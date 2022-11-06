Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Jo Juno Beach 14261 US Highway 1

review star

No reviews yet

14261 US Highway 1

Juno Beach, FL 33408

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Sushi
Edamame

NA DRINKS

Evian

$3.50+

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00+

Ramune

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$5.00+

Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

WINE

Principato Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Santa Margherita PG

$14.00+

Kim Crawford Sauv B

$13.00+

Crossing SavBlanc

$11.00+

L'Opale Rose

$12.00+

Pouilly Fuisse

$14.00+

Ferrari Carano Chard

$14.00+

Far Niente Chard

$100.00

Colores Del Sol Malbec

$10.00+

Hob Nob PN

$10.00+

Erath Pinot Noir

$45.00

Oakwood Merlot

$10.00+

Merlot Ferrari

$14.00+

Kenwood Cabernet

$11.00+

Simi Cabernet

$14.00+

Stag Leap's Cabernet

$100.00

Reisling

$10.00+

Chard Chateau

$10.00+

Andre

$9.00

Freixenet Split

$9.00

BEER

Stella Artois

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Sapporo Light

$5.00

Sapporo Reserve 22oz.

$8.00

Sapporo Black 22oz.

$8.00

Becks N/A

$5.00

Floridian

$5.00

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$8.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

SAKE

Saketini

$10.00+

Hot Sake

$7.00+

House Cold Sake

$10.00

Waketake

$63.00

G-Joy

$18.00

Yamaraka

$37.00+

Okuden

$19.00+

Moonstone "Asian Pear"

$16.00

OKA

$19.00+

Dewasansan

$47.00+

Mu

$55.00

Nanago

$150.00+

Yukimanman

$150.00+

Momo Kawa Nigori

$16.00

Nigori Ginjo

$38.00+

Yamahai Junmai

$47.00+

Junmai Ginjo

$47.00+

KomeKome

$38.00+

Hakushika

$18.00

Sake Bom

$4.00

APPS

Edamame

$8.00

Miso Soup

$5.00+

Chx & Veggie Miso Soup

$9.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Chicken Gyoza

$8.00+

Pork Shumai

$8.00+

Coconut Shrimp App

$14.00

Hamachi Jalapeño

$23.00

Jo Spicy Ceviche

$18.00

Naruto Maki

$16.00

Poke Bowl

$22.00

Salmon Ceviche

$20.00

Sashimi App

$22.00

Sashimi Pizza

$20.00

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$14.00

Soy Wrap

$17.00+

Tar Tar

$19.00+

Crispy Rice Sp.tuna

$14.00

Sushi App

$20.00

Tataki

$22.00+

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Tuna Tostones

$15.00

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Shrimp Termpura App

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab App

$18.00

Tuna Tostone

$15.00

Mermaid Maki

$25.00

Ocean Tower

$28.00

DINNER SALADS

Green Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Sunomono Salad

$16.00+

Conch & Octopus Salad

$17.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

King Crab Salad

$30.00

Spicy Tuna Salad

$20.00

Seared Tuna Salad

$23.00

Tuna Sashimi Salad

$27.00

Maine Lobster Salad

$28.00

SPECIALTY ROLLS

4 River Roll

$21.00

Anaconda

$17.00

Bahama Roll

$13.00

Bangkok Baby

$25.00

Biba Roll

$23.00

Caliente Roll

$16.00

California Roll

$7.00

Captain's Crunch Roll

$22.00

Dancing Eel Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Eel Cali Roll

$11.00

Fire Conch Roll

$22.00

Futomaki Roll

$13.00

Hamachi Cali Roll

$13.00

Havana Roll

$16.00

Hawaiian Roll

$17.00

Hurricane Roll

$23.00

Ibiza Veggie Roll

$8.00

JB Deluxe Roll

$24.00

JB Roll

$10.00

Jo's Crunch Roll

$22.00

King & I Roll

$23.00

King Crab Cali Roll

$26.00

Lobster Bomb

$36.00

Main Lobster Roll

$26.00

Lobster Volcano Roll

$36.00

Mexican Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Red Light District Roll

$23.00

Release Roll

$15.00

Resort Roll

$11.00

Rock N Roll

$16.00

Salmon Cali Roll

$12.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Scallop Dynamite Roll

$22.00

Sex on the Beach Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Cali Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

South of the Border Roll

$21.00

Spicy Krab Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Cali Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna Temp Flake Roll

