Sushi Alive
13234 Race Track Rd
Tampa, FL 33626
KITCHEN (OL)
Appetizers (OL)
- BBQ Pork Bao$13.50
Pork Belly, pickled carrot & daikon, cucumber, cilantro, hoisin sauce, sriracha
- Chili-Garlic Calamari$12.50
Tempura fried squid tossed in crispy garlic and jalapeño, sweet Thai-Chili sauce
- Chili-Garlic Chicken Wings$13.00
Tempura fried squid tossed in crispy garlic and jalapeño, sweet Thai-Chili sauce
- Chili-Garlic Tofu $7$7.00
- Edamame$6.50
Steamed soybean pods (Kosher salt 6.50 or Chili-garlic 7.75)
- Egg Rolls$9.50
Pork, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onions, rice noodles, sweet Thai-chili sauce
- Far East Wings$13.00
Fried wings & drums, creamy lime-chili sauce, scallions, sesame seeds
- Gyoza Fried$9.00
Pork dumplings, sesame-soy dipping sauce (Choice of: fried, pan-seared or steamed)
- Gyoza Pan Seared$9.00
Pork dumplings, sesame-soy dipping sauce (Choice of: fried, pan-seared or steamed)
- Gyoza Steamed$9.00
Pork dumplings, sesame-soy dipping sauce (Choice of: fried, pan-seared or steamed)
- Krab & Mint Rangoon$9.00
Fried wanton shells with cream cheese, krabstick, mint& Thai-Chili sauce
- Panko Crab Cakes$14.50
Blue crab claw, crawfish salad mix, scallions, panko, breadcrumbs, paprika aioli, dynamite butter
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.75
Jumbo shrimp, wasabi-infused cocktail sauce
- Lettuce Wraps$13.00
Chicken, shiitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, bean sprouts, pickled carrot & daikon, sweet soy vinegar & hot mustard dipping sauce
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.75
Tempura-fried mushrooms, spicy tuna filling and spicy garlic-teriyaki sauce
- T-N-T Mussels$13.00
Spicy, baked green mussels, Japanese wasabi mayo, smelt roe, wasabi tobiko roe, scalliions, sesame seeds
- Takoyaki$5.00
Fried wheat-flour balls with octopus' meat, bonito flakes, scallions, Japanese mayonnaise, Takoyaki sauce
- Tempura Appetizer$13.00
Shrimp & vegetable tempura, ginger-soy tempura dipping sauce
- Lettuce Wraps$13.00
Chicken, shiitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, bean sprouts, pickled carrot & daikon, sweet soy vinegar & hot mustard dipping sauce
Soups (OL)
- Crab Chowder$8.75
Mild spice, scallions with a side of crispy won-ton chips
- Miso Soup$5.00
Soybean broth, scallions, tofu, wakame seaweed
- Won-ton Soup$8.75
Chicken broth, pork & shrimp dumplings, scallions, crispy onions
- Sp Seafood Soup$13.00
Seafood broth, shrimp, scallops, white fish, krabstick, sliced fish cake, egg, spinach, chili-sesame oil, scallions, seven-spice seasoning
Salads (OL)
- House Ginger Salad$6.50
House Ginger Salad Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, purple cabbage, house ginger dressing
- Ika Sansai Salad$10.75
Ginger-sesame marinated cuttlefish salad, spring mix, carrots, daikon radish
- Popeye’s Spinach Salad$15.75
Seared salmon, fried wonton chips, crispy onions, straw- berries, blue cheese crumble, sliced almonds, raspberry vinaigrette
- Spicy Tuna & Avocado Salad$16.00
Atomic aioli, smelt roe, scallions, spring mix, iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, daikon radish, house ginger dressing
- Wkme & Pineapple$10.00
Seaweed salad, spring mix, carrots, daikon radish, diced pineapple
- Cucumber Salad$6.50
Noodles (OL)
Entrées (OL)
- Emperor’s Filet$28.50
8 oz, USDA Choice, center-cut tenderloin, seven-spice seasoning, shiitake-teriyaki glaze (add lobster tail 7.75)
- Grilled Lobster Tail$28.75
8 oz. grilled lobster tail, paprika aioli, dynamite butter sauce
- Korean Short Ribs$25.00
Grilled beef short ribs, sweet n’ spicy Korean barbeque sauce, side of house made kimchi
- New York Strip$26.75
10 oz. USDA Choice, center-cut sirloin, seven-spice seasoning, shiitake-teriyaki glaze
