Main picView gallery

Sushi Boat 1500 Elm Street

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Elm Street

St Charles, MO 63301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California - Maki Roll
Crab Rangoons (5 pc)
Bento Box

Appetizers

Age-Dash

$4.98

Crispy deep-fried tofu served in tempura sauce

Appetizer Combo

$10.98

2 pc on each (Gyoza, Shrimp Tempura, Crab Rangoons, & Crispy Spring Rolls)

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.98

Shrimp tempura with spicy mayo.

Crab Rangoons (5 pc)

$5.98

Deep-fried crab rangoons served with sweet sour sauce

Spring Roll (4 pc)

$5.98

Flaky wrappers with delicious filling inside

Dragon Ball

$10.98

Spicy tuna inside, avocado outside

Edamame

$4.98

Salted steamed soy beans

Fried Calamari

$8.98

Fried Calamari rings served with sweet wasabi sauce & sweet chili sauce

Gyoza (6 pc)

$6.98

Pork Dumplings (Pan-fried)

Shumai (6 pc)

$5.98

Traditional steamed shrimp dumpling

Heavenly Beef

$11.98

Marinated beef strips seasoned with sea salt, palm sugar, served with cabbage salad

Shrimp & Veg Tempura

$12.98

Batter-fried assorted vegatables & shrimps

Shrimp Tempura (4 pc)

$6.98

Batter-fried assorted vegetables and shrimps

Veg Tempura (8 pc)

$7.98

Batter-fried assorted vegetables

Stuffed Jalapeño (4 pc)

$6.98

Fried Jalapeño, stuffed with spicy tuna & cream cheese, drizzled with trio sauce

Soft-Shell Crab

$9.98

Tempura soft-shell crab served with tempura sauce

Tuna Tartare

$11.98

tuna with avacado, tobiko, scallion in ponzu sauce

Zaru Soba

$9.98

Cold Soba Noodles with sauce

Hamachi Kama

$11.98

Grilled yellowtail collar, served with lemon slices on a bed of greens

French Fries

$3.98

Chicken Nuggets

$6.98

Chicken Wing (6 pc)

$7.98

Soups & Salads

Clear Soup

$1.98

Gyoza Soup

$3.98

House Salad

$2.98

Miso Soup

$2.98

Salmon & avocado Salad

$10.98

Seaweed Salad

$4.98

Spicy Kani Salad

$6.98

Squid Salad

$6.98

Wonton Soup

$5.98

Wood Ears Salad

$5.98

Chef Special Roll

Bonzai Roll (No Rice)

$14.98

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crab, avocado, bean sprouts,rolled in a cucumber sheet, topped with Tobiko-Ponzu Sauce.

Butterfly Roll

$13.98

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, mango, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Cardinals Roll

$14.98

Crabmeat, shrimp tempura. Topped with beef ribeye steak, eel sauce, and scallions.

Caterpillar Roll

$12.98

Baked eel, crabmeat, cucumber. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, and Masago.

Dolphin Bay Roll

$14.98

Shrimp tempura, unagi, avocado. Topped with salmon, eel sauce, and scallions.

Flamingo Dancing Roll

$15.98

Yellowfin tuna, avocado, and steamed shirmp Topped with shredded crab, tobiko, spicy seafood sauce, honey-washibi mayo. Served on a flaming plate

Gold Coast Roll

$12.98

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside. Topped with salmon on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Great Wall Roll

$16.98

Lobster tempura, asparagus, tobiko. Topped with avocado, salmon roe, eel sauce, and sweet chili sauces.

Hawaii Roll

$14.98

Spicy crabmeat, cucumber, avocado wrapped in green soy paper. Topped with salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, tobiko, and spicy seafood sauce.

Kamikaze Roll

$13.98

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, asparagus. Topped with shrimp, avocado, Masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Koinobori Roll

$18.98

Lobster Roll

$16.98

Lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, tobiko. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and honey-wasabi mayo

Love Roll

$15.98

California roll topped with crab sticks, shrimp, scallops. Baked and finished with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Lucky Roll

$14.98

Mango Roll

$13.98

Crabmeat, mango, avocado. Topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch and mango sauce.

Manhattan Roll

$12.98

Salmon, avocado, crab sticks, egg. Topped with crunchy garlic chili oil.

New York Roll

$11.98

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tobiko, wrapped in pink soy paper.

Ocean Roll

$12.98

Pink Lady Roll

$12.98

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, wrapped in pink soy paper with spicy mayo.

