumber, and spicy mayo. Topped with masago.

Charleston Roll

$7.99

Shrimp, Cucumber and spicy mayo

Asparagus Roll

$8.99

Tempura Asparagus and Massago with hot sauce

Spicy Calamari

Spicy Calamari

$8.99

Tempura Squid and cucumber with hot sauce and eel sauce on top

Crab Crunch

Crab Crunch

$7.99

Crab, Tempura Flakes and Spicy Mayo

Montana

$12.99

Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese

Yellowtail Roll

$8.99

Yellowtail with Green Onion

Spider Roll

$12.99

Fried Soft shell Crab, Cucumber inside, Massago and Ponzu Sauce on top

Phoenix Roll

$9.99

Spicy Salmon, Asparagus and avocado, deep fried eel sauce on top

Avocado roll

$7.99
Dynamite

Dynamite

$9.99

Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado. Deep fried. Topped with eel sauce

Downtown Roll

$9.99

Crab mix, Cream Cheese Avocado Rolled and Deep Fried topped with Spicy Mayo

GMC roll

$9.99

Crab and tempura flakes inside, crab and spicy mayo mixed on top

Deluxe Crunch

$12.99

Tempura Shrimp, Crab, Cream Cheese and Spicy Mayo

Super Crunch

$11.99

Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, and spicy mayo with shrimp and avocado on top

Rainbow

$12.99

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with Tuna, Salmon, And yellowtail

Fried Oyster

Fried Oyster

$8.99

Fried Oyster and Cucumber, Eel Sauce

Green Dragon

$14.99

Eel Crab, avocado, cucumber and Massago

Dragon Roll

$13.99

Crab, cucumber with eel and tempura asparagus

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.99

Spicy tuna and cucumber.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.99

Cucumber with sesame seeds.

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.49

Crispy fried salmon skin with cucumber and green onions.

Crunchy Wasabi Roll

Crunchy Wasabi Roll

$11.99

Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, and cream cheese. Topped with masago and wasabi oil.

Spider Roll

$12.99

Fried soft shell crab and cucumber. Topped with masago and ponzu sauce.

Great California Roll

$9.99

Crab, shrimp, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with masago.

Alaska Roll

$8.99

Salmon, tomato, and spicy mayo.

Salad Roll

$9.99

Crab, shrimp, and avocado in a cucumber wrap. Topped with ponzu sauce.

Last Sushi Roll

$13.99

Crab, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes. Topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and wasabi mayo.

Specialty Rolls

Volcano Roll

$18.99

Crab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber. Deep fried. Topped with baked crab mix, masago, green onions, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.

Sea Buddy

Sea Buddy

$16.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, red lettuce, and hot sauce. Topped with baked salmon and teriyaki sauce.

Emperor

Emperor

$15.99

Fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, and spicy mayo. Topped with shrimp, broiled eel, and avocado.

The Duffy

The Duffy

$13.99

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, crab, and tempura flakes. Topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and Japanese mayo.

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$15.99

Deep fried spicy tuna roll. Topped with yellowfin tuna. Served with soy based sauce and scallions.

My My Mai!

My My Mai!

$14.99

Crab, cucumber, tempura shrimp, and cream cheese. Topped with baked salmon and masago. Over white sauce.

Ultimate

Ultimate

$14.99

Tempura shrimp, tempura flakes, and cream cheese. Topped with eel and avocado.

Half-Baked

Half-Baked

$11.99

Spicy tuna and cucumber in a salmon sashimi wrap. Half baked. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Red Rainbow

Red Rainbow

$14.99

Spicy tuna roll. Topped with yellowfin tuna, avocado, and wasabi tobiko.

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$16.99

Crab salad mix roll. Deep fried. Topped with broiled eel.

Nemo

$12.99

Crab salad mix and tempura flakes. Toped with salmon, avocado, scallions, and spicy mayo.

Firecracker

$14.99

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab, and red snapper. Deep fried. Served with sweet kimchi sauce.

Heartbreaker

$12.99

Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with albacore tuna, avocado, scallions, 7 spice mix, and ponzu sauce.

Triple Tuna Delight

Triple Tuna Delight

$14.99

Spicy tuna, avocado, and tempura flakes. Topped with yellowfin, albacore, and white tuna. Drizzled with kimchi sauce.

