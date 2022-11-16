- Home
Sushi House - Downers Grove
324 Reviews
$$
950 Warren Ave
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Popular Items
Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu served with seaweed, dry fish flakes, radish & scallions in hot dashi broth.
Calamari
Lightly battered & deep fried squid with salt & cracked pePper with ponzu sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Sautéed chicken breast and veggies in garlic plum sauce, served with crispy rice noodle and lettuce shell.
Crab Rangoon
Crispy fried dumpling stuffed with cream cheese & scallions.
Edamame
Boiled fresh soybean with shell, lightly salted.
Fire Cracker
5 crispy fried sushi rice ball topped with spicy tuna and avocado, served with unagi sauce
Fried Oyster
panko battered Japanese oyster fired and served with Katsu sauce and wasabi mayonnaise
Garlic Green Bean
Gyoza
6 crispy fried Japanese pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
Hamachi Jalapeno
Six slices of yellowtail belly sashimi served with thinly sliced jalapeno & ponzu sauce.
Hiyayakko
Ika Maruyaki
Grilled squid in sweet ginger glaze
Pork & shiitake Mushroom Spring Roll
Two fried spring rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables, shiitake mushrooms and pork.
Salmon Jalapeno
Salt & Pepper Soft-Shell Crab
Crispy fried soft-shell crab tossed with Szechwan chili pepper, jalapeno, onion & cilantro.
Sashimi Appetizer
Chef’s choice of daily fresh raw sashimi fish.
Shanghai Dumpling
Pan-seared vegetable and edamame dumpling, served with ponzu sauce
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Spicy Garlic Green Bean
salted boiled soybean with grandma chili
Tempura Combination Appetizer
Shrimp and vegetable tempura combination, served with Daishi sauce.
Tuna Tatare
Diced spicy tuna, avocado, scallions with wasabi yuzu & grape seed oil, served with crispy dumpling shell
Yaki-Gyoza
6 pan-seared Japanes pork dumpling, served with Ponzu sauce
Yakitori
Broiled chicken & vegetable on skewer served with teriyaki sauce.
Soup & Greens
Black Rice
Cucumber Sunomono
Thinly sliced cucumber in a sweet lemon vinaigrette.
Extra Dressing
Goma Ae
Boiled spinach coated with sesame dressing
Hot & Sour Soup
Vegetable soup with egg and tofu.
House Green Salad
With housemade ginger dressing.
Ika Sansai Salad
Shredded squid with ponzu sauce (choice of mild or spicy).
Miso Soup
Soybean soup with seaweed, scallions, and tofu.
Rice
Sautéed Spinach with Garlic
Fresh spinach lightly salted & sautéed with garlic.
Seaweed Salad
Assorted seaweed and cucumbers with sweet vinegar sauce.
Steamed Broccoli
Sunomono
Wakame seaweed and cucumber marinated in sweet vinegar sauce with choice of Octopus, Shrimp or Kanikama
Rolls
2011 Roll
Spicy Salmon, Scallions, Crunchy Crumbs, Seared Tuna and 4 kind Tobiko
2012 Roll
Super White Tuna, Cilantro Rolled with Tuna, Avocado & Mango
2013 Roll
Tuna, Avocado, Lettuce, crunchy Crumbs, Topped w/ Spicy Tuna.
2014 Roll
Spicy Tuna & Avocado topped w/ tuna & Jalapeno in Black Rice
2015 Roll
Spicy Salmon& Cucumber topped w/unagi & Avocado
2016 Roll
Spicy crabsticks, lettuce, crunchy crumbs topped with spicy tuna, salmon and scallop. unagi sauce and scallions
8948 Roll
Alaskan
Boiled Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber
Avocado Roll
Beni O'Brien Roll
Beni Toro (salmon belly), Japanese mayonnaise, and cucumber
Best West
Tuna, Crunchy crumbs, Avocado, Cilantro, topped with salmon and jalapeño, served with wasabi yuzu oil
California
Crab Stick, Avo, Cucum & Masago
Caterpillar
Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Lettuce & avocado
Chicago Fire Roll
Rare Spicy Tuna wrapped in Seaweed, lightly battered and fried
Chicago Summer
Tuna, Tamago, Lettuce, Soy Paper, top Salmon, Avocado, Wasabi Dressing
Crunchy Roll
Spicy Ebi Tempura, Masago, cucumber, crunchy crumbs
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Masago, rolled with sliced avocado
Ebi Ten
tempura fried shrimp with cucumber and avocado
Futomaki
mixed japanese pickles, cucumber, avocado and crabsick rolled with seaweed outside, 10 pieces
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado w/Crunchy
Green River
BBQ Eel, Tamago Egg Cucumber & Avocado in a Spicy Sauce
Inari Roll
Japanese sweet tofu skin
Kappa
cucumber and avocado roll
MayaTofu Dragon Roll
Japanese sweet tofu skin, cucumber rolled with avocado outside, served with sweet Goma Ae sesame sauce
Mixed Veg.
