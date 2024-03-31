Sushi Aji
14807 W 64th Ave
Arvada, CO 80007
Full Menu
Soup & Salad
Kitchen Appetizers
- Edamame$7.00
- Spicy Edamame$8.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls$6.00
4 pcs
- Gyoza$8.00
6 pcs. Contains eggs. Chicken & pork dumplings
- Shumai$8.00
8 pcs. Contain eggs. Deep-fried shrimp dumplings
- Steamed Shumai$8.00
- Vegetable Gyoza$8.00
6 pcs
- Agedashi Tofu$7.00
Fried tofu with tempura sauce
- Vegetable Tempura App$8.00
7 pcs. Assortment of 7 vegetables
- Crab Cheese Wonton$8.00
6 pcs
- Chicken Tempura App$10.00
3 pieces of chicken, 3 pieces of vegetables
- Shrimp Tempura App$11.00
3 pieces of shrimp, 3 pieces of vegetables
- Calamari$14.00
- Fried Soft Shell Crab$14.00
- Golden Mussels$14.00
5 pcs
- Yaki Ika$14.00
Grilled squid on a bed of greens topped with yuzu dressing
- Hamachi Kama$15.00
Sushi Bar Appetizer
- Sushi Appetizer$13.00
5 pcs
- Sashimi Appetizer$13.00
6 pcs
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Appetizer$14.00
6 pcs
- Black Pepper Tuna Tataki$14.00
6 pcs
- Crispy Spicy Tuna$14.00
Contains eggs. Crispy sushi rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado, green onion, and tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- New Style Salmon Sashimi$14.00
5 pcs. Salmon sashimi topped with mango and a chef special sauce
- Seared Toro$23.00
6 pcs. Blow torched toro with jalapeño topped with tataki sauce
Sushi & Sashimi
- Salmon$7.50
- Tuna$8.00
- Yellowtail$8.00
- Albacore Tuna$7.50
- Super White Tuna$7.50
- Smoked Salmon$7.50
- Red Snapper$7.50
- Sea Bass$7.50
- Shrimp$6.00
- Crab Stick$7.00
- Scallop$10.00
2 pcs
- Spicy Scallop$10.00
2 pcs. Contains eggs
- Freshwater Eel$7.50
2 pcs
- Sweet Raw Shrimp$14.00
2 pcs
- Surf Clam$7.00
- Squid$7.50
- Octopus$7.50
- Mackerel$7.00
- Flying Fish Egg$7.00
2 pcs
- Blue Crab$8.00
2 pcs
- Salmon Egg$9.00
2 pcs
- Tamago$6.00
- Toro$15.00
Rolls & Hand Rolls
- California$7.50
Imitation crab meat, cucumber, avocado, & tobiko
- Alaska$8.00
Salmon, avocado, & tobiko
- Philadelphia$8.50
Smoked salmon & cream cheese
- Salmon$8.00
- Tuna$8.00
- Yellowtail Scallion$8.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$9.00
- Eel Avocado$8.50
- Eel Cucumber$8.50
- Jacky$9.00
Contains eggs. Spicy shrimp, crab meat, and cucumber
- Spicy Crab$8.00
Contains eggs. Spicy crab meat and cucumber
- Spicy Tuna$8.50
Contains eggs
- Spicy Yellowtail$8.50
Contains eggs
- Spicy Salmon$8.50
Contains eggs
- Spicy Shrimp$8.50
Contains eggs. Spicy shrimp and cucumber
- Boston$8.50
Contains eggs. Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, & spicy mayo
- Salmon Skin$8.50
Fried salmon skin and cucumber topped with eel sauce
- Tuna Salmon Avocado$10.00
- White Tuna Cucumber$8.50
- Crunch Spicy Scallop$10.00
Contains eggs
- Blue Crab Avocado$10.00
- Chicken Tempura$10.00
Tempura chicken, avocado, cucumber, crab meat & tobiko. Topped with eel sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crab meat & tobiko; topped with eel sauce
- Spider$15.00
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, crab meat & tobiko; topped with eel sauce
- Lobster Tempura$15.00
Tempura lobster, avocado, cucumber, crab meat & tobiko; topped with eel sauce
Vegetarian Rolls
- Cucumber Roll$6.50
- Avocado Roll$6.50
- AAC Roll$6.50
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber
- Oshinko Roll$6.50
Pickled daikon radish
- Peanut Avocado Roll$6.50
- Shitake Roll$6.50
Fried mushroom topped with eel sauce
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$6.50
Fried sweet potato topped with eel sauce
- Asparagus Tempura Roll$6.50
Fried asparagus topped with eel sauce
Special Rolls
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
California roll with 4 assorted fish & avocado on top
- Dragon Roll$15.00
Eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocado, tobiko, & eel sauce
- Ichiban Roll$15.00
Contains eggs. Deep fried roll with spicy salmon, cream cheese, and jalapeno, topped with tobiko, green onions, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Dynamite Roll$15.00
Contains eggs. Deep fried roll with eel, spicy salmon, and cream cheese, topped with tobiko, green onions, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Volcano Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Spicy tuna and avocado inside, blow torched salmon and crab meat, topped with spicy mayo and tobiko
- Golden Roll$15.00
Salmon and mango inside; topped with salmon, and miso sauce
- Kobe Beef Roll$16.00
Kobe beef and deep fried asparagus wrapped in soy paper topped with eel sauce
- Mango Roll$15.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside; topped with mango, eel sauce, and mango sauce
- Phoenix Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura, mango, and spicy yellowtail inside, topped with tuna and spicy crabmeat, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Rocky Mountain Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura and spicy yellowtail inside; topped with avocado, spicy crabmeat, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Las Vegas Roll$21.00
Contains eggs. Lobster tempura, mango, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, & jalapeño
- Playboy Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Spicy tuna and yellowtail inside; topped with white tuna, jalapeno, and sriracha
- King Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura, avocado, and crab meat inside; topped with lobster salad, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Angel Roll$18.00
Contains eggs. Tuna, salmon, cucumber, jalapeno inside; topped with avocado, spicy tuna, green onion, spicy mayo, and tobiko
- Chili Roll$18.00
Contains eggs. Salmon, yellowtail, spicy tuna, jalapeno inside, topped with crab meat, spicy mayo, and sriracha
- Crazy Tuna Roll$18.00
Contains eggs. Black pepper tuna and avocado inside, topped with spicy tuna, ponzu, and spicy mayo
- Black Dragon Roll$17.00
Contains eggs. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Black Pearl$18.00
Contains eggs. Deep fried scallop, mango, & cream cheese inside, topped with eel, avocado, green onion, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy mayo