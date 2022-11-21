- Home
Sushi Ai- Downtown
910 Olive Street
St. Louis, MO 63101
Popular Items
Appetizer from Kitchen
Edamame
Salted Soybean
Gyoza(6)
6pc Grilled Pork Dumplings
Harumaki(3)
3pc Fried Vegetables Spring Rolls
Shrimp Shumai(6)
6pc Steamed Shrimp Dumplings ( or Fried on Requested)
Crab Rangoon(6)
6pc Fried Crab Honey Cream Cheese Wontons
Chicken Nuggets(8)
8pc Chicken Nuggets
Yakitori(6)
6pc Chicken and onion Skewers
Chicken Teriyaki Appetizer
Grilled, Served w. Teriyaki sauce
Yaki Ika
Grilled Squid ( or Fried on Request)
Hamachi Kama Yaki
Grilled Yellowtail Collar
Fried Oyster
6pc Fried Breaded Oysters
Beef Teriyaki Appetizer
Shrimp Teriyaki Appetizer
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Soft-shell Crab Tempura Appetizer
Crab Rangoon(2pcs)
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Fried
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Kani Su
Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber Wrapped/ Masago/ Scallions/ Ponzu
Tako Su
Octopus / Avocado/ Cucumber Wrapped/ Masago/ Scallions / Ponzu
Yellowtail Jalapeno
4pc Yellotail/ Jalapeño/ Siracha Sauce/ Ponzu
Tuna Pizza
4pc Tuna/ Wonton Chip/ Avocado/ Onion / Masago / Scallion/ Crunch/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce
Tuna Tataki
6pc Lightly Seared Tuna/ Masago/ Scallion / Ponzu
4 Pcs Salmon Sashimi Appetizer
4 Pcs Tuna Sashimi Appetizer
4 Pcs White Tuna Sashimi Appetizer
Bake salmon
Soup & Salad
Nigiri Or Sashimi
Avocado
1pc
Crab
1pc
Eel
Egg
1pc
Octopus
1pc
Pepper Tuna
1pc raw
Red Clam
1pc
Red Snapper
1pc raw
Salmon
1pc Raw
Salmon Roe
1pc. Raw
Scallop
1pc raw
Shrimp
1pc
Smoked Salmon
1pc
Spicy Salmon
1pc
Spicy Scallop
1pc, raw
Spicy Tuna
1pc
Squid
1pc raw
Tofu Skin
1pc
Tuna
1pc. Raw
White Tuna
1pc. Raw
Yellowtail
1pc. Raw
Albacore Tuna
Masago
Seaweed Salad
Mackerel
Sushi AI Special Roll
B.O. G Roll
In: Spicy Tuna/ Avocado Top: Three Type Tobiko
Crazy Spicy Crab Roll
In: Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Crab/ Spicy Mayo
Crazy Tuna Roll
In: Pepper Tuna/ Avocado Top: Tuna/ Masago/ Scallion/ Tempura Flakes/ Spicy Mayo
Hand roll
Put under the roll you want to make it hand roll.
Fashion Roll
In: Crab / Avocado/ Cucumber Top:Tuna
Green Dragon Roll
In: Eel/ Cucumber Top: Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel sauce
Halloween Roll
In: Soft-Shell Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber. Top: Tobiko/ Shredded Nori/ wasabi/ Scallion/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce
Hawaiian Roll
In: Coconut Shrimp/ Cream Cheese. Top: Mango/ Avocado/ Tobiko/ Creamy Sauce
Mountain Roll
In: Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Tuna/ Scallions/ Spicy Mayo
Obama's Choice ROll
In: Shrimp Tempura/ Cream Cheese Top: Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce/ Shredded Nori
Paul's Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura/ Cucumber Top: Eel/ Avocado/ Eel Sauce
Pink Lady Roll
In: Tempura Crab/ Seaweed Salad Top: Spicy Mayo/ Sriracha. Rolled w/ Soy Sauce
Pop up Roll
In: Spicy Salmon/ Crab/ Shirmp/ Cucumber/ Avocado/ Top: Masago/ Tempura Flakes
Rainbow Roll
In: Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Salmon/ Shrimp/ Tuna/ Red Snapper/ White Tuna
Red Dragon Roll
In: Soft-Shell Crab. Top: Eel/ Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel Sauce
Sapporo Roll
Inside: cucumber, avocado,crab stick. Outside: spicy tuna.
Sexy Girl Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura. Top: Seared Rib Eye/ Tobiko/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce/ Sriracha
St. Louis Roll
In: Salmon/ Crab/ Honey Cream Cheese/ Tempura Flakes **Fried Upon Request
Supersonic Roll
In: Spicy Scallop/ Cucumber/Tempura Flakes Top: Smoked Salmon/ Shrimp/ Avocado
Under Control Roll
In: Spicy Tuna Top: Shrimp Tempura/ Eel sauce/ Masago
Volcano Roll
In: Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Yellowtail. Top: Masago/ Sriracha
World Series Roll
In: Soft-Shell Crab. Top: Tuna/ Eel/ Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel sauce
Yummy Roll
In: Eel/ Crab/ Honey Cream Cheese. Top: Salmon/ Tuna/ Yellowtail/ Red Snapper/ Avocado/ Tobiko/ Tempura Flakes/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce
****Fried
Put under the roll to make it deep fried.
