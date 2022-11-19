Sushi Brokers imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Brokers 50 W Vaughn Suite 101

1,853 Reviews

$$

50 W Vaughn Suite 101

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Order Again

Popular Items

Edamame
Chimichanga
California

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Water

Soda Water

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palm

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

SF Red Bul

$3.50

Wednesday Wine Dump

BTL Substance Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Mon Frere Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Mon Soleil Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Rebellious, Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Taken, Red Blend

$34.00

BTL Achaval Ferrer, Cab

$26.00

BTL Substance, Cab Sauv

$26.00

BTL Bonaza, Cab Sauv

$37.00

BTL Napa Cellars, Cab Sauv

$42.00

BTL Caymus, Cab Sauv

$124.00

BTL Lodi Zin, Zinfandel

$23.00

Starters

Seafood Dynamite

$22.50

Hamachi Kama

$17.50

Sushi Pizza

$20.50

Mahi Taco

$7.00

Tepmpura Shrimp

$12.50

Tempura Vegetables

$12.00

Onion rings, broccoli, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, zucchi

Crispy Wings

$12.00

A pound of crispy wings in volcano sauce or sweet spicy asian and ranch

Calamari

$11.50

Lightly battered squid rings served with spicy miso dipping sauce

Krab Rangoons

$11.50

Wontons with cream cheese, scallions, crab, served with apricot chili sauce

Potstickers

$10.50

Spring rolls

$10.50

Spring vegetables wrapped in a crispy wonton served with chili apricot sauce

Chicken Skewers

$11.00

Volcano Chicken

$11.00

Tempura chicken bites tossed in Louisiana hot sauce served with white rice or fried rice

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed and salted soybeans

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$22.50

miso or teriyaki style, wokked vegetables, steamed rice

Wok Bowl

$15.00

Lightly seasoned, grilled mahi mahi with pineapple salsa, veggies, rice

Yakisoba

$15.00

Veggie stir fry with ramen noodles

Teriyaki Chicken

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast, veggies, rice

Soft Shell Crab BLT

$19.00

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$17.00

Breaded Chicken, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, French fries.

American Wagyu Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb beef patty, spicy mayo, sweet soy, tempura onion ring with mix of sweet potato and regular fries.

Salads/Soups

California Spring Salad

$13.50

Sashimi Salad

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail over mixed green, cucumber, avocado with ginger vinaigrette

House

$9.50

Mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, wontons, miso vinaigrette

Cucumber Salad

$9.50

Cucumber, krab, sweet rice wine vinagrette

Seaweed Salad

$9.50

seaweed, sesame oil dressing

Squid Salad

$11.50

Marinated squid

Tako Salad

$11.50

Marinated octopus

Ramen

$16.50

Mixed greens topped with sesame crusted seared ahi tuna, mango, avocado, wontons in miso vinaigrette

Sides

Miso Soup

$7.00

Asparagus Tips

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Small Fried Rice

$7.00

Steamed Rice

$6.00

Udon Noodles

$6.00

Assorted Vegetables

$6.00

American Wagyu Slider

$6.50

Pickled Wasabi

$3.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

a Japanese dessert made of sweet rice flour

Fried Cheesecake

$11.00

fried cheesecake roll, cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, choice of chocolate, raspberry or caramel sauce

Ice Cream

$6.50

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00

Tempura Apples

$11.00

tempura apples, cinnamon sugar, vanilla ice cream. chocolate, caramel, raspberry sauce

Banana Spring Rolls

$11.00

banana, walnuts, cinnamon sugar, crispy wonton, vanilla ice cream, chocolate, caramel.

Kids Meal

Kids Slider

$8.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Sushi Kids Meal

$8.50

Peanut Butter Jelly Roll

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

2pc Sushi

2pc Tuna

$10.75

2pc Yellowtail

$10.75

2pc Albacore

$10.50

2pc Salmon

$10.50

2pc Smoked Salmon

$10.25

2pc Snapper

$10.25

2pc Squid

$10.25

2pc Octopus

$10.25

2pc Shrimp

$10.50

2pc Sweet Shrimp

$11.00

2pc Sea Urchin

$15.00

2pc Smelt Egg

$9.25

2pc Quail Egg

$6.00Out of stock

2pc Scallop

$10.75

2pc Eel

$11.00

2 pc Snow Crab

$11.00

2pc Salmon egg

$10.25

2pc Flying Fish Roe

$10.25

2 pc Sweet Egg

$9.00

Chefs 5 pc Sushi Selection

$20.00

Sashimi

5pc Tuna

$19.00

5pc Tuna Tataki

$18.50

5pc Blackened Tuna

$19.00

5pc Yellowtail

$19.50

5pc Albacore Tataki

$18.00

5pc Salmon

$17.00

5pc Smoked Salmon

$19.00

5pc Snapper

$17.00

5pc Octopus

$17.00

Chef's 12 pc Sashimi Selection

$30.50

Poke Bowl

$21.00

Citrus Yellowtail

$21.00

Jalapeno Tail

$21.00

Rolls

California

$9.50

Krab stick, cucumber, and avocado

Spicy Tuna

$10.25

Fresh tuna mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.

Spicy Yellowtail

$10.25

Fresh yellowtail mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.

Spicy Salmon

$10.25

Fresh salmon mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.

Spicy Shrimp

$10.25

Fresh shrimp mixed with chili paste, and chili oil with cucumbers.

Eel and Cucumber

$12.75

Cooked eel & cucumbers topped with eel sauce.

Scallop

$12.75

Bay scallops, mayonnaise, & masago

Salmon Skin

$12.75

Crispy salmon skin with yamabobo, kaiware sprouts, & cucumber.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.50

Tempura shrimp with krab mix, avocado, & cucumber.

Spider

$17.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, krab mix, & cucumber.

Rainbow

$18.75

California roll topped with avocado, sliced tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & shrimp.

Caterpillar

$18.75

Eel & cucumber topped with avocado & eel sauce.

Vegetable

$10.75

Takuan, kampyo, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, & kaiware sprouts.

Tuna Roll

$10.75

Sliced tuna rolled in seaweed.

Philly

$12.75

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, & cucumber.

Alaskan

$10.75

Baked salmon, cucumber, & avocado.

Tootsie

$12.75

Cowboy

$18.50

Cowgirl

$18.50

Outlaw

$16.75

Diamondback

$19.50

Asparagus

$12.75

Summer

$13.00

Specialty Rolls

Pineapple roll

$16.75

Hot lips

$18.50

Crunchy

$16.75

Yummy

$17.00

Las Vegas

$17.00

Lollipop

$18.50

Del Sol

$16.75

Sanchez

$16.75

Chimichanga

$16.00

Sunshine

$16.75

Hawaiian

$16.75

Damn Good

$16.75

Surf n Turf

$18.50

Gus Handroll

$18.50

Mini Handrolls

$17.00
Restaurant info

Fresh Sushi Great Drinks

Location

50 W Vaughn Suite 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234

