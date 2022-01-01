- Home
Sushi Bay
No reviews yet
9837 SW 184th Street
Palmetto Bay, FL 33156
Popular Items
Weekly Specials
The Deep Blue Sea
No rice. Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, real blue crab salad, boiled shrimp, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, masago. Topped w Ikura (salmon roe), green onions, sesame seeds. Served in our yuzu ponzu sauce.
Yahoo Wahoo Roll (6 pc)
Tempura wahoo or yellowtail, cream cheese, mango, avodaco, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko, eel sauce , spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Fried Sailor Roll (8 pc - raw)
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, cucumber inside. Topped with tempura wahoo or yellowtail, eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds
UNAGSTER - Tempura Lobster, Fresh Water Eel
Tempura Cold water lobster tail, avocado, cream cheese inside. Topped w fresh water eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds.
Chef’s Creation Roll (could contain raw)
Whelk Nigiri (Sea Nail) 2pc
Appetizers
Gyoza (2)
Deep fried. Filled with spicy tuna, crab salad, cream cheese, ginger topped with eel sauch
Crab Rangoon (4)
Wonton filled wirh real blue crab salad and cream cheese deep fried served with eel sauce
Organic Edamame
Boiled with sea salt
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed with sesame seeds
Squid Salad
Crispy Rice (6 pc - raw)
Sushi Bay's signature spicy tuna on top of crispy sushi rice with avocado, jalapeno, green onions, ikura, spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Spicy Octopus
Thinly sliced with spicy ponzu sauce
Dynamite Seafood Casserole
Mixed seafood over rice, mushrooms baked with dynamite sauce
Baked Mussels (6)
New Zealand Green Lip Mussels baked with dynamite sauce topped with eel sauce, green onions and masago
Tuna Tataki (raw inside)
Delicately seated #1 fresh tuna served w yuzu ponzu, negi (green onions), wasabi tobiko
Cucumber Salad
Agedashi Tofu
Soups
Salads (additions may contain raw fish)
Organic Salad with Ginger Dressing
Made with organic greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato served with ginger dressing
Organic Large Salad w Ginger Dressing
Made with organic greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato served with ginger dressing. Serves Two
Organic Salad w Spicy Tuna
Organic Salad w Salmon (cooked)
Organic Salad w Tuna Tataki
Sashimi (contains raw fish)
Platters, Dinners, Combos
Nigiri (2 pc)
Real Crab (Kani) Nigiri
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri - raw
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri - raw
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri - raw
Wahoo Nigiri - raw
Mackeral (Saba) Nigiri
Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
Wild caught shrimp
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
Fresh Water EEl (Unagi) Nigiri
Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri
Wasabi Flying Fish Roe (Wasabi Tobiko) Nigiri
Tomago (Egg Omelette)
Quail Egg
Ikura (salmon roe)
Bay-sic Rolls (6 pc)
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, sesame seeds
Avocado Roll
Avocado, sesame seeds
Asparagus Roll
Boiled asparagus, sesame seeds
Real Crab Roll
Real crab salad, sesame seeds
Salmon Roll - raw
Salmon, sesame seeds
Yellowtail (Negihama) Roll - raw
Yellowtail, green onions, sesame seeds
Fresh Water Eel Roll
Fresh water eel (unagi), eel sauce, sesame seeds
Tuna Roll - raw
Tuna, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll (6 pc) - raw
Spicy tuna, sesame seeds
Signature Rolls
Tempura Shrimp Roll (6 pc)
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Japanese mayo, masago, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Buddha Roll (8 pc)
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, sri racha, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Spider Roll ( 6 pc)
Deep fried prime soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, organic leaf lettuce, Japanese mayo, masago, eel sauce sesame seeds
Rockin' Lobster Roll (6 pc)
Tempura cold water lobster tail, fresh organic mango, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Real Crab California Roll (8 pc)
Real crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll(8 pc) - raw
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Philly Roll (8 pc) - raw
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds
Kenny G Roll (8 pc) - raw
Yellotail, avocado, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
Fried Hippie Roll (8 pc)
Tempura organic tofu, avocado, cucumber, vegetarian eel sauce, sesame seeds
Sarah's Sunshine Roll (8 pc) - raw
Salmon, cream cheese, organic mango inside. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds
Caterpillar Roll (8 pc)
Fresh water eel, cucmber inside. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, masago, sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll (8 pc) - raw
Avocado, cucumber, asparaus inside. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, sesame seeds
California Rainbow Roll (8 pc) - raw
California roll, topped with Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, sesame seeds, masago
Orgasm Roll (8 pc) - raw
Spicy tuna roll inside. Topped with seared salmon, eel sauce, Japanese mayo, sesame seeds, green onions, masago
Hamachagus Roll (8 pc) - raw
Yellowtail, tempura asparagus, masago, sesame seeds
Salmon Tempura (6 pc)
Tempura salmon, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Yanneth Unicorn
Real crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, masago, tempura flakes inside wrapped in SOY PAPER. Topped with lightly seared tuna tartare, eel sauce, spicy
The Sienna Roll - raw
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds
Nicole's Rainbow - raw
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado inside. Topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, sesame seeds, wasabi tobiko
Heart Attack - Half Roll (6 pc)
Tumpura jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna rolled in soy paper with avocado, eel sauce, sri racha and japanese mayo. Spicy and Delish!!
Heart Attack (10 pc)
Tumpura jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna rolled in soy paper with avocado, eel sauce, sri racha and japanese mayo. Spicy and Delish!!
Lisa's Roll - raw
Lump blue crab salad, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with tuna, sesame seeds
Nimo Roll - raw
Spicy Tuna, octopus, avocado, cucumber topped with masago and sesame seeds
Bianca’s Roll
Wild caught tempura shrimp, real lump crab salad, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Deluxe Rolls
Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, asparagus inside. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds, masago
Miami Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber inside. Topped with real crab salad, eel sauce, sesame seeds, masago
Hurricane Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber inside. Topped with seared spicy tuna, Japanese mayo, eel sauce, sesasme seeds, wasabi tobiko
Biscayne Baby Roll
Real crab salad, cream cheese, cucumber, tempura flakes inside. Topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, wasabi tobiko
Key West Roll
Tempura shrimp, mango, cream cheese inside. Topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, wasabi tobiko
Volcano Roll
Reall crab california roll or spicy tuna roll topped with baked Argentine Red Shrimp. eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, masago, wasabi tobiko
Billie Jean's All American Roll
Baked salmon, tempura asparagus, avocado, cream cheese wrapped in soy paper, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
The Accountant Roll (raw)
Real Crab California topped with salmon, wasabi tobiko, sesame seeds
Fancy Dragon Rolls
Red Dragon Roll - raw
Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with tuna, sesame seeds
Orange Dragon Roll - raw
Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with salmon, sesame seeds
California Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with real crab salad, sesame seeds, masago
Fire Breathing Dragon Roll - raw
Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with spicy tuna, wasabi tobiko, sesame seeds
Unagi Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus inside. Topped with fresh water eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, masago
Tempura Rolls
Tempura California Roll
Deep fried with real crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Tempura Philly Roll
Deep fried with salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seed, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll
Deep fried with spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce, spicy mayo
VEGAS Tempura Roll
Deep fried with salmon, real crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds, eel sauce, spicy mayo
FLORIDA THUNDER Tempura Roll
Deep fried with spicy tuna, real crab salad, cream cheese, sesame seeds, eel saucy, spicy mayo
Vegetarian Rolls
Cucumber Vegetarian Roll
With sesame seed
Avocado Vegetarian Roll
With sesame seed
Asparagus Vegetarian Roll
With sesame seed
Tempura Asparagus Vegetarian Roll
Tempura asparagus, vegetarian eel sauce, sesame seeds
Veggie Special Vegetarian Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, sesame seeds
Somewhere Over The Rainbow Vegetarian Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, campari tomatoes inside. Topped with avocado, mango, hot peppers, sri racha, sesame seeds
Tempura Veggie Bomb
Tempura roll (6 pc). Organic baked tofu, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds. Served with vegan eel sauce.
Yam Bam Thank You Ma'am
Tempura organic yam, kiwi, avocado, sesame seeds. Served with vegan eel sauce
Natto (fermented soy beans)
Sunomono Rolls
Sunomono Roll - raw
Tuna, Salmon, Real crab salad, Avocado, masago, yuzu pozu, sesame seeds
Alaskan Sunomono Roll - raw
Salmon, real crab salad, avocado, organic mango, wasabi tobiko, yuzu ponzu, sesame seeds,
California Sunomono Roll
Real crab salad, avocado, masago, lemon ponzu, sesame seeds
Tuna Sunomono Roll - raw
Tuna, avocado, masago, lime ponzu, sesame seeds
Salmon Sunomono Roll - raw
Salmon, avocado, masago, lemon ponzu, sesame seeds
Vegetarian Sunomono Roll
Organic baked tofu salad made with vegan mayo, asparagus, avocado, yuzu ponzu, sesame seeds
Kenny G Sunomono Roll - raw
Yellowtail, Avocado, Wasabi Tobiko, Hot Peppers, Sesame Seeds
Chef Kenny G's Creations
Mary Jane Roll - raw
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado,mango, hot peppers, sesame seeds
Eskimo Roll - raw
Salmon, real crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, organic lettuce, sesame seeds
Rock & Roll Roll - raw
Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Special K Roll - raw
Yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, hot peppers, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, sesame seeds
305
Tempura shrimp, real crab salad, avocado, mango, crushed roasted cashews, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Desserts
Chopsticks
Beer
Sake
Ozeki Junmai Daiginjo Sake Platinum
Ozeki Nigori Sake
Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo
Hakutsuru Daiginjo
Sayuri Nigori
Ozeki Pineapple Nigori
Snow Beauty Nigori
Chika Sake Cup
Ozeki Strawberry NIgori
HakushikaJunmai Daiginjo
Hana Awaka Sparkling Peach Sake
Hana Awaka Sparkling Yuu Sake
NA Beverage
Wine
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Sushi Bay is a full service sushi restaurant in Palmetto Bay. We focus on sustainability and environmental awareness while serving the highest quality ingredients, organic when available. In addition, food safety and handling is of the utmost importance. We are committed to using only wild caught fish and shellfish while using farms incorporating the highest standards regarding sustainability and environmental awareness. Our menu is uniquely crafted catering to all dietary needs and desires. A large vegetarian and vegan selection is included. We also have daily and weekly specials featuring locally sourced products. In addition, we use biodegradable, compostable packaging. At Sushi Bay, exceeding customer expectations is our goal.
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL 33156