Sushi.Com Japanese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

7178 Muirfield Drive

Dublin, OH 43017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Edamame

$6.25

Boiled Japanese soy bean, lightly salted

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

spicy tuna topped with sesame seeds

California Roll

$6.75

crabstick, avocado, cucumber and sesame

Sushi

Appetizers (From Sushi Bar)

Beef Tataki

$15.95

Thinly sliced seared Angus beef wrapped with shredded onion, topped with scallions, sesame & masago served with ponzu sauce

Ebi Su

$13.95

Shrimp with sliced cucumber, wakame & sesame served with yuzu sauce

Ika-Uni-Masago

$15.95

Shredded squid, sea urchin & masago topped with pickled wasabi & a quail egg

Kani Su

$13.95

Kani with sliced cucumber, wakame & sesame served with yuzu sauce

Oshinko

$7.75

Assorted Japanese pickles

Salmon Carpaccio

$18.95

Sliced salmon & ikura served with a special sauce and sesame

Sashimi Appetizer

$19.95

6 pieces of assorted sashimi, chef's choice

Sunomono

$13.95

Assorted seafood with sliced cucumber, wakame, & sesame served with yuzu sauce

Sushi Sampler

$15.95

4 pieces of assorted sushi, chef's choice

Tako Su

$13.95

Sliced octopus with sliced cucumber, wakame & sesame served with yuzu sauce

Tako Wasa

$14.95

Sliced octopus served with wasabi ponzu, topped with shredded onion, pickle wasabi, scallions, masago, & sesame

Tartar Trio

$16.95

Chunks of tuna, salmon, white fish & avocado, topped with masago, sesame, scallions & chef's special sauce, served with 4 pcs tempura ohba

Tuna Carpaccio

$18.95

Tuna & avocado served with special sauce and sesame

Tuna Tartar

$16.95

Chunks of tuna & avocado, topped with masago, sesame, scallions & chef's special sauce, served with 4pcs tempura ohba

Tuna Tataki

$18.95

Thinly sliced tuna served on top of a bed of mixed greens, served with ponzu sauce, masago & sesame

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$18.95

Sliced yellowtail & jalapeño served with special sauce and sesame

Salad

Green Salad

$4.95

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Avocado Salad

$6.95

Kani Salad

$8.50

Spring Salad

$8.95

Special Crab Salad

$10.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$14.95

House Special Salad

$15.95

Sliced pepper tuna & Cajun white tuna served on top of a bed of green salad, seaweed salad, kanikama, & sesame seeds, served with ponzu sauce

Tuna Salad

$16.95

Sliced tuna & avocado on top of a bed of mixed greens, served with special sauce, masago, & sesame seeds

Black Pepper Tuna Salad

$16.95

Sliced tuna & avocado on top of a bed of mixed greens, served with special sauce, masago, & sesame seeds

Ala Cart

Tuna

$8.50

Blue Fin Tuna

$10.00

White Tuna

$7.50

Seared Black Pepper Tuna

$8.50

Cajun White Tuna

$8.00

O Toro

$15.00

Chu Toro

$13.00

Salmon

$8.50

Smoked Salmon

$8.50

Hamachi

$8.50

Madai

$9.50

Fluke

$8.50

Aji

$9.50

Saba

$8.00

Shima Aji

$9.50

Orata Tai

$8.50Out of stock

Tako

$8.50

Tsubugai

$7.50

Hotate

$9.50

Ika

$8.00

Ebi

$7.00

Botan Ebi

$15.00

Kanikama

$7.00

Kani

$10.00

Masago

$8.00

Tobiko

$8.00

Ikura

$9.50

Inari

$6.00

Tamago

$6.00

Uni

$13.00

Unagi

$9.50

Maki

California Roll

$6.75

crabstick, avocado, cucumber and sesame

Tuna Roll

$6.75

tuna wrapped with seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

$6.75

salmon wrapped with seaweed out side

Yellowtail Roll

$6.75

Yellowtail and scallions

Alaskan Roll

$7.50

salmon, avocado and sesame seeds

Philly Roll

$7.50

smoked salmon. cucumber, cream cheese and sesame seeds

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$8.00

eel, cucumber, sesame seeds, top with eel sauce

Eel & Avocado Roll

$8.00

eel, avocado and sesame seeds top with eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

spicy tuna topped with sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

spicy salmon topped with sesame seeds

Spicy YT

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and masago topped with sesame seeds

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

salmon skin and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

cucumber wrapped with seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

$5.50

avocado wrapped with seaweed outside

Futomaki Roll

$7.50

assorted Japanese pickles (yamagobo, kappyo and oshinko), cucumber, avocado and tamago wrapped with seaweed outside

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$7.75

spicy tuna, tempura flake and sesame seeds on top

Crunchy Yellowtail Roll

$7.75

spicy yellowtail and tempura flakes topped with sesame seeds

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$7.75

spicy salmon and tempura flakes topped with sesame seeds

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.75

sweet potato tempura topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce

Crunchy Crab Roll

$8.25

spicy crabsticks and tempura flakes, topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.95

spicy scallop and tempura flakes, topped with sesame seeds

Natto Roll

$6.00

fermented soybean wrapped with seaweed

Kanpyo Roll

$6.00

kanpyo wrapped with seaweed

Ume Shiso Roll

$6.00

ume shiso wrapped with seaweed

Idaho Roll

$7.50

Chef's Special Roll

Ahi

$16.95

Spicy king crab, avocado, & jalapeño, topped with seared tuna & mixed green with sesame ponzu sauce

Angry Tuna

$15.95

Black pepper tuna & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, wasabi mayo, & spicy mayo

Buckeyes

$16.95

Cooked. King crab, asparagus, & tempura flakes, topped with eel tempura, cream cheese tempura, yellowtail tempura, tobiko, & special spicy sauce

Crazy Salmon

$14.95

Spicy salmon & tempura flakes, topped with sliced salmon & avocado

Crazy Tuna

$14.95

Spicy tuna & tempura flakes, topped with sliced tuna & avocado

Crusade

$15.95

King crab, mayo, & masago, topped with sliced seared black pepper tuna

Dublin

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, mango, & spicy tuna, wrapped with soy paper, topped with wasabi mayo & eel sauce

Fire Cracker

$15.95

Fresh salmon, avocado & mayo, topped with fresh salmon & hot sauce

Golden Dragon

$13.95

Salmon, asparagus, & tempura flakes, topped with sliced mango & masago

Green Caterpillar

$14.95

Cooked. Eel & cream cheese, topped with sliced avocado & eel sauce

King Lobster

$15.50

Cooked. Lobster tail tempura, cucumber, avocado, crabstick, & spicy mayo, topped with masago

Mexican

$14.95

Cooked. Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, & jalapeño, topped with white tuna, seared with teriyaki sauce, scallions, & tobiko

Miami Heat

$11.95

Tuna, whitefish, fresh salmon, cucumber, & hot sauce topped with sesame seeds

New Orleans

$15.95

Cooked shrimp, Cajun sauce, & avocado, topped with sliced yellowtail, masago, & scallions

Pacific

$15.95

Shrimp tempura & spicy crabstick, topped with sliced tuna & chef's special sauce

Pocono Mountain

$10.95

Cooked. Chopped shrimp, crabstick, & masago mixed with mayo on top of seaweed rice roll, then baked

Rainbow

$14.95

California roll topped with sliced tuna, salmon, whitefish, avocado and sesame seeds

Red Army

$14.95

Fried shrimp, avocado & eel sauce, topped with spicy tuna & hot sauce

Rock-n-Roll

$12.95

Cooked. Salmon, eel, cucumber, & cream cheese, deep-fried, topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo

Spider

$12.50

Cooked. Softshell crab tempura, masago, crabstick, cucumber, & avocado topped with eel sauce

Super White Tuna

$14.50

Spicy white tuna, crabstick, & mango, wrapped with soy paper, topped with tempura flakes, wasabi mayo, & eel sauce

Sushi.com

$17.95

Spicy king crab & tempura flakes, topped with sweet shrimp & avocado

Tiger

$10.95

Cooked. Smoked salmon, jalapeño, masago, & cream cheese, deep-fried, rolled with soy paper

Very California

$12.95

Cooked. Chopped shrimp, crabstick, & masago mixed with mayo, served on top of California roll then bake

Volcano

$13.95

Cooked. Salmon, tuna, & whitefish, deep-fried, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, chef's special sauce, scallions, & assorted tobiko

Yama

$14.95

Cooked. Eel, shrimp tempura, & avocado, topped with tempura flakes, eel sauce, & wasabi mayo

Yummy

$14.95

Cooked. Fried shrimp, avocado, & spicy mayo, topped with crabstick & eel sauce

Special Menu

Baked Salmon Roll

$16.95

Spicy kani kama & cream cheese, topped with sliced fresh salmon & thinly sliced lemon, bake with teriyaki sauce, topped with tobiko & scallion

Bengal Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber & tempura flakes, topped with crabstick & eel sauce

Coral Roll

$16.95

Spicy salmon & cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy crab salad, & scallions

Fancy California Roll

$15.95

California roll tempura, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce, & spicy mayo

Fantastic Roll

$16.95

Spicy king crab & tempura flakes, topped with seared black pepper tuna, ebi, & avocado

Freddy Roll

$18.95

Soft-shell crab tempura & spicy mayo, topped with eel, tobiko, scallions, sesame, & eel sauce

Legend Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura & eel, topped with lobster salad, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce, & masago

Ninja Turtle Roll

$18.95

Lobster tail tempura, spicy mayo, avocado & crabstick, topped with seared black pepper tuna, seared Cajun white tuna, avocado, scallions, & masago

Ocean Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna & mango, topped with spicy kani kama, tempura flakes, & scallions

Pink Panther Roll

$15.95

Avocado & tamago, wrapped with pink soy paper, topped with chopped shrimp, crab, crabstick, masago, & scallions, bake with a special sauce

Randy Roll

$16.95

Tuna, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes, topped with fried tuna, tempura flakes, masago, eel sauce, and wasabi mayo

Summer Roll

$16.95

Tuna, salmon, white fish, & avocado, wrapped with cucumber, topped with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, sesame, tobiko, & scallions

Tan Roll

$18.95

Spicy toro and tempura flakes, topped with sliced scallop, seared with teriyaki sauce, mayo, tobiko, & scallions

UPS Roll

$18.95

Tobiko & sesame shrimp tempura & cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, mayo, eel sauce, and scallions

Veggie Heaven Roll

$13.95

Cucumber, avocado, kawari, & assorted Japanese pickles, topped with avocado & inari

Entrée (From Sushi Bar)

Sushi Regular

$26.95

7 pieces assorted sushi (chef's choice) and a California roll

Sushi Deluxe

$30.95

9 pieces assorted sushi (chef's choice) and a tuna roll

Sashimi Regular

$30.95

11 pieces assorted sashimi (chef's choice) served with a bowl of rice

Sashimi Deluxe

$35.95

14 pieces assorted sashimi (chef's choice) served with a bowl of rice

Sashimi Trio

$30.95

3 pieces salmon sashimi, 3 pieces tuna sashimi, and 3 pieces yellowtail sashimi served with a bowl of rice

Sushi and Sashimi Combination

$41.95

5 pieces assorted sushi, 9 pieces assorted sashimi (chef's choice), and a California roll

Chirashi

$27.95

Assorted sashimi (chef's choice) served on top of a bed of seasoned rice

Tekka Don

$25.95

Sliced tuna served on top of a bed of seasoned rice

Salmon and Ikura Don

$25.95

Sliced salmon and salmon roe served on top of a bed of seasoned rice

Tuna Lover

$25.95

3 pieces of tuna sushi, 3 pieces of tuna sashimi, and a tuna roll

Salmon Lover

$25.95

3 pieces of salmon sushi, 3 pieces of salmon sashimi, and a salmon roll

Sushi Trio

$26.95

2 pieces of salmon sushi, 2 pieces of tuna sushi, 2 pieces of yellowtail sushi, and a California roll

O Toro Set

$38.00

Chu Toro Set

$33.00

Blue Fin Tuna Set

$26.95

Sushi.Com Chef's Choice

Love Boat

$75.00

6 pieces assorted sushi, 10 pieces assorted sashimi, and choice of 1 maki & 1 chef's special roll

Titanic

$100.00

9 pieces assorted sushi, 15 pieces assorted sashimi and a choice of 2 chef's special rolls

Kitchen

Appetizers (From Kitchen)

Shumai

$6.25

Steamed or deep-fried (4 pieces)

Gyoza

$8.25

Pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed (5 pieces)

Jumbo Shumai

$8.95

Steamed shrimp dumplings (4 pieces)

Harumaki

$6.25

Japanese spring rolls (2 pieces)

Age Dashi Tofu

$7.50

Lightly fried tofu served with a special sauce

Hiyayako

$6.25

Cold tofu

Edamame

$6.25

Boiled Japanese soy bean, lightly salted

Yakitori

$7.25

Chicken on a skewer served with teriyaki sauce (2 pieces)

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Marinated chunk of chicken, deep-fried

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$7.95

Assorted vegetable, served with tempura sauce

Tempura Appetizer

$10.95

Fried shrimp & assorted fried vegetable or shrimp only, served with tempura sauce

Mool Mayo

$10.50

Baked mussels

Ika Maru Yaki

$14.50

Broiled squid, served with special ginger sauce

Kaki Fry

$14.95

Fried oyster (6 pieces)

Katsu Toji

$13.95

Lightly coated pork cutlet, deep-fried, cooked with special sauce, onion, & egg, topped with scallion

Saba Shioyaki

$14.95

Grilled mackerel

Hamachi Kama

$17.95

Grilled yellowtail jaw, seasoned, served with ponzu sauce

Tonkatsu Appetizer

$11.95

Deep-fried pork cutlet lightly coated with bread crumbs, served with katsu sauce

Soup

Miso

$3.95

Soybean paste broth, tofu, wakame, & scallions

Seafood Soup

$6.50

Soybean paste broth with tofu, scallion, wakame, shrimp, scallop, crabstick, & fishcakes

Noodle & Rice

Plain Udon

$9.95

Plain Udon Noodle Soup

Plain Soba

$9.95

Plain Soba Noodle Soup

Plain Ramen

$9.95

Plain Ramen Noodle Soup

Vegetable Udon

$14.95

Assorted Vegetable Udon Noodle Soup

Vegetable Soba

$14.95

Assorted Vegetable Soba Noodle Soup

Tempura Udon

$15.50

Shrimp tempura udon Noodle Soup

Tempura Soba

$15.50

Noodle soup

Hiyashi Chuka

$14.95

Cold noodle

Chicken Udon

$14.95

Chicken and assorted vegetable udon noodle soup

Chicken Soba

$14.95

Chicken and vegetable soba noodle soup

Shoyu Ramen

$15.50

Wakame, asparagus, bean sprout & scallion ramen noodle soup

Cha Shu Ramen

$15.95

Sliced pork with assorted vegetable ramen noodle soup

Yaki Udon

$13.95

Stir fry udon noodle with assorted vegetable and choice of protein

Yaki Soba

$13.95

Stir fry soba noodle with assorted vegetable and choice of protein

House Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with Vegetable, chicken, or shrimp

Entrée (From Kitchen)

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

Angus Beef Teriyaki

$24.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.95

Tempura Dinner

$18.95

Shrimp Temp Dinner

$20.95

Unaju

$29.95

BBQ eel served on a bed of rice

Katsu Don

$17.95

Tender pork or chicken cutlet lightly coated with bread crumbs, deep-fried, cook with special sauce & egg, and served on a bed of rice

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

White meat chicken lightly coated with bread crumbs, deep-fried, served with katsu sauce

Tonkatsu

$16.95

Tender pork cutlet lightly coated with bread crumbs, deep-fried and served with katsu sauce

Dessert

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.50

Red Bean Ice Cream

$3.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Mochi

$5.95

Cheesecake

$7.25

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.95

Green Tea Creme Brulee

$6.50

Trilogy

$7.95

Bar

Beverages

Perrier 330 Ml

$2.95

San Pellegrino 750 Ml

$6.95

Fiji Water

$4.00

Side

Side Order

Eel Sauce

$1.25

Gyoza Sauce

$1.25

Hot Mustard

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.25

Katsu Sauce

$1.25

Lg Salad Dressing

$5.25

Mayo

$1.25

Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

Sesame Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

Side Avocado

$4.50

Side Broccoli

$4.95

Side Carrot

$4.95

Side Cucumber

$4.00

Side Jalapeño

$2.00

Side Salad Dressing

$1.00

Sm Salad Dressing

$3.75

Spicy Mayo

$1.25

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Sweet Spicy Sauce

$1.25

Tempura Flakes

$1.25

Tempura Sauce

$1.25

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.25

Ume

$1.50

Wasabi Mayo

$1.25

White Rice

$2.50

Extra Soy Sauce

Gluten Free Soy

Low Sodium Soy

All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Sushi.Com! Home of delectable sushi and exceptional Japanese food. We are proud to serve you a high-quality menu of delicious appetizers, entrees, desserts and more. Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business so come in and let us tantalize your taste buds and enjoy a meal with us.﻿

7178 Muirfield Drive, Dublin, OH 43017

