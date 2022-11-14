Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Garden - Foothills Mall

97 Reviews

$$

7401 N La Cholla Blvd

STE 312

Tucson, AZ 85741

Popular Items

Salmon Nigiri
Las Vegas Roll
California Roll

Sushi Combinations

Sushi Combinations with Appetizers

SG Hispanic Combination For 2

$43.60

Comes with the Baja Jalapeno Roll, Burrito Roll, Spanish Roll and an appetizer of the Jalapeno Poppers.

SG Premium Boat Set For 4 - 6

$120.00

Combo for 4 to 6 People. Choice of 2 appetizers, 10 pcs of nigiri, Avocado Roll, Baja Jalapeno Roll, Dragon Roll, Las Vegas Roll, Rainbow Roll, SG Deluxe Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, and Spanish Roll.

SG USA Combination For 2

$43.60

Combo for 2 people. Comes with 1 appetizer and a choice of 4 rolls. Choose 4 from: Alaskan Roll, Albuquerque Roll, Arizona Roll, California Roll, California Tempura Roll, Las Vegas Roll, New Orleans Roll, Philly Roll.

SG USA Combination For 4

$76.40

Combo for 4 people. Comes with 2 appetizers and Alaskan Roll, Albuquerque Roll, Arizona Roll, California Roll, California Tempura Roll, Las Vegas Roll, New Orleans Roll, Philly Roll.

SG Vegetarian Combination For 2

$43.60

Combo for 2 people. Choose 1 vegetarian appetizer and comes with Avocado Roll, Garden Roll, Inari Nigir (2pcs), Mango Roll, and Vegetarian Roll.

Nigiri Sushi

Albacore Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$5.70

Seared outside, served with Ponzu sauce. Raw, ponzu includes gluten

Crab Nigiri

Crab Nigiri

$5.20

cooked / contain gluten

Eel Fresh Water Nigiri

Eel Fresh Water Nigiri

$7.50

Cooked Sauce contains gluten

Inari Nigiri

Inari Nigiri

$4.10

Cooked / Vegetarian / contains gluten

Mackerel Nigiri

Mackerel Nigiri

$5.20

Raw / Marinating process contains Gluten

Octopus Nigiri

Octopus Nigiri

$6.30

Cooked / Gluten-Free

Omelet Nigiri

Omelet Nigiri

$4.10

Cooked / Contains Gluten from soy

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Raw / Gluten-Free

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.10

Raw / Gluten-Free

Salmon Roe Nigiri

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$8.50

Salmon fish eggs

Scallop Nigiri

Scallop Nigiri

$5.70

Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo contains soybean oil

Scallop (Baked) Nigiri

Scallop (Baked) Nigiri

$6.50

Cooked / Gluten-Free / Mayo contains soybean oil

Scallop (Spicy) Nigiri

Scallop (Spicy) Nigiri

$6.30

Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo contains soybean oil

Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.20

Cooked / Gluten-Free

Smelt Egg Nigiri

Smelt Egg Nigiri

$5.20

Fish Eggs

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Fresh Big Eye Tuna. Raw / Gluten-Free

White Fish Nigiri

White Fish Nigiri

$5.20

Raw / Gluten-Free

Yellowtall Nigiri

Yellowtall Nigiri

$6.00

Raw / Gluten-Free

Sashimi

Hamachi Jalapeno

Hamachi Jalapeno

$14.50

Carpaccio style yellowtail sashimi with thinly sliced jalapeno and lemon, dressed with amazu ponzu. (No Rice)

Seared Red Tuna (7)

Seared Red Tuna (7)

$17.50

Raw / Sesame Seeds / Sauce contains gluten

Salmon Sashimi (5)

Salmon Sashimi (5)

$14.20

Raw / Gluten Free

Tuna Sashimi (5)

Tuna Sashimi (5)

$17.50

Fresh Big Eye Tuna. Raw / Gluten Free

Yellowtail Sashimi (5)

Yellowtail Sashimi (5)

$14.20

Raw / Gluten Free

Combination Sashimi (sm-12)

Combination Sashimi (sm-12)

$27.30

Raw / Ponzu sauce contains gluten

Combination Sashimi (med-20)

