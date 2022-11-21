Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Ai- Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

910 Olive Street

St. Louis, MO 63101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon(6)
St. Louis Roll
Rainbow Roll

Appetizer from Kitchen

Edamame

Edamame

$4.99

Salted Soybean

Gyoza(6)

$4.99

6pc Grilled Pork Dumplings

Harumaki(3)

$4.99

3pc Fried Vegetables Spring Rolls

Shrimp Shumai(6)

$4.99

6pc Steamed Shrimp Dumplings ( or Fried on Requested)

Crab Rangoon(6)

$4.99

6pc Fried Crab Honey Cream Cheese Wontons

Chicken Nuggets(8)

$4.99

8pc Chicken Nuggets

Yakitori(6)

$5.99

6pc Chicken and onion Skewers

Chicken Teriyaki Appetizer

$4.99

Grilled, Served w. Teriyaki sauce

Yaki Ika

$7.99

Grilled Squid ( or Fried on Request)

Hamachi Kama Yaki

$8.99

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

Fried Oyster

$6.99

6pc Fried Breaded Oysters

Beef Teriyaki Appetizer

$5.99

Shrimp Teriyaki Appetizer

$5.99

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$6.99

Soft-shell Crab Tempura Appetizer

$7.99

Crab Rangoon(2pcs)

$2.49

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$4.99

Fried

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Kani Su

$8.99

Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber Wrapped/ Masago/ Scallions/ Ponzu

Tako Su

$9.99

Octopus / Avocado/ Cucumber Wrapped/ Masago/ Scallions / Ponzu

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$7.99

4pc Yellotail/ Jalapeño/ Siracha Sauce/ Ponzu

Tuna Pizza

$9.99

4pc Tuna/ Wonton Chip/ Avocado/ Onion / Masago / Scallion/ Crunch/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce

Tuna Tataki

$9.99

6pc Lightly Seared Tuna/ Masago/ Scallion / Ponzu

4 Pcs Salmon Sashimi Appetizer

$7.99

4 Pcs Tuna Sashimi Appetizer

$7.99

4 Pcs White Tuna Sashimi Appetizer

$7.99

Bake salmon

$7.99

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$1.99

House Salad

$1.99

Lettuce, Carrot, Ginger Dressing

Avocado Salad

$4.99

seasoned seaweed marinated in sesame seed sauce

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Ika Salad

$5.99

Nigiri Or Sashimi

Avocado

$1.95

1pc

Crab

$2.25

1pc

Eel

$2.55

Egg

$1.95

1pc

Octopus

$2.55

1pc

Pepper Tuna

$2.25

1pc raw

Red Clam

$2.25

1pc

Red Snapper

$2.25

1pc raw

Salmon

$2.25

1pc Raw

Salmon Roe

$2.75

1pc. Raw

Scallop

$3.25

1pc raw

Shrimp

$2.25

1pc

Smoked Salmon

$2.25

1pc

Spicy Salmon

$2.25

1pc

Spicy Scallop

$2.55

1pc, raw

Spicy Tuna

$2.25

1pc

Squid

$2.25

1pc raw

Tofu Skin

$1.95

1pc

Tuna

$2.25

1pc. Raw

White Tuna

$2.25

1pc. Raw

Yellowtail

$2.75

1pc. Raw

-----------------------------------------

Albacore Tuna

$2.95

Masago

$2.55

Seaweed Salad

$2.25

Mackerel

$2.25

Sushi AI Special Roll

-------------------------------------

B.O. G Roll

$11.99

In: Spicy Tuna/ Avocado Top: Three Type Tobiko

Crazy Spicy Crab Roll

Crazy Spicy Crab Roll

$10.99

In: Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Crab/ Spicy Mayo

Crazy Tuna Roll

$11.99

In: Pepper Tuna/ Avocado Top: Tuna/ Masago/ Scallion/ Tempura Flakes/ Spicy Mayo

Hand roll

Put under the roll you want to make it hand roll.

Fashion Roll

$10.99

In: Crab / Avocado/ Cucumber Top:Tuna

Green Dragon Roll

$11.99

In: Eel/ Cucumber Top: Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel sauce

Halloween Roll

Halloween Roll

$14.99

In: Soft-Shell Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber. Top: Tobiko/ Shredded Nori/ wasabi/ Scallion/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce

Hawaiian Roll

Hawaiian Roll

$13.99

In: Coconut Shrimp/ Cream Cheese. Top: Mango/ Avocado/ Tobiko/ Creamy Sauce

Mountain Roll

$10.99

In: Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Tuna/ Scallions/ Spicy Mayo

Obama's Choice ROll

Obama's Choice ROll

$10.99

In: Shrimp Tempura/ Cream Cheese Top: Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce/ Shredded Nori

Paul's Roll

Paul's Roll

$11.99

In: Shrimp Tempura/ Cucumber Top: Eel/ Avocado/ Eel Sauce

Pink Lady Roll

$13.99

In: Tempura Crab/ Seaweed Salad Top: Spicy Mayo/ Sriracha. Rolled w/ Soy Sauce

Pop up Roll

$9.99

In: Spicy Salmon/ Crab/ Shirmp/ Cucumber/ Avocado/ Top: Masago/ Tempura Flakes

Rainbow Roll

$10.99

In: Crab/ Avocado/ Cucumber Top: Salmon/ Shrimp/ Tuna/ Red Snapper/ White Tuna

Red Dragon Roll

$12.99

In: Soft-Shell Crab. Top: Eel/ Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel Sauce

Sapporo Roll

$9.99

Inside: cucumber, avocado,crab stick. Outside: spicy tuna.

