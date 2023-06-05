Sushi.Com Japanese Restaurant
7178 Muirfield Drive
Dublin, OH 43017
Sushi
Appetizers (From Sushi Bar)
Beef Tataki
Thinly sliced seared Angus beef wrapped with shredded onion, topped with scallions, sesame & masago served with ponzu sauce
Ebi Su
Shrimp with sliced cucumber, wakame & sesame served with yuzu sauce
Ika-Uni-Masago
Shredded squid, sea urchin & masago topped with pickled wasabi & a quail egg
Kani Su
Kani with sliced cucumber, wakame & sesame served with yuzu sauce
Oshinko
Assorted Japanese pickles
Salmon Carpaccio
Sliced salmon & ikura served with a special sauce and sesame
Sashimi Appetizer
6 pieces of assorted sashimi, chef's choice
Sunomono
Assorted seafood with sliced cucumber, wakame, & sesame served with yuzu sauce
Sushi Sampler
4 pieces of assorted sushi, chef's choice
Tako Su
Sliced octopus with sliced cucumber, wakame & sesame served with yuzu sauce
Tako Wasa
Sliced octopus served with wasabi ponzu, topped with shredded onion, pickle wasabi, scallions, masago, & sesame
Tartar Trio
Chunks of tuna, salmon, white fish & avocado, topped with masago, sesame, scallions & chef's special sauce, served with 4 pcs tempura ohba
Tuna Carpaccio
Tuna & avocado served with special sauce and sesame
Tuna Tartar
Chunks of tuna & avocado, topped with masago, sesame, scallions & chef's special sauce, served with 4pcs tempura ohba
Tuna Tataki
Thinly sliced tuna served on top of a bed of mixed greens, served with ponzu sauce, masago & sesame
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Sliced yellowtail & jalapeño served with special sauce and sesame
Salad
Green Salad
Seaweed Salad
Avocado Salad
Kani Salad
Spring Salad
Special Crab Salad
Salmon Skin Salad
House Special Salad
Sliced pepper tuna & Cajun white tuna served on top of a bed of green salad, seaweed salad, kanikama, & sesame seeds, served with ponzu sauce
Tuna Salad
Sliced tuna & avocado on top of a bed of mixed greens, served with special sauce, masago, & sesame seeds
Black Pepper Tuna Salad
Sliced tuna & avocado on top of a bed of mixed greens, served with special sauce, masago, & sesame seeds
Ala Cart
Tuna
Blue Fin Tuna
White Tuna
Seared Black Pepper Tuna
Cajun White Tuna
O Toro
Chu Toro
Salmon
Smoked Salmon
Hamachi
Madai
Fluke
Aji
Saba
Shima Aji
Orata Tai
Tako
Tsubugai
Hotate
Ika
Ebi
Botan Ebi
Kanikama
Kani
Masago
Tobiko
Ikura
Inari
Tamago
Uni
Unagi
Maki
California Roll
crabstick, avocado, cucumber and sesame
Tuna Roll
tuna wrapped with seaweed outside
Salmon Roll
salmon wrapped with seaweed out side
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail and scallions
Alaskan Roll
salmon, avocado and sesame seeds
Philly Roll
smoked salmon. cucumber, cream cheese and sesame seeds
Eel & Cucumber Roll
eel, cucumber, sesame seeds, top with eel sauce
Eel & Avocado Roll
eel, avocado and sesame seeds top with eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna topped with sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon topped with sesame seeds
Spicy YT
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado and masago topped with sesame seeds
Salmon Skin Roll
salmon skin and cucumber, topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce
Cucumber Roll
cucumber wrapped with seaweed outside
Avocado Roll
avocado wrapped with seaweed outside
Futomaki Roll
assorted Japanese pickles (yamagobo, kappyo and oshinko), cucumber, avocado and tamago wrapped with seaweed outside
Crunchy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, tempura flake and sesame seeds on top
Crunchy Yellowtail Roll
spicy yellowtail and tempura flakes topped with sesame seeds
Crunchy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon and tempura flakes topped with sesame seeds
Sweet Potato Roll
sweet potato tempura topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce
Crunchy Crab Roll
spicy crabsticks and tempura flakes, topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce
Spicy Scallop Roll
spicy scallop and tempura flakes, topped with sesame seeds
Natto Roll
fermented soybean wrapped with seaweed
Kanpyo Roll
kanpyo wrapped with seaweed
Ume Shiso Roll
ume shiso wrapped with seaweed
Idaho Roll
Chef's Special Roll
Ahi
Spicy king crab, avocado, & jalapeño, topped with seared tuna & mixed green with sesame ponzu sauce
Angry Tuna
Black pepper tuna & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, wasabi mayo, & spicy mayo
Buckeyes
Cooked. King crab, asparagus, & tempura flakes, topped with eel tempura, cream cheese tempura, yellowtail tempura, tobiko, & special spicy sauce
Crazy Salmon
Spicy salmon & tempura flakes, topped with sliced salmon & avocado
Crazy Tuna
Spicy tuna & tempura flakes, topped with sliced tuna & avocado
Crusade
King crab, mayo, & masago, topped with sliced seared black pepper tuna
Dublin
Shrimp tempura, mango, & spicy tuna, wrapped with soy paper, topped with wasabi mayo & eel sauce
Fire Cracker
Fresh salmon, avocado & mayo, topped with fresh salmon & hot sauce
Golden Dragon
Salmon, asparagus, & tempura flakes, topped with sliced mango & masago
Green Caterpillar
Cooked. Eel & cream cheese, topped with sliced avocado & eel sauce
King Lobster
Cooked. Lobster tail tempura, cucumber, avocado, crabstick, & spicy mayo, topped with masago
Mexican
Cooked. Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, & jalapeño, topped with white tuna, seared with teriyaki sauce, scallions, & tobiko
Miami Heat
Tuna, whitefish, fresh salmon, cucumber, & hot sauce topped with sesame seeds
New Orleans
Cooked shrimp, Cajun sauce, & avocado, topped with sliced yellowtail, masago, & scallions
Pacific
Shrimp tempura & spicy crabstick, topped with sliced tuna & chef's special sauce
Pocono Mountain
Cooked. Chopped shrimp, crabstick, & masago mixed with mayo on top of seaweed rice roll, then baked
Rainbow
California roll topped with sliced tuna, salmon, whitefish, avocado and sesame seeds
Red Army
Fried shrimp, avocado & eel sauce, topped with spicy tuna & hot sauce
Rock-n-Roll
Cooked. Salmon, eel, cucumber, & cream cheese, deep-fried, topped with eel sauce & spicy mayo
Spider
Cooked. Softshell crab tempura, masago, crabstick, cucumber, & avocado topped with eel sauce
Super White Tuna
Spicy white tuna, crabstick, & mango, wrapped with soy paper, topped with tempura flakes, wasabi mayo, & eel sauce
Sushi.com
Spicy king crab & tempura flakes, topped with sweet shrimp & avocado
Tiger
Cooked. Smoked salmon, jalapeño, masago, & cream cheese, deep-fried, rolled with soy paper
Very California
Cooked. Chopped shrimp, crabstick, & masago mixed with mayo, served on top of California roll then bake
Volcano
Cooked. Salmon, tuna, & whitefish, deep-fried, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, chef's special sauce, scallions, & assorted tobiko
Yama
Cooked. Eel, shrimp tempura, & avocado, topped with tempura flakes, eel sauce, & wasabi mayo
Yummy
Cooked. Fried shrimp, avocado, & spicy mayo, topped with crabstick & eel sauce
Special Menu
Baked Salmon Roll
Spicy kani kama & cream cheese, topped with sliced fresh salmon & thinly sliced lemon, bake with teriyaki sauce, topped with tobiko & scallion
Bengal Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber & tempura flakes, topped with crabstick & eel sauce
Coral Roll
Spicy salmon & cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy crab salad, & scallions
Fancy California Roll
California roll tempura, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce, & spicy mayo
Fantastic Roll
Spicy king crab & tempura flakes, topped with seared black pepper tuna, ebi, & avocado
Freddy Roll
Soft-shell crab tempura & spicy mayo, topped with eel, tobiko, scallions, sesame, & eel sauce
Legend Roll
Shrimp tempura & eel, topped with lobster salad, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce, & masago
Ninja Turtle Roll
Lobster tail tempura, spicy mayo, avocado & crabstick, topped with seared black pepper tuna, seared Cajun white tuna, avocado, scallions, & masago
Ocean Roll
Spicy tuna & mango, topped with spicy kani kama, tempura flakes, & scallions
Pink Panther Roll
Avocado & tamago, wrapped with pink soy paper, topped with chopped shrimp, crab, crabstick, masago, & scallions, bake with a special sauce
Randy Roll
Tuna, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes, topped with fried tuna, tempura flakes, masago, eel sauce, and wasabi mayo
Summer Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, & avocado, wrapped with cucumber, topped with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, sesame, tobiko, & scallions
Tan Roll
Spicy toro and tempura flakes, topped with sliced scallop, seared with teriyaki sauce, mayo, tobiko, & scallions
UPS Roll
Tobiko & sesame shrimp tempura & cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, mayo, eel sauce, and scallions
Veggie Heaven Roll
Cucumber, avocado, kawari, & assorted Japanese pickles, topped with avocado & inari
Entrée (From Sushi Bar)
Sushi Regular
7 pieces assorted sushi (chef's choice) and a California roll
Sushi Deluxe
9 pieces assorted sushi (chef's choice) and a tuna roll
Sashimi Regular
11 pieces assorted sashimi (chef's choice) served with a bowl of rice
Sashimi Deluxe
14 pieces assorted sashimi (chef's choice) served with a bowl of rice
Sashimi Trio
3 pieces salmon sashimi, 3 pieces tuna sashimi, and 3 pieces yellowtail sashimi served with a bowl of rice
Sushi and Sashimi Combination
5 pieces assorted sushi, 9 pieces assorted sashimi (chef's choice), and a California roll
Chirashi
Assorted sashimi (chef's choice) served on top of a bed of seasoned rice
Tekka Don
Sliced tuna served on top of a bed of seasoned rice
Salmon and Ikura Don
Sliced salmon and salmon roe served on top of a bed of seasoned rice
Tuna Lover
3 pieces of tuna sushi, 3 pieces of tuna sashimi, and a tuna roll
Salmon Lover
3 pieces of salmon sushi, 3 pieces of salmon sashimi, and a salmon roll
Sushi Trio
2 pieces of salmon sushi, 2 pieces of tuna sushi, 2 pieces of yellowtail sushi, and a California roll
O Toro Set
Chu Toro Set
Blue Fin Tuna Set
Sushi.Com Chef's Choice
Kitchen
Appetizers (From Kitchen)
Shumai
Steamed or deep-fried (4 pieces)
Gyoza
Pan-fried, deep-fried, or steamed (5 pieces)
Jumbo Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings (4 pieces)
Harumaki
Japanese spring rolls (2 pieces)
Age Dashi Tofu
Lightly fried tofu served with a special sauce
Hiyayako
Cold tofu
Edamame
Boiled Japanese soy bean, lightly salted
Yakitori
Chicken on a skewer served with teriyaki sauce (2 pieces)
Chicken Karaage
Marinated chunk of chicken, deep-fried
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Assorted vegetable, served with tempura sauce
Tempura Appetizer
Fried shrimp & assorted fried vegetable or shrimp only, served with tempura sauce
Mool Mayo
Baked mussels
Ika Maru Yaki
Broiled squid, served with special ginger sauce
Kaki Fry
Fried oyster (6 pieces)
Katsu Toji
Lightly coated pork cutlet, deep-fried, cooked with special sauce, onion, & egg, topped with scallion
Saba Shioyaki
Grilled mackerel
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail jaw, seasoned, served with ponzu sauce
Tonkatsu Appetizer
Deep-fried pork cutlet lightly coated with bread crumbs, served with katsu sauce
Soup
Noodle & Rice
Plain Udon
Plain Udon Noodle Soup
Plain Soba
Plain Soba Noodle Soup
Plain Ramen
Plain Ramen Noodle Soup
Vegetable Udon
Assorted Vegetable Udon Noodle Soup
Vegetable Soba
Assorted Vegetable Soba Noodle Soup
Tempura Udon
Shrimp tempura udon Noodle Soup
Tempura Soba
Noodle soup
Hiyashi Chuka
Cold noodle
Chicken Udon
Chicken and assorted vegetable udon noodle soup
Chicken Soba
Chicken and vegetable soba noodle soup
Shoyu Ramen
Wakame, asparagus, bean sprout & scallion ramen noodle soup
Cha Shu Ramen
Sliced pork with assorted vegetable ramen noodle soup
Yaki Udon
Stir fry udon noodle with assorted vegetable and choice of protein
Yaki Soba
Stir fry soba noodle with assorted vegetable and choice of protein
House Fried Rice
Fried rice with Vegetable, chicken, or shrimp
Entrée (From Kitchen)
Chicken Teriyaki
Angus Beef Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki
Tempura Dinner
Shrimp Temp Dinner
Unaju
BBQ eel served on a bed of rice
Katsu Don
Tender pork or chicken cutlet lightly coated with bread crumbs, deep-fried, cook with special sauce & egg, and served on a bed of rice
Chicken Katsu
White meat chicken lightly coated with bread crumbs, deep-fried, served with katsu sauce
Tonkatsu
Tender pork cutlet lightly coated with bread crumbs, deep-fried and served with katsu sauce
Dessert
Side
Side Order
Eel Sauce
Gyoza Sauce
Hot Mustard
Hot Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Lg Salad Dressing
Mayo
Ponzu Sauce
Sesame Ponzu Sauce
Side Avocado
Side Broccoli
Side Carrot
Side Cucumber
Side Jalapeño
Side Salad Dressing
Sm Salad Dressing
Spicy Mayo
Sushi Rice
Sweet Spicy Sauce
Tempura Flakes
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Ume
Wasabi Mayo
White Rice
Extra Soy Sauce
Gluten Free Soy
Low Sodium Soy
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Sushi.Com! Home of delectable sushi and exceptional Japanese food. We are proud to serve you a high-quality menu of delicious appetizers, entrees, desserts and more. Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business so come in and let us tantalize your taste buds and enjoy a meal with us.
7178 Muirfield Drive, Dublin, OH 43017