Combination Sashimi (med-20)

$41.50

Raw / Ponzu Sauce contains Gluten

Combination Sashimi (lg-35)

Combination Sashimi (lg-35)

$65.50

Raw / Ponzu sauce contains Gluten

Sushi Rolls

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$6.90

Cooked salmon with mayo sauce, avocado, and cucumber. / Cooked / Gluten Free / Mayo has egg, Soybean Oil

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.70

Cucumber & avocado inside with avocado wrapped on the outside. / Vegetarian / Gluten Free

Banzai Roll

Banzai Roll

$12.50

Crab, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese inside, with raw tuna on top of the roll. / Raw / Gluten

California Roll

California Roll

$6.00

Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside. / Cooked / Has Gluten

CA Roll (Baked)

CA Roll (Baked)

$7.10

Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside, baked with a mayo sauce. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

CA Roll (Tempura)

CA Roll (Tempura)

$9.30

Crab, cucumber, & avocado roll deep fried with tempura batter and eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Soybean Oil

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$13.10

Freshwater eel & cucumber inside, Avocado & eel sauce on top of the roll. / Cooked / Has Gluten

Crunch Roll HR

Crunch Roll HR

$6.30

Crab mixed with mayo sauce and topped with tempura flakes & eel sauce in a handroll style. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean oil

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.60

Cucumber inside. Rolled tekka maki style (Seaweed on the outside, rice on the inside). / Vegetarian / Gluten-Free

Cucumber/Avocado Roll

Cucumber/Avocado Roll

$5.50

Cucumber and avocado inside. / Vegetarian / Gluten-Free

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.10

Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside the roll, with fresh water eel on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten

Eel (Fresh Water) Roll

Eel (Fresh Water) Roll

$10.70

Freshwater eel, cucumber, & avocado inside, eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten

Garden Roll

Garden Roll

$9.90

Sweet potato deep fried tempura style and yamagobo (pickled mountain carrot) inside, topped with avocado and served with a honey jalapeno sauce. / Cooked / Vegetarian / Has Gluten

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$10.90

Crab, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, & masago inside. Deep fried tempura style with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Soybean oil

Lobster Tail Roll

Lobster Tail Roll

$14.20

Lobster tail with a mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber inside, with masago on top. Cooked / Has Gluten (masago) / Mayo has egg & Soybean oil

Mango Roll

Mango Roll

$10.20

Avocado, tomato, & cucumber inside wrapped in soy paper. Mango and blueberry on top, served with a mango sauce. / Vegetarian / Gluten Free

Mt. Fuji Roll

Mt. Fuji Roll

$12.00

Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside, with baked scallops, mayo sauce, masago, & green onions on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Oshinko Roll

Oshinko Roll

$4.60

Japanese pickled radish inside. Rolled tekka maki style (rice inside with seaweed on the outside) / Vegetarian / Gluten-Free

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$9.30

Salmon, avocado, & cream cheese. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Has Dairy

Smoked Philly Roll

Smoked Philly Roll

$10.70

Smoked salmon, avocado, & cream cheese. / Raw / Gluten-Free

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.10

Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside, with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, avocado, and shrimp on top. / Raw / Has Gluten

S.G. Roll

S.G. Roll

$7.50

Shrimp, crab, avocado, & cucumber. / Cooked / Has Gluten

S.G. Roll (Deluxe)

S.G. Roll (Deluxe)

$10.90

Shrimp, crab, avocado, & cucumber inside, with salmon on top. / Raw / Has Gluten

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.60

Salmon, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.10

Salmon skin, cucumber, yamagobo (pickled burdock), & dried bonito flakes. / Cooked / Has Gluten

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$8.30

Shrimp, avocado, & cucumber. / Cooked / Gluten-Free

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.30

Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cucumber inside, with masago on top. / Has Gluten

Soft Shell Crab Roll

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$13.10

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, & masago / Has Gluten

Spanish Roll

Spanish Roll

$13.10

Crab with a mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber inside, topped with salmon, lemon slices, and cilantro. Served with a chili sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten

Sunshine Roll

Sunshine Roll

$11.20

Crab, avocado, & cucumber inside, with shrimp on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten

Tempura Roll

Tempura Roll

$9.30

Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, & avocado inside, tempura fried with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten

Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll

$9.60

Crab with mayo sauce inside, tempura flakes and eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.90

Tuna inside rolled tekka maki style (rice on inside with seaweed outside). / Raw / Gluten-Free

Vegetarian Roll

Vegetarian Roll

$5.70

Cucumber, avocado, spring mix, & oshinko (pickled radish). / Vegetarian / Gluten-Free

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$10.10

Salmon wrapped around crab, shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, & avocado, baked with a mayo sauce with masago and green onion on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten Has Egg Has Soybean Oil

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$6.90

Yellowtail and green onion inside rolled tekka maki style (rice inside with seaweed on the outside). / Raw / Gluten-Free

Spicy Rolls

Albuquerque Roll

Albuquerque Roll

$12.70

Albacore and jalapeno mixed with spicy mayo and avocado inside. Topped with albacore, black flying fish roe, and a ginger garlic and chipotle sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Arizona Roll

Arizona Roll

$8.70

Albacore with spicy mayo and jalapeno, with masago on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Awesome Roll

Awesome Roll

$15.80

Soft shell crab and cucumber with spicy mayo inside, topped with yellowtail, avocado, masago and a tangy wasabi lemon sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Baja Jalapeno Roll

Baja Jalapeno Roll

$14.70

Spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado, topped with albacore, jalapeno, and a spicy mayo sauce, torched and served with ponzu sauce. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Broadway Roll

Broadway Roll

$9.60

Crab, octopus, & shrimp mixed with a spicy mayo sauce. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Burrito Roll

Burrito Roll

$12.40

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, & cucumber wrapped in soy paper. Onion and jalapeno sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

CA (Spicy) Roll

CA (Spicy) Roll

$6.90

Crab with spicy mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Captain Crunch Roll

Captain Crunch Roll

$12.40

Stuffed with house crab puff filling (crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, & green onion), crab, avocado, and panko fried. Served with a sesame chili sauce & eel sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallions. / Cooked / Has Gluten

Crab (Spicy) Roll

Crab (Spicy) Roll

$6.90

Crab with spicy mayo. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.20

Spicy tuna, avocado, & cucumber with tempura flakes on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Fat Boy Roll

Fat Boy Roll

$15.80

Shrimp tempura & spicy tuna in soy paper. Yellowtail, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, & eel sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Firecracker Roll

Firecracker Roll

$14.80

Spicy California roll wrapped with tuna. Topped with deep-fried crawfish with spicy mayo sauce, red bell peppers, radish sprouts, eel sauce, and sesame seeds. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

New Orleans Roll

New Orleans Roll

$11.50

Deep-fried crawfish with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber, with masago on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Octopus (Spicy) Roll

Octopus (Spicy) Roll

$8.20

Chopped octopus with spicy mayo. / Cooked / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$13.10

Tuna with spicy mayo sauce, avocado, & cucumber inside, with freshwater eel and eel sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Salmon (Spicy) Roll

Salmon (Spicy) Roll

$8.60

Salmon with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Sonoran Roll

Sonoran Roll

$13.90

Chicken, beef, shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapeno, & cream cheese tempura fried, topped with tempura flakes & southwest sauce, side of eel sauce and sriracha.

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$12.40

Salmon, tuna, spicy tuna, avocado, and crab wrapped in soy paper. (No Rice) With tempura flakes, mayo sauce, eel sauce, and sriracha. Raw Has Gluten Has Egg Has Soybean Oil

Tuna (Spicy) Roll

Tuna (Spicy) Roll

$8.10

Tuna with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. Raw Gluten Free Has Egg Has Soybean Oil

Wild Roll

Wild Roll

$13.70

Shrimp tempura, crab with mayo, & avocado inside. Blue tempura flakes on the outside with spicy tuna, spicy crab, southwest sauce, & eel sauce on top. / Raw / Has Gluten / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Yellowtail (Spicy) Roll