Sexy Girl Roll

$13.99

In: Shrimp Tempura. Top: Seared Rib Eye/ Tobiko/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce/ Sriracha

St. Louis Roll

$8.99

In: Salmon/ Crab/ Honey Cream Cheese/ Tempura Flakes **Fried Upon Request

Supersonic Roll

$11.99

In: Spicy Scallop/ Cucumber/Tempura Flakes Top: Smoked Salmon/ Shrimp/ Avocado

Under Control Roll

$11.99

In: Spicy Tuna Top: Shrimp Tempura/ Eel sauce/ Masago

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$9.99

In: Spicy Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Yellowtail. Top: Masago/ Sriracha

World Series Roll

$12.99

In: Soft-Shell Crab. Top: Tuna/ Eel/ Avocado/ Masago/ Tempura Flakes/ Eel sauce

Yummy Roll

Yummy Roll

$13.99

In: Eel/ Crab/ Honey Cream Cheese. Top: Salmon/ Tuna/ Yellowtail/ Red Snapper/ Avocado/ Tobiko/ Tempura Flakes/ Spicy Mayo/ Eel Sauce

****Fried

Put under the roll to make it deep fried.

Super spicy salmon roll

$13.99

Inside: pickled radish, avocado. Outside: salmon, green onion, tempura flakes, ghost spicy sauce,masago.

Amazing roll

$11.99

Inside: pickled radish, spicy tuna. Outside: imitation snow crab, eel sauce.

Out of control roll

$11.99

Hand roll

Rocky roll

$11.99

TNT roll

$10.99

Torched sake roll

$11.99

Shamrock roll

$10.99

Hot mama roll

$11.99

Caterpillar roll

$11.99

Roll Or Hand Roll

Alaska Roll

$6.99

Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado

American Dream Roll

$7.99

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Eel sauce

Avocado Roll

$3.99

Black & White Roll

$6.99

Eel, Cream cheese, Tempura Flakes

Boston Roll

$7.99

Shrimp, Crab Meat, Cucumber, Lettuce, Avocado, Masago, Spicy Mayo

California Roll

$4.99

crab, cucumber, avocado

Christmas Roll

$7.99

Tuna, Avocado, Masago

Cream Cheese Roll

$6.99

Cucumber Roll

$3.99

Eel Roll

$6.99

eel, cucumber

Futo Maki Roll

$5.99

Crab, Egg, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado and pickled radish

Giant Eel Roll

$7.99

Eel, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel sauce

Honey Roll

$6.99

Crab, Honey Cream Cheese, tempura flakes

Jalapeño Roll

$6.99

Crab, Cucumber, Avocado,Jalapeño,Spicy Mayo

Hand roll

Maryland Roll

$7.99

Salmon, Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Eel sauce

Michigan Roll

$7.99

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes, Masago

Philadelphia Roll

$6.99

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Scallion ** Fried Upon Request

Pickle Radish Roll

$3.99

Japanese pickled radish

Rock N Roll

$7.99

Fried(Salmon,Redsnapper,Crab)w, Sushi Rice Outside served w. Eel sauce

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.99

Salmon Roll

$5.99

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.99

fried salmon skin

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.99

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Eel sauce

Snow White Roll

$9.99

In: Crab, Avocado, Cucumber. Top: Honey Cream Cheese, Tempura Flakes

Spicy California roll

$5.99

Spicy Combo Roll

$8.99

------------------------------------------------------

****Fried

Spicy Crab Roll

$5.99

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.99

Spicy Scallop Roll

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.99

Spider Roll

$8.99

Soft-Shell crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, eel sauce

Sweet Dream Roll

$6.99

Sweet Potato Roll

$3.99

Fried Sweet potato

Tuna Roll

$5.99

Vegetable Roll

$4.99

Fried Sweet Potato, cucumber, avocado

Wasabi Crunch Roll

$9.99

In: Crab, Avocado, Cucumber. Top: Tempura Flake, Wasabi Mayo

Yamasa Roll

$6.99

Crab, Tempura Flakes, Masago, kewpie Mayo

Hand roll

Yellowtail Roll

$5.99

yellowtail, scallion

Jalapeño popper roll

$8.99

Crunchy roll

$6.99

Shrimp avocado roll

$6.99

Veg. Futo maki roll

$6.99

Crab and shrimp roll

$7.99

Oocl roll

$7.99

Sushi Entree

Sansoku Maki

$14.99

California roll, Tuna roll and salmon roll

Nigiri Regular

$17.99

Chef's choice 9 pcs Nigiri and California roll

Nigiri Deluxe

$21.99

Chef's Choice 12pcs Nigiri and tuna roll

Sashimi Regular

$21.99

chef's choice 15pc Sashimi

Sashimi Deluxe

$27.99

Chef's Choice 21pcs Sashimi

Nigiri&Sashimi combo

$27.99

Party Tray

Angel (party Tray)

