Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Thai

Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach 640 E Ocean Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

640 East Ocean Ave

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Sushi

APPS

Edamame

$8.00

Miso Soup

$5.00+

Shumai

$9.00

Hamachi Jalapeño

$23.00

Jo's Spicy Ceviche

$20.00+

Naruto Maki

$16.00

Poke Bowl

$22.00

Salmon Ceviche

$20.00

Sashimi App

$22.00

Sashimi Pizza

$20.00

Soy Wrap

$17.00+

Spicy Tar Tar

$19.00+

Crispy Rice Sp. Tuna

$14.00

Sushi App

$20.00

Tataki

$22.00+

SH Tempura App

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab App

$12.00

DINNER SALADS

Field Green Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sunomono Salad

$16.00+

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad

$17.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

King Crab Salad

$30.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$20.00

Seared Tuna Salad

$23.00

Tuna Sashimi Salad

$27.00

Maine Lobster Salad

$28.00

Spicy Krab Salad

$15.00

SPECIALTY ROLLS

4 River Roll

$21.00

Anaconda

$17.00

Bahama Roll

$13.00

Bangkok Baby

$30.00

Biba Roll

$23.00

Caliente Roll

$16.00

California Roll

$7.00

Dancing Eel Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Eel Cali Roll

$11.00

Fire Conch Roll

$22.00

Hamachi Cali Roll

$13.00

Havana Roll

$16.00

Hawaiian Roll

$17.00

Hurricane Roll

$23.00

Ibiza Veggie Roll

$8.00

JB Roll

$10.00

King & I Roll

$23.00

King Crab Cali Roll

$26.00

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Lobster Volcano Roll

$36.00

Mexican Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Red Light District Roll

$23.00

Release Roll

$15.00

Resort Roll

$11.00

Rock N Roll

$16.00

Salmon Cali Roll

$11.00

Scallop Dynamite Roll

$22.00

Sex on the Beach Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Cali Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

South of the Border Roll

$21.00

Spicy Krab Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$13.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Cali Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy Wahoo Roll

$20.00

Spider Roll

$18.00

Surf & Surf Roll

$19.00

Triple Crown Roll

$23.00

Tsunami Roll

$23.00

Tuna Cali Roll

$14.00

Tuna Candy Roll

$13.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Zilla Maki Roll

$38.00

Sashimi Roll

$23.00

Wahoo Cali Roll

$13.00

Tuna Haiian Roll

$22.00

HAND ROLLS

California H/R

$5.00

King Crab Cali H/R

$13.00

Eel & Cuke H/R

$6.00

Negi Toro H/R

$13.00

JB H/R

$6.00

Lobster H/R

$13.00

Sp. Tuna H/R

$7.00

Uni & Shiso H/R

$14.00

Sp. Scallop H/R

$9.00

Resort H/R

$6.00

Sp. Wahoo H/R

$8.00

SH Tempura H/R

$4.00

Tuna H/R

$7.00

Ikura H/R

$9.00

Veggie H/R

$5.00

Salmon H/R

$6.00

Salmon Skin H/R

$6.00Out of stock

Sp. Salmon H/R

$6.50

Negi Hama H/R

$6.00

Tamago H/R

$6.00

Spider H/Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Sp.Krab H Roll

$6.00

Octopus H/roll

$9.00

TRADITIONAL ROLLS

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Negi Hama Roll

$9.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Negi Toro Roll

$13.00

Eel Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Oshinko Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Nato Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Futomaki Roll

$13.00

COMBO DINNERS

Salmon Combo

$23.00

Tuna Combo

$25.00

Hamachi Combo

$25.00

Sushi Regular

$26.00

Sushi Deluxe

$30.00

Sashimi Regular

$33.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$38.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$38.00