- Panko Chicken Dinner$18.75
Panko breaded chicken breast, seven-spice seasoning, panko dipping sauce
- Scallops Flambé Dinner$26.00
Sea scallops sautéed in lemon-butter, paprika aioli sauce
- Seafood & Veg Tempura$21.50
Lightly fried tempura vegetables, shrimp & scallops, ginger-soy tempura dipping sauce
- Seared Ahi Tuna Dinner$25.00
6 oz. sashimi- grade tuna, seared ring, raw red center, seven-spice seasoning, miso-garlic sauce
- Teriyaki Dinner$17.00
Choice of: (Chicken 20.00, Sirloin 21.50, Shrimp 23.00, Salmon 24.00) w/ steamed rice, stir fried-vegetables, & choice of house salad or miso soup
SUSHI (OL)
Sushi Appetizers
- SA! Sushi Sampler$16.50
California roll with 5 assorted nigiri pieces of tuna, salmon, whitefish, shrimp & krabstick (no substitutions or add-ons)
- Sashimi-tini (no rice)$18.00
3-pieces each of tuna, salmon & whitefish sashimi, 1- piece krabstick
- Sunomono Salad$13.75
Cucumber, carrots, daikon radish, krabstick, shrimp, conch, octopus, rice wine vinaigrette
- Maui Poké$14.50
Tuna, macadamia nuts, pineapple, scallions, smelt roe, sesame seeds, sesame-soy Poke sauce, crispy wonton chips
- Tuna Tataki$14.75
7-sashimi pieces of sesame- seared tuna, raw center, citrus ponzu sauce, daikon, carrots, rice noodles, wakame salad
- Hamachi Kama*$14.50
Fried yellowtail collar, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy jalapeño- ponzu sauce
Nigiri/Sashimi
- Baby Birds Nest$8.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Baby Octopus*$7.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Conch*$6.50
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Eel*$6.50
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Krab Delight$6.25
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Krabstick*$5.75
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Mackerel$6.25
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Octopus*$6.75
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Salmon$6.50
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Salmon Roe$8.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Scallop Delight$7.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Scallops$6.50
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Steam Shrimp*$6.25
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Smelt Roe$6.50
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Smk. Salmon*$6.50
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Spicy Conch$7.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Spicy Salmon$7.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Spicy Tuna$7.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Squid$6.75
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Surf Clam$6.50
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Sweet Egg*$5.75
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Sweet Prawns$8.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Sweet Tofu*$5.75
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Tuna$6.50
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Whitefish$6.00
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
- Yellowtail$6.75
2 pc. Nigiri per order (with rice) / 3 pc. Sashimi per order ( no rice)
Hand Rolls
- HAND Sushi HR$7.25
Choice of: Tuna, Salmon or yellowtail (all with cucumber)
- HAND California HR*$7.00
Krabstick, avocado, cucumber
- HAND Eel HR*$7.50
Eel, cucumber, eel sauce
- HAND Krab Delight HR$6.75
Krabstick, Japanese mayo, cucumber, smelt roe
- HAND Salmon Skin HR$7.25
Smoked salmon skin, scallions, cucumber, smelt roe
- HAND Scallop Delight HR$7.75
Scallop, Japanese mayo, cucumber, smelt roe
- HAND Spicy Salmon HR$7.50
Salmon, atomic aioli, cucumber, scallions, smelt roe