Fresh Roll

$12.99

Fresh salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese. Topped with mango, tempura flakes, and chili sauce.

101 Roll

$13.99

Spicy baby shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with crab mix, masago, and spicy mayo.

Pink Dragon

$14.99

Spicy tuna roll. Topped with fresh salmon, masago, scallions, and spicy mayo.

Fire Roll

$15.99

Fried red snapper, carrots, and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, spicy mayo, and green tobiko.

Fiesta Rolls

Spicy Rock

$18.99

Salmon, avocado, and steamed asparagus. Topped with spicy tuna, seaweed salad, masago, jalapenos, and spicy mayo.

Tropical Roll

Tropical Roll

$17.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, crab, and cucumber. Topped with mango, kiwi, strawberries, and mango sauce.

Te Amo Roll

Te Amo Roll

$17.99

Tuna, crab, cream cheese, tempura flakes, and avocado. Topped with salmon, shrimp, jalapenos, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, scallions, and eel sauce.

Beef Torch

$18.99

Tempura shrimp, crab, masago, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with seared beef, jalapenos, scallions, and pietro dressing.

Flying Dragon

$20.99

Spicy calamari, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, cucumber, and crab. Topped with eel, avocado, tempura flakes, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and scallions.

Five Star

Five Star

$18.99

White tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with spicy salmon, tempura flakes, scallions, and a soy based sauce.

Latin Fusion

$17.99

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with albacore tuna and pico de gallo.

Sweet Roll

$16.99

Spicy calamari, cucumber, tempura shrimp, and cream cheese. Topped with mango, tempura flakes, and sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Roll

$17.99

Spicy baby shrimp, cucumber, crab, and cream cheese. Topped with crab mix, avocado. crispy sweet potato, and eel sauce.

Surf Poke

$19.99

Sushi rice, salmon, tuna, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, and masago.

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Meal

$33.99

10 pieces of assorted sushi. Served with tuna roll OR california roll.

Sashimi Meal

$39.99

15 pieces of assorted sashimi. Served with steamed rice

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$38.99

Sushi (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp) and sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish). Served with a tuna roll OR a california roll.

Chirashi

$22.99

Bowl of sushi rice topped with a variety of chef's choice sashimi.

Tekka Don

$20.99

Tuna over sushi rice

Una Ju

$20.99

Eel over sushi rice

Nigiri and Sashimi

Tuna

$8.00

2 pieces

Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$6.50

2 pieces

Yellowtail

$6.50

2 pieces

Eel

Eel

$8.00

2 pieces

Shrimp

$6.00

2 pieces

Super White Tuna

$7.00

2 pieces

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

2 pieces

Crab

$5.00

2 pieces

Red Snapper

$6.50

2 pieces

Spicy Scallop

$7.00

2 pieces

Octopus

Octopus

$6.50

2 pieces

Sweet Shrimp

$6.50

2 pieces

Albacore Tuna

Albacore Tuna

$8.00

2 pieces

Scallop

$7.00

2 pieces

Baby Octopus

Baby Octopus

$7.00

2 pieces

Squid

$7.00

2 pieces

Honeymoon

$7.00

2 pieces

Mackerel

$6.50

2 pieces

Conch

$7.00

2 pieces

Masago

$9.00

Salmon Egg

$8.00

Poke Bowls

Salmon Poke

$17.99

Sushi rice, salmon, crab salad, avocado, and masago.

Tuna Poke

$19.99

Sushi rice, tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, and masago.

Shrimp Poke

$15.99

Sushi rice, shrimp, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, and masago.

Crab Poke

$14.99

Sushi rice, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, and masago.

Vegan Poke

$14.99

Sushi rice, seaweed salad, and avocado.

King Poke

$19.99

Eel Poke

$21.99

Pick Two Lunch

Pick 2

$15.99

Hibachi

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.99
Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$12.99
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$15.99

Hibachi Steak

$16.99
Hibachi Scallops

Hibachi Scallops

$20.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.99
Jumbo Shrimp and Steak

Jumbo Shrimp and Steak

$21.99

Shrimp and Chicken

$18.99
Scallops and Chicken

Scallops and Chicken

$22.99

Steak and scallops

$19.99
Steak and Shrimp

Steak and Shrimp

$20.99
Steak and Chicken

Steak and Chicken

$19.99

Shrimp and Scallops

$23.99

Hibachi chicken

$14.99

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Ramen

Miso ramen

$12.99

Miso Ramen egg noodle in miso broth with boiled, egg, green onion, seaweed and beansprout.

