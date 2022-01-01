Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Sushi Cafe Little Rock

700 Reviews

$$

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd

Little Rock, AR 72207

Popular Items

Miso Soup
California Roll
The bomb

Nigiri

Crabstick

$5.50

Egg Omelet

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe

$5.00

Fresh Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Fresh Water Eel

$6.00

Mackarel

$5.50

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Roe

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp

$6.00

Smelt Roe

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Squid

$4.00

Surf Clam

$5.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.50

Albacore Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon Sashimi

$13.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.00

Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Jalapeño Yellow Tail Sashimi

$17.00

Chef's Specialties

Tuna Maguro Tower

$14.00

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Tropical Salad Tower

$17.00

Imperial Tower

$18.00

Hawaiian Tuna Tartare Tower

$18.00

Una Ju

$15.00

Chirashi / Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

Trio Sashimi

$23.00

Omakase - Chef's Special Choice

$60.00

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

Futomaki Roll

$6.00

Blues Roll (Blue Crab) Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$6.00

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$6.50

Rock N Roll

$8.00

Salmon & Scallions Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Grilled Eel Roll

$7.00

Philly Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$7.00

The bomb

$12.00

Oh My Gosh!

$13.00

Las Vegas Roll

$12.00

Fried Hot Louisiana

$15.00

Fried California Roll

$9.00

Mama Mia Roll

$18.00

Arkansas Roll

$14.00

Dynamite Roll

$14.00

Blue Dragon Roll

$13.00

Kamikazee Roll

$18.00

Razorback Roll

$14.00

Bangkok Roll

$11.00

Polite Roll

$12.00

501 Dreaming Roll

$14.00

Green Dragon Roll

$13.00

Cafe Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Heights Roll

$12.00

Super Cafe Roll

$18.00

Yellow Submarine Roll

$12.00

Spice Girls Roll

$14.00

Spider-Man Roll

$13.00

Valentine's Roll

$13.00

Tuna Lovers' Roll

$13.00

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Hawaiian Roll

$13.00

Crazy Roll

$15.00

Pink Lady Roll

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$15.00

Robato Roll

$13.00

Cowboy Roll

$14.00

Naruto Roll

$14.00
Pinnacle Roll

Pinnacle Roll

$14.00

Forbidden Roll

$15.00

Tarantula Roll

$15.00

Frankenstein Roll

$15.00

Mango Tango Chef's Special Roll

$20.00

Mamma Mia (Habanero) Roll

$18.00

Kavanaugh Blvd. Roll

$18.00

Spicy Boy Roll

$18.00

Zogi Roll

$19.00

Baked Geisha Roll

$19.00

Rocky Mountain Roll

$19.00

House Special Roll

$20.00

Shaggy Roll

$19.00

Fire and Ice Roll

$19.00

Bento Box

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$14.50

Grilled Shrimp

$15.50

Shrimp Tempura

$14.50

Grilled Salmon

$16.50

Grilled Shaved Ribeye

$16.50

Fried Chicken Katsu

$14.50

Sushi Bowls

California Sushi Bowl

$12.00

Spicy Wild Salmon Alaskan Sushi Bowl

$14.50

Salmon Sushi Bowl

$14.50

Ahi Tuna Sushi Bowl

$14.50

Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Sushi Bowl

$15.50

House Specials

Café Phad Thai w/Chicken

$12.00

Café Phad Thai w/Shrimp

$14.00

Hibachi Fried Rice w/Veggie

$9.00

Hibachi Fried Rice w/Chicken

$12.00

Hibachi Fried Rice w/Shrimp

$14.00

Hawaiian Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

Hibachi NY Striploin, 8 oz.

