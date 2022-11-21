Sushi Blue 1571 Redstone Center Dr Suite 135

Restaurant info

The eclectic, pan-Asian menu runs the gamut from sushi and sashimi to Korean street tacos, Thai beef salad, bánh mi sandwiches, American burgers and even all-beef Kobe hot dogs. If you’re eating sushi, be sure to ask about our nightly specials. In addition to standard maki rolls like the spider roll, Philly roll and caterpillar roll, we have a wide variety of delicious signature rolls.