Prairie Roll

$12.98

Tuna, yellowtail, unagi, cucumber. Topped with wasabi and tobiko.

Pyramid Roll

$13.98

Salmon, crabmeat, apple, cucumber wrapped in orange soy paper with honey-wasabi mayo.

Rainbow Roll

$12.98

California roll. Topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, and avocado.

Red Dragon Roll

$11.98

Crabmeat, asparagus, and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, crunch, and Masago.

Red Tiger Roll

$12.98

Baked eel, cucumber, avocado wrapped in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Sake Roll

$13.98

Crabmeat, deep-fried salmon, cream cheese. Topped with salmon, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and Masago.

Snow Mountain Roll

$14.98

Crab stick tempura, avocado,cream cheese inside. Topped with seared white tuna, crunchy garlic, chili oil, and sprouts.

Spider Roll

$11.98

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, and spicy mayo. Topped with eel sauce and Masago

St. Charles Mayor Roll

$13.98

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunch

St. Louis Roll

$14.98

Shrimp tempura, fried sweet potatoes, cucumber. Topped with Japanese mayo, eel sauce, and tobiko.

Summer Roll

$14.98

Apple, avocado, banana, mango, wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with kiwi and dry blueberry, drizzled in mango sauce.

Superman Roll

$14.98

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, asparagus, cream cheese. Topped with avocado, eel sauce, and Masago.

Sushi Boat Roll

$16.98

Lobster tempura, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce and sweet chili sauces.

Tokyo Roll

$10.98

California roll, topped with crunch mixed with honey-wasabi mayo.

White House Roll

$12.98

Deep-fried crab sticks, cucumber, cream cheese, Wrapped in white soy paper. Topped with crabmeat, honey-wasabi mayo, and eel sauce.

Yummy Roll

$13.98

Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, asparagus, cream cheese. Topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and honey-wasabi mayo.

Maki Rolls

Asparagus - Maki Roll

$3.98

Avocado - Maki Roll

$4.98

California - Maki Roll

$7.98

Crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, Masago.

Crunch - Maki Roll

$8.98

Crab, tempura crunch, avocado.

Cucumber - Maki Roll

$3.98

Fried Crab - Maki Roll

$7.98

Crab, cream cheese, cucumber.

Phily - Maki Roll

$7.98

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, Masago.

Salmon Avocado - Maki Roll

$7.98

Salmon - Maki Roll

$5.98

Salmon Skin - Maki Roll

$6.98

Crispy Salmon Skin, cucumber, scallion, Masago.

Shrimp Tempura - Maki Roll

$8.98

Fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, Masago.

Spicy Crab - Maki Roll

$7.98

Crab, cucumber, spicy mayo.

Spicy Salmon - Maki Roll

$7.98

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions, Masago.

Spicy Scallop - Maki Roll

$8.98

Scallop, cucumber, scallion, spicy mayo, Masago.

Spicy Tuna - Maki Roll

$7.98

Tuna, cucumber, Masago, spicy mayo.

Spicy White Tuna - Maki Roll

$7.98

White Tuna, avocado, cucumber, Masago.

Sweet Potato - Maki Roll

$5.98

Tuna Avocado - Maki Roll

$7.98

Tuna - Maki Roll

$5.98

Unagi - Maki Roll

$8.98

Eel, avocado, cucumber.

Veg Tempura - Maki Roll

$4.98

Vegetable - Maki Roll

$6.98

Asparagus, radish, avocado, cucumber, sprout.

Yellowtail Jalapeño - Maki Roll

$8.98

Yellowtail, Jalapeño, cilantro, avocado.

Yellowtail Scallion - Maki Roll

$7.98

Fried Roll

Cali Roll - Fried

$7.98

Crab meat, cream cheese, avocado.

Crazy Ball Roll

$11.98

Philly Roll - Fried

$8.98

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese.

Playboy Roll - Fried

$12.98

Spicy tuna, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado. Topped with Masago, sweet chili sauce, and scallions.

Rock Roll - Fried

$12.98

Marinated steak, mushroom, onion, cream cheese+spicy mayo. Topped with eel sauce, japanese mayo, onion chips.

Sakura Roll - Fried

$11.98

Fried California roll, topped with spicy salmon, and salmon roe.

Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Roll - Fried

$9.98

Spicy tuna, Jalapeno, cream cheese with mayo, eel sauce, and masago

Vegas Roll - Fried

$12.98

Crabstick, eel, cream cheese, avocado, salmon. Topped with eel sauce.

Volcano Roll - Fried

$14.98

Fried roll with tuna and cream cheese. Topped with fried salmon, crunch, scallions, spicy seafood sauce, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Sushi & Sashimi

Crab Stick Kani (1 pc.)

$3.00

Eel Unagi (1 pc.)

$3.00

Egg Cake Tomago (1 pc.)

$2.50

Flying Fish Roe Tobiko (1 pc.)

$3.50

Octopus Tako (1 pc.)

$3.00

Red Snapper Tai (1 pc.)

$3.00

Salmon Belly (1 pc.)

$4.00

Salmon Roe Ikura (1 pc.)

$3.00

Salmon Sake (1 pc.)

$3.00

Scallop Hotate (1 pc.)

$3.00

Shrimp Ebi (1 pc.)

$3.00

Smelt Eggs Masago (1 pc.)

$3.00

Smoked Salmon (1 pc.)

$3.00

Snow Crab (1 pc.)

$4.50

Squid Ika (1 pc.)

$2.50

Toro Tuna (1 pc.)

$8.00

Tuna Magaro (1 pc.)

$3.00

Uni (1 pc.)

$10.00

White Tuna (1 pc.)

$3.00

Yellowail Hamachi (1 pc.)

$3.00

Hand Roll

Salmon Avocado (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Salmon Ski (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Spicy Albacore Tuna (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Spicy Salmon (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Spicy Tuna (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Spicy White Tuna (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Spicy Yellowtail (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Tuna Avocado (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Yellowtail Scallion (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Entrées

Basil Chincken

$12.98

Bento Box

$10.98

Steamed rice, stir-fry vegatables, California Roll, and Egg Roll, and choice of tofu, chicken, shrimp, beef, or scallop

Chicken Katsu

$14.98

Deep-fried, Panko-bread chicken, served with special tonkatsu sauce on the side.

Eggplant Tofu Stir-Fry

$14.98

Grilled Salmon

$17.98

Fresh 6 oz. salmon filet served in a teriyaki glaze served with grilled asparagus.

Poke Bowl

$9.98

Assorted vegetables over sushi rice with your choice of sauce. (Wasabi mayo, Spicy mayo, mango cilantro, Omega, or eel sauce.), and choice of salmon, tuna. otfu or Unagi

Stir-Fry Veg

$10.98

stir-fry vegetables in spicy sauce, with your choice of tofu, chicken, shrimp, beef or scallop

Teiyaki

$10.98

Served with stir-fry vegetables, in teriyaki sauce with your choice of tofu, chicken, shrimp, beef or scallop

Fried Rice & Noodles

Drunken Noodle

$10.98

Wild rice noodles, Thai chili paste, sweet basil, bell peppers, green beans, onions.

Fried Rice

$10.98

Stir fried with eggs, carrots, onions, scallions.

Pad See Ew

$10.98

Wild rice noodles, egg, chinese broccolis, garlic sautéed with sweet sauce.

Pad Thai

$10.98

Egg, bean sprouts, scallions, pickled radish, peanuts.

Udon

$10.98

Thick noodles, onions, carrots, mushrooms, fishcake, broth.

Yaki Soba

$10.98

Stir-fried egg, noodles with vegetables.

Yaki Udon

$10.98

Stir-fried egg, thick noodles with vegetables.

Sushi & Sashimi Entrée

Maki (A)

$11.98

California Roll, Unagi Roll.

Maki (B)

$16.98

California Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, Tuna Roll.

Maki (C)

$19.98

Spicy Tuna Roll, Yellowtail Japanese Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll.

Maki (D)

$22.98

Spider Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Fried Philly Roll.

Sushi Deluxe

$26.98

10 pc Sushi with Spicy Tuna Rolls

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.98

15 pc Chef’s choice of thin slices of raw fish.

Sushi Boat Deluxe

$29.98

5 pc Sushi, 8 pc sashimi with California Roll

Unagi Don

$18.98

BBQ eel over the sushi rice

Sushi Boat Don

$29.98

Varieties of thinly sliced tuna, salmon, eel, white tuna, salmon roe, Crabmeat, avocado, tamago, seaweed salad, served on sushi rice.

Love Boat

$51.98

8 pc sushi, 10 pc sashimi, 1 Spicy Tuna Roll,1 Rainbow Roll.

Titanic

$66.98

12 pc sushi, 15 pc sashimi, 1 California Roll, 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll, 1 Mango Roll

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$7.98

Mochi

$4.98

Emperor Roll

Lion King Roll

$20.98

Shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, avocado. Topped with salmon, mango, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch, and Masago.

Fuji Roll

$26.98

Lobster tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with salmon, mayo, eel sauce, sriracha sauce, scallions, and Masago.

King Roll

$49.98

Lobster tempura, mango, avocado, wrapped in yellow soy paper. Topped with spicy king crab, Gold Reserve white sturgeon caviar, spicy mayo and gold flakes.

Golden Russian Roll

$59.98

King crab, cucumber, avocado. Topped with Toro Tuna, Gold Reserve white sturgeon caviar, and 24K gold flakes.

Black Diamond Roll

$78.98

Toro Tuna, salmon, avocado, wrapped in 24K gold leaves. Topped with Gold Reserve white sturgeon caviar, and black truffles

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (glass)

$7.98

Melot (glass)

$7.98

Pinot Noir (glass)

$7.98

Special Wine (glass)

$7.98

Special Wine (375ml)

$15.98

Cabernet Sauvignon (bottle)

$31.98

Melot (bottle)

$31.98

Pinot Noir (bottle)

$31.98

Special Wine (bottle)

$31.98

Caymus (Cabernet Sauvignon) (bottle)

$148.00

Artemis (Cabernet Sauvignon) (bottle)

$128.00

White Zinfandel (glass)

$7.98

Mascato (glass)

$7.98

Plum Wine (glass)

$7.98

Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$7.98

Special Wine (Bottle 375ml)

$15.98

White Zinfandel (bottle)

$29.98

Mascato (bottle)

$24.98

Plum Wine (bottle)

$24.98

Special Wine (bottle)

$31.98

Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$21.98

Gekkeikan (glass)

$6.98

Hakutsuru Draft Sake(bottle 150ml)

$6.98

Strawberry Sake (glass)

$6.98

Hakutsuru Draft Sake (bottle 300ml)

$10.98

Nigori - Unfiltered Sake (bottle 300 ml)

$12.98

Rihaku (bottle)

$24.98

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Tokubetsu (bottle)

$24.98

Sho Chiku Bai (bottle)

$15.98

Special Sake 2 (bottle)

$24.98

Special Sake 1 (bottle)

$9.98

Tokubetsu (bottle)

$24.98

Tozai (bottle 300 ml)

$21.98

Gekkeikan Black & Gold (bottle)

$26.98

Tozai Snow Maiden (bottle)

$24.98

Fukucho (bottle)

$24.98

Hanagoi (bottle)

$25.98

Hakutsuru Ukiyo (bottle)

$32.98

Beer

American Beer

$4.98

Imported Beer

$5.98

Asahi Dry

$5.98

Sapporo

$5.98

Bluemoon

$4.98

Bud Light

$4.98

Bud Select

$4.98

Budweiser

$4.98

Busch

$4.98

Heineken

$5.98

Miller Lite

$4.98

Non-Alcoholics

Ramune

$4.98

Thai Iced Tea

$4.98

Iced Tea

$2.98

Hot Green Tea

$3.98

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.98

Bottle Water

$0.98

Fuji Bottle Water

$2.98

Pepsi

$2.58

Diet Pepsi

$2.58

Dr. Peper

$2.58

Lemonade

$2.58

Mtn. Dew

$2.58

Sierra Mist.

$2.58
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

This is mainly Japanese Cuisines. Please Come in meeting our staffs and enjoy the food!

Location

1500 Elm Street, St Charles, MO 63301

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Upshot Coffee Brake Shop - 816 N Kingshighway St.
orange starNo Reviews
816 N Kingshighway St. st charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
LA BELLE VIE BOUTIQUE CAFE - 1200 N 2ND ST
orange starNo Reviews
1200 N 2ND ST Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Valenti's Delicatessen and Market
orange starNo Reviews
105 N Main St Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - ST. CHARLES
orange starNo Reviews
501 S MAIN ST. ST. CHARLES, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Burger Underground
orange starNo Reviews
142 N Main St. St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Tony’s On Main Street - 132 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
132 N Main St Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St Charles

Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
orange star4.6 • 1,767
3150 Elm Point Industrial St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Ham n Egg Restaurant - 3640 Harvester Rd
orange star4.4 • 799
3640 Harvester Rd St Peters, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Tompkins Riverside - St. Charles
orange star4.2 • 518
500 S Main St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Charles
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston