Sushi Atelier

review star

No reviews yet

17951 Sky Park Circle

Irvine, CA 92614

Signature Rolls

Brooklyn

Brooklyn

$18.99

rice,philadephia cheese,cucumber,tiger shrimp,spicy tuna,masago,truffle unagi

Los-Angeles

Los-Angeles

$17.99

rice,spicy sauce,tiger shrimp,avocado,masago,salmon,tobiko

Unagi Roll

Unagi Roll

$17.99

rice,philadephia cheese,shrimp,cucumber,eel,unagi,tobiko

Kibo Yaki Roll

Kibo Yaki Roll

$17.99

rice,philadelphia cheese,snow crab,shrimp,cucumber,avocado,tobiko,spicy salmon,unagi

Karaya Roll

Karaya Roll

$17.99

rice,philadelphia cheese,avocado,shrimp,snow crab,salmon,spicy sauce,unagi

Dodzo Roll

Dodzo Roll

$17.99

rice,philadeplhia cheese,cucumber,salmon,snow crab,sesame,scallop,unagi,red caviar

Futomaki Roll

Futomaki Roll

$14.99

rice,tuna,salmon,eel,cucumber,philadeplhia cheese,unagi

Hokkaido Roll

Hokkaido Roll

$14.99

rice,philadeplhia cheese,eel,mango,shrimp,unagi

Hotto Tempura Roll

Hotto Tempura Roll

$17.99

rice,philadeplhia cheese,cucumber,eel,snow crab,masago

Jeru Black Roll

Jeru Black Roll

$15.99

rice black,philadeplhia cheese,shrimp,tobiko,spicy sauce

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$17.99

rice,philadelphia cheese,mango,salmon,tobiko

Alaska Black Roll

Alaska Black Roll

$14.99

rice black,philadeplhia cheese,cucumber,sesame,salmon

Baked Eel

Baked Eel

$17.99

rice,philadeplhia cheese,eel,cucumber,sesame,cheese cap,unagi

Yami Tempura Black Roll

Yami Tempura Black Roll

$17.99

rice black,philadeplhia cheese,avocado,cucumber,salmon

Bonito Black Roll

Bonito Black Roll

$17.99

rice black,philadelplhia cheese,cucumber,salmon,bonito

Bluefin Roll

Bluefin Roll

$19.99

rice,shrimp,salmon,avocado,tuna,unagi,spicy sauce,tobiko

Cheese Roll

Cheese Roll

$14.99

rice,philadeplhia cheese,brie cheese,cheddar cheese,apple,salmon,unagi

Oisi Yaki Roll

Oisi Yaki Roll

$16.99

rice,snow crab,lettuce,sesame,spicy salmon,tobiko

Futomaki Yellowtail

Futomaki Yellowtail

$14.99

rice,mango,yellowtail,tobiko,avocado,unagi,almond slice

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$18.99

rice,snow crab,lettuce,spicy sauce,cucumber,yellowtail,truffle unagi,almond slice

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.99

rice,snow crab,philadelphia cheese,cucumber,tobiko,shrimp,avocado,tuna,salmon

Classic Rolls

Philadelphia Salmon

Philadelphia Salmon

$17.99

rice,philadelphia cheese,cucumber,avocado,salmon,red caviar

Philadelphia Eel

Philadelphia Eel

$17.99

rice,philadephia cheese,avocado,apple,eel,unagi,almond slice

Philadelphia Tuna

Philadelphia Tuna

$17.99

rice,philadelphia cheese,avocado,mango,tuna,truffle unagi

Boston

Boston

$18.99

rice,philadelphia cheese,masago,cucumber,snow crab,spicy salmon.

California Eel

California Eel

$14.99

rice,eel,spicy sause,cucumber,avocado,tobiko

California Salmon

California Salmon

$14.99

rice,salmon,spicy sause,cucumber,avocado,tobiko

California Crab

California Crab

$13.99

rice,snow crab,cucumber,avocado,tobiko

Maki Rolls

Salmon Maki

Salmon Maki

$7.99

rice,salmon

Tuna Maki

Tuna Maki

$7.99

rice,tuna

Cucumber Maki

Cucumber Maki

$5.99

rice,cucumber,sesame

Avocado Maki

Avocado Maki

$5.99

rice,avocado,sesame

Eel Maki

Eel Maki

$7.99

rice,eel,unagi,sesame

Shrimp Maki

Shrimp Maki

$6.99

rice,shrimp,truffle unagi

Scallop Maki

Scallop Maki

$7.99

rice,scallop,truffle unagi

Yellowtail Maki

Yellowtail Maki

$7.99

rice,yellowtail

Nigiri

Nigiri Salmon

Nigiri Salmon

$7.99

rice,salmon,wasabi,red caviar

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$7.99

rice,tuna,wasabi,truffle unagi

Nigiri Shrimp

Nigiri Shrimp

$5.99

rice,shrimp,wasabi,truffle unagi

Nigiri Eel

Nigiri Eel

$7.99

rice,eel,wasabi,unagi,seasame

Nigiri Yellowtail

Nigiri Yellowtail

$7.99

rice,yellowtail,wasabi

Seared Nigiri Salmon

Seared Nigiri Salmon

$7.99

rice,salmon,wasabi

Gunkans

Guncan Salmon

Guncan Salmon

$7.99

rice,salmon,spicy sauce

Guncan Tuna

Guncan Tuna

$7.99

rice,tuna,spicy sauce

Guncan Shrimp

Guncan Shrimp

$6.99

rice,shrimp,spicy sauce

Guncan Eel

Guncan Eel

$7.99

rice,eel,spicy sauce

Guncan Caviar

Guncan Caviar

$11.99

rice,red caviar

Guncan Yellowtail

Guncan Yellowtail

$7.99

rice,yellowtail

Others

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$5.99

Seaweed salad,sesame, nuts sauce

Udon Chicken

Udon Chicken

$9.99

Chicken,udon,paprika,zucchini,red onion,sauce,sesame

Beef Yaki Soba

Beef Yaki Soba

$9.99

Beef,paprika,yaki soba,zucchini,mushrooms,sauce,sesame

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.99

Miso soup,wakame,tofu,sesame

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$11.99

Crispy calamari,kaisen sauce

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$11.99

Crispy shrimps (5 PC),kaisen sauce

Hand Rolls

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,cucumber,salmon,ponzu spicy

Tuna Hand Roll

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,mango,tuna,sesame-soy sauce

Snow Crab Hand Roll

Snow Crab Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,cucumber,Snow Crab

Yellowtail Hand Roll

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,yellowtail,tobiko,ponzu spicy

Tempura Salmon Hand Roll

Tempura Salmon Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,tempura salmon,spicy sauce

Eel Hand Roll

Eel Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,eel,avocado,unagi

Scallop Hand Roll

Scallop Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,scallop, spicy ponzu

Light EeL Hand Roll

Light EeL Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,soy paper,sesame,eel,avocado,unagi

Light Salmon Hand Roll

Light Salmon Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,soy paper,sesame,salmon,cucumber,spicy ponzu

Light Tuna Hand Roll

Light Tuna Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,soy paper,sesame,tuna,mango,sesame-soy sauce

Light Yellowtail Hand Roll

Light Yellowtail Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,soy paper,sesame,Yellowtail,tobiko,spicy ponzu

Light Scallop Hand Roll

Light Scallop Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,soy paper,sesame,scallop,spicy ponzu

Light Crispy Salmon Hand Roll

Light Crispy Salmon Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,soy paper,sesame,crispy salmon

Light Snow Crab Hand Roll

Light Snow Crab Hand Roll

$5.99

rice,soy paper,sesame,snow crab,cucumber

Beverages

Perrier "carbonated" Mineral Water

Perrier "carbonated" Mineral Water

$2.99

Sparkling water

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi

Dasani Mineral Water

Dasani Mineral Water

$1.99

Mineral Water

Perrier "carbonated" Mineral Lime Water

Perrier "carbonated" Mineral Lime Water

$2.99

Sparkling water

Pineapple Juice 100%

Pineapple Juice 100%

$2.99

Pineapple juice

Perrier "carbonated" Mineral Peach Water

Perrier "carbonated" Mineral Peach Water

$2.99

Sparkling water

Sashimi

Salmon sashimi

Salmon sashimi

$15.99

Salmon,daikon,lemon,ponzu sauce

Yellowtail sashimi

Yellowtail sashimi

$17.99

Yellowtail,daikon,lemon,ponzu sauce

Tuna sashimi

Tuna sashimi

$17.99

Tuna,daikon,lemon,ponzu sauce

Fresh rolls

Fresh Roll Salmon

Fresh Roll Salmon

$9.99

rice paper,leaf lettuche,salmon,eel,cucmber,philadelphia cheese

Fresh Roll Tuna

Fresh Roll Tuna

$9.99

rice paper,leaf lettuche,tuna,mango,avocado,snow crab

Fresh Roll Tempura Shrimp

Fresh Roll Tempura Shrimp

$9.99

rice paper,leaf lettuche,crispy shrimp,philadelphia cheese,cucumber,spicy sauce

Sets

Set for 4+

Set for 4+

$99.99

-Los-Angeles Roll -Rainbow Roll -Yami Tempura black roll -Futomaki Yellowtail roll -One Choice of Maki Roll -Two Choices of Nigiri -One of Choice of Sashimi

Set for 6+

Set for 6+

$179.99

-Miami Roll -Bluefin Roll -Alaska Black Roll -Philadelphia Eel Roll -Futomaki Roll -Hotto Tempura Roll -Yellowtail Roll -Two Choices of Maki Rolls -Three Choices of Nigiri -Two Choices of Sashimi

Set for 10+

Set for 10+

$239.99

-Philadelphia Salmon Roll -Philadelphia Eel Roll -Bluefin Roll -Two Choices of California -Yellowtail Roll -Los-Angeles Roll -Jeru Black Roll -Hotto Tempura Roll -Baked Eel Roll -Hokaido Roll -Two Choices of Maki Rolls -Three Choices of Nigiri -Two Choices of Sashimi

