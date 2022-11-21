Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Blue 1571 Redstone Center Dr Suite 135

review star

No reviews yet

1571 Redstone Center Dr Suite 135

Park City, UT 84098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Blue Rolls

Cali Berry

$20.00

Cali Crab, Cucumber, Asparagus, Lemon- topped with Hamachi, avocado, sweet strawberry-jalapeño salsa, mint.

Chasing Yellowtail

Chasing Yellowtail

$14.00

spicy hamachi, tempura shishito, shiso

Fly'n Hawaiian

Fly'n Hawaiian

$20.00

albacore tuna, mango, cilantro - topped with kanpachi, lime, nam prik pao, garlic ponzu

Funky Finn

Funky Finn

$19.00

spicy tuna, green onion, avocado, tempura fried - topped with wasabi aioli

Jenny from the Block

Jenny from the Block

$20.00

crab, tempura asparagus - topped with salmon, lemon, garlic ponzu

Krusty Krab

Krusty Krab

$18.00

tempura fried roll with crab, avocado, cream cheese - topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Mad Dog

Mad Dog

$20.00

tombo tuna, thai chili sauce, grilled asparagus, avocado, lime - topped with ocean trout, ponzu onion, chive

Mike Thai Son

Mike Thai Son

$20.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, basil, red bell pepper - topped with hamachi, lime, thai coconut curry, peanuts

Pineapple Express

$20.00

Curry Tempura, Pineapple, Chives, Thai Basil, Cilantro- topped with Ocean Trout, tough guy sauce, Nap Pa, toasted coconut , Tajin and Green onion.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

cucumber, avocado, crab - topped with avocado, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, unagi sauce

Salmon L Jackson

Salmon L Jackson

$20.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado - topped with salmon

Snow Dance

$17.00

big eye tuna, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, mango, wrapped in soy paper - topped with unagi sauce, spicy tako

Tasmanian Devil

Tasmanian Devil

$14.00

mango, cucumber, ocean trout, thai basil, spicy mayo - topped with tough guy sauce, farm micro greens

The Hustler

$20.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cilantro - topped with tombo tuna, lime, 8 pepper hot sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce

Tuna Turner

$20.00

tempura shrimp - topped with big eye tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$17.00

fresh water eel, crab, avocado, baked with spicy mayo - topped with tobiko, green onion, unagi sauce

Standard Rolls

California

California

$12.00

crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed

Caterpillar

$19.00

freshwater eel, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce

Negi Hama

Negi Hama

$9.00

yellowtail tuna, green onion

Philly

Philly

$14.00

house smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, sesame seeds

Sake Avo

Sake Avo

$12.00

salmon, avocado

Sake Maki

Sake Maki

$10.00

salmon

Salmon Skin

$10.00

crispy salmon skin, cucumber, yamagobo, radish sprouts, bonito flakes, unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, sesame seed, unagi sauce

Spicy Albacore

Spicy Albacore

$14.00

albacore, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Spicy Hamachi

Spicy Hamachi

$12.00

yellowtail, radish sprouts, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Spider

$17.00

fried soft shell crab, cucumber, kaiware, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$10.00

tuna roll

Unagi Maki

$15.00

freshwater eel, cucumber, sesame seed, avocado, unagi sauce

Veggie Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$9.00

avocado

Cashew Clay

Cashew Clay

$16.00

spicy cashew butter, red bell pepper, thai basil, cucumber, topped with avocado, lime, thai coconut curry, peanuts

Cuke Avo

Cuke Avo

$8.00

cucumber, avocado

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$8.00

vegetarian roll with cucumber

Monkey Business

$11.00

vegetarian roll with curry tempura banana, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño, lemon zest, sweet soy sauce

Pow Day

$14.00

vegetarian roll with arugula, chives, tempura avocado, greens, cucumber, avocado creme, soy paper

Umekyu

Umekyu

$9.00

vegetarian roll with cucumber, plum paste, shiso leaf

Nigiri

CHU-Toro

$12.00

Kaki

$10.00

2 pieces of oyster over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Hamachi

NIGIRI Hamachi

$10.00

2 pieces of japanese yellowtail over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Hotategai

NIGIRI Hotategai

$13.00

2 pieces of maine scallop over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Kani

NIGIRI Kani

$10.00

2 pieces of southeast asian red crab over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Kanpachi

NIGIRI Kanpachi

$10.00

2 pieces of hawaiian greater amberjack over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Maguro

NIGIRI Maguro

$10.00

2 pieces of south pacific big eye tuna over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI O-Toro

$22.00
NIGIRI Sake

NIGIRI Sake

$10.00

2 pieces of king salmon over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Tako

NIGIRI Tako

$10.00

2 pieces of pacific octopus over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Tassal Sake

