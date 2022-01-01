Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Azabu

1,329 Reviews

$$$$

428 GREENWICH STREET

New York, NY 10013

Order Again

Popular Items

Chu-toro
Tamago
Miso soup

Nigiri

Aburi Wagyu

$17.00

Torched A5 Wagyu Beef

Aji

$11.00Out of stock

Jack mackerel

Akami

$11.00

Lean Tuna

Anago

$12.00

Conger Eel

Awabi

$15.00Out of stock

sake steamed abalone

Botan ebi

$12.00

sweet shrimp

Chu-toro

$14.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Ikura

$13.00

Salmon Roe

Kanpachi

$11.00

Yellowtail

Kinmedai

$14.00

golden eye snapper

O-Toro

$18.00

Fatty Tuna

O-Toro Aburi

$18.00

torched fatty tuna

Salmon

$11.00

Salmon

Salmon Aburi

$11.00

Torched Salmon

Shima-Aji

$12.00Out of stock

Striped mackerel

Shiro Ebi

$14.00

white shrimp

Tai

$11.00

Snapper

Tako

$10.00

simmered octopus

Tamago

$7.00

homemade edomae egg custard

Unagi

$11.00

fresh water eel

Uni

$24.00

Sea urchin

Zuke

$12.00

soy marinated lean tuna

Hotate

$11.00

Akamutsu

$17.00

black throat sea perch

Sashimi

Aburi Wagyu Sashimi

$17.00

Torched A5 Wagyu Beef

Aji Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Jack mackerel

Akami Sashimi

$11.00

lean tuna

Akamutsu sashimi

$17.00

black throat sea perch

Anago Sashimi

$12.00

Conger Eel

Awabi Sashimi

$15.00

sake steamed abalone

Chu-toro Sashimi

$14.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Ikura Sashimi

$13.00

Salmon Roe

Kanpachi Sashimi

$11.00

Amberjack Yellowtail

Kinmedai Sashimi

$14.00

golden eye snapper

O-Toro Aburi Sashimi

$18.00

Torched Fatty Tuna

O-Toro Sashimi

$18.00

Fatty Tuna

Salmon Aburi Sashimi

$11.00

Torched Salmon

Salmon Sashimi

$11.00

Salmon

Shima-Aji Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Striped Jack

Shiro Ebi Sashimi

$14.00

White Shrimp

Tai Sashimi

$11.00

Snapper

Tako Sashimi

$10.00

simmered octopus

Unagi Sashimi

$11.00

Fresh Water Eel

Uni Sashimi

$24.00

Sea urchin

Zuke Sashimi

$12.00

Soy Marinated Tuna

Botan Ebi Sashimi

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp

Hotate Sashimi

$11.00

Scallop

Sushi Bar

5 kinds of assorted Sashimi

$95.00

chef's choice of sashimi

Chirashi Bowl

$52.00

assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Maguro Flight

$95.00

blue fin tuna sushi-two pieces each of o-toro, o-toro aburi, chu-toro, akami, and one tuna roll

Makimono Set

$39.00

choice of 3 makimono

Nigiri Omakase Delivery

$150.00

15 pieces of nigiri, Miso soup and edamame

Nigiri Set

$80.00

7 pieces of sushi, tamago, chef's choice cut roll.

Party Platter for 3

$210.00

24 pieces of nigiri, edamame, 3 miso soup and choice of 3 makimono

Premium Platter for 3

$280.00

24 pieces of premium nigiri, edamame, 3 miso soup, and choice of 3 makimono

7 kinds of assorted sashimi

$135.00

chef's choice of sashimi

Kitchen

Edamame

$8.00

boiled soy beans with sea salt

Garden salad

$13.00

bell pepper, onion, tomato, spring greens, yuzu-soy

Gindara Saikyo Yaki

$38.00

grilled miso marinated black cod

Kaiso salad

$10.00

mixed seaweed salad with ponzu

Miso soup

$5.00

Oshinko

$9.00

assorted japanese pickles

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

grilled peppers with ponzu and bonito flakes

Wagyu tataki

$48.00

seared A5 wagyu beef with onion, ponzu, and chili yuzu

White Rice

$5.00

Whitefish carpaccio

$24.00

whitefish with soy ginger vinaigrette

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Makimono

Unakyu Maki

$14.00

eel and cucumber

Avocado maki

$10.00
Avokyu maki

Avokyu maki

$11.00

avocado and cucumber

California maki

$18.00

crab and avocado

Kappa Maki

$11.00

cucumber

Negitorotaku maki

$23.00

fatty tuna, scallion, & pickled radish

Oshinko Maki

Oshinko Maki

$9.00

pickled daikon radish

Salmon avocado maki

$13.00

Shiso Kanpachi maki

$16.00

yellowtail, pickled radish, & shiso leaf

Spicy Tuna Maki

Spicy Tuna Maki

$14.00

Tekka Maki

$14.00

blue fin tuna

Tuna avocado maki

$16.00

Umeshisho Maki

$9.00

pickled plum and shiso leaf

Unagi avocado maki

$14.00

eel and avocado

Salmon Maki

$12.00

Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The name Azabu comes from a district in Tokyo, Japan, which began as a hub for merchants and local businesses. Now the city is home to embassies from many countries, giving the area an air of diversity, while preserving the history of local commerce with a modern, nostalgic touch. Plan Do See opened one of its first restaurants in the area, The Tokyo Restaurant, inside an historic building that used to be a bank. Soon after opening, the restaurant was full of a diverse clientele, bringing a lively vibe to the neighborhood. Plan Do See Founder Yutaka, walked by and noticed the restaurant swarming with international guests. It was this moment, in the city of Azabu, that he felt certain of the imminent success of expanding the business abroad. A few years later, Plan Do See opened its first American restaurant in Tribecca, New York: Sushi Azabu, named as an homage to the feeling of certainty Yutaka felt all those years ago.

Website

Sushi Azabu image
Sushi Azabu image
Sushi Azabu image

