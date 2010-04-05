A map showing the location of Sushi Bako 520 Sw 4th StView gallery

Sushi Bako 520 Sw 4th St

review star

No reviews yet

520 Sw 4th St

Corvallis, OR 97333

sushi roll

lobster roll

$15.99

smoked roll

$14.99

Vegas roll

$15.99

good day roll

$14.99

fire roll

$14.99

spicy tuna roll

$6.99

California roll

$8.99

Eel roll

$8.99

smoked salmon roll

$8.95

golden Cali roll

$9.99

tobiko roll

$9.99

asparagus roll

$9.99

vegetable tempura roll

$6.99

tuna roll

$4.99

salmon roll

$4.99

cucumber roll

$3.99

avocado roll

$3.99

appetizer

katsu chicken

$9.95

edamame

$3.99

Gyosa

$4.99

vegetable tempura (8 pieces)

$9.99

seaweed salad

$3.99

Tako yaki

$6.99

rice bowl

Unagi don

$17.99

chicken teriyaki bowl

$12.95

poke don

$16.99

katsu rice bowl

$13.99

Tekkadon

$16.99

sake don

$16.99

side dishes

miso soup

$1.99

white rice

$1.99

sauces

teriyaki sauce

$75.00

spicy mayo

$75.00

special roll

Bako roll

$14.99

electric roll

$14.99

4th street roll

$13.99

Cajas

Lage

$0.25

Smoll

$0.15
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

520 Sw 4th St, Corvallis, OR 97333

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