- HAND Spicy Tuna HR$7.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallion, smelt roe, atomic aioli
Poké Bowls
- Sp Gar Tuna Bowl$17.00
Fresh tuna, avocado, carrots, cucumber, corn, edamame peas, wakame, spring mix, smelt roe, tempura chips, spicy garlic-teriyaki served over seasoned sesamesushi rice
- Miso Sal Bowl$17.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, carrots, cucumber, corn, edamame peas, wakame, spring mix, smelt roe, tempura chips, miso-garlic sauce served over seasoned sesame sushi rice
- B-Bang Shrp Bowl*$16.75
Tempura shrimp, avocado, carrots, cucumber, corn, edamame peas, wakame, spring mix, tempura chips, coconut-sriracha sauce served over seasoned sesame sushi rice (contains almond butter)
- Kani Lani Bowl$16.75
Krab delight, avocado, carrots, cucumber, corn, edamame peas, wakame, spring mix, smelt roe, tempura chips, paprika aioli, eel sauce served over seasoned sesame sushi rice
- Dynamite Bowl*$16.50
Baked white fish & krabstick dynamite mix, avocado, carrots, cucumber, corn, edamame peas, wakame, spring mix, tempura chips, spicy mayo, eel sauce served over seasoned sesame sushi rice
- Thai Tofu Bowl*$16.00
Fried tofu, bean sprouts, avocado, carrots, cucumber, corn, edamame peas, wakame, spring mix, tempura chips, creamy Thai-peanut sauce served over seasoned sesame sushi rice (contains peanut butter)
Classic Rolls
- Arizona roll$8.50
Yellowtail, scallion, smelt roe
- Buddha’s Delight Roll*$7.50
Enoki mushrooms, carrots, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, scallion, tempura chips
- California Roll*$7.75
Krabstick, avocado, cucumber
- Crispy Asparagus Roll*$7.00
Asparagus, cream cheese, tempura chips
- Eel Roll*$8.25
Eel, cucumber, eel sauce
- Florida Roll$8.50
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, smelt roe
- Gator Roll$8.50
Spicy tuna, yellowtail, scallion, smelt roe, tempura chips, atomic aioli
- Japanese Bagel$8.50
Salmon, cream cheese, scallion
- Kentucky Roll*$8.00
Panko chicken, cucumber, Japanese mayo
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallion, smelt roe, atomic aioli
- Spider Roll*$11.00
Fried soft-shell crab, krabstick, Japanese mayo, avocado, carrot, cucumber, asparagus, spring mix, eel sauce
- Tampa Roll*$8.00
Tempura whitefish, Japanese mayo, scallion
- Temp Salmon Roll*$8.25
Fried roll, salmon, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Veggie Roll*$7.00
Asparagus, avocado, carrot, cucumber, scallion
- MEXICAN$7.75
- Sweet Potato Roll$7.00
Sweet potato
- CUCUMBER ROLL$7.00
- PHILADELPHIA$8.50
- Tuna Roll$7.00
- Yellowtail Roll$7.00
- Salmon Roll$7.00
- Avocado Roll$7.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.50
Sushi Dinners
- Sushi & Sash Dinner$34.00
1 California roll with, Sushi nigiri (1-piece each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, eel) Sashimi (3-pieces each of tuna, salmon, whitefish, Krabstick). (Choice of: miso soup or house ginger salad)
- Sashimi Dinner$37.00
3-piece each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, octopus, shrimp, krabstick, sweet egg omelet. (Choice of: miso soup or house ginger salad)
- Chirashi Dinner$38.00
2-piece each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, krabstick, octopus, sweet omelet, eel & 1 salmon roe sashimi on bed of sushi rice with sesame seasoning. (Choice of: miso soup or house ginger salad)
Signature Rolls
- Boom-Boom Roll*$13.95
Krabstick, cucumber, tempura shrimp, scallions, fried crispy onions, creamy ‘Boom- Boom’ sauce
- Caterpillar Roll*$13.95
Krabstick, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, tempura chips, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Centipede Roll$14.95
Seared sesame tuna, krab delight, tempura asparagus, scallion, smelt roe, spicy garlic- teriyaki sauce
