Sushi Ai - St. Charles
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sushi Ai offers delicious dining and takeout to St Charles, MO. Sushi Ai is a cornerstone in the St Charles community and has been recognized for its outstanding Sushi cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Sushi restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.
Location
2009 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mattingly's - St. Charles - 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd
No Reviews
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Charles
More near Saint Charles