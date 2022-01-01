Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Salad

Sushi house

review star

No reviews yet

1901 N 19th St

Tampa, FL 33605

BEER

ASAHI

$7.00

BUDLIGHT

$5.50

CORONA

$6.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$7.00

BEER AT ITS PUREST. 100% MALT, FIRST PRESS BEER.

MANGO WHITE CLAW

$5.50

THE PERFECT BLEND OF SELTZER WATER, GLUTEN FREE ALCOHOL AND A HINT OF MANGO. 100 CALORIES

Saki Bomb

$7.00

SAPPARO

$7.00

THE ORIGINAL. A REFRESHING LAGER WITH CRISP, REFINED FLAVOR AND CLEAN FINISH.

YEUNGLING OKTOBERFEST

$6.50

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

100% NATURAL SPRING WATER FROM FLORIDA

COCA COLA

$3.50

CARBONATED SOFT DRINK MANUFACTURED BY THE COCA COLA COMPANY

DIET COCA COLA

$3.50

DELICIOUS, CRISP TASTING, SPARKLING COLA. ZERO SUGAR AND ZERO CALORIES.

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

HOT TEA KETTLE

$5.00

ICED GREEN SWEET TEA

$3.95

REFRESHINGLY DELICIOUS HOMEBREWED TASTE GREEN TEA.

LEMONADE

$3.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.95

SPRITE

$3.50

LEMON AND LIME FLAVORED SOFT DRINK MANUFACTURED BY THE COCA COLA COMPANY.

COKE ZERO

$3.50

ICED SOUTHERN SWEET TEA

$3.95

ICED RASPBERRY TEA

$3.95

ICED UNSWEET TEA

$3.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.95

WINE

CABERNET

$7.50

CHARDONNAY

$7.50

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.50

MERLOT

$7.50

Hot Saki

$10.00

Cold Saki (Nigori)

$14.00

PLUM WINE

$8.00

rose

$7.50

sangria

$7.50

zen tini

$7.50

Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Lycheetini

$7.50

Appletini

$7.50

Prosecco

$7.00

White peach saki

$7.50

SMALL PLATES

CALAMARI

$10.99

LIGHTLY BATTERED CILANTRO CALAMARI SERVED WITH WASABI LIME MAYO.

CHICKEN GYOZA

$7.49

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS FRIED OR STEAMED SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE.

EDAMAME

STEAMED SOY BEANS, PICK YOUR FLAVOR; TRADITIONAL, GARLIC LIME, SWEET AND SPICY, 7 SPICE RUB.

FRIED TOFU

$7.99

LIGHTLY BATTERED 7 SPICED TOFU SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE.

LOLLIPOP

$11.99

TUNA,SALMON,CRAB STICK, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO, AND ROE, ROLLED IN CUCUMBER, TOPPED WITH SWEET VINEGAR.

SASHIMI SAMPLER

$14.99

9 PIECES OF ASSORTED FISH

SPRING ROLLS

$7.49

FIRED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE.

SUMMER ROLLS

$10.99

SALAD MIX, CUCUMBER, CARROTS, AVOCADO, AND SPICY TUNA ROLLED IN RICE PAPER SERVED WITH MANDARIN GINGER DRESSING

TUNA NACHOS

$14.99

SPICY TUNA MIX SERVED OVER WONTON CHIPS OR CUCUMBER CHIPS

TUNA TATAKI

$13.99

LIGHTLY SEARED YELLOW FIN TUNA TOPPED WITH SESAME SEEDS AND SCALLIONS SERVED WITH PONZU SAUCE.

TUNA TOWER

$15.99

RICE, MANGO, AVOCADO, SEAWEED SALAD, TUNA, CRUNCH, MASAGO, SCALLIONS, SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE.

SUSHI FRIES

$14.99

PORK GYOZA

$7.49

Ybor Sushi Fries

$16.99

SOUPS & SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

SALAD, CARROTS, CUCUMBER, TOMATOES SERVED WITH MANDARIN GINGER DRESSING.

IKA SANSEI

$7.99

SQUID MARINATED IN SESAME OIL, RICE VINEGAR AND SPICES.

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.99

FRESH SEAWEED, MARINATED IN SESAME OIL, RICE VINEGAR, AND SPICES.

SUNOMONO SALAD

$7.99

CUCUMBER AND CRAB STICK MARINATED IN RICE VINEGAR SESAME OIL AND ROE.

MISO SOUP

$3.99

TOFU,SEAWEED,SCALLIONS AND FISH BROTH

Spicy Crab Bisque

$7.99

LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.99

COOKED ROLLS

ALASKA

$15.99

EEL, CRAB STICK, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH SMOKED SALMON, SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE AND ROE.