$38.99

12pcs Sushi, 9 pcs Sashimi, Tuna Roll, Green Dragon Roll

Hell (party Tray)

$43.99

4pcs Nigari, Volcano Roll, Crazy Tuna Roll, Red Dragon Roll, Spider Roll, Eel Roll

Kiss of Tempura(party tray)

$32.99

Shrimp Tempura roll, Green Dragon Roll, Popup Roll, Michigan Roll, 4 pcs Nigiri

Spicy Lover(party tray)

$32.99

Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Volcano roll

Sushi Ai Special (Party Tray)

$52.99

15pcs Nigari, 9pcs Sashimi, World Series Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll

Vegetarian (party tray)

$24.99

Cucumber roll, Sweet Potato Roll, Avocado Roll, Vegetable Roll, Pickled Radish Roll, Vegetarian Futo Maki Roll

Hibachi Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.99

egg, carrot, onion

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.99

Beef Fried Rice

$9.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.99

Seafood Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg Fried Rice

$5.99

Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.99

Chicken Lo Mein

$9.99

Beef Lo Mein

$10.99

Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.99

Seafood Lo Mein

$11.99

Plain Lo Mein

$5.99

House Special

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.99

Beef Teriyaki

$12.99

Teriyaki sauce on the Side, w.Steamed Vegetables, broccoli, onion, zucchini ,mushroom, carrot

Shrimp Teriyaki

$12.99

Salmon Teriyaki

$13.99

Chicken Hibachi

$11.99

Beef Hibachi

$12.99

Shrimp Hibachi

$12.99

General Tso's Chicken

$11.99

Orange Chicken

$11.99

Sesame Chicken

$11.99

Shrimp tempura entree

$14.99

Dessert

Cheese Cake Tempura

$5.50

4 pc

Mochi(2)

$4.50

2pc

Ice Cream

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Fried Oreo(1pcs)

$1.00

Brithday cheese cake

Yaki Soba

Chicken Yaki Soba

$9.99

Beef Yaki Soba

$10.99

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$10.99

Seafood Yaki Soba

$11.99

Vegetable Yaki Soba

$8.99

Udon Soup

Chicken Udon Soup

$9.99

Beef Udon Soup

$10.99

Shrimp Udon Soup

$10.99

Seafood Udon Soup

$11.99

Tempura Udon Soup

$11.95

Vegetable Udon Soup

$8.99

Yaki udon

Dinner Bento Special

Chicken teriyaki dinner bento

$12.99

Beef teriyaki dinner bento

$13.99

Shrimp teriyaki dinner bento

$13.99

Salmon teriyaki dinner bento

$14.99

Scallop teriyaki dinner bento

$14.99

Hibachi chicken dinner bento

$12.99

Hibachi beef dinner bento

$13.99

Hibachi shrimp dinner bento

$13.99

Hibachi scallop dinner bento

$14.99

General tso’s chicken dinner bento

$13.99

Orange chicken dinner bento

$13.99

Sesame chicken dinner bento

$13.99

Lunch Bento Box

Chicken teriyaki lunch bento

$8.99

house salad,Veg. Tempura, Rice

Beef teriyaki lunch bento

$9.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Shrimp teriyaki lunch bento

$9.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Salmon teriyaki lunch bento

$10.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Scallop teriyaki lunch bento

$10.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Hibachi chicken lunch bento

$8.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Hibachi beef lunch bento

$9.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Hibachi shrimp lunch bento

$9.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Hibachi salmon lunch bento

$10.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Hibachi scallop lunch bento

$10.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

General Tso’s chicken lunch bento

$9.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Orange chicken lunch bento

$9.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Sesame chicken lunch bento

$9.99

Salad, Veg. Tempura , RIce

Lunch Sushi Togo Special (3PD)

Lunch 2 Rolls Special

$10.99

Lunch Combo #1

$14.99

Lunch Combo #2

$14.99

Can soda

Sprite

$3.52

Coke

$3.52

Diet Pepsi

$3.52

Pepsi

$3.52

Mountain Dew

$3.52

Dr. Pepper

$3.52

Ramune (Japanese soda)

Strawberry

$4.70

Blueberry

$4.70

Melon

$4.70

Original

$4.70

Lychee

$4.70

Grape

$4.70

Side Order

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

QB mayo

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

Sirracha Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

White Rice

$1.75

Gyoza sauce

$0.50

Cut 8 pcs

VIP card

VIP card 10

$10.00

VIP card 15

$15.00

VIP card 20

$20.00

Fountain drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Club soda

$2.99

Ramune

Original

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99

Melon

$3.99

Blueberry

$3.99

Lychee

$3.99

Grape

$3.99

Can soda

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50