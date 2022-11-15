Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Ai - St. Charles

review star

No reviews yet

2009 Zumbehl Rd

Saint Charles, MO 63303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon (6)
California R (6)
St. Louis R* (8)

Soup & Salad & Rice

Miso Soup

$1.99

House Ginger Salad

$1.99

Avocado Salad

$4.99

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Ika Salad

$5.99

White Rice

$1.99

Sushi Rice

$3.99

Sauces

Seasonal - Cajun Horseradish Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Coconut Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Eel Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Garlic (Gyoza) Sauce (Side)

$0.50

Ghost Pepper Mayo (Side)

$1.00

Ginger Dressing (Side)

$0.50

Kewpie Mayo (Side)

$1.00

Mango Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Spicy Mayo (Side)

$1.00

Sriracha (Side)

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce (Side)

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo (Side)

$1.00Out of stock

Yum Yum Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Cold Appetizers

Kani Su

$8.99

Crab, Avocado, Ponzu, Cucumber Wrapped

Tako Su

$9.99Out of stock

Octopus, Avocado, Ponzu, Cucumber Wrapped

Yellowtail Jalapeno*

$7.99

4pc Yellowtail, Jalapeno, Masago*, Scallion, Tempura Flakes, Ponzu *Raw *Spicy

Tuna Pizza*

$9.99

4pc Tuna, Wonton Chip, Avocado, Cucumber, Onion, Masago*, Scallion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce *Raw *Spicy

Tuna Tataki*

$9.99

6pc Lightly Seared Tuna, Masago*, Scallion, Ponzu *Raw

Sashimi Appetizer*

$7.99

*Raw

Rolls

--- Sushi Box Divider ---

Use this if you want your sushi order to be boxed a certain way! Place after last sushi item to signify last item of that box

B.O.G. R* (8)

$11.99

Spicy Tuna, Avocado Top: Three Type Tobiko* *Raw *Spicy

Crazy Spicy Crab R (8)

$10.99

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Top: More Crab, Spicy Mayo *Spicy

Crazy Tuna R* (8)

$11.99

Pepper Tuna, Avocado Top: Tuna, Masago*, Scallion, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo *Raw *Spicy

Fashion R* (8)

$10.99

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Top: Tuna *Raw

Golden Dragon R* (8)

$12.99

Salmon, Avocado Top: Seared White Tuna, Masago*, Scallion, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo *Raw *Spicy

Green Dragon R (8)

$11.99

Eel, Cucumber Top: Avocado, Masago*, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce

Halloween R (8)

$14.99

Soft-Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago* Top: Shredded Nori, Tobiko*, Scallion, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce *Spicy

Hawaiian R (8)

$13.99

Coconut Shrimp, Minced Crab, Honey Cream Cheese Top: Mango, Avocado, Tobiko*, Coconut Sauce

Midori R (8)

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Top: Avocado, Tobiko*, Mango Sauce

Mountain R* (8)

$10.99

Avocado, Cucumber Top: Tuna, Scallion, Spicy Mayo *Raw *Spicy

Obama’s Choice R (8)

$10.99

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese Top: Shredded Nori, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce *Spicy

Paul’s R (8)

$11.99

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber Top: Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Pink Lady R (8)

$13.99

Fried Imitation Crab, Seaweed Salad Top: Spicy Mayo, Sriracha *Rolled w/ Soy Paper

Popup R* (8)

$9.99

Spicy Salmon, Crab, Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago*, Tempura Flakes *Raw * Spicy

Rainbow R* (8)

$10.99

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Top: Salmon, Shrimp, Tuna, Red Snapper, White Tuna *Raw

Red Dragon R (8)

$12.99

Soft-Shell Crab Top: Eel, Avocado, Masago*, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce

Sapporo R* (8)

$11.99

Sexy Girl R (8)

$13.99

Shrimp Tempura Top: Seared Rib Eye, Tobiko*, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha

St. Louis R* (8)

$8.99

Salmon, Minced Crab, Honey Cream Cheese, Tempura Flakes

Super Spicy Salmon R* (8)

$11.99

Supersonic R* (8)

$11.99

Spicy Scallop, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes Top: Smoked Salmon, Shrimp, Avocado *Raw

Under Control R* (8)

$11.99

Spicy Tuna Top: Shrimp Tempura, Masago*, Eel Sauce *Raw *Spicy

Volcano R* (8)

$9.99

Spicy( Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail), Masago*, Sriracha *Raw, *Spicy

World Series R* (8)

$12.99

Soft-Shell Crab Top: Tuna, Eel, Avocado, Masago*, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce *Raw

Yummy R* (8)

$13.99

Eel, Minced Crab, Honey Cream Cheese Top: Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Red Snapper, Avocado, Tobiko*, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce *Raw *Spicy

Seasonal - Cajun Crab R (5)

