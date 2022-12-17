Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi & Co 3 980 6th Avenue

No reviews yet

980 6th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Order Again

Sushi Dumpling Set

Save money when you order Set menu: Choice of Sushi Roll (Salmon Avocado or Spicy Tuna or California) + Dumpling (Pork or Beef or Shrimp or Vegetable)+ Miso soup
Sushi Dumpling set

Sushi Dumpling set

$23.95

MOST POPULAR- Choice of Sushi Roll + Dumpling + Miso soup

Sushi Udon Set

Sushi Udon Set

$29.95

Choice of Sushi + Udon + Rice

Udon(Noodle) Dumpling Set

Save money when you order Udon Set Menu : Choice of Udon Seafood or Beef or Chicken or ShrimpTempura )+ Choice of Dumpling (Beef or Pork or Shrimp or Vegetable ) + Rice ( Natural Black Rice or White)
Udon (Noodle) Dumpling Set

Udon (Noodle) Dumpling Set

$29.95

Choice of Udon + Dumpling + Rice

Natural Black Rice Sushi

Black California

Black California

$9.95

Natural Black Rice, imitation crab, Avocado and Cucumber

Black Spicy Tuna

Black Spicy Tuna

$10.50

Natural Black Rice, Spicy Tuna

Black Salmon Avo

Black Salmon Avo

$10.50

Natural Black rice, Scottish Salmon and Avocado

Black Shrimp Tempura

Black Shrimp Tempura

$11.25

Natural black rice with Air fried Shrimp Tempura

Black Avocado

Black Avocado

$9.95

Natural Black Rice with Avocado

Black Vegetable

Black Vegetable

$9.95

Natural Black Rice with Avocado and Cucumber

Black Tuna Avo

Black Tuna Avo

$10.50

Natural Black rice with Tuna and Avocado

Black Salmon Avo\Tuna Avo

Black Salmon Avo\Tuna Avo

$10.95

Natural Black Rice with Salmon Avocado and Tuna Avocado

Black Philadelphia

$10.50

Natural Black rice with Salmon and cream cheese

Black Yellowtail

$11.25

Black Eel Avo

$11.95

Natural Black rice with Eel and Avocado

BLACK Rainbow

BLACK Rainbow

$17.95

Natural Black Rice, Crab, Avocado, Cucumber and Scottish Salmon, Tuna on Top

BLACK Double Spicy Tuna

BLACK Double Spicy Tuna

$18.95

Natural Black Rice, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Double Spicy Tuna on Top

BLACK Caterpillar

$19.95

BLACK Yellowtail Kick

$20.95
BLACK Spicy Crab

BLACK Spicy Crab

$20.95

Natural Black Rice, Scottish Salmon, Avocado and Spicy Crab on Top with Eel Sauce

BLACK Cranberry Salmon Avo

$20.95
Black BLACK Dragon Eel

Black BLACK Dragon Eel

$21.95

Natural Black Rice, Avocado, Cucumber and Eel on Top

Premium Roll

Rainbow.

Rainbow.

$16.95

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber and Salmon, Tuna, Tobiko, Soybean sprout on top

Double Spicy Tuna.

Double Spicy Tuna.

$17.95

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber and Double spicy Tuna on top

Caterpillar.

Caterpillar.

$18.95

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber inside and Avocado on top

Yellowtail Kick.

$19.95

Yellowtail , Pickled Chayote inside. Yellowtail and Jalapeno on top

Spicy Crab

Spicy Crab

$19.95

Shrimp tempura , Avocado inside and Spicy Crab, spicy Mayo, Eel sauce on top

Cranberry Salmon Avo

Cranberry Salmon Avo

$19.95

Air Baked Teriyaki Salmon, Holland Pepper inside and Fresh Salmon, Cranberry Pearl on top. Picture shows fresh salmon inside.

Black Dragon Eel

Black Dragon Eel

$20.95

Avocado, cucumber, imitation Crab inside, Eel on Top. Picture shows natural Black rice Black Dragon Eel.

White Rice Sushi

California

California

$8.95

Imitation Crab, Avocado and Cucumber

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Spicy Tuna, Crunch and spicy mayo on top

Salmon Avo

Salmon Avo

$9.50

Scottish Salmon, Avocado

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$10.25
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.95

Avocado

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$8.95

Avoado, Cucumber

Tuna Avo.

Tuna Avo.

$9.50

Fresh Tuna and Avocado

Salmon/Tuna Avo

Salmon/Tuna Avo

$9.95

5 pcs of Salmon Avo and 5 pcs of Tuna Avo

Philadelphia

$9.50

Salmon and Cream cheese

Yellowtail

$10.25

Eel Avocado

$10.95

Eel and Avocado

Nigiri Sushi Mix 8 pcs

Nigiri Sushi Mix 8 pcs

$29.95

You can choose 8 pcs of fresh nigiri sushi. It comes with Choice of Salad.

Sashimi Mix 8 pcs

Sashimi Mix 8 pcs

$29.95

You can choose 8 pcs of Sashimi ( fresh raw fish). It comes with choice of salad.

Salmon Avo / Cali Combo 1

Salmon Avo / Cali Combo 1

$15.95

Salmon Avocado 10 pcs / California 5 pcs

Salmon Avo / Spicy Tuna Combo 2

Salmon Avo / Spicy Tuna Combo 2

$16.50

Salmon Avocado 10 pcs / Spicy Tuna 5 pcs

Spicy Tuna/ Cali Combo 3

Spicy Tuna/ Cali Combo 3

$15.95

Spicy Tuna 10 pcs / California 5 pcs

A La Carte Nigiri Sushi

A La Carte Nigiri Sushi

Salmon Nigiri

$3.95

Tuna Nigiri

$3.95

Shrimp Nigiri

$3.95

Yellowtail Nigiri

$4.45

Eel Nigiri

$4.95

:Gold Tuna:

$4.95

A La Carte Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi (1 pc)

$3.95

Tuna Sashimi (1 pc)

$3.95

Yellowtail Sashimi (1 pc)

$4.45

Eel Sashimi (1 pc)

$4.95

Gold Tuna Sashimi (1 pc)

$4.95

Udon

Beef Udon.

Beef Udon.

$18.90

Most POPULAR---Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with baby Spinach, dried nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and soy sauce Marinated Beef on Top.

Shrimp Tempura Udon.

Shrimp Tempura Udon.

$19.90

Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with baby Spinach, dried nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and 2 pcs of Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Udon

Chicken Udon

$18.90

Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with Mussels, Clams, Squid, Shrimp Tempura, Baby Spinach, Dried Nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and Marinated Chicken on Top

udon

$15.95

Rice Bowl

~~BEEF Bowl~~

~~BEEF Bowl~~

$16.95

Japanese White Rice Bowl with Soy sauce base-Marinated Beef, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice

~~CHICKEN Bowl~~

~~CHICKEN Bowl~~

$16.95

Japanese White Rice Bowl with grilled- marinated Chicken, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice

~~SALMON Bowl~~

~~SALMON Bowl~~

$17.95

Japanese White Rice Bowl with 430F, 10 min air baked Salmon, air baked cauliflower, steamed Broccoli, carrot, cherry tomato, scallion , Shrimp shumai and dumpling. It comes with teriyaki sauce. Choice of natural black rice or white rice

~~Unagi Don~~

$26.00

Dumpling

Steamed PORK Dumpling

Steamed PORK Dumpling

$9.95

Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce

Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling

Steamed SHRIMP Dumpling

$9.95

Steamed Shrimp Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce

Steamed VEGGIE Dumpling

Steamed VEGGIE Dumpling

$9.50

Steamed vegetable dumpling stuffed with mixture of cabbage, carrot, mushroom, scallion, radish inside. 5 pieces and home made dumpling sauce

Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$9.25
Sal Avo Hand Roll

Sal Avo Hand Roll

$9.25
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$9.50

Salad

Fresh Sashimi Salad with Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Seaweed salad
Sea salted Edamame

Sea salted Edamame

$5.95
Avocado Green salad

Avocado Green salad

$10.95
Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$6.95

8 oz Seaweed salad

Sashimi Salad

$21.95

Small hot food

Steamed SHUMAI.

Steamed SHUMAI.

$6.95

shrimp shumai steamed

Miso soup.

Miso soup.

$4.95
White Rice

White Rice

$3.95
Black Rice.

Black Rice.

$4.95

2pcs Side shrimp tempura.

$6.95

Sauce & Dressing

Teriyaki

$0.95

Eel sauce

$0.95

Spicy Mayo

$0.95

ginger

$0.75

ginger dressing

$1.25

Drink

Green tea bottle (ITOEN)

$4.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Spring Water

$2.00

San pellegrino can

$3.25

Mochi

$3.95

Green tea can

$3.75

Make Your Own Sushi Box

4 Roll Box (Choose 4 roll for 2 roll price)

4 Roll Box (Choose 4 roll for 2 roll price)

$24.95

you can choose 4 different rolls for the price of 2 rolls. it comes with choice of salad as well as choice of natural black rice.

Sushi / Roll Box

Sushi / Roll Box

$27.50

You can choose 1 roll and 4 Nigiri Sushi. It comes with Choice of salad as well as choice of black rice

Omakase Box

Omakase Box

$30.95

Choice of 8 pieces of fresh Nigiri Sushi. It comes with choice of Salad.

Sashimi Box

Sashimi Box

$30.95

you can choose 8 pcs of fresh Sashimi ( raw fish) with choice of salad

Premium Roll Box ( 2 Premium Rolls)

Premium Roll Box ( 2 Premium Rolls)

$34.95

Choice of 2 Premium Roll (10pcs ea.)+Choice of Salad.

Make Your Own Teriyaki Bento

Make Your Own Teriyaki Bento Box

Make Your Own Teriyaki Bento Box

$22.95

You can choose teriyaki from air baked Salmon, Marinated Beef or Grilled chicken as well as Choice of rice or Sushi like spicy tuna or Salmon Avo with choice of salad. it comes with Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable dumpling, Shrimp Shumai, Japanese egg, air Baked broccoli, carrot, pickled cucumber and kani.

Sushi + Teriyaki

Any Pick 3 (Sushi + Teriyaki)

Any Pick 3 (Sushi + Teriyaki)

$18.95

You can choose ANY 3 items ( Sushi Rolls or Teriyaki) and Choice of Salad or Miso Soup. Literally ANY Pick 3.

All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

980 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

Directions