$13.00

2 pieces of Tasmanian Tassal salmon over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Tobiko

NIGIRI Tobiko

$10.00

2 pieces of pacific flying fish roe nigiri

NIGIRI Tombo

NIGIRI Tombo

$10.00

2 pieces of fiji - shiro maguro albacore ahi tuna over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Umi Masu

NIGIRI Umi Masu

$10.00

2 pieces of tasmanian ocean trout over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Unagi

$11.00

2 pieces of southwest asian freshwater eel over pressed sushi rice

NIGIRI Uni

$14.00

2 pieces of uni/sea urchin over pressed sushi rice

Specialty NIGIRI

$12.00

Sashimi

SM Sashimi

SM Sashimi

$46.00

15 pieces of chef's choice of 3 varieties of sashimi

LG Sashimi

LG Sashimi

$55.00

20 pieces of chef’s choice of 5 varieties of sashimi

Chirashi Bowl

$35.00

Chefs choice 8 piece sashimi, chefs choice veggies on Sushi Rice.

SASHIMI CHU Toro

$25.00
SASHIMI Hamachi

SASHIMI Hamachi

$19.00

5 slices of japanese yellowtail sashimi

SASHIMI Hotategai

SASHIMI Hotategai

$25.00

5 pieces of maine scallop sashimi

SASHIMI Kanpachi

SASHIMI Kanpachi

$19.00

5 slices of hawaiian greater amberjack sashimi

SASHIMI Maguro

SASHIMI Maguro

$20.00

5 slices of south pacific big eye tuna sashimi

SASHIMI O -Toro

$50.00
SASHIMI Sake

SASHIMI Sake

$20.00

5 slices of new zealand king salmon sashimi

SASHIMI Tako

SASHIMI Tako

$20.00

5 slices of pacific octopus sashimi

SASHIMI Tassal Sake

$25.00

5 slices of Tassal Tasmanian salmon sashimi

SASHIMI Tobiko

SASHIMI Tobiko

$20.00

pacific flying fish roe sashimi

SASHIMI Tombo

SASHIMI Tombo

$20.00

5 slices of fiji - shiro maguro tombo tuna sashimi

SASHIMI Umi Masu

SASHIMI Umi Masu

$20.00

5 slices of tasmanian ocean trout sashimi

SASHIMI Unagi

$22.00

5 pieces of southwest asian freshwater eel sashimi

Specialty Sashimi

$24.00

Small

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

sake braised octopus, shiso chimichurri, sweet pickled onions, chili oil

Gyoza

Gyoza

$12.00

crispy pork dumplings, soy rayu

Citrus Prawns

Citrus Prawns

$14.00

flash fried prawns, citrus aioli

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$15.00

pork carnitas, avocado, cilantro, cotija cheese, kimchi salsa

Asian Lettuce Cups

Asian Lettuce Cups

$15.00

green onion, carrot, bell pepper, macadamia nuts, korean chili sauce - choice of grilled kalbi beef or chicken

Hamachi Collar

$12.00

Smaller

Snap Peas

$10.00

Fried Shishito

$12.00

edamame

Blistered Green Beans

Blistered Green Beans

$8.00Out of stock

wahso wok sauce, peanuts

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00

traditional Japanese soup made with miso, dashi/broth, green onion, tofu cubes

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

edamame

House Kimchi

House Kimchi

$4.00

traditional Korean side dish made from fermented cabbage, vegetables and spices

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

side of our popular seasoned french fries

Wok'd Brussels

Wok'd Brussels

$7.00

shredded brussels sprouts, crispy pork belly, sesame soy glaze, golden raisins, macadamias

Hot Sauce Sampler

Hot Sauce Sampler

$4.00

trio of housemade hot sauces

Sides

Kitchen Shrimp

$2.00

Side Beef

$5.00

side Korean Beef

Side Chicken

$4.00

grilled chicken breast

Side of Veggies

Side of Veggies

$5.00

side of steamed veggies

Side Rice

$3.00

side of steamed rice

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side of Salmon

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Side Tofu

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

side of traditional sushi rice

Tobiko

$5.00

Wonton Chips

$0.25

Sauce

8 Pepper Sauce

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Curry Sauce

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Gyoza Sauce

$1.00

House Sriracha

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Korean Wing Sauce

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Nam Prik Pao

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Ponzu

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Garlic Ponzu

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Sriracha

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Tough Guy Sauce

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Wok Sauce

$1.00

housemade hot sauce

Honey Ginger Vinaigrette

$1.00

Sweet Chili Vinaigrette

$1.00

Thai Citrus Vinaigrette

$1.00

Tosazu Dressing

$1.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, napa cabbage, greens, carrot, red bell pepper, green onion, mandarin orange, crispy wontons, macadamia nuts, honey ginger dressing

Greens

Greens

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, carrots, wontons, thai citrus vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

sesame seeds

Shredded Veggie Salad

Shredded Veggie Salad

$14.00

red cabbage, napa cabbage, brussels sprouts, heirloom carrot, cashews, feta cheese, sweet chili vinaigrette

Sunomono

Sunomono

$8.00

sliced cucumber, tosazu dressing

Thai Beef Salad

Thai Beef Salad

$18.00

grilled kalbi beef, tomato, cucumber, bean sprouts, fresh cilantro, toasted peanuts, fresh mint, thai citrus vinaigrette

Rice + Noodles

PHO

PHO

$18.00

BWR beef shank broth, rice noodles, bean sprouts, bok choy, fresh herbs

Rad Thai

Rad Thai

$15.00

stir-fried rice noodles, cilantro, lime, peanuts, fresh vegetables, pad thai sauce - blue style

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

japanese ramen noodle, chashu pork belly, 5 minute egg, baby bok choy, green onion, rich pork broth

Wok'd Beef

Wok'd Beef

$19.00

kalbi beef, wok’d brussels, broccoli, green onion, sesame seeds, chili soy sauce

Wok'd Chicken

Wok'd Chicken

$17.00

wok'd chicken, wok’d brussels, broccoli, green onion, sesame seeds, chili soy sauce

Wok'd Salmon

$20.00

Celery, Snap Peas, Broccoli, Green Onion, Sesame, Green Onions and Chili Soy Sauce.

Wok'd Tofu

$17.00

wok'd tofu, wok’d brussels, broccoli, green onion, sesame seeds, chili soy sauce

Yellow Curry Ramen

Yellow Curry Ramen

$16.00

ramen noodles, green onion, cilantro, beansprouts, yellow coconut curry broth

Entrees

Banh-Mi

Banh-Mi

$17.00

grilled kalbi beef, pickled onions, cucumber, daikon, jalapeño, cilantro, garlic mayo, toasted baguette

Blue Burger

Blue Burger

$17.00

1/3 lb bill white farms hand pattied chuck, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ciabatta bun - choice of american, blue, swiss or cheddar

Chef Special

$28.00
Glazed Short Rib

Glazed Short Rib

$26.00

Pho braised short rib, sweet chili bbq, blistered green beans, wok sauce, peanut, chili crisp

Kids Menu

KIDS Hamburger

$8.00

kid's size hamburger with seasoned french fries

KIDS Cheeseburger

KIDS Cheeseburger

$9.00

kid's size cheeseburger with seasoned french fries

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Buttered Noodles

$5.00

bowl of buttered pasta with cheese

Kids Ramen

Kids Ramen

$9.00

small kid's size tonkatsu ramen

Side of Veggies

Side of Veggies

$5.00

side of steamed veggies

KIDS Side of Rice

$3.00

side of rice

Kids Beverages

KIDS Apple Juice

$3.00

KIDS Blue Colada

$4.00

KIDS Blue Lemonade

$3.50

KIDS Cranberry Juice

$3.00

KIDS Dragon Lady

$3.50

KIDS Milk

$3.00

KIDS Orange Juice

$3.00

KIDS Soda

$3.00

Dessert

Birthday Sundae

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Lychee Sorbet

$6.00

Sticky Rice

$8.00

Sweet Treats

$13.00

Coconut Caramels, passion fruit truffles, yuzu-sesame candies, matcha ice cream, mango sorbet.

To-Go Cutlery + Condiments

Chopsticks

Please order the number of chopstick sets desire

Disposable Cutlery

Please order the number of cutlery sets you desire

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Soy Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The eclectic, pan-Asian menu runs the gamut from sushi and sashimi to Korean street tacos, Thai beef salad, bánh mi sandwiches, American burgers and even all-beef Kobe hot dogs. If you’re eating sushi, be sure to ask about our nightly specials. In addition to standard maki rolls like the spider roll, Philly roll and caterpillar roll, we have a wide variety of delicious signature rolls.

Location

1571 Redstone Center Dr Suite 135, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ghidotti's
orange starNo Reviews
6030 N Market St #100 Redstone Village Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Park City Coffee Roaster
orange starNo Reviews
1764 Uinta Way Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Hill's Kitchen - Park City
orange starNo Reviews
1153 Center Drive Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Park City
orange star4.6 • 1,413
1784 Uinta Way Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Bartolo's
orange star4.4 • 354
1241 Center Dr Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Park City Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1764 Uinta Way Suite C1 Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Park City

Yuki Yama Sushi
orange star4.6 • 3,208
586 Main St Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
orange star4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Hearth and Hill
orange star4.5 • 2,280
1153 Center Drive Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Park City
orange star4.6 • 1,413
1784 Uinta Way Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
orange star4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Flying Sumo
orange star4.1 • 552
838 Park Avenue Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Park City
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston