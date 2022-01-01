3Maria's Taqueria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
9503 B West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23294
Gallery
Photos coming soon!