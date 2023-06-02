Restaurant header imageView gallery

SUSHI SIAM

271 Reviews

$$

1729 W Kirby Ave B13

Champaign, IL 61821

Popular Items

Pad Thai Noodles

$12.99

Crab Rangoon (6pc)

$8.99

Pad See Ew Noodles

$12.99

BEVERAGES

Thai Iced Tea

$3.29

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.29

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Citron Tea

$2.00

Ginger Tea

$2.00

Bubbly

$2.00Out of stock

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$1.80Out of stock

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

THAI

APPETIZERS

Chicken Satay (4sticks)

$8.99

Crispy Tofu

$6.99

Crab Rangoon (6pc)

$8.99

Tod Mun Fried Fish Cake

$8.99

Karaage Squid

$9.99

Spring Rolls

$7.99

Siam Wings

$9.99

Gyoza (6pc)

$8.99

Siam Dumplings

$7.99

Siam Fried Dumpling

$8.99

Crying Tiger

$16.99

SOUPS

Sm Tom Yum Soup

$6.99

Lg Tom Yum Soup

$12.99

Sm Tom Kha Soup

$6.99

Lg Tom Kha Soup

$12.99

Sm Siam Clear Soup

$6.99

Lg Siam Clear Soup

$12.99

Sm Wonton Soup

$6.99

Lg Wonton Soup

$12.99

Sm Tofu Soup

$6.99

Lg Tofu Soup

$12.99

SALADS

Siam Beef Salad

$12.99

Larb Kai

$11.99

Yum Woon Sen Salad

$11.99

Somtum

$11.99

CURRIES

Gaeng Keaow Wan Green Curry

$13.99

Kaeng Phet Ped Yang Roast Duck Curry

$16.99

Red Curry

$13.99

Chicken Massaman Curry

$15.99

PAN-FRIED NOODLES

Pad Thai Noodles

$12.99

Woon Sen Pad Thai

$12.99

Pad See Ew Noodles

$12.99

Lad Nar Noodles

$12.99

Pad Kee Mao Noodles Drunken Noodle

$12.99

Pad Woon Sen Noodles

$12.99

Khua Noodles

$12.99

NOODLE with SOUP

Beef Noodle Soup

$12.99

Chicken Noodle Soup

$11.99

Pork Noodle Soup

$11.99

Chicken Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.99

Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$14.99

Pork Noodle Soup (Copy)

$11.99

ENTREES

Phad Kratiam Garlic Entree

$12.99

Phad Krapow Basil Stir Fried

$12.99

Phad Khing Ginger Entree

$12.99

Prik Khing

$12.99

Pla Rad Prik

$15.99

Pla Tod Nam Pla

$15.99

Pad Ped Entrée

$12.99

Stir-Fried Vegetable Medley Entrée

$12.99

Sweet and Sour Entrée

$12.99

Cashew Nuts with Dried Red Pepper Entrée

$13.99

FRIED RICE

Siam Fried Rice

$12.99

Sweet chilli fried rice

$12.99

Basil Spiced Fried Rice

$12.99

Pineapple fried rice

$13.99

SIDES

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.29

Brown Rice

$3.29Out of stock

Sticky Rice

$3.29

Cucumber Salad (Japanese Dressing)

$3.29

Peanut Sauce

$3.29

SUSHI

SALADS & SOUPS

Kaiso Salad

$4.99

Sushi Siam Salad

$4.99

Sunomono Salad

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Salad

$7.99

Avocado Salad

$6.99

Salmon Salad

$8.99

Miso Soup

$3.99Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Edamame

$5.99

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab

$8.99

Tuna Tataki

$10.99

Shrimp Tempura Apptertizer

$8.99

Seafood Sunomono

$8.99

Gomae

$7.99Out of stock

Okonomiyaki

$11.99

Otoro Appetizer

$15.99

Mini Otoro Nigiri

$19.99

SUSHI SIAM CLASSIC ROLLS

AAC Roll

$7.99

AC Roll

$5.99

Boston Roll

$7.99

Eel & Avo Roll

$8.99

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$8.99

Japanese Bagel Roll

$8.99

California Roll

$6.99

Philly Roll

$8.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.99

Salmon California Roll

$7.99

Tuna California Roll

$7.99

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.99

Spicy White Tuna

$8.99

Spicy Yellow Tail

$9.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Spider Roll (SW/O)