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$13.00

Fish and Chips

$13.00

Baby Hogs

$14.00

Sushi Combo Platters

Café Combo Roll

$13.00

Dynamic Duo

$17.00

LOL

$24.00

Spider Roll Combo

$19.00

California Roll Combo

$13.00

Rock ‘N Roll

$15.00

Sashimi-Nigiri Platter

$30.00

Triple Play

$24.00

Chirachi Lunch

$20.00

Una Ju

$17.00

Teka Ju

$17.00

Hot Stuff

$20.00

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.50

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cake

$6.50

Fried Cheesecake

$6.50

Banana Foster Cake

$7.00

Starters

Miso Soup

$3.50

Edamame

$5.50

Wok-Fried Spicy Edamame

$5.75

Pan-Fried Dumpling

$6.75

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Stuffed Jalapeño

$8.75

Mini Harumaki

$5.00

Shrimp Dumplings

$6.50

Creamy Wonton

$7.50

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.50

Chicken Wings

$9.50

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Small Fried Rice

$5.00

Kids Meal

$9.00

Shrimp Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Spicy Baby Octopus

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Tigers Den

$15.00

Wasabi Shumai

$7.00

Egg Roll Pork

$5.00

Steam rice

$1.70

Mixed Veggies

$7.00

Takoyaki

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Tropical Salad

$15.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Tricolor Salad

$15.00

Steak Salad

$18.00

Ceviche w/Tuna

$16.00

Ceviche w/Shrimp

$15.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Seweed Salad

$8.00

Squid Salad

$8.00

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chk Katsu Salad

$15.00

All-Time Favorites

Café Phad Thai

$18.00

Hibachi Fried Rice w/Veggie

$9.00

Hibachi Fried Rice w/Chicken

$14.00

Hibachi Fried Rice w/Shrimp

$16.00

Bangkok St. Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

The Arkie Tackle Box

$25.00

Wham Bam Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Golden Thread Spicy Beef Noodles

$16.00

Hawaiian Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Tacos w/Fish

$12.00

Tacos w/Shrimp

$14.00

Sriracha-Spicy Chicken

$18.00

The Hogs Plate

$20.00

Thai Foiled Wrapped Salmon

$22.00

Coconuts shrimp

$15.00

Red Snapper Taco

$15.00

Hibachi

Chicken

$16.00

Shrimp

$19.50

Scallops

$19.50

NY Striploin, 8oz

$19.50

Fillet Mignon, 6oz

$26.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$22.00

NY Strip & Chicken

$28.00

NY Strip & Shrimp

$32.00

Fillet Mignon & Shrimp

$34.00

Fillet Mignon & Chicken

$30.00

Family Pack 4 Chicken

$48.99

Family Pack 4 Steak

$58.99

Family Pack 4 Shrimp

$58.99

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kirin

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Sapporo Light

$5.00

Asahi

$5.00

Large Sapporo

$7.00

Flyway Bluewing

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Lost Forty

$5.50

Love Honey

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Draft Beer

$5.50

Cocktails

Purple Haze

$9.00

Bug Me

$8.00

Heights Mule

$9.00

Bite Me

$8.00

Last Call

$8.00

Lemontini

$10.00

Californification

$10.00

Sour Punch

$9.00

Tropical Martini

$10.00

Wow Martini

$10.00

Cocktail

$8.00

Wine

Le Grand, Pinot Noir, FR GLS

$8.00

Oyster Bay, Pinot Noir, NZ GLS

$8.00

Point North, Pinot Noir, OR GLS

$11.00

Leese-Fitch Merlot, CA GLS

$8.00

Keenan Merlot, Napa Valley, CA GLS

$10.00

Santa Julia, Cabernet, ARG GLS

$7.00

Sean Minor Cabernet, Napa V., CA GLS

$11.00

Pascual Toso, Malbec, ARG GLS

$8.00

Le Grand, Pinot Noir, FR BTL

$30.00

Oyster Bay, Pinot Noir, NZ BTL

$30.00

Point North, Pinot Noir, OR BTL

$42.00

Leese-Fitch Merlot, CA BTL

$30.00

Keenan Merlot, Napa Valley, CA BTL

$38.00

Santa Julia, Cabernet, ARG BTL

$27.00

Sean Minor Cabernet, Napa V., CA BTL

$42.00

Pascual Toso, Malbec, ARG BTL

$30.00

Tiamo, Pinot Grigio “Organic”, ITL GLS

$7.00

Adelsheim, Pinot Gris, OR GLS

$11.00

Santa Julia, Chardonnay, ARG GLS

$7.00

Coppola, Chardonnay, CA GLS

$9.00

Buttery Bomb, Chardonnay, CA GLS

$10.00

La Playa, Sauvignon Blanc, Chile GLS

$7.00

13° Celsius, Sauvignon Blanc, ITL GLS

$8.00

Quady Electra, Moscato, CA GLS

$8.00

Anne Amie Amrita, White Blend, OR GLS

$8.00

Tiamo, Pinot Grigio “Organic”, ITL BTL

$27.00

Adelsheim, Pinot Gris, OR BTL

$42.00

Santa Julia, Chardonnay, ARG BTL

$27.00

Coppola, Chardonnay, CA BTL

$36.00

Buttery Bomb, Chardonnay, CA BTL

$38.00

La Playa, Sauvignon Blanc, Chile BTL

$27.00

13° Celsius, Sauvignon Blanc, ITL BTL

$30.00

Quady Electra, Moscato, CA BTL

$30.00

Anne Amie Amrita, White Blend, OR BTL

$30.00

Kenwood Cuvee Brut, Sparkling, CA GLS

$7.00

La Diyoza, Prosecco, ITL GLS

$8.00

Piper Heidsick Brut Champagne, FR BTL

$45.00

House Plum Wine GLS

$7.00

Hot Sake small

$5.00

Hot Sake large

$8.00

House Plum Wine BTL

$26.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Junmai Nigori BTL

$13.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Junmai Ginjo BTL

$11.00

Kinsen Plum Wine BTL

$26.00

Gekkeikan Horin, 300mL BTL

$29.00

Gekkeikan, Black & Gold BTL

$30.00

N/A Beverage

Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Ramune

$2.50

Liquor

House vodka

$6.00

House gin

$6.00

House whiskey

$6.00

Premium vodka

$9.00

Premium gin

$9.00

Premium whiskey

$9.00

Drink Specials

Miller Lite HH

$3.00

Coors Light HH

$3.00

Bud Light HH

$3.00

Budweiser HH

$3.00

Michelob Ultra HH

$3.00

Heineken HH

$4.00

Kirin HH

$4.00

Sapporo HH

$4.00

Sapporo Light HH

$4.00

Asahi HH

$4.00

Draft beer HH

$4.50

Well Liquor HH

$5.00

Large Hot Sake HH

$5.00

House Wine HH

$5.00

Sushi Bar & Grill

Miso Soup HH

$3.00

Edamame HH

$4.00

Wok-Fried Spicy Edamame HH

$4.50

Pan-Fried Dumpling HH

$5.00

Agedashi Tofu HH

$5.00

Stuffed Jalapeño HH

$5.00

Mini Harumaki HH

$5.00

Shrimp Dumplings HH

$5.00

Creamy Wonton HH

$5.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls HH

$5.00

Chicken Wings HH

$5.00

French Fries HH

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries HH

$5.00

House Fried Rice HH

$10.00

House Rolls Combo HH

$12.00

The Favorites Combo Rolls HH

$22.00

Specials

Lover's Sushi Platter

$45.00

The Bomb Roll, Arkansas Roll, 2 pcs. Salmon Nigiri, 2 Pcs. Tuna Nigiri, Choice of soup or salad, fried cheesecake.

Valentine Platter

$45.00

2 Chicken & Steak Hibachi served with fried rice and mixed vegetables. Choice of soup or salad and fried cheesecake.

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207

Sushi Cafe image
Sushi Cafe image
Sushi Cafe image