- Conch Repub Roll$15.95
Krab delight, smelt roe, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with whitefish, baked spicy conch mix, atomic aioli, eel sauce
- Crouching Tiger Roll$14.95
Flashed fried roll w/ raw center, spicy tuna, asparagus, sweet Thai-chili sauce, sesame soy paper wrap
- Godzilla Roll*$14.95
Eel, tempura shrimp, krabstick, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, jalapeño, atomic aioli, eel sauce
- Hamachi Lover’s Roll$15.95
Krab delight, wakame, cucumber, scallion, smelt roe, topped w/ tempura yellowtail, jalapeño & spicy yellowtail mix
- Hawaii Five-O Roll$13.95
Tempura shrimp, fried sweet potato, cream cheese, mango, avocado, asparagus, tempura chips, sweet coconut marmalade sauce
- Jade Dragon Roll$14.95
Sesame seared tuna, krab delight, avocado, smelt roe, tempura chips, asparagus, sweet n’ spicy Jade sauce
- Lollipop Roll$13.95
Tuna, salmon, krabstick, smelt roe, asparagus, avocado, scallion, cucumber wrap, sunomono vinaigrette (no rice)
- Neptune Roll*$14.95
Tempura shrimp, steamed shrimp, krabstick, avocado, asparagus, fried onions, dynamite butter, eel sauce
- Pink Lady$15.95
Pink soy paper, spicy salmon mix, tempura shrimp, krab delight, cream cheese, asparagus, scallion, spicy-garlic teriyaki sauce
- Queen Salmon Roll$14.95
Salmon, tempura shrimp, krab delight, cucumber, avocado, salmon roe, miso-garlic sauce
- Rainbow Roll$14.95
Tuna, salmon, whitefish, steamed shrimp, crawfish salad, cucumber, avocado, rainbow tobiko smelt roe
- Rising Phoenix*$13.95
Salmon, krabstick, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, scallion, smelt roe, Japanese mayo, eel sauce (no rice, baked roll)
- Scorpion Roll$14.95
Tuna, blue crab claw meat, tempura shrimp, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, black tobiko, paprika aioli sauce
- SUMO Roll$14.95
Salmon, krab delight, tempura shrimp, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$14.95
Tuna, cream cheese, cucumber, smelt roe, avocado, topped with baked seafood dynamite mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Yoshi’s Roll$14.95
Salmon, krab delight, tempura shrimp, asparagus, scallion, sliced lemons, smelt roe, sunomono vinaigrette
- Pineapple Express$14.95
Buddha’s Party Boat
Platters
KIDS MENU (OL)
KIDS ENTREES (OL)
- KIDS VEGGIES TERIYAKI$7.50
with stir fry vegetable and white rice
- KIDS CHICKEN TERIYAKI$9.00
with stir fry vegetable and white rice
- KIDS SIRLOIN TERIYAKI$9.00
with stir fry vegetable and white rice
- KIDS SHRIMP TERIYAKI$9.50
- KIDS SLURPEE NOODLES$7.00
A bowl of udon noodles stir fried in house soy-ginger sauce
- KIDS CHICKEN SLURPEE NOODLES$8.75
A bowl of udon noodles stir fried in house soy-ginger sauce
- KIDS SIRLOIN SLURPEE NOODLES$8.75
A bowl of udon noodles stir fried in house soy-ginger sauce
- KIDS SHRIMP SLURPEE NOODLES$9.00
A bowl of udon noodles stir fried in house soy-ginger sauce
- KIDS CALI CRUNCH$9.50
Shrimp & veggie tempura w/ half of a california roll
- KIDS PANKO CHICKEN$7.75
Served with side of white rice, panko, dipping sauce, or ketchup
- KIDS PHO BO$7.75
Beef broth, rice noodles, sliced beef & meatballs
SAUCE
SAUCES
- ADD Atomic Aioli$0.50
- ADD Bang Bang Sauce$0.50
- ADD Boom Boom Sauce$0.50
- ADD Coconut-sriracha sauce$0.50
- ADD Creamy Thai Peanut Sauce$0.50
- ADD Eel sauce$0.50
- ADD Jade Sauce$0.50
- ADD Miso Garlic Sauce$0.50
- ADD Panko Sauce$0.50
- ADD Poke sauce$0.50
- ADD Ponzu sauce$0.50
- ADD Soy Sauce
- ADD Spicy Garlic Teriyaki Sauce (SGT)$0.50
- ADD Sriracha sauce$0.50
- ADD Sweet Thai Chili Sauce$0.50
- ADD Tempura Dipping Sauce$0.50
- ADD GINGER
- ADD WASABI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Join us for our Sushi Happy Hour
