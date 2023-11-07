Sushi Damu
13962 Newport Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Sushi Plates & Platters
Party Platters +4 FREE SODA
- SUSHI & ROLL PARTY$144.35
For 4-6 Persons | 4 pcs. Tuna, 4 pcs. Salmon, 4 pcs. Yellowtail, 4 pcs. Albacore, 4 pcs. Shrimp, California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Crunchy Shrimp Roll, Caterpillar Roll, Rainbow Roll
- SUSHI PARTY TRAY B$202.90
For 4-6 Persons | 4 pcs. Ika, 8 pcs. Tuna, 8 pcs. Salmon, 8 pcs. Yellowtail, 8 pcs. Albacore, 8 pcs. Shrimp, 8 pcs. Unagi
- ROLL PARTY TRAY B$153.50
For 4-6 Persons | California Roll Spicy, Tuna Roll, Crunchy Shrimp Roll, Caterpillar, Rainbow, The Spicy ABG, Alaska, Hot Nite, Spicy Rainbow, Albacore Galore
Party Platters + 2 FREE SODA
- SUSHI PARTY TRAY A$125.40
For 2-4 Persons | 4 pcs. Tuna, 4 pcs. Albacore, 4 pcs. Shrimp, 4 pcs. Unagi, 8 pcs. Salmon, 8 pcs. Yellowtaill
- SALMON MULTI$102.10
For 4-6 Persons | First Kiss, Salmon Lover, Jen Jen, Philadelphia Roll, Salmon Maki, 5 pcs. Salmon Nigiri, 5 pcs. Salmon Sashimi
- PARADISE PLATTER$85.75
For 2-4 Persons | Aloha Fire, Cherry Bomb, Jen Jen, Exotic Tiger, Princess Salmon
- ROLL PARTY TRAY A$67.75
For 2-4 Persons | California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Crunchy Shrimp Roll, Caterpillar Roll, Rainbow Roll
Sushi Plates
- Special Sushi Set A$39.64
6 pcs. Sushi – Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Unagi, 8 pcs. Shrimp Crunch Roll
- Special Sushi Set B$48.06
8pcs. Sushi Tuna 2 pcs, Salmon 2pcs, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Unagi, 8 pcs. Shrimp Crunch Roll
- Classic Sushi Set A - CA$41.06
8 pcs. Sushi – Tuna 2 pcs, Salmon 2pcs, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Unagi, 8 pcs. California Roll
- Classic Sushi Set B - Spicy Tuna$43.06
8 pcs. Sushi – Tuna 2 pcs, Salmon 2pcs, Yellowtail, Albacore, Shrimp, Unagi, 8 pcs. Spicy Tuna Roll
Rolls
Signature Rolls
- Tustin$17.95
experience the fusion of flavors in TUSTIN - a delectable blend of fresh yellowtail and tuna wrapped in soy paper, topped with creamy avocado and savory salmon (8pcs).
- Super Burrito$15.95
experience a flavor-packed bite with our Super Burrito Sushi - a delightful combination of fresh tuna, salmon, creamy avocado, and succulent crab all rolled up in delicate soy paper. Perfect for a quick and satisfying indulgence!
- Jessica Albacore$15.95
a tantalizing sushi dish, Jessica Albacore consists of spicy tuna and avocado wrapped in succulent albacore, making for a mouthwatering treat in just three pieces.
- Jen Jen$15.95
savory spicy crab and creamy avocado, encased in fresh salmon perfection, served in a delightful trio (3pcs).
- Honeymoon$15.95
featuring creamy avocado, succulent crab, and crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in refreshing cucumber skin. Enjoy 5 pieces of pure bliss in every order.
- Golden State$15.95
a delicious blend of creamy and crispy textures, the Golden State roll features shrimp tempura and creamy avocado and cream cheese, topped with spicy crab for a flavorful kick. Enjoy 8 pieces of this tasty treat!
- Far East$15.95
this roll is made with shrimp tempura, creamy cheese, and avocado, and is topped with smoked salmon and fresh avocado slices. Perfectly crafted and ready to satisfy your cravings, this roll comes in 8 pieces.
- EX GF$17.95
this soy-wrapped delight features a tantalizing combination of spicy tuna, succulent crab, and creamy avocado, harmoniously blended together. (8pcs)
- EX BF$17.95
enjoy the fiery flavors of the EX-BF roll, featuring spicy crab and tuna, creamy avocado, all wrapped in delicate soy paper and topped with slices of fresh albacore, yellowtail, and salmon. Served in a set of 8 pieces.
- Damu$15.95
savor the delicious blend of fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail, creamy avocado, and succulent crab in our DAMU roll. This delectable sushi roll is wrapped in delicate soy paper, adding a unique texture to every bite. With 8pcs per serving.
- Cherry Bomb$15.95
a delicious combination of fresh salmon and creamy avocado, topped with succulent tuna. Bursting with flavor and texture, this dish is a true delight for sushi enthusiasts. Served in 5pcs.
- Yellowtail Star$17.95
delight your taste buds with our Yellowtail Star roll! Featuring a spicy tuna and shrimp tempura filling, topped with creamy avocado, crispy deep-fried jalapeño, and succulent slices of yellowtail, this roll is a true star of our menu.
- Spicy ABG$17.95
the Spicy ABG is a fiery roll that packs a punch with spicy tuna and jalapeño, topped with creamy avocado and seared salmon for a mouthwatering experience. Enjoy 8 pieces of this bold and flavorful sushi roll.
- Spicy Rainbow$17.95
experience a burst of flavor with our Spicy Rainbow roll! Our spicy tuna roll is topped with fresh slices of tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, and creamy avocado, making every bite a colorful adventure.
- Sunshine$15.95
brighten up your day with our Sunshine roll! Spicy tuna and creamy avocado are topped with succulent albacore and zesty red onions, for a burst of flavor in every bite. Served in 8 delicious pieces.
- Monster$17.95
get ready to tackle the MONSTER - a mouth-watering creation of spicy tuna, deep-fried jalapeno, and shrimp tempura topped with crispy eel! Served as 8 pieces.
- First Kiss$15.95
featuring a spicy tuna and creamy avocado center, topped with tender slices of fresh salmon, this dish is a perfect blend of textures and flavors. Served in 8pcs.
- Aloha Fire$16.95
combining the bold flavors of spicy tuna and deep-fried jalapeño with succulent seared tuna and crispy garlic chips on top, this roll is a true feast for the senses. Served in 8pcs.
- All Hail Yellowtail$16.95
featuring a zesty mix of spicy tuna and cilantro, topped with succulent yellowtail and slices of fresh jalapeno. Served in 8pcs, this roll offers a delightful explosion of flavors.
- Albacore Galore$16.95
featuring a tantalizing combination of spicy tuna and deep-fried jalapeno, topped with luscious albacore, creamy avocado, and crispy onion. Served in 8pcs.
- 911$13.95
an explosive combination of spicy tuna roll topped with creamy avocado that will ignite your taste buds. Served in 8pcs, this roll is perfect for those who crave a spicy kick with every bite.
- Special Request$17.95
filled with mouthwatering spicy crab, crispy shrimp tempura, and creamy avocado, all topped off with fresh slices of salmon and wrapped in delicate soy paper. Perfect for satisfying your sushi cravings! (5pcs)
- Princess Salmon$17.95
indulge in our Princess Salmon roll, made with spicy crab and fresh asparagus wrapped in sushi rice and nori, and topped with succulent slices of salmon and zesty lemon (8pcs).
- Yoshi$15.95
savor the taste of the sea with our YOSHI roll! Indulge in a perfect blend of fresh and savory flavors as broiled shrimp and creamy avocado sit atop a classic California roll.
- Spider$17.95
crispy soft shell crab, succulent crab meat, and creamy avocado all wrapped up in one tasty package – that's the Spider roll (5pcs).
- Salmon Lover$15.95
featuring a savory combination of salmon tempura, crab, and avocado topped with fresh slices of salmon, this dish is sure to satisfy your cravings. Enjoy 5 pieces per order.
- Rainbow$15.95
savor the vibrant and colorful flavors of our RAINBOW sushi roll. This classic California roll is topped with a rainbow of fresh and succulent tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, and creamy avocado slices, making it a feast for both the eyes and taste buds. With 8 pieces per serving.
- Hot Nite$15.95
made with succulent crab, crispy shrimp tempura, and creamy avocado, all topped off with spicy tuna and a generous sprinkle of crunchy tempura flakes. With 8 pieces per serving.
- Exotic Tiger$17.95
this mouth-watering dish features succulent crab, creamy avocado, and crispy shrimp tempura, topped with deliciously tender eel, fresh salmon, and more avocado. With 8pcs per serving.
- Crunchy Shrimp$15.95
featuring succulent shrimp tempura, creamy avocado, and savory crab, topped with a crunchy layer of tempura flakes, this dish is a delight for the senses. Served in 8pcs.
- Coconut Shrimp$15.95
delicate coconut shrimp, succulent crab, and creamy avocado come together to create a harmonious blend of flavors. Each bite offers a satisfying crunch that is sure to tantalize your taste buds.
- Calamari Tempura$15.95
featuring succulent pieces of calamari wrapped in creamy avocado and crab. With 5 pcs in each serving, this delicious roll offers the perfect balance of textures and flavors, making it a delectable treat for any seafood lover.
Cut Rolls
Baked Rolls
- Dragon Breath$17.95
features a tempting combination of eel and creamy avocado on top of a flavorful mix of spicy crab, shrimp tempura, and cream cheese. Served on a sizzling flaming plate, Dragon Breath is a feast for the senses that will leave you breathless.
- Baked Jen Jen$15.95
featuring spicy crab and creamy avocado wrapped in tender slices of baked salmon, this dish is a mouthwatering treat for any sushi lover. Served in 3pcs.
- Alaska, Baked$15.95
featuring creamy avocado and spicy crab, finished with succulent baked salmon on top. Savor the flavors of the ocean in every bite with this 8-piece delight!
- Yummy California$15.95
enjoy the delectable flavors of the sea with our Yummy California roll! Featuring a classic California roll topped with fresh, flavorful chopped salmon, tuna, and yellowtail. Savor the taste of the ocean in every bite with this delightful 4-piece sushi roll.
- Dynamite, Baked$17.95
this delicious roll consists of a classic California roll topped with mouth-watering baked spicy crab, scallop, and salmon. Served in 4pcs, Dynamite is the perfect choice for sushi lovers who enjoy bold and spicy flavors.
- Craw Me Daddy, Baked$15.95
this baked delicacy features a classic California roll topped with juicy and flavorful baked crawfish. Served in 4pcs.
- Charlie's Angel, Baked$15.95
a classic California roll topped with savory baked yellowtail, this dish is a delightful combination of textures and flavors that will leave you in bliss. Served in 8pcs.
- Caterpillar$15.95
a delectable combination of rich and savory eel and creamy avocado on top of a classic California roll. Served in 8pcs, this roll is a crowd-pleaser that will satisfy any sushi lover's cravings.
- Baskin Scallop, Baked$15.95
a mouth-watering treat that combines the classic flavors of a California roll with the rich and savory taste of baked scallops. Served in 4pcs, this delightful dish is the perfect combination of creamy and crunchy textures that will leave you wanting more.
Izakaya
Izakaya Online
- Mozzarella$9.95
Golden and crispy on the outside, warm and gooey on the inside - our deep-fried Mozzarella with jalapeño is a melt-in-your-mouth treat . Served in a portion of 8 pieces.
- Udon$12.95
classic Japanese noodle soup made with thick udon noodles, vegetables, and savory broth.
- Yummy Crunch$11.95
A mouth-watering appetizer that features deep-fried wonton skin with a blend of mixed fish on top. Each bite is a crispy and savory delight, offering a delicious combination of textures and flavors.
- Vegas Roll$17.95
a deep-fried delight that combines the finest ingredients. Savor the flavors of tuna, salmon, izumi dai, and cream cheese, perfectly complemented by the spicy tuna and creamy avocado.
- Takoyaki$6.95
Osaka style octopus ball / served with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flake on top (6pcs)
- Spicy Tuna Tempura$12.95
experience the perfect balance of heat and crunch as spicy tuna, succulent crab, and creamy avocado are enveloped in a light, crispy tempura batter. Each bite offers a tantalizing explosion of flavors and textures.
- Vegetable Tempura$8.95
a delicious and healthy vegetarian dish that features a medley of assorted vegetables, each battered and deep-fried to perfection.
- Shrimp Tempura$11.95
made with succulent shrimp that are coated with a light batter and deep-fried to perfection, this dish is a crispy and juicy delight that you won't want to miss.
- Sesame Chicken$8.95
mouth-watering dish that features 10 pieces of juicy and tender chicken, each coated with sesame seeds and deep-fried to perfection.
- House Salad$6.95
delightful mix of fresh greens, crispy vegetables, and a homemade dressing that perfectly complements the flavors.
- Sashimi Salad$15.95
Indulge in our fresh and flavorful sashimi salad, expertly prepared with a variety of premium cuts of fish and delicately arranged on a bed of mixed greens and topped with a savory dressing.
- Salmon Skin Salad$9.95
a flavorful and healthy combination of crispy salmon skin, fresh greens, and a variety of vegetables, all dressed in a zesty and tangy dressing.
- Salmon Crunch Roll$11.95
experience a delightful symphony of flavors and textures with our Salmon Crunch roll. Indulge in the succulent combination of fresh salmon, crisp asparagus, and creamy avocado, expertly wrapped in delicate soy paper and deep-fried to perfection.
- Monkey Ball$9.95
Unique and delicious appetizer that features 8 pieces of deep-fried jalapeno peppers stuffed with a delectable blend of spicy tuna and cream cheese.
- Miso Soup$3.95
classic and comforting Japanese soup made with a savory broth and fermented soybean paste.
- Krispy Rice$10.95
featuring 4 pieces of deep-fried rice topped with spicy tuna and avocado. Each bite is a crunchy and savory delight that will leave you craving for more.
- Gyoza$8.99
a classic Japanese dish that features 6 pieces of deep-fried dumplings, each filled with a savory blend of pork and vegetables. The crispy and golden-brown exterior perfectly complements the tender and juicy filling.
- Egg Roll$6.95
Deep fried vegetables wrapped in wanton paper.(3pcs)
- Spicy Tuna Taco$4.95
Stirred fried spicy tuna, Onion, Cilantor, Tortilla with House spicy mayo (1pc)
- Fish Taco$4.95
deep fried fish, Onion, Cilantro, Tortilla with House spicy mayo
- Garlic Edamame$7.95
delectable dish that features soybeans cooked with garlic in a stir-fry style. The dish is perfect for those who love the earthy and savory taste of soybeans, combined with the bold and pungent flavor of garlic.
- Edamame$6.95
classic and simple dish that features steamed soybeans sprinkled with salt. The dish is perfect for those who love the earthy and savory taste of soybeans, combined with a hint of saltiness.
- Crispy Cali$13.95
experience a delectable twist on a classic favorite with our Crispy Cali roll. Indulge in the irresistible combination of a California roll, expertly deep-fried to perfection.
- Calamari Rings$9.95
made with 10 pieces of tender squid, each piece is coated with a light batter and deep-fried to perfection, giving it a delicious crunch with every bite.
- Chicken Teriyaki$13.95
featuring tender and juicy chicken glazed with our signature teriyaki sauce.
- Beef Teriyaki$14.95
featuring tender, juicy slices of beef glazed with our signature teriyaki sauce.
- Baked Mussel$11.95
served in a portion of 5 pieces, each mussel is oven-baked to perfection, giving it a deliciously crispy exterior with a juicy and flavorful interior.
- Agedashi Tofu$5.95
Features deep-fried tofu served in a savory broth. The tofu is carefully prepared to ensure it is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, creating a delightful contrast of textures.
Rice Bowls
- Unagi Bowl$16.95+
features savory grilled eel glazed with sweet and savory sauce served over a bed of steaming hot rice.
- Beef Sukiyaki$12.95+
made with tender slices of beef simmered in a sweet and savory broth, along with an assortment of fresh vegetables over a bed of steaming hot rice.
- Ten Donburi$14.95+
featuring crispy tempura shrimp and vegetables served over a bed of fluffy steamed rice.
- Salmon Teriyaki$12.95+
a delicious and healthy meal option that features a tender and juicy salmon fillet cooked in a sweet and savory teriyaki glaze, served on a bed of steamed rice, and topped with stir-fried vegetables.
- Chirashi$18.95+
a colorful assortment of fresh salmon, tuna, shrimp, yellowtail and egg sashimi and vegetables elegantly arranged on a bed of seasoned sushi rice.
- Chicken Katsu$11.95+
features a generous portion of tender, breaded chicken cutlets served over a bed of steaming white rice, and topped with our signature katsu sauce for a perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors.
- Tuna Donburi$18.95+
rice bowl filled with a generous portion of tender and flavorful tuna sashimi slices on top of a bed of fluffy rice.
- Salmon Donburi$18.95+
delicious and filling dish that is perfect for seafood lovers. The bowl features a bed of fluffy steamed rice topped with generous portions of fresh, high-quality salmon sashimi.
- Chicken Teriyaki$8.95+
delightful blend of tender and juicy chicken, glazed with our special homemade teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and accompanied by a refreshing green salad.
- Beef Teriyaki$9.95+
features tender slices of beef glazed with our house-made teriyaki sauce, served on a bed of steamed rice and accompanied by a side of steamed veggies.
Nigiri
- Yellowtail Nigiri$8.50
It has delicate savory flavor, high fat content which gives it a creamy, buttery texture, making it a popular choice for nigiri.
- Unagi Nigiri$8.95
It is rich in flavor and it has unique, meaty texture. It is a tasty type of seafood that offers a wealth of nutritional value.
- Tamago Nigiri$4.95
It has unique, slightly sweet taste. The combination of sweet and savory makes it sushi a treat for those who love complex flavors.
- Octopus (Tako) Nigiri$6.95
It is firm-textured, mild-flavored ingredient perfect for eating with a little soy sauce and wasabi.
- Spicy Scallops Nigiri$7.95
It is mild and slightly sweet, mixed with a spicy sauce. It is a sushi beginner-friendly item, perfect for spicy lovers.
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$7.95
Its flavor can be slightly salty and slightly smoky. It's packed with high quality protein, and several vitamins and minerals.
- Scallops Nigiri$6.95
It has extremely smooth, glossy flesh with a gentle and slightly sweet flavor. It is considered a eco-friendly choice.
- Salmon Nigiri$6.95
It has a very mild fish flavor, with very rich, smooth taste. Its mooth flavor makes it a safe, non-threatening choice for sushi beginners.
- Saba Nigiri$6.95
It has a bit saltiness, some notes of sourness from both the natural flavor of the fish and vinegar marinade, and deep umami.
- Masago Nigiri$6.95
It tastes similar to tobiko, and is a bit salty with ocean flavor. It has a slightly crunchy and sandy texture and goes well with rice.
- Kanikama Nigiri$5.95
The flavor of KaniKama is quite similar to that of real crab. It's mild with slightly sweet flavor and low in fat.
- Izumi Dai Nigiri$6.95
It is high quality, it is firm textured, has a mild, yet refreshing flavor that makes it perfect for light bites.
- Salmon Egg Ikura Nigiri$7.95
The flavor is briny, slightly fishy, and subtly sweet. It tastes kind of like the ocean, and it has a lot of umami.
- Squid Sushi Ika Nigiri$5.95
It has a very mild taste that can be defined as mostly sweet with a hint of seafood taste.
- Shrimp Sushi Ebi Nigiri$5.95
It has a very nice slightly sweet flavor that goes very well with the rice and it is quite tender and are similar to certain white fish.
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri$9.95
It's firm, not chewy, and has virtually no 'fishy' taste. It is much closer to a perfectly cooked piece of steak. It is rich in protein and contains many vitamins.
- Albacore Nigiri$6.95
It has a fairly firm texture. But it's also tender and easy to chew. It has a mild, savory flavor with a bit of sourness on the finish.