Chirashi

$33.00

Don

$21.00+

Adult Salmon Teriyaki

$40.00

Sushi Chef Selection

$165.00

Rolling Out

$145.00

Nigiri All Night

$130.00

Fresh Cut

$100.00

Let's Roll

$112.00

SUSHI

Ama Ebi Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

Black Tobiki Sushi

$4.00Out of stock

Conch Sushi

$4.50

Eel Sushi

$5.00

Escolar Sushi

$4.50

Fluke Sushi

$5.00

Green Tobiki Sushi

$4.00Out of stock

Hamachi Sushi

$5.00

Ikura & Quail Egg Sushi

$6.75

Ikura Sushi

$6.00

Jap. Snapper Sushi

$7.00

Kampachi Sushi

$5.00

King Crab Sushi

$10.00

Krab Stick Sushi

$3.00

Mackeral Sushi

$3.00

Masago & Quail Egg Sushi

$4.75

Masago Sushi

$4.00

Octopus Sushi

$4.50

Quail Egg Sushi

$1.50

Red Tobiko Sushi

$5.00

Salmon Sushi

$4.50

Scallop Sushi

$4.50

Shrimp Sushi

$3.00

Spicy Scallop Sushi

$4.00

Squid Sushi

$4.50

Tamago Sushi

$3.00

Toro Sushi

$15.00

Tuna Sushi

$5.00

Uni & Quail Egg Sushi

$13.75

Uni Sushi

$12.00

Wahoo Sushi

$4.00

Wild Salmon Sushi

$5.00

Zusuki Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

Avocado Sushi

$2.00

SASHIMI

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Black Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Conch Sashimi

$9.00

Eel Sashimi

$10.00

Escolar Sashimi

$9.00

Fluke Sashimi

$10.00

Green Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.00

Ikura & Quail Egg Sashimi

$12.75

Ikura Sashimi

$12.00

Jap. Snapper Sashimi

$12.00

Kampachi Sashimi

$10.00

King Crab Sashimi

$14.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$6.00

Masago & Quail Egg Sashimi

$8.75

Masago Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus Sashimi

$9.00

Quail Egg Sashimi

$0.75

Red Tobiko Sashimi

$8.00

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

Squid Sashimi

$9.00

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

Uni & Quail Egg Sashimi

$14.50

Uni Sashimi

$15.00

Wahoo Sashimi

$8.00

Wild Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Zusuki Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Sp Scallop Sashimi

$8.00

Krab Stick Sashimi

$6.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Baby Octopus Salad

$15.00

Palm Beach Roll

$32.00

Sexy Tuna Roll

$23.00

Kelly Roll

$21.00

Maxi Lobster Monster

$36.00

North Of The Borther

$22.00Out of stock

Sunshine Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Sexy Mexican Roll

$20.00

Red Spider

$23.00Out of stock

Balck Dargon

$23.00Out of stock

SIDES

Baked Crackers

$0.75

Brown Rice

$3.00

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Japanese Ginger

$0.75

Japanese Wasabi

$3.50

Kimchee

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

SOB Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sunomono Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Siracha

$0.50

Spicy Ponzu

$1.00

BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00+

Hot Tea Cup

$3.00

Evian Water

$3.50

Ramune

$3.50+

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Paranoma

$5.00

BEER

Stella Artois

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Sapporo Light

$5.00

Sapporo Reserve (22oz)

$8.00

Funky Budha Floridian

$5.00

Funky Budha Hop Gun

$5.00

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

WINE

Plum Wine

$8.00+

Riesling

$9.00+

Principato Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Nobilo Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Ste Michelle Chardonnay

$9.00+

Far Niente Chard Bottle

$95.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$60.00

Ferrari Fume Blanc

$13.00+

Colores Del Sol Malbec

$9.00+

Hob Nob Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Coppola Merlot

$9.00+

Kenwood Cabernet

$9.00+

Simi Cabernet

$48.00

Columbia Crest Merlot

$9.00+

SAKE

Hot Sake

$7.00+

Saketini

$10.00+

Waketake

$63.00

G-Joy

$19.00

Okuden Kantasukuri

$19.00

Moonstone "Asian Pear"

$19.00

Oka

$19.00

Dewasansan

$19.00

Mu

$50.00

Momo Kawa "Pearl"

$19.00

Kurosawa

$19.00

G-Joy 750

$40.00

CHAMPAGNE

Freixenet Split

$8.00

Freixnet Bottle

$30.00

Yulupa

$50.00

Veuve

$120.00

Yulupa

Yulupa

$50.00

KID MENU

Kid Chicken Finger

$8.00Out of stock

Kid Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

Kid Tamago Roll

$5.00

Kid Krab Roll

$5.00

Kid Shrimp Roll

$5.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beyond Fresh Sushi since 2005 * Boynton Beach Location *

Website

Location

640 East Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach image
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach image
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach image

Map
