  • Sushi a La Carte 5 - 551 ne 167th st
Sushi a La Carte 5 551 ne 167th st

No reviews yet

551 ne 167th st

north miami beach, FL 33162

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado
Spicy Tuna Avocado
California Roll

Build Your Own Sushi Roll

Build Your Own Sushi Roll

Build Your Own Sushi Roll

$5.00

Appetizers

Fire Cracker

Fire Cracker

$11.95

Tempura fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with spicy kani. Generously topped with sweet sauce and spicy mayo!

Kani Fingers

Kani Fingers

$10.95

Crispy Pieces of kani topped with sweet sauce and spicy mayo.

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$10.95

Shredded spicy kani mixed with cucumber and sesame seeds.

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$8.00
Spicy Salmon Sandwich

Spicy Salmon Sandwich

$12.95
Spicy Tuna Sandwich

Spicy Tuna Sandwich

$12.95
Sushi Pizza

Sushi Pizza

$13.95

Place your favorite toppings on crispy rice. Fish and vegetarian options. Choose up to four toppings!

Sushi Poppers

Sushi Poppers

$12.95

Crispy sushi bites topped with sweet sauce and spicy mayo.

Classic Rolls

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$8.95
California Roll

California Roll

$6.95
Cooked Salmon Avocado

Cooked Salmon Avocado

$7.95
Cooked Salmon Cucumber

Cooked Salmon Cucumber

$7.95
Salmon Avocado

Salmon Avocado

$7.95
Salmon Cucumber

Salmon Cucumber

$7.95
Spicy Salmon Avocado

Spicy Salmon Avocado

$7.95
Spicy Tuna Avocado

Spicy Tuna Avocado

$7.95
Tuna Avocado

Tuna Avocado

$7.95
Tuna Cucumber

Tuna Cucumber

$7.95
Spicy Salmon Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Cucumber

$7.95
Spicy Tuna Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Cucumber

$7.95
Spicy Kani Cucumber

Spicy Kani Cucumber

$7.95
Spicy Kani Avocado

Spicy Kani Avocado

$7.95
Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$6.95
Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$6.95
Kani Avocado

Kani Avocado

$6.95

Signature Rolls

Captain Crunch Roll

Captain Crunch Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna and avocado topped with crispy onions — Large Roll

Cowboy Roll

Cowboy Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna roll topped with more tuna and slices of jalapeno.

Crispy Dragon

Crispy Dragon

$13.95

California roll, topped with spicy salmon and crunch. Generously drizzled with sweet and spicy sauce.

Crunch N' Munch

Crunch N' Munch

$12.95

Crispy Onions inside, topped with Spicy Kani and more crispy onions. Drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna roll topped with avocado outside

Fire Station Roll

Fire Station Roll

$14.95

Spicy peppered tuna, jalapeno and cucumber, with spicy salmon outside.

Holiday Roll

Holiday Roll

$12.95

Salmon avocado wrapped in a sheet of cucumber. -- LOW CARB

Kamikaze Roll

Kamikaze Roll

$15.95

Crispy kani crispy salmon, avocado, and cucumber topped with layered avocado and drizzled with sweet sauce and spicy mayo - FULLY COOKED

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$14.95

Imitation crispy kani avocado topped with baked salmon. Drizzled with sweet sauce and spicy mayo. FULLY COOKED.

Mini Captain Crunch

Mini Captain Crunch

$13.95

Salmon avocado topped with shredded spicy kani.

Mango Mania

Mango Mania

$13.95

Spicy tuna and spicy salmon topped with mango.

Orange Dragon

Orange Dragon

$12.95

Crispy salmon, avocado, cucumber generously topped with sweet sauce and spicy mayo -- COOKED FISH

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Kani iside with salmon, tuna and avocado layered on top.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$11.95

Crispy kani, avocado, cucumber, seaweed outside. FULY COOKED

Tickle Me Tuna Roll

Tickle Me Tuna Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, avocado with peppered tuna layered on top.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$13.95

Kani and avocado roll generously topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunch, and spicy mayo!

TNT Roll

TNT Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna avocado roll topped with crunch and spicy mayo.

