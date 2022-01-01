A map showing the location of 3Maria's TaqueriaView gallery

3Maria's Taqueria

9503 B West Broad Street

Henrico, VA 23294

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Coke

$1.29

Can Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.29

Sprite

$1.29

Apple Juice

$1.29

Hot Green Tea

$1.29

Hot Black Tea

$1.29

BUBBLE TEA

Avocado Bubble Tea

$4.95

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$4.95

Mango Bubble Tea

$4.95

Watermelon Bubble Tea

$4.95

Thai Bubble Tea

$4.95

Taro Bubble Tea

$4.95

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23294

