Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Thai
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach 640 E Ocean Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Beyond Fresh Sushi since 2005 * Boynton Beach Location *
Location
640 East Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
No Reviews
1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104 Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurant
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
No Reviews
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Boynton Beach
Aloha Bakery & Cafe - Boynton
4.2 • 378
1880 North Congress Ave Boynton Beach, FL 33426
View restaurant