Sushi Hoshi - Pilsen

2009 S. Laflin Street

Chicago, IL 60608

Order Again

Appetizers

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Edamame

$4.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Spicy Edamame

$5.00

Sweet Potato Bites

$6.00

Truffle Edamame

$6.00

Chirashi Bowls

Chirashi Bowl

$18.00

Sake Bowl

$17.00

Spicy Kanikama Bowl

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$16.00

Unagi Bowl

$16.00

Choice of Samurai

Sashimi/Nigiri for 2

$30.00

Sashimi/Nigiri for 4

$55.00

Favorite Rolls

Alaskan

$8.00

Boston

$8.00

Boston-Q

$9.00

California

$8.00

California Sunset

$9.00

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Fuji

$8.00

Hamachi Serrano

$8.00

Mexican roll

$10.00

Negihamachi

$7.00

Philly

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Spicy Crab

$7.00

Spicy Scallop

$10.00

Spicy Tako

$9.00

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Spider

$9.00

Sriracha Shrimp

$8.00

Tako-Avo

$8.00

Una-Avo

$8.00

Una-Q

$7.00

Sashimi/Nigiri

Albacore

$8.00

Ebi

$4.00

Escolar

$5.00

Hamachi

$5.00

Ikura

$5.00

Masago

$3.00

Sake

$5.00

Scallop

$5.00

Tako

$3.00

Tobiko

$3.00

Tuna

$8.00

Unagi

$6.00

Specialty Rolls

Ahi Amarillo

$15.00

Blue Island

$16.00

Caterpillar

$14.00

Crazy

$14.00

Crunch Mexican

$16.00

Crunchy Scallop

$15.00

Dragon Loco

$17.00

Dragonfire (Baked)

$17.00

Dragonfly

$15.00

Drunken

$16.00

Fast Turtle

$13.00

Godzilla

$17.00

Green Phoenix

$13.00

Joy Ride

$16.00

Kitsune

$14.00

Las Vegas

$15.00

Last Samurai

$16.00

Lets Tako bout it

$13.00

Lion King

$13.00

Oasis

$15.00

Pilsen Ninja

$15.00

Rainbow

$16.00

Red Spider

$16.00

Scorpion

$18.00

Spicy Shrimp

$15.00

Super Crunch

$14.00

Tataki

$15.00

The Star

$15.00

Tiger

$14.00

Tsukiji

$17.00

Volcano(Baked)

$16.00

White Snake

$16.00

Yokai

$14.00

Yummy

$16.00

Temaki

California temaki

$9.00

Negihamachi temaki

$9.00

Salmon Avocado temaki

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura temaki

$9.00

Spicy Tuna temaki

$9.00

Spider temaki

$9.00

Unagi Avocado temaki

$9.00

Vegetables

AC Roll

$6.00

Avocado roll

$6.00

Carrot Roll

$7.00

Spinach roll

$6.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Veggie Bowl

$9.00

Veggie Crunch

$8.00

Dessert

Mochi 1pc

$3.00

Mochi 2pc

$5.00

Hot Tea

Genmatcha

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Sake

Bushido

$12.00

Smooth, crisp, and packs a punch with notes of tart raspberry and watermelon rind.

Hot Sake-Tozai Typhoon

$12.00

Night Swim

$10.00

Citrus, pineapple, and banana flavors and light mint.

Snow Maiden

$10.00

Bright and fresh with a lovely ricey and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body.

Tozai Plum (glass)

$12.00

Yuho (glass)

$14.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

La Croix

$3.00

Perrier

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In Japanese "Hoshi" means "Star". In Chicago it means delicious! The freshest ingredients in our sushi makes all the difference. We have worked to package our meals in a way that lets you bring the quality of our meals into your home. We always love to see you in person, but even when we can't we ensure that your dining experience is top notch.

Website

Location

2009 S. Laflin Street, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