$9.99

Soft-Shell Crab, Lettuce, Avocado, Scallions, Cajun Horseradish Sauce

Seasonal - Cajun Salmon R* (8)

$12.99

Steamed Shrimp, Avocado; Top: Salmon, Jalapeños, Cajun Horseradish Sauce all torched together

More Rolls

--- Sushi Box Divider ---

Use this if you want your sushi order to be boxed a certain way! Place after last sushi item to signify last item of that box

Alaska R* (6)

$6.99

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber *Raw

American Dream (5)

$7.99

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago*, Eel Sauce

Avocado R (6)

$3.99

Black & White R (6)

$6.99

Eel, Cream Cheese, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce

Boston R (5)

$7.99

Shrimp, Crab, Cucumber, Lettuce, Avocado, Masago*, Spicy Mayo *Spicy

California R (6)

$4.99

Christmas R* (6)

$7.99

Tuna, Avocado, Masago*

Cream Cheese R (6)

$5.99

Cucumber R (6)

$3.99

Eel R (6)

$6.99

Cucumber, Eel Sauce

Futo Maki R (4)

$5.99

Crab, Egg, Masago*, Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Radish

Giant Eel R (5)

$7.99

Eel, Masago*, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel Sauce

Honey R (6)

$6.99

Minced Crab, Honey Cream Cheese, Tempura Flakes

Jalapeño R (6)

$6.99

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo *Spicy

Maryland R* (5)

$7.99

Salmon, Eel, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago*, Eel Sauce *Raw

Michigan R* (6)

$7.99

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes, Masago* *Raw *Spicy

Philadelphia R* (6)

$6.99

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Scallion

Pickled Radish (6)

$3.99

Rock & Roll (5)

$7.99

Fried(Salmon, Red Snapper, Crab), Eel Sauce

Salmon R* (6)

$5.99

*Raw

Salmon Skin (6)

$5.99

Cucumber

Shrimp Tempura R (5)

$7.99

Avocado, Cucumber, Masago*, Eel Sauce

Snow White R (8)

$9.99

Inside: Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Top: Minced Crab, Honey Cream Cheese, Tempura Flakes

Spicy Crab R (6)

$5.99

*Spicy

Spicy Salmon R* (6)

$6.99

*Raw *Spicy

Spicy Scallop R* (6)

$7.99

*Raw *Spicy

Spicy Tuna R* (6)

$6.99

*Raw *Spicy

Spider R (5)

$8.99

Soft-Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago*, Eel Sauce

Sweet Potato (6)

$3.99

Tuna R* (6)

$5.99

*Raw

Vegetable R (6)

$4.99

Cucumber, Avocado, Sweet Potato

Wasabi Crunch R (8)

$9.99

Inside: Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Top: Tempura Flakes, Wasabi Mayo

Yamasa R (6)

$6.99

Crab, Tempura Flakes, Masago*, Kewpie Mayo

Yellowtail R* (6)

$5.99

Scallion *Raw

Nigiri/Sashimi (1pc)

Albacore Tuna*

$2.95

*Raw

Avocado

$1.95

Crab

$2.25

Eel

$2.25

Egg

$1.95

Mackerel*

$2.55

Masago*

$2.55

*Raw

Octopus

$2.55Out of stock

Pepper Tuna*

$2.25

*Raw *Spicy

Red Clam*

$2.25

*Raw

Red Snapper*

$2.25

Salmon Roe*

$2.75

*Raw

Salmon*

$2.25

*Raw

Scallop*

$3.25

*Raw

Seaweed Salad

$2.55Out of stock

Shrimp

$2.25

Smoked Salmon*

$2.25

*Raw

Spicy Salmon*

$2.25

*Raw *Spicy

Spicy Scallop*

$2.55

*Raw *Spicy

Spicy Tuna*

$2.25

*Raw *Spicy

Squid*

$2.25

*Raw

Sweet Shrimp*

$3.95Out of stock

*Raw

Tofu Skin

$1.95

Tuna*

$2.25

*Raw

White Tuna*

$2.25

*Raw

Yellowtail*

$2.75

Party Tray

Angel*

$38.99

12pc Chef’s Choice Nigiri, 9pc Chef’s Choice Sashimi, Tuna R, Green Dragon R *Raw

Hell*

$43.99

Red Dragon R, Crazy Tuna R, Eel R, Volcano R, Spider R 4pc Chef’s Choice Nigiri *Raw

Kiss of Tempura*

$32.99

Green Dragon R, Popup R, Shrimp Tempura R, Michigan R, 4pc Chef’s Choice Nigiri

Spicy Lover*

$32.99

Spicy Tuna R, Spicy Salmon R, Volcano R, Michigan R, Spicy Scallop R *Raw

Sushi Ai Special*

$52.99

15pc Chef’s Choice Nigiri, 9pc Chef’s Choice Sashimi, Spicy Tuna R, Spider R, Shrimp Tempura R, World Series R *Raw

