Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi House - Downers Grove

324 Reviews

$$

950 Warren Ave

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Edamame
California
Sake(A)

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu served with seaweed, dry fish flakes, radish & scallions in hot dashi broth.

Calamari

$15.95

Lightly battered & deep fried squid with salt & cracked pePper with ponzu sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.95

Sautéed chicken breast and veggies in garlic plum sauce, served with crispy rice noodle and lettuce shell.

Crab Rangoon

$5.95

Crispy fried dumpling stuffed with cream cheese & scallions.

Edamame

$5.95

Boiled fresh soybean with shell, lightly salted.

Fire Cracker

$18.00

5 crispy fried sushi rice ball topped with spicy tuna and avocado, served with unagi sauce

Fried Oyster

$8.95

panko battered Japanese oyster fired and served with Katsu sauce and wasabi mayonnaise

Garlic Green Bean

$9.95Out of stock

Gyoza

$7.95

6 crispy fried Japanese pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Hamachi Jalapeno

$16.95

Six slices of yellowtail belly sashimi served with thinly sliced jalapeno & ponzu sauce.

Hiyayakko

$5.95

Ika Maruyaki

$15.95

Grilled squid in sweet ginger glaze

Pork & shiitake Mushroom Spring Roll

$8.95

Two fried spring rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables, shiitake mushrooms and pork.

Salmon Jalapeno

Salmon Jalapeno

$15.95

Salt & Pepper Soft-Shell Crab

$15.95

Crispy fried soft-shell crab tossed with Szechwan chili pepper, jalapeno, onion & cilantro.

Sashimi Appetizer

$15.95

Chef’s choice of daily fresh raw sashimi fish.

Shanghai Dumpling

$6.95

Pan-seared vegetable and edamame dumpling, served with ponzu sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$7.95

Steamed shrimp dumpling

Spicy Garlic Green Bean

$9.95

salted boiled soybean with grandma chili

Tempura Combination Appetizer

$12.95

Shrimp and vegetable tempura combination, served with Daishi sauce.

Tuna Tatare

Tuna Tatare

$16.95

Diced spicy tuna, avocado, scallions with wasabi yuzu & grape seed oil, served with crispy dumpling shell

Yaki-Gyoza

$7.95

6 pan-seared Japanes pork dumpling, served with Ponzu sauce

Yakitori

Yakitori

$8.95

Broiled chicken & vegetable on skewer served with teriyaki sauce.

Soup & Greens

Black Rice

$3.95

Cucumber Sunomono

$4.95

Thinly sliced cucumber in a sweet lemon vinaigrette.

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Goma Ae

$7.95

Boiled spinach coated with sesame dressing

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.95

Vegetable soup with egg and tofu.

House Green Salad

$6.95

With housemade ginger dressing.

Ika Sansai Salad

$10.95

Shredded squid with ponzu sauce (choice of mild or spicy).

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soybean soup with seaweed, scallions, and tofu.

Rice

$2.95

Sautéed Spinach with Garlic

$9.95

Fresh spinach lightly salted & sautéed with garlic.

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Assorted seaweed and cucumbers with sweet vinegar sauce.

Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Sunomono

$7.95

Wakame seaweed and cucumber marinated in sweet vinegar sauce with choice of Octopus, Shrimp or Kanikama

Rolls

2011 Roll

$18.95

Spicy Salmon, Scallions, Crunchy Crumbs, Seared Tuna and 4 kind Tobiko

2012 Roll

$14.95

Super White Tuna, Cilantro Rolled with Tuna, Avocado & Mango

2013 Roll

$16.95

Tuna, Avocado, Lettuce, crunchy Crumbs, Topped w/ Spicy Tuna.

2014 Roll

$16.95

Spicy Tuna & Avocado topped w/ tuna & Jalapeno in Black Rice

2015 Roll

$15.95

Spicy Salmon& Cucumber topped w/unagi & Avocado

2016 Roll

$16.95

Spicy crabsticks, lettuce, crunchy crumbs topped with spicy tuna, salmon and scallop. unagi sauce and scallions

8948 Roll

$15.95

Alaskan

$9.95

Boiled Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Beni O'Brien Roll

$11.95

Beni Toro (salmon belly), Japanese mayonnaise, and cucumber

Best West

$14.95

Tuna, Crunchy crumbs, Avocado, Cilantro, topped with salmon and jalapeño, served with wasabi yuzu oil

California

$6.95

Crab Stick, Avo, Cucum & Masago

Caterpillar

Caterpillar

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura, Eel, Lettuce & avocado

Chicago Fire Roll

$13.95

Rare Spicy Tuna wrapped in Seaweed, lightly battered and fried

Chicago Summer

$15.95

Tuna, Tamago, Lettuce, Soy Paper, top Salmon, Avocado, Wasabi Dressing

Crunchy Roll

$12.95

Spicy Ebi Tempura, Masago, cucumber, crunchy crumbs

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Dragon Roll

$14.95

BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Masago, rolled with sliced avocado

