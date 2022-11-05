Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi House

490 Reviews

$$

855 El Camino Real Ste 158

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Fresh Salmon*
Combination Bento Box

Nigiri

Shiro Maguro*

$6.40

Albacore Tuna (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Maguro*

$6.90

Tuna (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Hamachi*

$6.90

Yellowtail (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Fresh Salmon*

$6.90

Salmon (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Unagi

$6.40

Freshwater Eel (2 pieces per order)

Ebi

$6.40

Shrimp (2 pieces per order)

Saba

$5.90

Mackerel (2 pieces per order)

Tako

$5.90

Octopus (2 pieces per order)

Ika*

$5.40

Calamari (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Amaebi*

$8.90

Sweet Shrimp (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Tobiko*

$7.00

Flying Fish Eggs (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Ikura*

$8.00

Salmon Caviar (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Hirame*

$7.40

Halibut (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Kani

$9.00

Crab (2 pieces per order)

Tamago

$4.50

Japanese Omelette (2 pieces per order)

Spicy Hotate*

$7.50

Spicy Scallop (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Hotate*

$7.50

Sea Scallop (2 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Specialty Rolls

Spicy Crunchy Roll*

$12.00

Tuna, Avocado with Spicy Mayo topped with Tempura Flakes and Chili Sauce (8 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Spicy Philadelphia Deluxe*

$15.00

Salmon, Avocado and Cream Cheese topped with Avocado and Chili Sauce (8 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Crunchy Philadelphia Roll*

$14.00

Tempura Battered, Deep-Fried Philadelphia Roll. Spicy. (8 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Crunchy California Roll

$13.00

Tempura Battered, Deep-Fried California Roll (8 pieces per order)

Sakura Roll*

$16.00

Crab, Avocado, Tobiko over Shrimp Tempura Roll (8 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Eel and Avocado over Shrimp Tempura Roll (8 pieces per order)

Rainbow Roll*

Rainbow Roll*

$20.00

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi and Avocado over California Roll (8 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Alaskan Roll*

Alaskan Roll*

$19.00

Salmon and Avocado over California Roll (8 pieces per order) *Raw fish

Fish Maki

Tekka Maki*

$6.50

Tuna (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Hamachi Maki*

$6.50

Yellowtail (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Ika Maki*

$6.50

Calamari and Tobiko (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Salmon Maki*

$6.50

Fresh Salmon (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Saba Maki

$6.50

Mackerel (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Ebi Maki

$6.50

Shrimp (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Unagi Maki

$6.50

Freshwater Eel (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Spicy Scallop Maki*

$8.00

Spicy Scallop (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Vegetarian Maki

Kappa Maki

$5.00

Cucumber (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Avocado Maki

$5.00

(6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Kanpyo Maki

$5.00

Gourd (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Oshinko Maki

$5.00

Pickled Radish (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Shiitake Maki

$5.00

Black Mushroom (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Umekyu Maki

$5.00

Sour Plum and Cucumber (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Yamagobo Maki

$5.00

Burdock Root (6 pieces OR 1 hand roll)

Su Maki

$3.00

Sushi rice only (6pc roll or 1 hand roll per order)

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$8.50

Crab, Avocado (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Spicy Hamachi Roll*

$8.50

Hamachi, Green Onion and Chili Sauce (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$8.50

Red Tuna, Green Onion and Chili Sauce (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Tekkyu Roll*

$8.50

Tuna and Cucumber (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Grilled Salmon Roll

$8.50

(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Avocado Roll

$5.75

(8 pieces)

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Unakyu

$8.50

Freshwater Eel and Cucumber (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Ebi Roll

$8.50

Shrimp and Cucumber (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

Crispy Salmon Skin and Burdock Root (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$8.50

(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Fresh Salmon Roll*

$8.50

Fresh Salmon and Cucumber (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Salmon Avocado Roll*

$8.50

Salmon and Avocado (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Tuna Avocado Roll*

$8.50

Tuna and Avocado (8 pieces) *Raw fish

Hamachi Avocado Roll*

$8.50

Hamachi and Avocado (8 pieces) *Raw fish

Negi-Hama Roll*

$8.50

Yellowtail and Green Onion (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll) *Raw fish

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$7.00

(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura and Avocado (8 pieces per order)

Rock'n'Roll

$8.50

Freshwater Eel and Avocado (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)

Philadelphia Roll*

$8.50

Fresh Salmon, Avocado and Cream Cheese (8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order) *Raw fish

Spider Roll

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab and Avocado (5 pieces per order)

Futomaki & Inari

Futomaki- 8 pieces

$16.00

Japanese Omelete, Spinach, Shiitake Mushroom, Kanpyo (gourd) and Denpu (fish flake)

Futomaki- 4 pieces

$8.50

Japanese Omelete, Spinach, Shiitake Mushroom, Kanpyo (gourd) and Denpu (fish flake)

Futomaki with Unagi- 8 pieces

$20.00

Freshwater Eel, Japanese Omelete, Spinach, Shiitake Mushroom, Kanpyo (gourd) and Denpu (fish flake)

Futomaki with Unagi- 4 pieces

$11.00

Freshwater Eel, Japanese Omelete, Spinach, Shiitake Mushroom, Kanpyo (gourd) and Denpu (fish flake)

Inari (By the Piece)

$2.00

Fried Bean Curd

Sushi Combinations

Combination C

$14.00

Futomaki (2 pieces), Kappa Maki (6 pieces), Inari (3 pieces)

Combination D*

Combination D*

$16.50

Maguro Nigiri (2 pieces), Hamachi Nigiri (1 piece), Ebi Nigiri (1 piece), Salmon Nigiri (1 piece), California Roll (2 pieces) *Raw fish

Combination E*

$21.00

Maguro Nigiri (2 pieces), Hamachi Nigiri (1 piece), Ebi Nigiri (1 piece), Unagi Nigiri (1 piece), Salmon Nigiri (1 piece), Tekka Maki (6 pieces) *Raw fish

Combination F*

$31.00

Maguro Nigiri (2 pieces), Hamachi Nigiri (2 pieces), Salmon Nigiri (2 pieces), Ebi Nigiri (1 piece), Unagi Nigiri (1 piece), Tobiko (1 piece), Tamago (1 piece), Tekka Maki (6 pieces) *Raw fish

Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi*- 8 pieces

$21.00

Tuna Sashimi *Raw fish

Maguro Sashimi*- 4 pieces

$11.00

Tuna Sashimi *Raw fish

Hamachi Sashimi*- 8 pieces

$21.00

Yellowtail Sashimi *Raw fish

Hamachi Sashimi*- 4 pieces

$11.00

Yellowtail Sashimi *Raw fish

Salmon Sashimi*- 8 pieces

$20.00

Salmon Sashimi *Raw fish

Salmon Sashimi*- 4 pieces

$11.00

Salmon Sashimi *Raw fish

Tako Sashimi- 8 pieces

$21.00

Octopus Sashimi

Tako Sashimi- 4 pieces

$11.00

Octopus Sashimi

Shiro Maguro Sashimi*- 8 pieces

$20.00

Albacore Tuna Sashimi *Raw fish

Shiro Maguro Sashimi*- 4 pieces

$11.00

Albacore Tuna Sashimi *Raw fish

Saba Sashimi- 8 pieces

$18.00

Mackerel Sashimi

Saba Sashimi- 4 pieces

$10.00

Mackerel Sashimi

Assorted Sashimi*- 12 pieces

$30.00

Choice of 3: Maguro, Hamachi, Salmon, Tako, Shiro Maguro and Saba * Raw fish

Donburi

Chirashi Donburi*

$28.00

Assorted Fish (Chef's Choice) over Sushi Rice, served with Miso Soup *Raw fish

Tekka Don*

$23.00

Tuna over Sushi Rice, served with Miso Soup *Raw fish

Hamachi Don*

Hamachi Don*

$23.00

Yellowtail over Sushi Rice, served with Miso Soup *Raw fish

Sake Don*

$23.00

Fresh Salmon over Sushi Rice, served with Miso Soup *Raw fish

Salads

Chicken Salad (Large)

$14.00

*Contains Peanuts

Chicken Salad (Small)

$10.50

*Contains Peanuts

Green Salad

$7.50

Tofu Salad

$10.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Miso Soup

$2.50

Appetizers

Chicken Karaage

$15.00

Japanese-style deep-fried chicken

Yakitori (3 skewers)

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki on a skewer

Sunomono

$6.00

Fish Cake and Cucumber in a Vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Boiled Soy Beans

Fried Gyoza (9 pieces)

Fried Gyoza (9 pieces)

$8.00

Deep Fried Pot Stickers

Fried Gyoza (6 pieces)

$6.00

Deep Fried Pot Stickers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.50

Tempura Battered Tofu

Shumai (5 pieces)

$9.00

Chinese Dumplings

Shumai (3 pieces)

$6.00

Chinese Dumplings

Shrimp Tempura (By the Piece)

$2.75

A La Carte

Shrimp Tempura- A La Carte

$17.00

4 pieces of Shrimp, Assorted Vegetable Tempura- Tempura Only

Vegetable Tempura- A La Carte

$14.00

Assorted Vegetable Tempura- Tempura Only

Chicken Teriyaki- A La Carte

$15.00

Chicken Only

Beef Teriyaki- A La Carte

$18.50

Beef Only

Salmon Teriyaki- A La Carte

$17.00

Salmon Only

Saba Shioyaki- A La Carte

$14.00

Mackerel Only

Chicken Katsu- A La Carte

$16.00

Chicken Cutlet Only

Kaki Fry- A La Carte

$12.00

Deep-Fried, Breaded Oysters

Tonkatsu- A La Carte

$16.00

Pork Cutlet Only

Noodles

Plain Udon

$10.00

Simple, Plain Udon

Vegetable Udon

$13.50

Tempura Udon

$16.50

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura Served over Udon Noodles

Chicken Udon

$15.50

Zaru Soba

$14.00

Chilled Buckwheat Noodles

Zaru Soba with Tempura

$20.00

Chilled Buckwheat Noodles with Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

Bento Boxes

#1 Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Chicken Teriyaki over Rice

#2 Shrimp Tempura

$20.00

4 pieces of Shrimp, Assorted Vegetable Tempura (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#3 Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

Assorted Vegetable Tempura (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#4 Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#5 Beef Teriyaki

$21.50

(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#6 Sashimi

$28.00

(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#7 Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#8 Saba Shioyaki

#8 Saba Shioyaki

$17.00

Broiled Salted Mackerel (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#9 Chicken Karaage

$18.00

Japanese Style Fried Chicken (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#10 Chicken Katsu

$19.00

Chicken Cutlet (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#11 Kaki Fry

$15.00

Deep Fried Breaded Oysters (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#12 Yakiniku

$24.00

BBQ Short Ribs (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

#13 Unadon

$27.00

BBQ Freshwater Eel over Rice (Served with Salad and Soup)

#14 Tonkatsu

$19.00

Pork Cutlet (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

Combination Bento Box

$23.00

Your choice of two hot items. (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

Combination Bento Box with Sashimi

$23.00

Your choice of one hot item and 4 pieces of sashimi (one type). (Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)

Party Trays

Party Tray "A" (66 pieces)

$102.00

Includes California Roll (16 pcs), Tekka Maki (6 pcs), Kappa Maki (12 pcs), Futomaki (8 pcs), Unakyu (8 pcs), Maguro Nigiri (4 pcs), Hamachi Nigiri (4 pcs), Ebi Nigiri (4 pcs), Unagi Nigiri (4 pcs)

Party Tray "B" (88 pieces)

$132.00

Includes California Roll (24 pcs), Tekka Maki (12 pcs), Kappa Maki (12 pcs), Futomaki (8 pcs), Unakyu (8 pcs), Maguro Nigiri (6 pcs), Hamachi Nigiri (6 pcs), Ebi Nigiri (6 pcs), Unagi Nigiri (6 pcs)

Party Tray "C" (110 pieces)

$165.00

Includes California Roll (24 pcs), Tekka Maki (12 pcs), Kappa Maki (12 pcs), Futomaki (16 pcs), Unakyu (16 pcs), Maguro Nigiri (9 pcs), Hamachi Nigiri (7 pcs), Ebi Nigiri (7 pcs), Unagi Nigiri (7 pcs)

Thank you for ordering add-ons!

Sushi House Salad Dressing

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Chili Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Serving our community with Japanese food since 1988! Thank you for helping us reach 34 years of service!

Location

855 El Camino Real Ste 158, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Sushi House image
Sushi House image