mixed Japanese pickles, cucumber and avocado. 8 pieces
Negihamachi
Yellowtail and green scallions
Oshinko (Japanese Pickle)
Japanese sweet pickled radish
Philadelphia
Smoked norwegian salmon, Philadelphia cream cheese, and scallions
Rainbow
California roll topped with 5 kind sashimi and avocado
Raw Power
Spicy tuna, cilantro, avocado, topped with black flying fish roe
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin
roasted smoked salmon skin, radish sprout, cucumber, burdock, scallion and bonito fish flakes, served with unagi sauce
Scorpion Roll
Fried calamari, masago, radish sprout, cucumber, and spicy sriracha
Spicy Hamachi
spicy yellowtail with scallions
Spicy Salmon
spicy salmon and cucumber
Spicy Scallop Roll
fresh sea scallop with masago spicy mayonnaise and cucumber
Spicy Tuna
creamy spicy tuna with scallions
Spider
fried jumbo softshell crab, cucumber, masago, avocado and mayonnaise rolled with seaweed outside, 10 pieces
Sweet Potato Roll
tempura sweet potato fries
Tampico Roll
cucumber, sliced jalapeno, crunchy crumbs and your choice of salmon or tuna
Tekka
fresh tuna
Temptunava Roll
tempura shrimp, spicy mayonnaise, cucumber topped with tuna and avocado, served with unagi sauce
Tiger Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy scallop, topped with wasabi tobiko
Toro Avocado Roll
Unagi Roll
BBQ fresh water eel and cucumber
Volcano Roll
salmon, seabass and crab stick roll, baked with house made spicy mayonnaise
Signature Rolls
2 In 1 Roll
fried avocado, cilantro and jalapeno, with your choice of tuna, salmon, hamachi or super white tuna, served with spicy fire sauce
2022 Roll
Panko fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, mango and cream cheese sprinkled with wasabi aioli and Japanese Togarashi spice.
8948 Roll
Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado rolled in soy paper and topped with tuna and salmon.
Angry Crab Roll
Spicy creamy crab, cucumber & black tobiko roll, topped with spicy tuna & jalapeno.
Baja Roll
Crispy soft-shell crab, cilantro, avocado, mayonnaise &Siracha spicy sauce rolled with soy bean sheet.
Baja/Lobster Combo
Half Baja Roll (5 pieces) and Half Crazy Lobster Roll (5 pieces) on the same plate.
Black Dragon Roll
Soft shell crab, BBQ eel, cilantro, lettuce & cucumber rolled with wild black rice, and garnished with tobiko & creamy Siracha sauce.
Crazy Lobster Roll
Tempura fried lobster tail, cream cheese, scallions & radish sprout, rolled with soy sheet, served with spicy mayonnaise & wasabi sauce.
Double Spicy Roll
Spicy octopus and cucumber rolled with creamy spicy tuna outside, served with unagi sauce.
Downers Grove Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, lettuce rolled with soybean paper, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy crumbs & unagi sauce.
Dylan Roll
Forbidden City
Spicy tuna, cucumber in black rice, topped with unagi and shrimp.
Harvest Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, mango & avocado rolled with black wild rice.
Hawaii Roll
Unagi, lettuce & cucumber rolled with mango, avocado &crunchy crumbs, served with unagi sauce.
Kumamoto Roll
Fried Komamoto oyster roll with crunchy crumbs, served with unagi sauce, spicy mayinnaise and wasabi mayonnaise
Poseidon
spicy crabstick, sushi shrimp, crunchy crumbs, topped with tuna, albacore and avocado, served with unagi sauce and black tobiko
Red Crunchy Roll
spicy tuna and cucumber rolled with orange masago and crunchy crumbs
Rusty Roll
tuna, salmon, butterfish, cilantro, jalapeno, cucmber, rolled with seaweed outside, served with orange masago and wasabi seed dressing
Sexy Mexican Roll
Cilantro, tempura fried shrimp, kanikama & guacamole sauce.
Spicy Angel Roll
Tempura shrimp & chopped spicy octopus, rolled with spicy tuna, spicy, creamy scallop & avocado.
Spring Step Roll
Turtle Roll
BBQ fresh water eel, lettuce and crunchy crumbs, rolled with sushi shrimp and wasabi tobiko
Uncle Jimmy Roll
Tuna, fresh salmon, kanikama, masago & jalapeno, rolled with black sushi rice, lightly battered and fried, served with sweet/spicy mayo & green onion.
Warren St Roll
creamy crabmeat, cream cheese & jalapeno rolled with tuna and avocado.
White Dragon Roll
Avocado, cilantro, tempura fried shrimp topped with super white tuna, salmon roe & creamy wasabi mayonnaise.
Wild Roll
Hamachi, spicy tuna, rolled with black wild rice, topped with crunchy crumbs and masago. Served with spicy mayonnaise, wasabi mayonnaise, and siracha spicy sauce.