Ebi Ten

$9.95

tempura fried shrimp with cucumber and avocado

Futomaki

$10.95

mixed japanese pickles, cucumber, avocado and crabsick rolled with seaweed outside, 10 pieces

Godzilla Roll

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado w/Crunchy

Green River

$11.95

BBQ Eel, Tamago Egg Cucumber & Avocado in a Spicy Sauce

Inari Roll

$5.95

Japanese sweet tofu skin

Kappa

$5.95

cucumber and avocado roll

MayaTofu Dragon Roll

$12.95

Japanese sweet tofu skin, cucumber rolled with avocado outside, served with sweet Goma Ae sesame sauce

Mixed Veg.

$6.95

mixed Japanese pickles, cucumber and avocado. 8 pieces

Negihamachi

$8.95

Yellowtail and green scallions

Oshinko (Japanese Pickle)

$5.95

Japanese sweet pickled radish

Philadelphia

$10.95

Smoked norwegian salmon, Philadelphia cream cheese, and scallions

Rainbow

$14.95

California roll topped with 5 kind sashimi and avocado

Raw Power

$15.95

Spicy tuna, cilantro, avocado, topped with black flying fish roe

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Salmon Skin

$8.95

roasted smoked salmon skin, radish sprout, cucumber, burdock, scallion and bonito fish flakes, served with unagi sauce

Scorpion Roll

$9.95

Fried calamari, masago, radish sprout, cucumber, and spicy sriracha

Spicy Hamachi

$10.95

spicy yellowtail with scallions

Spicy Salmon

$9.95

spicy salmon and cucumber

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.95

fresh sea scallop with masago spicy mayonnaise and cucumber

Spicy Tuna

$10.95

creamy spicy tuna with scallions

Spider

$14.95

fried jumbo softshell crab, cucumber, masago, avocado and mayonnaise rolled with seaweed outside, 10 pieces

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.95

tempura sweet potato fries

Tampico Roll

$9.95

cucumber, sliced jalapeno, crunchy crumbs and your choice of salmon or tuna

Tekka

$8.95

fresh tuna

Temptunava Roll

Temptunava Roll

$14.95

tempura shrimp, spicy mayonnaise, cucumber topped with tuna and avocado, served with unagi sauce

Tiger Roll

$12.95

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy scallop, topped with wasabi tobiko

Toro Avocado Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Unagi Roll

$10.95

BBQ fresh water eel and cucumber

Volcano Roll

$11.95

salmon, seabass and crab stick roll, baked with house made spicy mayonnaise

Signature Rolls

2 In 1 Roll

$13.95

fried avocado, cilantro and jalapeno, with your choice of tuna, salmon, hamachi or super white tuna, served with spicy fire sauce

2022 Roll

$16.95

Panko fried soft-shell crab, asparagus, mango and cream cheese sprinkled with wasabi aioli and Japanese Togarashi spice.

8948 Roll

$14.95

Kanikama, cream cheese, avocado rolled in soy paper and topped with tuna and salmon.

Angry Crab Roll

$13.95

Spicy creamy crab, cucumber & black tobiko roll, topped with spicy tuna & jalapeno.

Baja Roll

$16.95

Crispy soft-shell crab, cilantro, avocado, mayonnaise &Siracha spicy sauce rolled with soy bean sheet.

Baja/Lobster Combo

$15.95

Half Baja Roll (5 pieces) and Half Crazy Lobster Roll (5 pieces) on the same plate.

Black Dragon Roll

$17.95

Soft shell crab, BBQ eel, cilantro, lettuce & cucumber rolled with wild black rice, and garnished with tobiko & creamy Siracha sauce.

Crazy Lobster Roll

$17.95

Tempura fried lobster tail, cream cheese, scallions & radish sprout, rolled with soy sheet, served with spicy mayonnaise & wasabi sauce.

Double Spicy Roll

$16.95

Spicy octopus and cucumber rolled with creamy spicy tuna outside, served with unagi sauce.

Downers Grove Roll

$18.95

Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, lettuce rolled with soybean paper, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy crumbs & unagi sauce.

Dylan Roll

$6.50

Forbidden City

$15.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber in black rice, topped with unagi and shrimp.

Harvest Roll

$12.95

Tempura fried shrimp, mango & avocado rolled with black wild rice.

Hawaii Roll

$14.95

Unagi, lettuce & cucumber rolled with mango, avocado &crunchy crumbs, served with unagi sauce.