$12.99

Veggie Roll

$7.99

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Cucumber Roll

$5.99

Salmon Roll

$6.99

Tuna Roll

$6.99

Chutoro Maki Roll

$9.99

Yellow Tail & Scallions Roll

$8.99

JB Roll

$8.99

JB Tempura Roll

$9.99

White Tuna Roll

$7.99

SUSHI SIAM SPECIAL ROLLS

American Dream Roll

$14.99

Tantana Roll

$13.99

Sexy Roll

$15.99

Summer Roll

$14.99

Red Dragon Roll

$15.99

Eel Lover Roll

$15.99

Crazy California Roll

$13.99

Yellow Dragon Roll

$15.99

Spider Bomb Roll

$14.99

Sunset Roll

$13.99

Big Boy Roll

$14.99

Volcano Roll

$16.99

Lava Roll

$15.99

Mexican Roll

$18.99

Tropical Roll

$18.99

Snow Angel

$15.99

Lobster Bomb

$24.99

Rainbow Roll

$17.99

Triple Delight

$14.99

Otoro Roll

$25.99

Chunitoro Roll

$21.00

Kamikaze Roll

$19.99

Salmon Handroll

$7.99

Chutoro Handroll

$9.99

COMBO PLATTER

Sashimi Lovers

$20.99

Sushi Lovers (Nigiri)

$22.99

Sushi Lovers (Nigiri) (Copy)

$22.99Out of stock

POKE BOWLS

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.99

Tofu Poke Bowl

$13.99

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.99

Tuna & Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.99

NIGIRI (2pc/order)

NIGIRI Red Tuna

$11.00

NIGIRI Salmon

$7.99

NIGIRI Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$7.99

NIGIRI Ika (Octopus)

$8.99

NIGIRI Crabstick

$5.99

NIGIRI Eel (Unagi)

$9.99

NIGIRI Salmon Roe

$8.99

NIGIRI Tofu (Inari)

$4.99

NIGIRI White Tuna

$7.99

NIGIRI Smoked Salmon

$7.99

NIGIRI Salmon Belly

$8.99

NIGIRI Seared Salmon

$12.99

NIGIRI Squid

$6.99

NIGIRI Shrimp (cooked)

$6.99

NIGIRI Tamago (egg)

$5.99

Otoro Nigiri

$15.00

Amaebi

$8.00Out of stock

UNI NEGITORO (1 PC)

$9.99

NIGIRI Negitoro

$15.00

Chutoro Nigiri

$13.00

Crawfish Salad Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

Salmon Delight

$6.99

SASHIMI (2pc/order)

SASHIMI Red Tuna

$11.00

SASHIMI Salmon

$7.99

SASHIMI Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$8.99

SASHIMI Ika (Octopus)

$8.99

SASHIMI Crabstick

$5.99

SASHIMI Eel (Unagi)

$9.99

SASHIMI Salmon Roe

$8.99

SASHIMI Tofu (Inari)

$4.99

SASHIMI White Tuna

$7.99

SASHIMI Smoked Salmon

$7.99

SASHIMI Salmon Belly

$8.99

SASHIMI Seared Salmon

$12.99

SASHIMI Squid

$6.99Out of stock

SASHIMI Shrimp (cooked)

$6.99

SASHIMI Tamago (egg)

$5.99

SASHIMI Otoro

$15.00

SASHIMI Amaebi

$8.00Out of stock

SASHIMI Chutoro

$13.00

DONBURI

Sake Don (Salmon)

$18.00

Tekka Don (Red Tuna)

$20.00

Unagi Don

$25.00

Chirashi (Assorted Fish)

$27.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake Factory Original

$6.99

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Deep Fried Ice Cream (Vanilla)

$6.99

Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.99Out of stock

CHEF'S SPECIAL

CRYING TIGER (BEEF)

$16.99

ROASTED DUCK BASIL ENTREE

$19.99

CURRY LOBSTER

$48.99

Curry Tonkatsu

$13.99Out of stock

Curry Shrimp Tempura

$15.99Out of stock
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
The original Thai Restaurant.

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign, IL 61821

Sushi Siam image