Vegetarian

$24.99

Cucumber R, Avocado R, Sweet Potato R, Vegetable R, Pickled Radish, Vegetarian Futo Maki R

Sushi Entree

Sansoku Maki*

$14.99

California R, Salmon R, Tuna R *Raw

Nigiri Regular*

$17.99

9pc Chef’s Choice Nigiri, California R *Raw

Nigiri Deluxe*

$21.99

12pc Chef’s Choice Nigiri, Tuna R *Raw

Sashimi Regular*

$21.99

15pc Chef’s Choice Sashimi *Raw

Sashimi Deluxe*

$27.99

21pc Chef’s Choice Sashimi *Raw

Nigiri & Sashimi*

$27.99

5pc Chef’s Choice Nigiri, Chef’s Choice 7pc Sashimi, Tuna R *Raw

Hot Appetizers

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

...8pc Chicken Nuggets

Crab Rangoon (6)

$4.99

6pc Fried Crab Honey Cream Cheese Wontons

Edamame

$4.99

Salted Soybeans

Fried Oysters

$6.99

6pc Fried Breaded Oysters

Gyoza (6)

$4.99

6pc Grilled Pork Dumplings

Hamachi Kama Yaki

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Yellowtail Collar

Harumaki (3)

$3.99Out of stock

3pc Fried Veg Spring Rolls

Ika Yaki

$7.99

Grilled Squid (or Fried on Request)

Shrimp Shumai (6)

$4.99

6pc Steamed Shrimp Dumplings

Tempura Appetizer

$4.99

Japanese Style Batter-Fried

Teriyaki Appetizer

$4.99

Yakitori (6)

$5.99

6pc Chicken and Onion Skewers

Kitchen Entree

Fried Rice

$7.99

Egg, Carrot, Onion

Lo Mein

$8.99

Broccoli, Carrot, Onion, Zucchini, Mushroom

Yaki Soba

$8.99

Stir-fry Thin Noodles Broccoli, Carrot, Onion, Zucchini, Mushroom

Udon

$8.99

Noodle Soup Egg, Broccoli, Mushroom, Fishcake

Teriyaki Entree

$10.99

Includes: Soup, Salad, White Rice; Broccoli, Carrots, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Onions

Hibachi Entree

$10.99

Includes: Soup, Salad, White Rice; Broccoli, Carrots, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Onions

General Tso's Chicken

$11.99

Includes: Soup, Salad, White Rice; Broccoli *Spicy

Orange Chicken

$11.99

Includes: Soup, Salad, White Rice; Orange *Spicy

Dessert

Cheesecake Tempura

$4.99

Fried Oreos (4)

$4.99

4pc

Dinner To Go Sushi Special

Dinner Sushi Combo #1

$23.99

1x Appetizer, 3x Rolls, 4x Nigiri(Sushi)

Dinner Sushi Combo #2

$23.99

1x Appetizer, 4x Rolls

Dinner Bento

Bento Teriyaki (Dinner)

$11.99

Includes: Veg Tempura, California R, Soup, Salad, White Rice; Broccoli, Carrots, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Onions

Bento Hibachi Broccoli (Dinner)

$11.99

Includes: Veg Tempura, California R, Soup, Salad, White Rice; Broccoli, Carrots

Bento General Tso's Chicken (Dinner)

$13.99

Includes: Veg Tempura, California R, Soup, Salad, White Rice; Broccoli *Spicy

Bento Orange Chicken (Dinner)

$13.99

Includes: Veg Tempura, California R, Soup, Salad, White Rice; Orange *Spicy

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Ramune

$3.99

Japanese Soda

Sushi Ai Boba (Virgin)

$4.99Out of stock

House Blend of Black Tea, Oat-Milk, Brown Sugar, Condensed Milk, Tapioca Pearls

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi Ai offers delicious dining and takeout to St Charles, MO. Sushi Ai is a cornerstone in the St Charles community and has been recognized for its outstanding Sushi cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Sushi restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

Location

2009 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63303

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fratelli's Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
2061 Zumbehl Rd Saint Charles, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
TANGO Argentina Food
orange starNo Reviews
2418 B West Clay Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Rec Hall(OLD)
orange starNo Reviews
800 S Duchesne St St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Rec Hall - St. Charles
orange starNo Reviews
800 S Duchesne Dr Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Mattingly's - St. Charles - 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.
orange starNo Reviews
816 N Kingshighway St. st charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Charles

Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
orange star4.6 • 1,767
3150 Elm Point Industrial St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Ham n Egg Restaurant - 3640 Harvester Rd
orange star4.4 • 799
3640 Harvester Rd St Peters, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Tompkins Riverside - St. Charles
orange star4.2 • 518
500 S Main St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Charles
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston