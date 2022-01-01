Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Bar

242 Sound Beach Ave

Old Greenwich, CT 06870

Appetizers

Akadashi Miso Soup

$5.00

with scallions and wakame seaweed

Edamame

$7.00

steamed

Ginger Salad

$8.00

greens, daikon radish, and carrot ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$12.00

greens, avocado, yuzu miso vinaigrette

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

seared bluefin tuna, soy truffle, lilly bulb

Oysters

$19.00

six oysters and yuzu vinaigrette

Yuzu Hamachi

$20.00

yellowtail, pickled mustard stem, chili garlic, scallion, and yuzu soy

Tuna Avocado Tartare

$22.00

bluefin tuna, scallions, and ponzu

Classic Maki

Salmon Roll

$8.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Tuna Roll

$8.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Toro Takuan Roll

$12.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Eel Roll

$9.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$11.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$12.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

California Roll

$8.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

all classic maki can be modified with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, scallion, or daikon for $1

Nigiri and Sashimi

Crispy Rice

$7.00

spicy tuna or spicy snow crab

Mebachi

$6.00

big eye tuna, aonori

Akami

$8.00

lean bluefin tuna, scallion

Chutoro

$10.00

medium fatty bluefin, foie gras torched

Otoro

$14.00Out of stock

fatty bluefin tuna, caviar

Sake

$6.00

salmon, scallion

King Sake

$9.00

king salmon, seasoned seaweed

Aburi Sake

$10.00

torched salmon, crispy onions, miso

Hamachi

$6.00

yellowtail, jalapeno, and yuzu soy

Kanpachi

$9.00Out of stock

amberjack, pickled scallion

Unagi

$8.00

freshwater eel

Ebi

$6.00Out of stock

boiled shrimp, yuzu relish

Botan ebi

$9.00Out of stock

sweet plump shrimp

Suzuki

$7.00

striped bass, mustard leaf

Hirame

$7.00

fluke, umeboshi

Ikura

$8.00Out of stock

salmon roe

Hotate

$9.00

scallop, yuzu kosho

Wagyu

$15.00

a5 wagyu, garlic chips

Signature Maki

Maguro Ebi Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna, microgreens

Sound Beach Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, snow crab

Old Greenwich Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, eel, avocado

Spider Roll

$20.00

soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish over avocado, cucumber, kani

Dragon Roll

$20.00

eel, cucumber, wrapped in avocado, caviar

Naruto Roll

$19.00

shrimp, salmon, avocado in a cucumber wrap

Tods Point Roll

$21.00

spicy tuna, mango, avocado in a soybean wrap, chili sauce

Binney Roll

$19.00

salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallion, honey wasabi in a soybean wrap

Rio Roll

$26.00

otoro, chotoro, akami, caviar, truffle soy sauce

Wagyu and Crab Roll

$35.00

snow crab, a5 wagyu, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, micro greens

Katsuramaki Roll

$14.00

avocado, cucumber, daikon, shiso leaf, lettuce

Ume Shiso Roll

$14.00

cucumber, japansese plum, lettuce, pickled gourd, takuan, shiso leaf

Add-on

Sharkskin Grated Wasabi

$8.00

made to order

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Join us at our Omakase Bar or our intimate dining room. For those wanting to eat at home, endulge in our extensive take-out menu.

Website

Location

242 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich, CT 06870

Directions