BLACK WIDOW ROLL

$15.99

SOFT SHELL CRAB, CUCUMBER, SALAD, CARROTS, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH KABAYAKI SAUCE AND 7 SPICE.

CALIFORNIA

$7.49

KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER.

CARIBBEAN

$14.99

FRIED SHRIMP, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH COCONUT FLAKES, COCONUT SAUCE, PINEAPPLE AND ALMONDS.

Caterpiller

$16.99

CRUNCHY ROLL

$14.99

SPICY TUNA, KRAB, SHRIMP, CREAM CHEESE TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO, AND SWEET KABAYAKI. WHOLE ROLL TEMPURA STYLE.

EL POLLITO ROLL

$10.99

FRIED CHICKEN, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO AND SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE.

FUTOMAKI

$12.99

CARROTS, CUCUMBER, TAMAGO, GUAVA, RADISH, CRAB STICK.

GYPSY ROLL

$12.99

FRIED SWEET POTATO, FRIED BROCCOLI, FRIED ASPARAGUS CREAM CHEESE AND ONION TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO AND KABAYAKI SAUCE. WHOLE ROLL TEMPURA STYLE.

JB TEMPURA ROLL

$13.99

SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO AND SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE. WHOLE ROLL TEMPURA STYLE.

KARMA ROLL

$14.99

KRAB, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH FRIED SHRIMP, SPICY MAYO, SWEET CHILI SAUCE AND CRUNCH.

KHALEESI ROLL

$15.99

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, ASPARAGUS TOPPED WITH EEL, SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE AND SRIRACHA.

LIGHTNING ROLL

$15.99

FRIED SHRIMP, EEL, ASPARAGUS TOPPED WITH SMOKED SALMON, SWEET KABAYAKI AND ROE.

Mt Fuji

$12.99

NO JOKE ROLL

$14.99

FRIED SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO TOPPED WITH KRAB SWEET KABAYAKI AND CRUNCH.

NOMAD

$14.99

LOBSTER, MANGO, CREAM CHEESE, ASPARAGUS TOPPED WITH SWEET CHILI AND CILANTRO. WHOLE ROLL PANKO CRUSTED.

ROCKY ROAD ROLL

$13.99

SPICY CRAB, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO TOPPED WITH FRIED FISH, SPICY MAYO AND SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE.

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$10.99

FRIED SHRIMP, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO SPICY MAYO AND SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE.

TAMPA ROLL

$7.49

FRIED FISH, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO TOPPED WITH ROE, SPICY MAYO AND SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE.

TROPICAL

$13.99

VEGETABLE ROLL

$9.99

ASSORTED VEGETABLES TOPPED WITH MANDARIN GINGER DRESSING.

VOLCANO ROLL

$16.99

FRIED SHRIMP, CREAM CHEESE CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, BAKED SEAFOOD MIX, SPICY MAYO, SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE AND CRUNCH.

WHITE TIGER ROLL

$13.99

SPICY CRAB, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO AND CRUNCH.

YBOR CALI ROLL

$17.99

KRAB, CUCUMBER, GUAVA PASTE TOPPED WITH SWEET PLANTAIN, CUBAN STYLE PORK, SPICY MAYO, SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE AND SCALLIONS.

Raw

ATLANTIC

$15.99

YELLOW TAIL, CILANTRO, JALAPEÑOS, MANGO, AVOCADO, THIN SLOCES OF LIME AND SCALLIONS.

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.50

AVOCADO ROLLED SEAWEED OUTSIDE. 6PCS.

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

$14.99

EEL, TUNA, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE, ROE AND 7 SPICE.

BUCCANEER

$16.99

TUNA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO TOPPED WITH SEARED SALMON, SRIRACHA, PONZU, AND ROE.

CANDY CANE

$15.99

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO TOPPED WITH TUNA, ESCOLAR, PONZU SAUCE AND CRUNCH.

CLEOPATRA ROLL

$15.99

SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, ASPARAGUS, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH SALMON, LEMON, JALAPEÑOS, SCALLIONS AND ROE.

CORAL REEF

$16.99

CUCUMBER ROLL

$5.50

CUCUMBER ROLLED SEAWEED OUTSIDE. 6 PCS.

Dynamite

$14.99

EEL ROLL

$8.99

EXECUTIVE ROLL

$15.99

SPICY TUNA, SPICY CRAB, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH FRIED FISH, SPICY MAYO, SRIRACHA AND EEL SAUCE.

FIRECRACKER

$15.99

FRIED SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO TOPPED WITH SPICY TUNA, JALAPEÑOS, SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE, CRUNCH AND ROE.

FLORIDA ROLL

$15.99

SALMON, TUNA, ESCOLAR, CREAM CHEESE TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO AND ROE.

MANGO MAGURO ROLL

$14.99

TUNA, CUCUMBER, MANGO TOPPED WITH JALAPEÑOS SWEET CHILI AND CILANTRO.

PHILLY ROLL

$7.99

SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO.

RAINBOW ROLL

$13.99

KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH ASSORTED FISH AND AVOCADO.

SALMON ROLL

$8.50

SALMON ROLLED SEAWEED OUTSIDE. 6 PCS.

SCREAMER ROLL

$14.99

SPICY TUNA, SPICY KRAB, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, SRIRACHA AND ROE.

SPICY TUNA

$8.49

SPICY TUNA MIX, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER.

Sunrise

$14.99

SWEET AND SPICY ROLL

$15.99

YELLOW TAIL, CREAM CHEESE, TUNA, ASPARAGUS AND SCALLIONS TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, SWEET KABAYAKI SAUCE, SRIRACHA, SWEET PEPPERS AND 7 SPICE.

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.49

FRIED SWEET POTATO ROLLED SEAWEED OUTSIDE. 6PCS.

TOKYO ROLL

$15.99

YELLOW TAIL, WASABI, LIME, SCALLIONS TOPPED WITH TUNA.

TUNA ROLL

$8.99

TUNA ROLLED SEAWEED OUTSIDE. 6PCS.

SUSHI/ NIGIRI 2 Piece

CONCH Nigiri

$2.49

EEL Nigiri

$4.95

ESCOLAR Nigiri

$4.55

FISH ROE Nigiri

$2.15

KRAB STICK Nigiri

$4.10

MACKEREL Nigiri

$2.49

OCTOPUS Nigiri

$4.85

SALMON Nigiri

$4.45

SALMON ROE Nigiri

$2.49

SCALLOPS Nigiri

$4.70

SHRIMP Nigiri

$4.10

SMOKED SALMON Nigiri

$2.25

SURF CLAM Nigiri

$2.49

SQUID Nigiri

$2.45

SWEET EGG Nigiri

$3.95

SWEET SHRIMP Nigiri

$3.25

TUNA nigiri

$4.70

YELLOW TAIL Nigiri

$4.95

SUSHI BAR DINNERS

CHIRASHI

$26.99

21 PIECES OF ASSORTED FISH SERVED OVER A BED OF SUSHI RICE.

DINNER FOR 1

$27.99

6 PCS SASHIMI 6 PCS SUSHI 1 CALIFORNIA ROLL 1 CUCUMBER SALAD

SASHIMI DINNER

$21.99

15 PCS ASSORTED FISH

SUSHI DINNER

$16.99

6 PIECES ASSORTED SUSHI 1 CALIFORNIA ROLL

POKE BOWL

$16.99

Sashimi 3 Pieces

CONCH Sashimi

$3.49

EEL Sashimi

$5.95

ESCOLAR Sashimi

$5.55

KRAB STICK Sashimi

$5.10

MACKEREL Sashimi

$3.49

OCTOPUS Sashimi

$5.85

ROE Sashimi

$3.15

SALMON Sashimi

$5.45

SCALLOPS Sashimi

$5.70

SHRIMP Sashimi

$5.10

SMOKED SALMON Sashimi

$3.25

SQUID Sashimi

$3.45

SURF CLAM Sashimi

$3.49

SWEET EGG Sashimi

$4.95

SWEET SHRIMP Sashimi

$3.25

TUNA Sashimi

$5.70

YELLOW TAIL Sashimi

$5.95

Kids Dinner

Kids Chicken Tender Platter

$8.95

EXTRAS/ADD-ONS

ADD ASPARAGUS

$1.00

ADD AVOCADO

$1.00

ADD CUCUMBER

$1.00

ADD GINGER

ADD SWEET POTATO

$1.00

ADD CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

ADD WASABI

ADD WASABI AND GINGER

SIDE ICE CREAM

$3.99

SIDE MANDARIN GINGER DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE OF RICE

$5.99

Side Sriracha

$0.75

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$0.75

SIDE SWEET CHILI

$0.75

SUBSTITUTE RICE PAPER

$1.50

SUBSTITUTE SOY PAPER

$1.50

SIDE EEL SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE PONZU SAUCE

$0.75

Tempura Style

$2.00

Side ice cream

$3.50

Desserts

CHEESECAKE

$8.99

DONUTS

$7.99

Banana Tempura

$6.99

Sushi Bowls

Tuna Bowl

$10.95

Salmon Bowl

$10.95

Twister Bowl

$12.95

Veggie Bowl

$11.95

Spicy Bowl

$12.95

Garden Bowl

$13.95

Ybor Bowl

$13.95