Kumamoto Roll

$12.95

Fried Komamoto oyster roll with crunchy crumbs, served with unagi sauce, spicy mayinnaise and wasabi mayonnaise

Poseidon

$16.95

spicy crabstick, sushi shrimp, crunchy crumbs, topped with tuna, albacore and avocado, served with unagi sauce and black tobiko

Red Crunchy Roll

$13.95

spicy tuna and cucumber rolled with orange masago and crunchy crumbs

Rusty Roll

$15.95

tuna, salmon, butterfish, cilantro, jalapeno, cucmber, rolled with seaweed outside, served with orange masago and wasabi seed dressing

Sexy Mexican Roll

$14.95

Cilantro, tempura fried shrimp, kanikama & guacamole sauce.

Spicy Angel Roll

$17.95

Tempura shrimp & chopped spicy octopus, rolled with spicy tuna, spicy, creamy scallop & avocado.

Spring Step Roll

$13.95

Turtle Roll

$14.95

BBQ fresh water eel, lettuce and crunchy crumbs, rolled with sushi shrimp and wasabi tobiko

Uncle Jimmy Roll

$14.95

Tuna, fresh salmon, kanikama, masago & jalapeno, rolled with black sushi rice, lightly battered and fried, served with sweet/spicy mayo & green onion.

Warren St Roll

$14.95

creamy crabmeat, cream cheese & jalapeno rolled with tuna and avocado.

White Dragon Roll

$15.95

Avocado, cilantro, tempura fried shrimp topped with super white tuna, salmon roe & creamy wasabi mayonnaise.

Wild Roll

$15.95

Hamachi, spicy tuna, rolled with black wild rice, topped with crunchy crumbs and masago. Served with spicy mayonnaise, wasabi mayonnaise, and siracha spicy sauce.

Sushi Combo

Chirashi

$32.95

Salmon Don

$29.95

Sashimi Dinner

$34.95

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$32.95

Sushi Deluxe

$29.95

Sushi Matsu

$25.95
Tekka Don

Tekka Don

$32.95

Unagi Don

$29.95

Sushi

Albacore

$3.50

Ama Ebi

$4.95

Beni Toro

$5.95

Bluefin

$4.00

Ebi

$2.95

Hamachi

$3.95

Hotate

$3.95

Ika

$2.95

Ikura

$4.50

Inari

$2.50

Kanikama

$2.95

Hokkigai

$2.50

Madai

$3.95Out of stock

Maguro

$3.95

Masago

$2.95

Saba

$2.95

Sake(A)

$3.95

Sake(B)

$3.95

Shiro Maguro

$3.50

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$3.95

Suzuki

$3.50

Tai

$2.95

Tako

$3.50

Tamago

$2.95

Tobiko

$3.50

Toro

$6.00

Unagi

$3.95

Uni

$10.00Out of stock

Uzura

$1.50

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$3.50

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$4.95
Beni Toro Sashimi

Beni Toro Sashimi

$5.95

Bluefin Sashimi

$3.50

Ebi Sashimi

$2.95

Fresh Oyster

$3.95Out of stock

Hamachi Sashimi

$3.95

Hokkigai Sashimi

$2.25

Hotate Sashimi

$3.95

Ika Sashimi

$2.95

IKura Sashimi

$4.50

Inari Sashimi

$2.50

Kani Sashimi

$6.95Out of stock

Kanikama Sashimi

$2.95

King Salmon Sashimi

$4.50Out of stock

Madai Sashimi

$3.95Out of stock

Maguro Sashimi

$3.95

Masago Sashimi

$2.95

Saba Sashimi

$2.95

Sake (a) Sashimi

$3.95

Sake (b) Sashimi

$3.95

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$3.50Out of stock

Suzuki Sashimi

$3.50

Tai Sashimi

$2.95

Tako Sashimi

$3.50

Tamago Sashimi

$2.95

Tobiko Sashimi

$3.50

Toro Sashimi

$6.00

Unagi Sashimi

$3.95

Uni Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Uzura Sashimi

$1.50

Dinner Entrees

Beef Negimaki Dinner

$19.95

Grilled and thinly sliced Angus beef rolled with green scallions and served with teriyaki glaze

Box A Dinner

$22.95

Steak teriyaki, shrimp/vegetable combination tempura and California roll

Box B Dinner

$19.95

Chicken teriyaki, shrimp/vegetable combination tempura and California roll

Box C Dinner

$22.95

Salmon teriyaki, shrimp/vegetable combination tempura and California roll

Chicken Katsu

$17.95

Fried chicken breast with Japanese style bread Crumbs

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

grilled chicken served with teriyaki glaze, served with steamed vegetables

Chk Katsu Don

Chk Katsu Don

$17.95

Fried Rice

$14.95

Asian sticky rice and vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$21.95

grill Salmon sprinkled with pepper and lightly salted, served with ponzo Sauce

Hamachikama Dinner

$15.95

Honeymoon

Island Stir-Fried

$17.95

Choice of chicken or shrimp stir-fried with mixed fresh vegetables in a spicy house seasoning

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.95

Mapo Tofu

$17.95
Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$18.95
Red Curry

Red Curry

$17.95

Choice of chicken or shrimp in Thai curry with vegetables.

