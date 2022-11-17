Sushi & Co
366 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
67 Nassau Street, New York, NY 10038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grubbs TakeAway - Williams St. - 136 William Street
No Reviews
136 William Street New York, NY 07030
View restaurant
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats - Brookfield Place
No Reviews
230 Vesey St New York, NY 10282
View restaurant
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Fulton - 125 Fulton Street
No Reviews
125 Fulton Street New York, NY 10038
View restaurant