Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street

Palmetto Bay, FL 33156

Popular Items

Miami Roll
Key West Roll
Rock & Roll Roll - raw

Weekly Specials

The Deep Blue Sea

$36.00

No rice. Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, real blue crab salad, boiled shrimp, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped w Ikura (salmon roe), green onions, sesame seeds. Served in our yuzu ponzu sauce.

Yahoo Wahoo Roll (6 pc)

$17.00

Tempura wahoo or yellowtail, cream cheese, mango, avodaco, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko, eel sauce , spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Fried Sailor Roll (8 pc - raw)

$19.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, cucumber inside. Topped with tempura wahoo or yellowtail, eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds

UNAGSTER - Tempura Lobster, Fresh Water Eel

$28.00

Tempura Cold water lobster tail, avocado, cream cheese inside. Topped w fresh water eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds.

Chef’s Creation Roll (could contain raw)

$21.00

Whelk Nigiri (Sea Nail) 2pc

$12.00

Appetizers

Gyoza (2)

$8.00

Deep fried. Filled with spicy tuna, crab salad, cream cheese, ginger topped with eel sauch

Crab Rangoon (4)

$14.00

Wonton filled wirh real blue crab salad and cream cheese deep fried served with eel sauce

Organic Edamame

$9.00

Boiled with sea salt

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Seasoned seaweed with sesame seeds

Squid Salad

$12.00

Crispy Rice (6 pc - raw)

$16.00

Sushi Bay's signature spicy tuna on top of crispy sushi rice with avocado, jalapeno, green onions, ikura, spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Spicy Octopus

$21.00

Thinly sliced with spicy ponzu sauce

Dynamite Seafood Casserole

$14.00

Mixed seafood over rice, mushrooms baked with dynamite sauce

Baked Mussels (6)

$14.00

New Zealand Green Lip Mussels baked with dynamite sauce topped with eel sauce, green onions and masago

Tuna Tataki (raw inside)

$28.00

Delicately seated #1 fresh tuna served w yuzu ponzu, negi (green onions), wasabi tobiko

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Agedashi Tofu

$11.00

Soups

Organic Miso Small (8 oz)

$4.50

with organic tofu, organic green onions and wakame

Organic Miso Large (16 0z)

$8.00

with organic tofu, organic green onions and wakame

Salads (additions may contain raw fish)

Organic Salad with Ginger Dressing

$8.49

Made with organic greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato served with ginger dressing

Organic Large Salad w Ginger Dressing

$12.49

Made with organic greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato served with ginger dressing. Serves Two

Organic Salad w Spicy Tuna

$25.00

Organic Salad w Salmon (cooked)

$24.00

Organic Salad w Tuna Tataki

$25.00

Sashimi (contains raw fish)

Appetizer - 6 pc (2 salmon, 2 tuna, 2 yellowtail - raw)

$24.00

Salmon Appetizer - 6 pc (raw)

$22.00

Yellowtail Appetizer - 6 pc (raw)

$24.00

New Style Hamachi (raw) - Thinly sliced yellowtail belly, jalapenos, negi, wasabi tobiko served with yuzu ponzu

$36.00

Platters, Dinners, Combos

Sashimi Dinner (raw)

$46.00

3 pc each: Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Whitefish, Octopus

Tekka Don (raw)

$28.00

Tuna Sashami over a bowl of sushi rice

Sake Don (raw)

$26.00

Salmon Sashimi over a bowl of sushi rice

Unagi Don

$32.00

Fresh Water Eel over a bowl of sushi rice

Nigiri (2 pc)

Real Crab (Kani) Nigiri

$11.00

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri - raw

$11.00

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri - raw

$9.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri - raw

$11.00

Wahoo Nigiri - raw

$10.00

Mackeral (Saba) Nigiri

$9.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$9.00

Wild caught shrimp

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$11.00

Fresh Water EEl (Unagi) Nigiri

$12.00

Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

$11.00

Wasabi Flying Fish Roe (Wasabi Tobiko) Nigiri

$11.00

Tomago (Egg Omelette)

$8.00

Quail Egg

$14.00

Ikura (salmon roe)

$11.00

Bay-sic Rolls (6 pc)

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Cucumber, sesame seeds

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado, sesame seeds

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Boiled asparagus, sesame seeds