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

grilled Salmon served with teriyaki glaze, served with steamed vegetables

Sesame chicken

$18.95

Sesame Shrimp

$18.95

Shrimp Tempura

$19.95

Shrimp and fresh vegetables, battered and deep-fried. Served with tempura sauce

Steak Teriyaki

$20.95

grilled N.Y. Steak served with teriyaki glaze, served with steamed vegetables

Ton-Katsu

Ton-Katsu

$17.95

Fried pork cutlet with Japanese style bread Crumbs

Vegetable Tempura

$16.95

Fresh vegetables, battered and deep-fried. Served with tempura sauce

Noodles

Chashu Pork Ramen

$16.95

Japanese fresh ramen in a rich hot broth, served with chashu pork, soft boiled egg, seaweed and scallions

Chicken Veggie Noodle

$15.95

Sauteed chicken with seasonal vegetables and Noodles

Dan Dan Noodle

$17.95

A favorite Szechwan street food. Scallions, pork and garlic stir-fried with hot sesame and peanut sauce served over a bed of hot noodles, garnished with shredded vegetables

Nabeyaki Udon/Soba

Nabeyaki Udon/Soba

$16.95

Boiled buckwheat or thick noodles with shrimp and vegetable tempura, spinach, fish cakes and egg served in a hot Pot

Niku Udon/Soba

$16.95

Thin buckwheat or thick noodles in a seasoned hot broth with finely sliced beef and onion

Pad Thai Noodle

Pad Thai Noodle

$15.95

Sautéed Thai rice noodle with vegetable & egg in sweet tamarind lime sauce, served with crushed peanut & cilantro.

Plain Udon

$7.95

Tempura Udon/Soba

$15.95

Thin buckwheat or thick noodles in a seasoned hot broth with tempura fried shrimp and vegetables

Yaki-Soba

$15.95

Kid’s Choices

Kid Salmon Katsu

$13.95

Kids Salmon Teriyaki

$12.95

Kid’s Bento Box A

$12.95

Grilled steak teriyaki, cucumber roll, 2 pieces Broccoli tempura, 2 pieces sweet potato tempura and rice.

Kid’s Bento Box B

$10.95

Grilled chicken teriyaki, cucumber roll, 2 pieces Broccoli tempura, 2 pieces sweet potato tempura and rice.

Kid’s Chicken Teriyaki

$9.95

Kid’s Fried Noodle

$10.95

Sliced chicken breast or shrimp stir-fried withvegetables and noodles.

Kid’s Steak Teriyaki

$10.95

Kid’s Sushi Platter

$12.95

Tamago, shrimp, crabstick, Inari & California roll

Mini Katsu

$10.95

Fried chicken breast with Japanese-style breadcrumbs, served with rice.

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.95

Mochi Ice Cream (1)

$1.95

Mochi Ice Cream (4)

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Bomba

$7.95

Side Order Item

Maki Tray A

$89.00

Nigiri Love B

$99.00

Combo Tray C

$95.00

Picture Perfect D

$115.00

1 Best of West 1 Rainbow 1 Spider 2 Cali Roll 2 Tekka 2 Kappa 4 Ebi Sushi 4 Maguro Sushi 4 Sake A Sushi

Side Ginger

$1.00

Unagi Sauce Side

$1.50

Spicy Mayo Side

$1.50

Black Rice

$2.50

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Extra Wasabi Side

$0.50

Sweet Sour Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce 12oz

$5.00

piece tempura shrimp

$2.50

Sriracha Sauce

$1.50

Rice

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

enjoy

Location

950 Warren Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

Gallery
Sushi House image
Sushi House image
Sushi House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi House - Westmont
orange starNo Reviews
830 E Ogden Ave Westmont, IL 60559-1246
View restaurantnext
Roka Akor | Oak Brook
orange starNo Reviews
166 Oakbrook Center Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ukai - Glen Ellyn
orange star4.6 • 360
419 N Main St Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ukai La Grange - La Grange
orange starNo Reviews
120b West Calendar ave La Grange, IL 60525
View restaurantnext
Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
orange star4.4 • 207
116 West Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
819 Harlem Ave Forest Park, IL 60130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Downers Grove

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
orange star4.7 • 2,768
5128 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Commissary - North
orange star4.7 • 2,768
1418 Brook Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Cadence Kitchen & Co
orange star4.9 • 2,353
5101 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Shikara Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,721
1620 75th St Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub - Downers Grove
orange star4.5 • 1,707
5157 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Tacochela
orange star4.4 • 1,538
2321 OGDEN AVE Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downers Grove
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston