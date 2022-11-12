- Home
- /
- Saint Charles
- /
- Sushi Boat - 1500 Elm Street
Sushi Boat 1500 Elm Street
No reviews yet
1500 Elm Street
St Charles, MO 63301
Appetizers
Age-Dash
Crispy deep-fried tofu served in tempura sauce
Appetizer Combo
2 pc on each (Gyoza, Shrimp Tempura, Crab Rangoons, & Crispy Spring Rolls)
Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp tempura with spicy mayo.
Crab Rangoons (5 pc)
Deep-fried crab rangoons served with sweet sour sauce
Spring Roll (4 pc)
Flaky wrappers with delicious filling inside
Dragon Ball
Spicy tuna inside, avocado outside
Edamame
Salted steamed soy beans
Fried Calamari
Fried Calamari rings served with sweet wasabi sauce & sweet chili sauce
Gyoza (6 pc)
Pork Dumplings (Pan-fried)
Shumai (6 pc)
Traditional steamed shrimp dumpling
Heavenly Beef
Marinated beef strips seasoned with sea salt, palm sugar, served with cabbage salad
Shrimp & Veg Tempura
Batter-fried assorted vegatables & shrimps
Shrimp Tempura (4 pc)
Batter-fried assorted vegetables and shrimps
Veg Tempura (8 pc)
Batter-fried assorted vegetables
Stuffed Jalapeño (4 pc)
Fried Jalapeño, stuffed with spicy tuna & cream cheese, drizzled with trio sauce
Soft-Shell Crab
Tempura soft-shell crab served with tempura sauce
Tuna Tartare
tuna with avacado, tobiko, scallion in ponzu sauce
Zaru Soba
Cold Soba Noodles with sauce
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar, served with lemon slices on a bed of greens
French Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Wing (6 pc)
Soups & Salads
Chef Special Roll
Bonzai Roll (No Rice)
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crab, avocado, bean sprouts,rolled in a cucumber sheet, topped with Tobiko-Ponzu Sauce.
Butterfly Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, mango, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Cardinals Roll
Crabmeat, shrimp tempura. Topped with beef ribeye steak, eel sauce, and scallions.
Caterpillar Roll
Baked eel, crabmeat, cucumber. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, and Masago.
Dolphin Bay Roll
Shrimp tempura, unagi, avocado. Topped with salmon, eel sauce, and scallions.
Flamingo Dancing Roll
Yellowfin tuna, avocado, and steamed shirmp Topped with shredded crab, tobiko, spicy seafood sauce, honey-washibi mayo. Served on a flaming plate
Gold Coast Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside. Topped with salmon on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Great Wall Roll
Lobster tempura, asparagus, tobiko. Topped with avocado, salmon roe, eel sauce, and sweet chili sauces.
Hawaii Roll
Spicy crabmeat, cucumber, avocado wrapped in green soy paper. Topped with salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, tobiko, and spicy seafood sauce.
Kamikaze Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, asparagus. Topped with shrimp, avocado, Masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Koinobori Roll
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, tobiko. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and honey-wasabi mayo
Love Roll
California roll topped with crab sticks, shrimp, scallops. Baked and finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Lucky Roll
Mango Roll
Crabmeat, mango, avocado. Topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch and mango sauce.
Manhattan Roll
Salmon, avocado, crab sticks, egg. Topped with crunchy garlic chili oil.
New York Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tobiko, wrapped in pink soy paper.
Ocean Roll
Pink Lady Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, wrapped in pink soy paper with spicy mayo.
Prairie Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, unagi, cucumber. Topped with wasabi and tobiko.
Pyramid Roll
Salmon, crabmeat, apple, cucumber wrapped in orange soy paper with honey-wasabi mayo.
Rainbow Roll
California roll. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, and avocado.
Red Dragon Roll
Crabmeat, asparagus, and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, crunch, and Masago.
Red Tiger Roll
Baked eel, cucumber, avocado wrapped in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
Sake Roll
Crabmeat, deep-fried salmon, cream cheese. Topped with salmon, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and Masago.
Snow Mountain Roll
Crab stick tempura, avocado,cream cheese inside. Topped with seared white tuna, crunchy garlic, chili oil, and sprouts.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, and spicy mayo. Topped with eel sauce and Masago
St. Charles Mayor Roll
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunch
St. Louis Roll
Shrimp tempura, fried sweet potatoes, cucumber. Topped with Japanese mayo, eel sauce, and tobiko.
Summer Roll
Apple, avocado, banana, mango, wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with kiwi and dry blueberry, drizzled in mango sauce.
Superman Roll
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, asparagus, cream cheese. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, and Masago.
Sushi Boat Roll
Lobster tempura, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce and sweet chili sauces.
Tokyo Roll
California roll, topped with crunch mixed with honey-wasabi mayo.
White House Roll
Deep-fried crab sticks, cucumber, cream cheese, Wrapped in white soy paper. Topped with crabmeat, honey-wasabi mayo, and eel sauce.
Yummy Roll
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, asparagus, cream cheese. Topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and honey-wasabi mayo.
Maki Rolls
Asparagus - Maki Roll
Avocado - Maki Roll
California - Maki Roll
Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, Masago.
Crunch - Maki Roll
Crab, tempura crunch, avocado.
Cucumber - Maki Roll
Fried Crab - Maki Roll
Crab, cream cheese, cucumber.
Phily - Maki Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, Masago.
Salmon Avocado - Maki Roll
Salmon - Maki Roll
Salmon Skin - Maki Roll
Crispy Salmon Skin, cucumber, scallion, Masago.
Shrimp Tempura - Maki Roll
Fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Masago.
Spicy Crab - Maki Roll
Crab, cucumber, spicy mayo.
Spicy Salmon - Maki Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions, Masago.
Spicy Scallop - Maki Roll
Scallop, cucumber, scallion, spicy mayo, Masago.
Spicy Tuna - Maki Roll
Tuna, cucumber, Masago, spicy mayo.
Spicy White Tuna - Maki Roll
White Tuna, avocado, cucumber, Masago.
Sweet Potato - Maki Roll
Tuna Avocado - Maki Roll
Tuna - Maki Roll
Unagi - Maki Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber.
Veg Tempura - Maki Roll
Vegetable - Maki Roll
Asparagus, radish, avocado, cucumber, sprout.
Yellowtail Jalapeño - Maki Roll
Yellowtail, Jalapeño, cilantro, avocado.
Yellowtail Scallion - Maki Roll
Fried Roll
Cali Roll - Fried
Crab meat, cream cheese, avocado.
Crazy Ball Roll
Philly Roll - Fried
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese.
Playboy Roll - Fried
Spicy tuna, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. Topped with Masago, sweet chili sauce, and scallions.
Rock Roll - Fried
Marinated steak, mushroom, onion, cream cheese+spicy mayo. Topped with eel sauce, japanese mayo, onion chips.
Sakura Roll - Fried
Fried California roll, topped with spicy salmon, and salmon roe.
Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Roll - Fried
Spicy tuna, Jalapeno, cream cheese with mayo, eel sauce, and masago
Vegas Roll - Fried
Crabstick, eel, cream cheese, avocado, salmon. Topped with eel sauce.
Volcano Roll - Fried
Fried roll with tuna and cream cheese. Topped with fried salmon, crunch, scallions, spicy seafood sauce, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Sushi & Sashimi
Crab Stick Kani (1 pc.)
Eel Unagi (1 pc.)
Egg Cake Tomago (1 pc.)
Flying Fish Roe Tobiko (1 pc.)
Octopus Tako (1 pc.)
Red Snapper Tai (1 pc.)
Salmon Belly (1 pc.)
Salmon Roe Ikura (1 pc.)
Salmon Sake (1 pc.)
Scallop Hotate (1 pc.)
Shrimp Ebi (1 pc.)
Smelt Eggs Masago (1 pc.)
Smoked Salmon (1 pc.)
Snow Crab (1 pc.)
Squid Ika (1 pc.)
Toro Tuna (1 pc.)
Tuna Magaro (1 pc.)
Uni (1 pc.)
White Tuna (1 pc.)
Yellowail Hamachi (1 pc.)
Hand Roll
Entrées
Basil Chincken
Bento Box
Steamed rice, stir-fry vegatables, California Roll, and Egg Roll, and choice of tofu, chicken, shrimp, beef, or scallop
Chicken Katsu
Deep-fried, Panko-bread chicken, served with special tonkatsu sauce on the side.
Eggplant Tofu Stir-Fry
Grilled Salmon
Fresh 6 oz. salmon filet served in a teriyaki glaze served with grilled asparagus.
