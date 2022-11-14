- Home
- /
- Tucson
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Sushi Garden - Foothills Mall
Sushi Garden - Foothills Mall
97 Reviews
$$
7401 N La Cholla Blvd
STE 312
Tucson, AZ 85741
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sushi Combinations
SG Hispanic Combination For 2
Comes with the Baja Jalapeno Roll, Burrito Roll, Spanish Roll and an appetizer of the Jalapeno Poppers.
SG Premium Boat Set For 4 - 6
Combo for 4 to 6 People. Choice of 2 appetizers, 10 pcs of nigiri, Avocado Roll, Baja Jalapeno Roll, Dragon Roll, Las Vegas Roll, Rainbow Roll, SG Deluxe Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, and Spanish Roll.
SG USA Combination For 2
Combo for 2 people. Comes with 1 appetizer and a choice of 4 rolls. Choose 4 from: Alaskan Roll, Albuquerque Roll, Arizona Roll, California Roll, California Tempura Roll, Las Vegas Roll, New Orleans Roll, Philly Roll.
SG USA Combination For 4
Combo for 4 people. Comes with 2 appetizers and Alaskan Roll, Albuquerque Roll, Arizona Roll, California Roll, California Tempura Roll, Las Vegas Roll, New Orleans Roll, Philly Roll.
SG Vegetarian Combination For 2
Combo for 2 people. Choose 1 vegetarian appetizer and comes with Avocado Roll, Garden Roll, Inari Nigir (2pcs), Mango Roll, and Vegetarian Roll.
Nigiri Sushi
Albacore Nigiri
Seared outside, served with Ponzu sauce. Raw, ponzu includes gluten
Crab Nigiri
cooked / contain gluten
Eel Fresh Water Nigiri
Cooked Sauce contains gluten
Inari Nigiri
Cooked / Vegetarian / contains gluten
Mackerel Nigiri
Raw / Marinating process contains Gluten
Octopus Nigiri
Cooked / Gluten-Free
Omelet Nigiri
Cooked / Contains Gluten from soy
Salmon Nigiri
Raw / Gluten-Free
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Raw / Gluten-Free
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Salmon fish eggs
Scallop Nigiri
Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo contains soybean oil
Scallop (Baked) Nigiri
Cooked / Gluten-Free / Mayo contains soybean oil
Scallop (Spicy) Nigiri
Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo contains soybean oil
Shrimp Nigiri
Cooked / Gluten-Free
Smelt Egg Nigiri
Fish Eggs
Tuna Nigiri
Fresh Big Eye Tuna. Raw / Gluten-Free
White Fish Nigiri
Raw / Gluten-Free
Yellowtall Nigiri
Raw / Gluten-Free
Sashimi
Hamachi Jalapeno
Carpaccio style yellowtail sashimi with thinly sliced jalapeno and lemon, dressed with amazu ponzu. (No Rice)
Seared Red Tuna (7)
Raw / Sesame Seeds / Sauce contains gluten
Salmon Sashimi (5)
Raw / Gluten Free
Tuna Sashimi (5)
Fresh Big Eye Tuna. Raw / Gluten Free
Yellowtail Sashimi (5)
Raw / Gluten Free
Combination Sashimi (sm-12)
Raw / Ponzu sauce contains gluten
Combination Sashimi (med-20)
Raw / Ponzu Sauce contains Gluten
Combination Sashimi (lg-35)
Raw / Ponzu sauce contains Gluten
Sushi Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Cooked salmon with mayo sauce, avocado, and cucumber. / Cooked / Gluten Free / Mayo has egg, Soybean Oil
Avocado Roll
Cucumber & avocado inside with avocado wrapped on the outside. / Vegetarian / Gluten Free
Banzai Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese inside, with raw tuna on top of the roll. / Raw / Gluten
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside. / Cooked / Has Gluten
CA Roll (Baked)
Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside, baked with a mayo sauce. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
CA Roll (Tempura)
Crab, cucumber, & avocado roll deep fried with tempura batter and eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Soybean Oil
Caterpillar Roll
Freshwater eel & cucumber inside, Avocado & eel sauce on top of the roll. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Crunch Roll HR
Crab mixed with mayo sauce and topped with tempura flakes & eel sauce in a handroll style. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean oil
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber inside. Rolled tekka maki style (Seaweed on the outside, rice on the inside). / Vegetarian / Gluten-Free
Cucumber/Avocado Roll
Cucumber and avocado inside. / Vegetarian / Gluten-Free
Dragon Roll
Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside the roll, with fresh water eel on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Eel (Fresh Water) Roll
Freshwater eel, cucumber, & avocado inside, eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Garden Roll
Sweet potato deep fried tempura style and yamagobo (pickled mountain carrot) inside, topped with avocado and served with a honey jalapeno sauce. / Cooked / Vegetarian / Has Gluten
Las Vegas Roll
Crab, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, & masago inside. Deep fried tempura style with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Soybean oil
Lobster Tail Roll
Lobster tail with a mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber inside, with masago on top. Cooked / Has Gluten (masago) / Mayo has egg & Soybean oil
Mango Roll
Avocado, tomato, & cucumber inside wrapped in soy paper. Mango and blueberry on top, served with a mango sauce. / Vegetarian / Gluten Free
Mt. Fuji Roll
Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside, with baked scallops, mayo sauce, masago, & green onions on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Oshinko Roll
Japanese pickled radish inside. Rolled tekka maki style (rice inside with seaweed on the outside) / Vegetarian / Gluten-Free
Philly Roll
Salmon, avocado, & cream cheese. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Has Dairy
Smoked Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, & cream cheese. / Raw / Gluten-Free
Rainbow Roll
Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside, with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, avocado, and shrimp on top. / Raw / Has Gluten
S.G. Roll
Shrimp, crab, avocado, & cucumber. / Cooked / Has Gluten
S.G. Roll (Deluxe)
Shrimp, crab, avocado, & cucumber inside, with salmon on top. / Raw / Has Gluten
Salmon Roll
Salmon, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin, cucumber, yamagobo (pickled burdock), & dried bonito flakes. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, avocado, & cucumber. / Cooked / Gluten-Free
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cucumber inside, with masago on top. / Has Gluten
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, & masago / Has Gluten
Spanish Roll
Crab with a mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber inside, topped with salmon, lemon slices, and cilantro. Served with a chili sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten
Sunshine Roll
Crab, avocado, & cucumber inside, with shrimp on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Tempura Roll
Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, & avocado inside, tempura fried with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Tootsie Roll
Crab with mayo sauce inside, tempura flakes and eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Tuna Roll
Tuna inside rolled tekka maki style (rice on inside with seaweed outside). / Raw / Gluten-Free
Vegetarian Roll
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix, & oshinko (pickled radish). / Vegetarian / Gluten-Free
Volcano Roll
Salmon wrapped around crab, shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, & avocado, baked with a mayo sauce with masago and green onion on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten Has Egg Has Soybean Oil
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail and green onion inside rolled tekka maki style (rice inside with seaweed on the outside). / Raw / Gluten-Free
Spicy Rolls
Albuquerque Roll
Albacore and jalapeno mixed with spicy mayo and avocado inside. Topped with albacore, black flying fish roe, and a ginger garlic and chipotle sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Arizona Roll
Albacore with spicy mayo and jalapeno, with masago on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Awesome Roll
Soft shell crab and cucumber with spicy mayo inside, topped with yellowtail, avocado, masago and a tangy wasabi lemon sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Baja Jalapeno Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with albacore, jalapeno, and a spicy mayo sauce, torched and served with ponzu sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Broadway Roll
Crab, octopus, & shrimp mixed with a spicy mayo sauce. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Burrito Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, & cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Onion and jalapeno sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
CA (Spicy) Roll
Crab with spicy mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Captain Crunch Roll
Stuffed with house crab puff filling (crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, & green onion), crab, avocado, and panko fried. Served with a sesame chili sauce & eel sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallions. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Crab (Spicy) Roll
Crab with spicy mayo. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, & cucumber with tempura flakes on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Fat Boy Roll
Shrimp tempura & spicy tuna in soy paper. Yellowtail, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, & eel sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Firecracker Roll
Spicy California roll wrapped with tuna. Topped with deep-fried crawfish with spicy mayo sauce, red bell peppers, radish sprouts, eel sauce, and sesame seeds. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
New Orleans Roll
Deep-fried crawfish with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber, with masago on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Octopus (Spicy) Roll
Chopped octopus with spicy mayo. / Cooked / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Red Dragon Roll
Tuna with spicy mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber inside, with freshwater eel and eel sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Salmon (Spicy) Roll
Salmon with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Sonoran Roll
Chicken, beef, shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeno, & cream cheese tempura fried, topped with tempura flakes & southwest sauce, side of eel sauce and sriracha.
Sunset Roll
Salmon, tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, and crab wrapped in soy paper. (No Rice) With tempura flakes, mayo sauce, eel sauce, and sriracha. Raw Has Gluten Has Egg Has Soybean Oil
Tuna (Spicy) Roll
Tuna with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. Raw Gluten Free Has Egg Has Soybean Oil
Wild Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab with mayo, & avocado inside. Blue tempura flakes on the outside with spicy tuna, spicy crab, southwest sauce, & eel sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Yellowtail (Spicy) Roll
Yellowtail with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil
Extras
Ginger
Wasabi
Albuquerque Sauce
Avocado (1/2 Sliced)
Calamari Sauce
Crab Puff Sauce
Eel Sauce
Ginger Dressing Sauce
Jalapenos (1)
Jalapeno Sauce
Lemons (1/2)
Mango Sauce
Masago Side
Miso Sauce
Ponzu (Spicy)
Ponzu Sauce
Soy Paper
Soy Sauce (Gluten Free)
Soy Sauce (Low Sodium)
Spanish Sauce
Spicy Yummy Sauce (Spicy Mayo)
Yummy Sauce (Regular)
Sriracha
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Tempura Flakes
Appetizers
Beef Dumplings
Lightly fried homemade beef & vegetable dumplings (5 pcs).
Crab Puffs
Homemade crab, cream cheese, & jalapeños stuffed into a wonton shell (5 pcs).
Dynamite
Scallops and mushrooms sautéed in butter and baked with mayo sauce, with masago and green onion on top.
Fried Calamari
Lightly fried calamari served with a spicy homemade miso sauce.
Fried Chicken (Karaage)
Lightly fried chicken breast marinated in ginger, garlic & soy sauce.
Fried Crab Sticks
Lightly fried tempura crab sticks (3 pcs).
Fried Oyster
Four pieces of panko breaded oysters served with a katsu & cocktail sauce.
Fried Tofu
Lightly fried tofu with a tempura sauce.
Green Mussels
Two pieces of green mussels baked with a mayo sauce, green onion, & masago on top.
Jalapeno Popper
Deep-fried jalapeno filled with cream cheese, creamy crab, and shrimp.
Monkey Brain
Deep-fried avocado stuffed with spicy tuna and crab mix, topped with 3 sauces, masago and scallions (no rice).
Salmon Collar
Broiled salmon collar served with a ponzu sauce.
Soybeans
Salted soybeans.
Spicy Soybeans
Soybeans sauteed in a house made spicy sauce.
Tempura Chicken
5 strips of chicken breast dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
Tempura Chicken & Vegetables
3 strips of chicken breast, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, & zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
Tempura Shrimp
5 shrimp dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
Tempura Vegetables
3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.
Yellow Tail Collar
Broiled yellowtail collar served with a ponzu sauce.
Entrees
Grilled Shrimp
10 grilled shrimp with stir fried vegetables.
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken breast (8 oz) in homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.
Teriyaki Salmon
Atlantic salmon farmed in Scotland (8 oz) in a homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.
Teriyaki Steak
Choice New York steak (8 oz) in a homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.
Ton Katsu
Pork tenderloin breaded with panko and lightly fried with a side of cucumber salad.
Poke
Aloha Poke Bowl
Choice of Tuna or Salmon with a layer of spring mix, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, radish, served over seasoned rice, drizzled with a house poke sauce.
Poke Salad
Ahi tuna, sesame-soy marinade, spicy seasonings with cucumber & seaweed salad.
Rainbow Poke Bowl
Salmon, Tuna, & Yellowtail with a layer of spring mix, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, radish, served over seasoned rice, drizzled with a house poke sauce.