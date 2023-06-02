SUSHI SIAM
271 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info
The original Thai Restaurant.
Location
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign, IL 61821
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Michael's Italian Feast - Germantown Hills
No Reviews
605 Upper Ten Mile Creek Rd Germantown Hills, IL 61548
View restaurant
The Original Pancake House of Champaign, Illinois
4.4 • 419
1909 W Springfield Ave Champaign, IL 61821
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Champaign
Baxters American Grille - Champaign
4.4 • 1,036
100 Trade Center Dr Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurant
More near Champaign