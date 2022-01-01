Sushi Friend 8727 N. Central Ave

A map showing the location of Sushi Friend 8727 N. Central AveView gallery

Sushi Friend

review star

No reviews yet

8727 N. Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Specials

Toro Plate

Toro Plate

$45.00Out of stock

3pc Sashimi, 2pc Nigiri, 6pc Toro Maki

Summer Roll (Cucumber Wrapped)

Summer Roll (Cucumber Wrapped)

$16.50

Cucumber Wrapped with Salmon, Crab Mix, Avocado, Ponzu Sauce

20pc Sashimi

$60.00

Chef Choice

Kev Plate

Kev Plate

$37.00

6pc Nigiri (Yellowtail, Salmon, Halibut) with Ponzu Sashimi (Tuna) with Ponzu Stingray Roll

Top Boy

Top Boy

$37.00

Seared Salmon Roll Fire Dragon Roll Stingray Roll

Platters

Large Platter

Large Platter

$100.00

16pc Sashimi 10pc Nigiri 2 Specialty Rolls 2 Basic Rolls

Small Platter

$68.00

9pc Sashimi 10pc Nigiri 1 Specialty Roll 2 Basic Rolls

Mixed Roll Platter

Mixed Roll Platter

$68.00

3 Specialty Rolls 4 Basic Rolls

Basic Roll Platter

$50.00

7 Basic Rolls

Bowls

Deluxe Sashimi Bowl

Deluxe Sashimi Bowl

$28.00
Sashimi Bowl

Sashimi Bowl

$18.00

9pc Sashimi, Crab Mix, Salad

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$17.00

5oz Hawaiian Poke, Crab Mix, Salad

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$17.00

5oz Spicy Tuna Poke, Crab Mix, Salad

Seared Salmon Bowl

Seared Salmon Bowl

$17.00

5oz Seared Salmon, Crab Mix, Salad

Dyno Bowl

Dyno Bowl

$15.00

2 Spicy Crab Mix Dyno, Crab Mix, Salad

Cali Bowl

Cali Bowl

$14.00

2 Crab Mix, Spicy Crab, Salad

Combos

Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Combo

$15.00

3pc Tuna, 3pc Yellowtail, 3pc Salmon

Sushi Combo

Sushi Combo

$13.50

4pc Sushi, 1 Roll

Basic Roll Combo

Basic Roll Combo

$13.00

2 Basic Rolls Your Choice

Specialty Rolls

Seared Salmon Roll

Seared Salmon Roll

$14.00

Spicy Crab Roll, Salmon on Top, Spicy Mayo, Torched, Sushi Sauce Drizzle

Fire Dragon Roll

Fire Dragon Roll

$14.00

Unagi and Crab Roll, Spicy Tuna, Sushi Sauce Drizzle

Friendly Salmon Roll

Friendly Salmon Roll

$14.00

Veggie Roll, Salmon, Ponzu, Cilantro Jalapeno Mix

Poke Roll

Poke Roll

$14.25

Crab Roll, Mixed Poke on Top

Stingray Roll

Stingray Roll

$13.00

Spicy Crab Roll, Cilantro Jalapeno Mix, Sweet Chili Sauce

Tuna Serrano Roll

Tuna Serrano Roll

$14.00

Spicy Crab Roll, Takwan (Pickled Radish), Tuna, Serrano Pepper, Ponzu Sauce

Sunnyslope Roll

Sunnyslope Roll

$14.00

Spicy Crab Roll, Salmon, Avocado on Top

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Cali Roll, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Avocado

Scallop Dyno Roll

Scallop Dyno Roll

$14.00

Spicy Crab Roll, Scallop, Spicy Mayo, Torched, Sushi Sauce Drizzle

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

Unagi and Crab Roll, Avocado, Sushi Sauce Drizzle

Basic Rolls

Cali Roll

$7.00

Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.00

Spicy Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.75

Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$8.75

Yellowtail, Scallion, Cucumber

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.50

2 Jumbo Scallop, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Takwan (Pickled Radish), Yamagobo (Burdock)

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado and Cucumber

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna Only

Hand Rolls

Cali Hand Roll

$3.50

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Cali Hand Roll

$3.50

Spicy Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$3.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Spicy Yellow Hand Roll

$4.35

Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber

Yellowtail Scallion Hand Roll

$4.35

Yellowtail Scallion, Cucumber

Salmon Avocado Hand Roll

$4.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$5.25

Scallop, Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Veggie Hand Roll

$3.50

Cucumber, Avocado, Takwan (Pickled Radish), Yamagobo (Burdock)

Avocado Cucumber Hand Roll

$3.00

Avocado, Cucumber

Tuna Hand Roll

$3.50

Tuna

Sides

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

12oz Miso Soup Cup

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Sushi 2pc

Tuna

$6.50

Halibut

$7.00

Yellowtail

$6.00

Salmon

$6.50

Scallop

$10.50

Unagi

$6.00

Sushi Burrito

Stingray Burrito

$15.00

Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro Jalapeno Mix, Sweet Chili Sauce

Fire Dragon Burrito

$16.00

Unagi, Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Unagi Sauce

Hawaiian Poke Burrito

$17.00

Hawaiian Poke, Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Poke Burrito

$17.00

Spicy Tuna Poke, Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado

Cali Burrito

$13.00

Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Dyno Burrito

$16.00

Dyno Spicy Crab, Cucumber, Avocado

Aloha Maid

Strawberry Guava

$3.50

Pineapple Orange

$3.50

POG (Passion Guava)

$3.50

Lilikoi Passion

$3.50

Tea

Iced Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.50

Green Tea Ginseng (Sweetened)

$3.50

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Iced Coffee

UCC Coffee Can

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small Sushi Bar

Location

8727 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