Paitan Ramen

$12.99

Comes with a boiled egg, nori, scallions, greens, and chicken broth

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$12.99

egg noodle in miso broth with boiled, egg, green onion, seaweed and beansprout, in a curry broth

Tonkatsu Ramen

$12.99

Pork broth ramen with Boiled Egg Nori Scallion and greens

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$12.99

Egg noodle in spicy Miso Flavor with Boiled egg, green onion, beansprout

shou-yu Ramen

shou-yu Ramen

$12.99

Egg noodle in soy-based broth with boiled, egg, green onion, beansprout

Pork Belly Buns

$9.00

Soba and Udon

Yaki Veggie

$12.99

Yaki Chicken

$14.99

Yaki Beef

$16.99

Yaki Shrimp

$15.99

Donburi and Katsu

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$15.99

Served with mushrooms over rice.

Gyu-Don

Gyu-Don

$14.99

Omelet with beef tips and onions. Served with white rice.

Katsu Don

$15.99

Breaded pork loin and onions omelet. Served with white rice.

Tori Katsu

$14.99

Breaded chicken in tonkatsu sauce. Served with white rice.

Ton Katsu (Breaded Pork)

$15.99

Breaded pork in tonkatsu sauce. Served with white rice.

TNT shrimp Bowl

$15.99

Breaded and fried shrimp in a house made sweet chili sauce. Served with white rice.

Hibachi Special

Filet Mignon & Lobster

$35.99

Served with rice and steamed broccoli

Hibachi Salmon

$19.99

Served with rice and steamed broccoli

Filet Mignon

$25.99

Served with rice and steamed broccoli

Filet 6oz

$22.99

Lobster Tail (1)

$15.99

Jumbo Shrimp (10)

$14.99

Scallop (10)

$16.99

Chicken wings

Wings (8)

$11.99

French fries

$3.99

Sauce

White sauce

$0.50

Eel sauce

$0.50

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Soups/Salads/rice

House Salad

$3.49

Squid Salad

$6.99

Crab Salad

$6.99

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

House Onion Soup

$2.99
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.49

Vegetable Udon

$9.99

Tempura Udon

$13.99

Seafood Udon

$14.99

Spicy Sashimi Salad

$15.99

Fried rice

$3.99

White rice

$3.99

Brown rice

$3.99

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$6.49

Steamed soy beans with kosher salt.

Shumai

Shumai

$7.99

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Crispy Crab Wontons

Crispy Crab Wontons

$8.99

Spiced crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions. Deep fried.

Ebi

$7.49

Shrimp and cucumber mixed with ponzu sauce.

Tako

$7.49

Octopus and cucumber mixed with ponzu sauce

Kani

Kani

$7.49

Crab and cucumber mixed with ponzu sauce

KET Combo

KET Combo

$7.99

Crab, shrimp, octopus, and cucumber mixed with ponzu sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$14.99

Thinly sliced seared tuna served with ponzu sauce.

Sushi A

$12.99

California roll, crab and shrimp nigiri

Sushi B

Sushi B

$15.99

California roll, tuna, white fish, and crab nigiri.

Age-Dashi Tofu

Age-Dashi Tofu

$6.99

Battered tofu with tempura sauce.

Tuna Tartar

$15.99

Chopped tuna mixed with wasabi aioli sauce and avocado.

Calamari

$9.99

Battered and fried squid rings.

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$7.99

Fried chicken dumplings

Fried Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.99

Vegetable Tempura

$9.99

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$12.99

Beef Tataki

$13.99

Seared beef served with ponzu sauce

Baked Green Mussels

Baked Green Mussels

$11.99

Mussels with spicy masago sauce

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$15.99

Beverages

Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.29

Coca Cola

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Freshly brewed green tea.

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet tea

$2.25

Ramune

$3.99

Bottle water

$2.25