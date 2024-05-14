Sushi & Co- Broadway
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fresh Sushi with our branded own sushi box for great combination of Rolls, Nigiri and Sashimi. Always use 1st grade Salmon and Blue Fin tuna. Special rice option- Black Rice (special combination of 5 different rice include wild black rice and brown rice.
Location
1407 Broadway, New York, NY 10018