Watermelon Roll

Watermelon Roll

$13.95

Tuna and avocado wrapped in a sheet of cuccumber. -- LOW CARB

Skinny Girl Roll

Skinny Girl Roll

$13.95

Kani, avocado, cucumber, and spicy tuna wrapped in bright soy paper.

Vegetable Rolls

Avocado Cucumber

Avocado Cucumber

$6.95
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.95
Crispy Onion Roll

Crispy Onion Roll

$6.95
Crispy Sweet Potato

Crispy Sweet Potato

$6.95
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.45
Dynamite (Vegetables Only)

Dynamite (Vegetables Only)

$10.95

Cucumber and jalapeno topped with avocado.

Green Dragon (Vegetables Only)

Green Dragon (Vegetables Only)

$11.95

Cucumber and carrots topped with avocado.

Mango Roll

Mango Roll

$6.95
Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$6.95

Carrot, cucumber, avocado inside.

Yellow Dragon (Vegetables Only)

Yellow Dragon (Vegetables Only)

$11.95

Avocado, carrots, cucumber on the inside topped with mango.

Golden Crispy Rolls (Fully Cooked)

Crispy Salmon Avocado

Crispy Salmon Avocado

$10.95

Salmon and avocado in delicious crispy crust.

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$14.95

A hearty combination of tuna, salmon, and kani in a crispy shell drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce.

Inside Out Godzilla

Inside Out Godzilla

$12.95

Seaweed Outside, Kani, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with sweet sauce and spicy mayo.

Monsoon Roll

Monsoon Roll

$13.95

Tuna, salmon, crispy onions combined in a crispy crust drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet sauce.

Super Bonsai

Super Bonsai

$18.95

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Carrots, Cucumber in a crispy shell. -- VERY LARGE ROLL!

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$13.95

Kani, sweet potato, and avocado in delicious crispy crust.

Sushi Platters

Family Platter

Family Platter

$65.00
Family Platter Deluxe

Family Platter Deluxe

$80.00
Simcha Platter Deluxe

Simcha Platter Deluxe

$120.00
I Love Fish Platter

I Love Fish Platter

$140.00
Supreme Platter

Supreme Platter

$130.00
Super Supreme Platter

Super Supreme Platter

$199.00
Shalosh Seudos Platter

Shalosh Seudos Platter

$90.00

Delicious Combos

Rainbow Combo

Rainbow Combo

$15.95

Five pieces of rainbow roll and three pieces of nigiri.

Salmon Combo

Salmon Combo

$15.95

A filling combination of three pieces of salmon sushi and a salmon avocado roll.

Spicy Combo Pack (3 Rolls)

Spicy Combo Pack (3 Rolls)

$19.95

Three spicy fish rolls.

Mini Sushi Boat

Mini Sushi Boat

$17.95

Assortment of classic and signature rolls. For 2-3 people.

Tuna Combo

Tuna Combo

$15.95

Three pieces of tuna sushi and a tuna avocado roll.

Hand Rolls

Cucumber Hand Roll

$6.95

Avocado Cucumber Hand Roll

$8.95

Salmon Hand Rioll

$8.95
Tuna Hand Roll

Tuna Hand Roll

$8.95
Kani Hand Roll

Kani Hand Roll

$8.95

Spicy Kani Hand Roll

$8.95
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$8.95
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.95

Nigiri Sushi

Salmon Nigiri

$11.95

Three pieces of fresh fish, each on top of rice.

Tuna Nigiri

$11.95

Three pieces of fresh fish, each on top of rice.

Nigiri Sushi Combo - 9 Pieces

Nigiri Sushi Combo - 9 Pieces

$28.95
Nigiri Sushi Combo Deluxe - 15 Pieces

Nigiri Sushi Combo Deluxe - 15 Pieces

$39.95

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$11.95

Three generous slices of fresh fish.

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$11.95

Three generous slices of fresh fish.

Yellowtail Sashimi

$13.95

Three generous slices of fresh fish.

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$12.95

Three generous slices of fresh fish.

Pepper Salmon Sashimi

$10.95

Three generous slices of fresh fish.

Sashimi Combo - 9 Slices

Sashimi Combo - 9 Slices

$28.95

Sashimi Combo Deluxe - 15 Slices

$39.95