$15.00

Spicy Wahoo Roll

$20.00

Spider Roll

$18.00

Surf & Surf Roll

$19.00

Triple Crown Roll

$23.00

Tsunami Roll

$25.00

Tuna Cali Roll

$13.00

Tuna Candy Roll

$14.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Zilla Maki Roll

$38.00

Spicy Salmon Cali Roll

$13.00

Palm Beach Roll

$38.00

Tuna Hawaiian Roll

$22.00

SUSHI 1pc

Ama Ebi Sushi

$4.00

Conch Sushi

$4.50

Eel Sushi

$5.00

Escolar Sushi

$4.50

Fluke Sushi

$5.00

Hamachi Sushi

$5.00

Ikura Sushi

$5.00

Jap. Snapper Sushi

$7.00

Kampachi Sushi

$5.00

King Crab Sushi

$10.00

Mackeral Sushi

$3.00

Masago Sushi

$3.00

Octopus Sushi

$4.50

Quail Egg Sushi

$1.25

Salmon Sushi

$4.50

Scallop Sushi

$4.50

Shrimp Sushi

$3.00

Squid Sushi

$4.50

Tamago Sushi

$2.50

Toro Sushi

$15.00

Tuna Sushi

$5.00

Uni Sushi

$10.00

Wahoo Sushi

$4.00

Wild Salmon Sushi

$5.00

Zuzuki Sushi

$5.00

Crab Stick SU

$2.00

SASHIMI 3pc

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$8.00

Conch Sashimi

$9.00

Eel Sashimi

$10.00

Escolar Sashimi

$9.00

Fluke Sashimi

$10.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.00

Ikura Sashimi

$12.00

Jap. Snapper Sashimi

$12.00

Kampachi Sashimi

$10.00

King Crab Sashimi

$14.00

Mackeral Sashimi

$6.00

Masago Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus Sashimi

$9.00

Quail Egg Sashimi

$0.75

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

Squid Sashimi

$9.00

Tamago Sashimi

$6.00

Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

Uni Sashimi

$14.00

Wahoo Sashimi

$10.00

Wild Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Crab Stick SA

$5.00

Zuzuki SA

$10.00

HAND ROLLS

California H/R

$5.00

King Crab Cali H/R

$13.00

Eel & Cuc H/R

$6.00

Negi Toro H/R

$13.00

JB H/R

$6.00

Lobster H/R

$13.00

Sp. Tuna H/R

$7.00

Uni & Shiso H/R

$10.00

Sp. Scallop H/R

$6.00

Resort H/R

$5.00

Sp. Wahoo H/R

$6.00

SH Tempura H/R

$4.00

Tuna H/R

$6.00

Sp. Crab H/R

$6.00

Ikura H/R

$8.00

Negi Hama H/R

$8.00

Veggie H/R

$5.00

Salmon H/R

$6.00

Salmon Skin H/R

$6.00

Spi Salmon H/R

$7.00

Spider H/R

$18.00

TRADITIONAL ROLLS

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Negi Hama Roll

$9.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Negi Toro Roll

$13.00

Eel Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Oshinko Roll

$4.00

Nato Roll

$4.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

COMBO DINNERS

Salmon Combo

$23.00

Tuna Combo

$25.00

Hamachi Combo

$25.00

Sushi Regular

$26.00

Sushi Deluxe

$30.00

Sashimi Regular

$33.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$38.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$38.00

Chirashi

$33.00

Don

$21.00+

HOTTER SIDE

Pad Thai

$15.00+

Fried Rice

$16.00+

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00+

Stir Fry

$16.00+

Salmon Teriyaki

$38.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.00

Volcano Chicken

$22.00

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Kid Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Kid Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

SIDES

Baked Crackers

$0.75

Spicy Mayo Togo

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce Togo

$0.25

Kimchi Sauce Togo

$0.50

Eel Sauce Togo

$0.50

Extra Ponzu Sauce Togo

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing Togo

$0.50

Extra Sunomono Sauce Togo

$0.50

Extra Ginger Togo

$0.75

Extra Wasabi Togo

$0.75

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side Sushi Rice

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Steam Veggies

$5.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

DESSERT

Tempura Ice Cream

$10.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00+

Banana Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beyond Fresh Sushi Since 2005

Location

14261 US Highway 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Jo Juno Beach image
Sushi Jo Juno Beach image

Map