Yellowtail (Spicy) Roll

$8.10

Yellowtail with spicy mayo, avocado, & cucumber. / Raw / Gluten-Free / Mayo has Egg & Soybean Oil

Extras

Ginger

Ginger

Wasabi

Wasabi

Albuquerque Sauce

$1.00

Avocado (1/2 Sliced)

$3.00

Calamari Sauce

$1.00

Crab Puff Sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing Sauce

$1.00

Jalapenos (1)

$0.50

Jalapeno Sauce

$1.00

Lemons (1/2)

$1.00

Mango Sauce

$1.00

Masago Side

$2.50

Miso Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu (Spicy)

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Soy Paper

$1.00

Soy Sauce (Gluten Free)

$1.00

Soy Sauce (Low Sodium)

$0.50

Spanish Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Yummy Sauce (Spicy Mayo)

$1.00

Yummy Sauce (Regular)

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Tempura Flakes

$3.50

Appetizers

Beef Dumplings

Beef Dumplings

$6.80

Lightly fried homemade beef & vegetable dumplings (5 pcs).

Crab Puffs

Crab Puffs

$6.30

Homemade crab, cream cheese, & jalapeños stuffed into a wonton shell (5 pcs).

Dynamite

Dynamite

$9.90

Scallops and mushrooms sautéed in butter and baked with mayo sauce, with masago and green onion on top.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$8.50

Lightly fried calamari served with a spicy homemade miso sauce.

Fried Chicken (Karaage)

Fried Chicken (Karaage)

$7.30

Lightly fried chicken breast marinated in ginger, garlic & soy sauce.

Fried Crab Sticks

$5.80

Lightly fried tempura crab sticks (3 pcs).

Fried Oyster

Fried Oyster

$11.40

Four pieces of panko breaded oysters served with a katsu & cocktail sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$6.30

Lightly fried tofu with a tempura sauce.

Green Mussels

Green Mussels

$6.80

Two pieces of green mussels baked with a mayo sauce, green onion, & masago on top.

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$6.50

Deep-fried jalapeno filled with cream cheese, creamy crab, and shrimp.

Monkey Brain

Monkey Brain

$9.00

Deep-fried avocado stuffed with spicy tuna and crab mix, topped with 3 sauces, masago and scallions (no rice).

Salmon Collar

$7.90

Broiled salmon collar served with a ponzu sauce.

Soybeans

Soybeans

$4.50

Salted soybeans.

Spicy Soybeans

$5.50

Soybeans sauteed in a house made spicy sauce.

Tempura Chicken

$9.50

5 strips of chicken breast dipped in tempura and lightly fried.

Tempura Chicken & Vegetables

$10.30

3 strips of chicken breast, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, & zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.

Tempura Shrimp

$11.00

5 shrimp dipped in tempura and lightly fried.

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables

$11.50

3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.

Tempura Vegetables

$8.00

3 shrimp, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, yam, and zucchini dipped in tempura and lightly fried.

Yellow Tail Collar

Yellow Tail Collar

$7.90

Broiled yellowtail collar served with a ponzu sauce.

Entrees

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$18.80

10 grilled shrimp with stir fried vegetables.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.70

Grilled chicken breast (8 oz) in homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$19.40

Atlantic salmon farmed in Scotland (8 oz) in a homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.

Teriyaki Steak

Teriyaki Steak

$18.80

Choice New York steak (8 oz) in a homemade teriyaki sauce with stir fried vegetables.

Ton Katsu

Ton Katsu

$13.70

Pork tenderloin breaded with panko and lightly fried with a side of cucumber salad.

Poke

Aloha Poke Bowl

Aloha Poke Bowl

$15.70

Choice of Tuna or Salmon with a layer of spring mix, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, radish, served over seasoned rice, drizzled with a house poke sauce.

Poke Salad

$12.60

Ahi tuna, sesame-soy marinade, spicy seasonings with cucumber & seaweed salad.

Rainbow Poke Bowl

$18.70

Salmon, Tuna, & Yellowtail with a layer of spring mix, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, radish, served over seasoned rice, drizzled with a house poke sauce.

Spicy Aloha Poke Bowl

$16.70