Poke Bowl
Assorted vegetables over sushi rice with your choice of sauce. (Wasabi mayo, Spicy mayo, mango cilantro, Omega, or eel sauce.), and choice of salmon, tuna. otfu or Unagi
Stir-Fry Veg
stir-fry vegetables in spicy sauce, with your choice of tofu, chicken, shrimp, beef or scallop
Teiyaki
Served with stir-fry vegetables, in teriyaki sauce with your choice of tofu, chicken, shrimp, beef or scallop
Fried Rice & Noodles
Drunken Noodle
Wild rice noodles, Thai chili paste, sweet basil, bell peppers, green beans, onions.
Fried Rice
Stir fried with eggs, carrots, onions, scallions.
Pad See Ew
Wild rice noodles, egg, chinese broccolis, garlic sautéed with sweet sauce.
Pad Thai
Egg, bean sprouts, scallions, pickled radish, peanuts.
Udon
Thick noodles, onions, carrots, mushrooms, fishcake, broth.
Yaki Soba
Stir-fried egg, noodles with vegetables.
Yaki Udon
Stir-fried egg, thick noodles with vegetables.
Sushi & Sashimi Entrée
Maki (A)
California Roll, Unagi Roll.
Maki (B)
California Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, Tuna Roll.
Maki (C)
Spicy Tuna Roll, Yellowtail Japanese Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll.
Maki (D)
Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Fried Philly Roll.
Sushi Deluxe
10 pc Sushi with Spicy Tuna Rolls
Sashimi Deluxe
15 pc Chef’s choice of thin slices of raw fish.
Sushi Boat Deluxe
5 pc Sushi, 8 pc sashimi with California Roll
Unagi Don
BBQ eel over the sushi rice
Sushi Boat Don
Varieties of thinly sliced tuna, salmon, eel, white tuna, salmon roe, Crabmeat, avocado, tamago, seaweed salad, served on sushi rice.
Love Boat
8 pc sushi, 10 pc sashimi, 1 Spicy Tuna Roll,1 Rainbow Roll.
Titanic
12 pc sushi, 15 pc sashimi, 1 California Roll, 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 1 Mango Roll
Dessert
Emperor Roll
Lion King Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, avocado. Topped with salmon, mango, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch, and Masago.
Fuji Roll
Lobster tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with salmon, mayo, eel sauce, sriracha sauce, scallions, and Masago.
King Roll
Lobster tempura, mango, avocado, wrapped in yellow soy paper. Topped with spicy king crab, Gold Reserve white sturgeon caviar, spicy mayo and gold flakes.
Golden Russian Roll
King crab, cucumber, avocado. Topped with Toro Tuna, Gold Reserve white sturgeon caviar, and 24K gold flakes.
Black Diamond Roll
Toro Tuna, salmon, avocado, wrapped in 24K gold leaves. Topped with Gold Reserve white sturgeon caviar, and black truffles
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon (glass)
Melot (glass)
Pinot Noir (glass)
Special Wine (glass)
Special Wine (375ml)
Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)
Melot (bottle)
Pinot Noir (bottle)
Special Wine (bottle)
Caymus (Cabernet Sauvignon) (bottle)
Artemis (Cabernet Sauvignon) (bottle)
White Zinfandel (glass)
Mascato (glass)
Plum Wine (glass)
Sauvignon Blanc (glass)
Special Wine (Bottle 375ml)
White Zinfandel (bottle)
Mascato (bottle)
Plum Wine (bottle)
Special Wine (bottle)
Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)
Gekkeikan (glass)
Hakutsuru Draft Sake(bottle 150ml)
Strawberry Sake (glass)
Hakutsuru Draft Sake (bottle 300ml)
Nigori - Unfiltered Sake (bottle 300 ml)
Rihaku (bottle)
Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Tokubetsu (bottle)
Sho Chiku Bai (bottle)
Special Sake 2 (bottle)
Special Sake 1 (bottle)
Tokubetsu (bottle)
Tozai (bottle 300 ml)
Gekkeikan Black & Gold (bottle)
Tozai Snow Maiden (bottle)
Fukucho (bottle)
Hanagoi (bottle)
Hakutsuru Ukiyo (bottle)
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
This is mainly Japanese Cuisines. Please Come in meeting our staffs and enjoy the food!
1500 Elm Street, St Charles, MO 63301