Real Crab Roll

$11.00

Real crab salad, sesame seeds

Salmon Roll - raw

$9.00

Salmon, sesame seeds

Yellowtail (Negihama) Roll - raw

$11.00

Yellowtail, green onions, sesame seeds

Fresh Water Eel Roll

$12.00

Fresh water eel (unagi), eel sauce, sesame seeds

Tuna Roll - raw

$11.00

Tuna, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll (6 pc) - raw

$11.00

Spicy tuna, sesame seeds

Signature Rolls

Tempura Shrimp Roll (6 pc)

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Japanese mayo, masago, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Buddha Roll (8 pc)

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, sri racha, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Spider Roll ( 6 pc)

$16.00

Deep fried prime soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, organic leaf lettuce, Japanese mayo, masago, eel sauce sesame seeds

Rockin' Lobster Roll (6 pc)

$17.00

Tempura cold water lobster tail, fresh organic mango, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Real Crab California Roll (8 pc)

$14.00

Real crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll(8 pc) - raw

$13.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Philly Roll (8 pc) - raw

$13.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds

Kenny G Roll (8 pc) - raw

$14.00

Yellotail, avocado, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Fried Hippie Roll (8 pc)

$13.00

Tempura organic tofu, avocado, cucumber, vegetarian eel sauce, sesame seeds

Sarah's Sunshine Roll (8 pc) - raw

$17.00

Salmon, cream cheese, organic mango inside. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds

Caterpillar Roll (8 pc)

$21.00

Fresh water eel, cucmber inside. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll (8 pc) - raw

$19.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparaus inside. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, sesame seeds

California Rainbow Roll (8 pc) - raw

$22.00

California roll, topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, sesame seeds, masago

Orgasm Roll (8 pc) - raw

$18.00

Spicy tuna roll inside. Topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, Japanese mayo, sesame seeds, green onions, masago

Hamachagus Roll (8 pc) - raw

$16.00

Yellowtail, tempura asparagus, masago, sesame seeds

Salmon Tempura (6 pc)

$14.00

Tempura salmon, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Yanneth Unicorn

$21.00

Real crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, masago, tempura flakes inside wrapped in SOY PAPER. Topped with lightly seared tuna tartare, eel sauce, spicy

The Sienna Roll - raw

$16.00

Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds

Nicole's Rainbow - raw

$22.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado inside. Topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, sesame seeds, wasabi tobiko

Heart Attack - Half Roll (6 pc)

$14.00

Tumpura jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna rolled in soy paper with avocado, eel sauce, sri racha and japanese mayo. Spicy and Delish!!

Heart Attack (10 pc)

$21.00

Tumpura jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna rolled in soy paper with avocado, eel sauce, sri racha and japanese mayo. Spicy and Delish!!

Lisa's Roll - raw

$19.00

Lump blue crab salad, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with tuna, sesame seeds

Nimo Roll - raw

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, octopus, avocado, cucumber topped with masago and sesame seeds

Bianca’s Roll

$14.00

Wild caught tempura shrimp, real lump crab salad, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Deluxe Rolls

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, asparagus inside. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds, masago

Miami Roll

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber inside. Topped with real crab salad, eel sauce, sesame seeds, masago

Hurricane Roll

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber inside. Topped with seared spicy tuna, Japanese mayo, eel sauce, sesasme seeds, wasabi tobiko

Biscayne Baby Roll

$21.00

Real crab salad, cream cheese, cucumber, tempura flakes inside. Topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko

Key West Roll

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, mango, cream cheese inside. Topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, wasabi tobiko

Volcano Roll

$22.00

Reall crab california roll or spicy tuna roll topped with baked Argentine Red Shrimp. eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, masago, wasabi tobiko

Billie Jean's All American Roll

$18.00

Baked salmon, tempura asparagus, avocado, cream cheese wrapped in soy paper, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

The Accountant Roll (raw)

$19.00

Real Crab California topped with salmon, wasabi tobiko, sesame seeds

Fancy Dragon Rolls

Red Dragon Roll - raw

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with tuna, sesame seeds

Orange Dragon Roll - raw

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with salmon, sesame seeds

California Dragon Roll

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with real crab salad, sesame seeds, masago

Fire Breathing Dragon Roll - raw

$18.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with spicy tuna, wasabi tobiko, sesame seeds

Unagi Dragon Roll

$22.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with fresh water eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, masago

Tempura Rolls

Tempura California Roll

$16.00

Deep fried with real crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Tempura Philly Roll

$16.00

Deep fried with salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seed, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Deep fried with spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce, spicy mayo

VEGAS Tempura Roll

$18.00

Deep fried with salmon, real crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds, eel sauce, spicy mayo

FLORIDA THUNDER Tempura Roll

$18.00

Deep fried with spicy tuna, real crab salad, cream cheese, sesame seeds, eel saucy, spicy mayo

Vegetarian Rolls

Cucumber Vegetarian Roll

$6.00

With sesame seed

Avocado Vegetarian Roll

$7.00

With sesame seed

Asparagus Vegetarian Roll

$7.00

With sesame seed

Tempura Asparagus Vegetarian Roll

$9.00

Tempura asparagus, vegetarian eel sauce, sesame seeds

Veggie Special Vegetarian Roll

$11.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sesame seeds

Somewhere Over The Rainbow Vegetarian Roll

$16.00

Asparagus, cucumber, campari tomatoes inside. Topped with avocado, mango, hot peppers, sri racha, sesame seeds

Tempura Veggie Bomb

$13.00

Tempura roll (6 pc). Organic baked tofu, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds. Served with vegan eel sauce.

Yam Bam Thank You Ma'am

$13.00

Tempura organic yam, kiwi, avocado, sesame seeds. Served with vegan eel sauce

Natto (fermented soy beans)

$8.00

Sunomono Rolls

Sunomono Roll - raw

$24.00

Tuna, Salmon, Real crab salad, Avocado, masago, yuzu pozu, sesame seeds

Alaskan Sunomono Roll - raw

$24.00

Salmon, real crab salad, avocado, organic mango, wasabi tobiko, yuzu ponzu, sesame seeds,

California Sunomono Roll

$21.00

Real crab salad, avocado, masago, lemon ponzu, sesame seeds

Tuna Sunomono Roll - raw

$21.00

Tuna, avocado, masago, lime ponzu, sesame seeds

Salmon Sunomono Roll - raw

$18.00

Salmon, avocado, masago, lemon ponzu, sesame seeds

Vegetarian Sunomono Roll

$16.00

Organic baked tofu salad made with vegan mayo, asparagus, avocado, yuzu ponzu, sesame seeds

Kenny G Sunomono Roll - raw

$21.00

Yellowtail, Avocado, Wasabi Tobiko, Hot Peppers, Sesame Seeds

Chef Kenny G's Creations

Mary Jane Roll - raw

$13.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado,mango, hot peppers, sesame seeds

Eskimo Roll - raw

$13.00

Salmon, real crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, organic lettuce, sesame seeds

Rock & Roll Roll - raw

$13.00

Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Special K Roll - raw

$13.00

Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, hot peppers, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

305

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, real crab salad, avocado, mango, crushed roasted cashews, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.00

Chopsticks

Add Chopsticks

Sides

Side of sushi rice

$4.00

Ponzu (yuzu)

$2.00

Eel sauce

$1.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Beer

Kawaba Pearl Pilsner

$9.00

Kawaba Weizen

$9.00

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$9.00

Kawaba Twilight Ale

$9.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Musashino Pilsner

$9.00

Baeren Classic

$9.00

Baeren Schwarz (Black Ale)

$9.00

Sake

Ozeki Junmai Daiginjo Sake Platinum

$18.00

Ozeki Nigori Sake

$18.00

Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo

$18.00

Hakutsuru Daiginjo

$18.00

Sayuri Nigori

$18.00

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori

$18.00

Snow Beauty Nigori

$18.00

Chika Sake Cup

$9.00

Ozeki Strawberry NIgori

$18.00

HakushikaJunmai Daiginjo

$21.00

Hana Awaka Sparkling Peach Sake

$11.00

Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuu Sake

$11.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Organic Lemonade

$4.00

S. Pellegrino Cherry Pomegranate Mineral Water

$4.25

S. Pellegrino Tangerine Strawberry Mineral Water

$4.25

S. Pellegrino Blood Orange Black Rasberry Mineral Water

$4.25

Sparkling Water

$4.25

Organic Green Tea

$3.00

Hard Seltzer

Black Cherry

$5.50

Grapefruit

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Lime

$5.50

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Organic Red

$8.00

Albariño Bottle

$32.00

Albariño Glass

$9.00

Organic Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Sushi Bay is a full service sushi restaurant in Palmetto Bay. We focus on sustainability and environmental awareness while serving the highest quality ingredients, organic when available. In addition, food safety and handling is of the utmost importance. We are committed to using only wild caught fish and shellfish while using farms incorporating the highest standards regarding sustainability and environmental awareness. Our menu is uniquely crafted catering to all dietary needs and desires. A large vegetarian and vegan selection is included. We also have daily and weekly specials featuring locally sourced products. In addition, we use biodegradable, compostable packaging. At Sushi Bay, exceeding customer expectations is our goal.

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL 33156