Sushi Combo
Sushi
Albacore
Ama Ebi
Beni Toro
Bluefin
Ebi
Hamachi
Hotate
Ika
Ikura
Inari
Kanikama
Hokkigai
Madai
Maguro
Masago
Saba
Sake(A)
Sake(B)
Shiro Maguro
Spicy Scallop Sushi
Suzuki
Tai
Tako
Tamago
Tobiko
Toro
Unagi
Uni
Uzura
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Beni Toro Sashimi
Bluefin Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Fresh Oyster
Hamachi Sashimi
Hokkigai Sashimi
Hotate Sashimi
Ika Sashimi
IKura Sashimi
Inari Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Kanikama Sashimi
King Salmon Sashimi
Madai Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Masago Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Sake (a) Sashimi
Sake (b) Sashimi
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Suzuki Sashimi
Tai Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Uzura Sashimi
Dinner Entrees
Beef Negimaki Dinner
Grilled and thinly sliced Angus beef rolled with green scallions and served with teriyaki glaze
Box A Dinner
Steak teriyaki, shrimp/vegetable combination tempura and California roll
Box B Dinner
Chicken teriyaki, shrimp/vegetable combination tempura and California roll
Box C Dinner
Salmon teriyaki, shrimp/vegetable combination tempura and California roll
Chicken Katsu
Fried chicken breast with Japanese style bread Crumbs
Chicken Teriyaki
grilled chicken served with teriyaki glaze, served with steamed vegetables
Chk Katsu Don
Fried Rice
Asian sticky rice and vegetables
Grilled Salmon
grill Salmon sprinkled with pepper and lightly salted, served with ponzo Sauce
Hamachikama Dinner
Honeymoon
Island Stir-Fried
Choice of chicken or shrimp stir-fried with mixed fresh vegetables in a spicy house seasoning
Kung Pao Chicken
Mapo Tofu
Mongolian Beef
Red Curry
Choice of chicken or shrimp in Thai curry with vegetables.
Salmon Teriyaki
grilled Salmon served with teriyaki glaze, served with steamed vegetables
Sesame chicken
Sesame Shrimp
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp and fresh vegetables, battered and deep-fried. Served with tempura sauce
Steak Teriyaki
grilled N.Y. Steak served with teriyaki glaze, served with steamed vegetables
Ton-Katsu
Fried pork cutlet with Japanese style bread Crumbs
Vegetable Tempura
Fresh vegetables, battered and deep-fried. Served with tempura sauce
Noodles
Chashu Pork Ramen
Japanese fresh ramen in a rich hot broth, served with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, seaweed and scallions
Chicken Veggie Noodle
Sauteed chicken with seasonal vegetables and Noodles
Dan Dan Noodle
A favorite Szechwan street food. Scallions, pork and garlic stir-fried with hot sesame and peanut sauce served over a bed of hot noodles, garnished with shredded vegetables
Nabeyaki Udon/Soba
Boiled buckwheat or thick noodles with shrimp and vegetable tempura, spinach, fish cakes and egg served in a hot Pot
Niku Udon/Soba
Thin buckwheat or thick noodles in a seasoned hot broth with finely sliced beef and onion
Pad Thai Noodle
Sautéed Thai rice noodle with vegetable & egg in sweet tamarind lime sauce, served with crushed peanut & cilantro.
Plain Udon
Tempura Udon/Soba
Thin buckwheat or thick noodles in a seasoned hot broth with tempura fried shrimp and vegetables
Yaki-Soba
Kid’s Choices
Kid Salmon Katsu
Kids Salmon Teriyaki
Kid’s Bento Box A
Grilled steak teriyaki, cucumber roll, 2 pieces Broccoli tempura, 2 pieces sweet potato tempura and rice.
Kid’s Bento Box B
Grilled chicken teriyaki, cucumber roll, 2 pieces Broccoli tempura, 2 pieces sweet potato tempura and rice.
Kid’s Chicken Teriyaki
Kid’s Fried Noodle
Sliced chicken breast or shrimp stir-fried withvegetables and noodles.
Kid’s Steak Teriyaki
Kid’s Sushi Platter
Tamago, shrimp, crabstick, Inari & California roll
Mini Katsu
Fried chicken breast with Japanese-style breadcrumbs, served with rice.
Side Order Item
Maki Tray A
Nigiri Love B
Combo Tray C
Picture Perfect D
1 Best of West 1 Rainbow 1 Spider 2 Cali Roll 2 Tekka 2 Kappa 4 Ebi Sushi 4 Maguro Sushi 4 Sake A Sushi
Side Ginger
Unagi Sauce Side
Spicy Mayo Side
Black Rice
Corkage Fee
Extra Wasabi Side
Sweet Sour Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce 12oz
piece tempura shrimp
Sriracha Sauce
Rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
950 Warren Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515