Super spicy salmon roll
Inside: pickled radish, avocado. Outside: salmon, green onion, tempura flakes, ghost spicy sauce,masago.
Amazing roll
Inside: pickled radish, spicy tuna. Outside: imitation snow crab, eel sauce.
Out of control roll
Hand roll
Rocky roll
TNT roll
Torched sake roll
Shamrock roll
Hot mama roll
Caterpillar roll
Roll Or Hand Roll
Alaska Roll
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado
American Dream Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Eel sauce
Avocado Roll
Black & White Roll
Eel, Cream cheese, Tempura Flakes
Boston Roll
Shrimp, Crab Meat, Cucumber, Lettuce, Avocado, Masago, Spicy Mayo
California Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado
Christmas Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Masago
Cream Cheese Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel Roll
eel, cucumber
Futo Maki Roll
Crab, Egg, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado and pickled radish
Giant Eel Roll
Eel, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel sauce
Honey Roll
Crab, Honey Cream Cheese, tempura flakes
Jalapeño Roll
Crab, Cucumber, Avocado,Jalapeño,Spicy Mayo
Hand roll
Maryland Roll
Salmon, Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Eel sauce
Michigan Roll
Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes, Masago
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Scallion ** Fried Upon Request
Pickle Radish Roll
Japanese pickled radish
Rock N Roll
Fried(Salmon,Redsnapper,Crab)w, Sushi Rice Outside served w. Eel sauce
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
fried salmon skin
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Eel sauce
Snow White Roll
In: Crab, Avocado, Cucumber. Top: Honey Cream Cheese, Tempura Flakes
Spicy California roll
Spicy Combo Roll
****Fried
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
Soft-Shell crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, eel sauce
Sweet Dream Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Fried Sweet potato
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Fried Sweet Potato, cucumber, avocado
Wasabi Crunch Roll
In: Crab, Avocado, Cucumber. Top: Tempura Flake, Wasabi Mayo
Yamasa Roll
Crab, Tempura Flakes, Masago, kewpie Mayo
Hand roll
Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, scallion
Jalapeño popper roll
Crunchy roll
Shrimp avocado roll
Veg. Futo maki roll
Crab and shrimp roll
Oocl roll
Sushi Entree
Sansoku Maki
California roll, Tuna roll and salmon roll
Nigiri Regular
Chef's choice 9 pcs Nigiri and California roll
Nigiri Deluxe
Chef's Choice 12pcs Nigiri and tuna roll
Sashimi Regular
chef's choice 15pc Sashimi
Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's Choice 21pcs Sashimi
Nigiri&Sashimi combo
Party Tray
Angel (party Tray)
12pcs Sushi, 9 pcs Sashimi, Tuna Roll, Green Dragon Roll
Hell (party Tray)
4pcs Nigari, Volcano Roll, Crazy Tuna Roll, Red Dragon Roll, Spider Roll, Eel Roll
Kiss of Tempura(party tray)
Shrimp Tempura roll, Green Dragon Roll, Popup Roll, Michigan Roll, 4 pcs Nigiri
Spicy Lover(party tray)
Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Volcano roll
Sushi Ai Special (Party Tray)
15pcs Nigari, 9pcs Sashimi, World Series Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll
Vegetarian (party tray)
Cucumber roll, Sweet Potato Roll, Avocado Roll, Vegetable Roll, Pickled Radish Roll, Vegetarian Futo Maki Roll
Hibachi Fried Rice
Lo Mein
House Special
Chicken Teriyaki
Beef Teriyaki
Teriyaki sauce on the Side, w.Steamed Vegetables, broccoli, onion, zucchini ,mushroom, carrot
Shrimp Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki
Chicken Hibachi
Beef Hibachi
Shrimp Hibachi
General Tso's Chicken
Orange Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Shrimp tempura entree
Dessert
Yaki Soba
Udon Soup
Dinner Bento Special
Chicken teriyaki dinner bento
Beef teriyaki dinner bento
Shrimp teriyaki dinner bento
Salmon teriyaki dinner bento
Scallop teriyaki dinner bento
Hibachi chicken dinner bento
Hibachi beef dinner bento
Hibachi shrimp dinner bento
Hibachi scallop dinner bento
General tso’s chicken dinner bento
Orange chicken dinner bento
Sesame chicken dinner bento
Lunch Bento Box
Chicken teriyaki lunch bento
house salad,Veg. Tempura, Rice
Beef teriyaki lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Shrimp teriyaki lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Salmon teriyaki lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Scallop teriyaki lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Hibachi chicken lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Hibachi beef lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Hibachi shrimp lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Hibachi salmon lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Hibachi scallop lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
General Tso’s chicken lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Orange chicken lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce
Sesame chicken lunch bento
Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce